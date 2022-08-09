Connect with us

Blockchain

The FishVerse Announces the First Ultimate Fishing Metaverse

3 weeks ago

The Fishverse Announces The First Ultimate Fishing Metaverse
The FishVerse team is very excited to announce the launch of its revolutionary fishing ecosystem inside the Metaverse. Built on Blockchain technology, FishVerse is a truly decentralized AAA-type mobile fishing game where players can experience closest thing possible to the real fishing.

The FishVerse was created by MG Labs gaming studio, an experienced game development company that will make web3 game enjoyable and accessible for everyone. Since its establishment in 2021, the developer that specializes in AAA game types on Blockchain already has launched MetaShooter – a very successful game, that already is live on Steam – the world’s biggest gaming platform. MetaShooter is the first decentralized blockchain-based hunting metaverse. Counting more than 8000 users within first month of its alpha game launch.

While announcing FishVerse, the company explained its mission to create an “ultra-realistic, one-of-a-kind web3 game, where millions of fishing and P2E enthusiasts can enjoy playing from any device or corner of the globe.”

Besides offering a platform for gamers and fishing enthusiasts to enjoy their gaming experience to the fullest, the company also offers monetization opportunities. Players can monetize by catching and utilizing NFT fishes, competing in tournaments, completing missions, building business and more in order to earn passive income.

The development team understands the importance of fishing market, that it’s enormous and one of the top outdoor activities in the world and the best part is, that fishers are so passionate about it. FishVerse intends to give them a unique decentralized fishing experience with the ability to earn and enjoy their beloved hobby more.

How to Get Started

The team has ensured that prospective users won’t struggle to use the new platform. To get started, each user is expected to do the following: `

  • Create a user account on the fisher dashboard. After signing up, where user will deposit some FVS tokens.
  • Create your character, either male or female. Take advantage of the customization option to make your character stand out with unique features and NFTs.
  • Finally, get a fishing ticket. With the NFT fishing ticket, you can start your fishing journey and earn rewards as you progress.

If you want to take your fishing to the next level, go ahead and:

  • Purchase NFT equipment. These gaming assets will help you to progress in The FishVerse more effectively.
  • Get an NFT tournament ticket. The ticket will allow you to access tournaments and compete for a prize fund. 
  • Purchase NFT assets. Within the game ecosystem, you can start a business by providing in-demand services for other players to increase your revenue.

On the fishing metaverse, the developers offer tons of incentives to make the game not only exciting but also rewarding.

Players can receive tokens whenever they catch fish, complete some trophy collections or missions. They can also upgrade their equipment and participate in tournaments where successful participants can earn prize funds.

On offer are realistic games where participants can complete various exciting and rewarding missions and challenges that will hone their fishing skills and boost their morale.

You can also build businesses by offering a wide range of services for other players or hosting activities to lighten their moods and contribute to a memorable fishing experience on the metaverse.

Land Ownership and Other Opportunities

During your fishing expeditions, other players will need to recharge stamina or their boats, as well to get some additional equipment or fix it. There’s no better way to monetize the demand by investing in ecosystem property. Purchase different tiers of NFT lands in the metaverse and have a place for fish breeding and dock to recharge your fishing boat or that of other players. Also you’ll have a place where to showcase your fish trophies.

You can also own an NFT repair shop where you’ll assist other players to fix their broken fishing equipment as well as manufacture fodder and fish bait for personal use. In your shop, you can personalize your fishing rod and any other NFTs.

And the best part is that this whole detailed ecosystem is powered by FVS token which is the main fuel for The FishVerse engine along with other token utilities in order to keep economy healthy.

Socials Handles

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheFishverse

Discord: https://discord.gg/VmugTAyf

Medium: https://medium.com/@fishverse

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdMLfGmuLAsQlVPg9QROfcQ

Telegram community: https://t.me/thefishverse All links:https://linktr.ee/thefishverse

Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. The NewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.

