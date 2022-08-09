Study shows rise in anxiety and depression among California school children among largest in US

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) — Bay Area kids are getting ready to go back to school. Beyond school supplies, local mental health experts warn that increasing numbers of children may also be bearing the brunt of additional anxiety and depression.

While the first day of school is usually accompanied by a level of excitement, anxiety and stress for students, experts find that children aged 3 to 17 feel much more.

“When it comes to anxiety, depression, suicidality, it’s not a pretty picture,” Dr. Thomas Plante, professor of psychology at Santa Clara University, told ABC7 News.

Beyond reading, writing and arithmetic, students navigate limited resources at school, COVID-19, active shooter training and everything in between.

Dr. Plante said even stressors that can impact adults have the potential to impact children.

“We have drought, we have fire, we have an incredible cost of living”, detailed Dr Plante. “Other parts of the country may not have some of these issues, but it’s bad everywhere.”

He continued, “I think in some ways that’s the meta message.”

A message that was reflected in a study by a national child protection advocacy group, the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

He found that California children experienced the second highest increase in depression and anxiety compared to other states, especially between 2016 and 2020. He reported a 70% spike during that time.

“I’m not surprised to hear it,” said Cal State East Bay Public Health Department Chairman Dr. Arnab Mukherjea. “I would also venture to guess that’s an understatement.”

Dr Mukherjea warned that the problem would not go away anytime soon, as he pushed for essential mental health services for young people in particular.

He said: “We really need to focus on this at a public policy level on, ‘How do we put the infrastructure in place to deal with this?’”

Dr Plante added: “Anxiety, depression, suicidal tendencies and so on, the numbers are kind of through the roof. It’s really concerning, not only because of the problem we have here, but it’s also about the kinds of resources – or lack of resources – that are available once these children return to mainstream school. »

At the Bay Area’s Child Mind Institute, Dr. Michael Enenbach shared one of the biggest lessons learned from the pandemic — something he called a silver lining.

“We have opened this channel of communication,” explained Dr. Enenbach. “It’s good to talk to someone, it’s good to have someone by your side. It’s good. It’s been positive for so many people.”

As children enter the new school year, doctors are encouraging people to make open communication a priority for our personal lesson plans.

“That’s what I tell my children,” explained Dr. Mukherjea. “They say, ‘Well, you’re a professor of public health, you don’t know what’s going to happen next? I’m like, ‘Look honey, I have no idea what’s going to happen next. But I know we’re going to get through this because we’ve been through the worst of some pretty bad cases.’”

Dr. Plante explained that throughout history there have always been big stressors.

“We have unique ones today,” he said. “But, you know, it’s rare to go through periods in life where everything is going well.”

He suggested: “During the rest of August and into September, we probably all want to be a bit vigilant about mental health issues for children and families, and just be prepared and try to be ready for manage them so that we are not taken aback.”

Mukherjea detailed: “Even though most students are returning to school, the physical location of school is still a different world – a social world – than it was even a year ago. So, in as parents, myself, as a teacher, we’ve been very careful to pick up on things that we would normally kind of let go of.”

For more resources on mental health issues, visit here.

