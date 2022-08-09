South African minister accuses West of ‘bullying’ Ukraine

South African International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor has accused the West of sometimes adopting a condescending and intimidating attitude towards Africa, as she welcomed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the first leg of his visit to Africa. Pandor made it clear that South Africa has different views than the United States on Ukraine, China, Israel and the Palestinians.

At a joint press conference in the South African capital, Blinken stressed that he was not touring three countries on the continent in order to counter the growing influence of Moscow and Beijing in the region, as this was widely speculated after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited last month.

“Our commitment to a stronger partnership with Africa is not about trying to outdo others,” Blinken said.

Blinken also spoke of American support for Ukraine, saying the Russian invasion was an assault on the entire international order.

South Africa has remained neutral on the conflict with Russia, its partner in the BRICS group of countries, and has abstained in any UN vote on the issue, despite Pandor saying the country ” hated” war and would like to see an end to the conflict.

However, she said, the different approaches of the international community to different conflicts “sometimes lead to cynicism about international bodies”. She referred to the plight of the Palestinians.

“As much as the Ukrainian people deserve their territory and their freedom, the Palestinian people deserve their territory and their freedom,” she said, “and we should be just as concerned about what happens to the Palestinian people as what incoming. happens to the Ukrainian people. We have not seen an impartial approach.

Pandor added that although it did not come from Blinken, South Africa had come under pressure from some Westerners to align itself with its policy towards Ukraine. She also appeared to criticize the US bill passed in April, Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act, which has been seen by some on the continent as a way to punish African countries that have broken the line with Ukraine.

“From some of our partners in Europe and elsewhere, there has been a sense of condescending intimidation – ‘You choose this or the other. And the recent legislation passed in the United States of America by the House of Representatives, we found a most unfortunate bill.

Bob Wekesa, director of the African Center for the Study of the United States, said Pandor’s candid remarks at the press conference showed that the closed-door meeting between the United States and South Africa ” must have been very difficult.”

“I think the United States is trying to figure out how to get South Africa on their side, but South Africa is not coming to the party,” Wekesa said.

Blinken was in Pretoria to launch the new US strategy for sub-Saharan Africa, which focuses on areas such as climate change, trade, health and food insecurity.

During his remarks on Monday, he also criticized Beijing for its strong reaction to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

Pandor wouldn’t comment specifically on Taiwan, but said South Africa doesn’t want to be part of any conflict between China and the United States.