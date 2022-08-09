Shark Tank Star Billionaire Mark Cuban Takes a Dig at Cardano

- The Dallas Mavericks owner claims he doesn’t see much of an influence from Cardano.
“Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban recently appeared on the Altcoin Daily Podcast for an in-depth, one-hour discussion on cryptocurrencies. He compared decentralized application platforms Cardano and Dogecoin to see which one had the greatest promise and what the differences were.
Cuban believes that the number of transactions on a blockchain is a good indicator of how successful a project will be. There are no transactions or fees to be seen, therefore he surmised that Africans aren’t utilizing “Cardano” as much as they thought they would.
Cardano has had smart contracts for some time, but the Dallas Mavericks owner claims he doesn’t see much of an influence from Cardano. In Cuban’s opinion, Cardano might be the foundation for the next big hit application. While he acknowledged the possibility of such a thing happening, he insisted that it had not yet occurred.
The host asked the billionaire, If Cardano co-founder Charles Hoskinson appeared on “Shark Tank,” what advice would Cuban offer him? As I often ask my clients, “Where are your revenues?” The fact that it’s crypto doesn’t imply profits aren’t important, added Cuban.
The billionaire stated:
“There’s this distortion in crypto called market cap. You have a small float, you get the price up enough, and you have a total number available from the treasury at a billion. You make it a $10 token, and now you have a $10 billion total market cap.”
Dogecoin has a market worth of $9.3 billion, according to CMC, while Shiba Inu has a market cap of $6.7 billion, according to Cuban. The Cardano price today is $0.531772 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,769,342,015 USD. Cardano is down 2.47% in the last 24 hours.
