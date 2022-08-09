The High Court of Kerala runs the National Highway Authority of India NHAI

We cannot let the roads of Kerala become killing fields, the Court has said.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kerala High Court on Monday ordered the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to take immediate action to rectify all roads under their control, either through current concessionaires or new contractors, which must be done without further delay and within one week from today.

The Single Bench of Judge Devan Ramachandran also ruled that “the District Collectors, in their capacity as heads of the District Disaster Management Authorities, will make orders regarding any road on which potholes are found and will take the necessary action against the Jurisdictional Engineer, Contractors or any other person who may be responsible.All consequential consequences will also ensue, to the fullest extent permitted by law.”

The motions in brief were taken today after Amicus Curie reported to the Court that a person had died after falling into a pothole on the trunk road.

The Court also clarified that “the competent authority of the NHAI will investigate the accident in question as well as the other stretchers which have deteriorated and will file a report fixing the responsibility on the engineers / dealers as the case may be. the Court’s previous instructions to prosecute due diligence and other investigations will continue to apply and will be in addition to the aforementioned instructions Suffice it to say, prima facie, that the collection of tolls would normally presuppose the responsibility of the concessionaire or the competent authority to maintain the roads as well as possible.It is the right of the citizen and certainly the one which will oblige this Court to make orders in the future.

In its decision, the Court observed that “the gravity of the situation in Kerala is now visible to all. We do not react until we are the victim or someone we know is faced with such a situation. “It’s always like accidents only happen to other people and not to ourselves. But that’s a myth, as anyone with common sense would think.”

The court also noted that district collectors cannot be mere spectators and react only when an accident occurs; but they are certainly enjoined to act to avoid it.

“We can neither wait for another casualty nor let the roads of Kerala be killing fields – whether under the NHAI, PWD or local self-government institutions,” he noted.

“The order further stated that “district collectors, in their capacity as heads of district disaster management authorities, have a definite role to play and the authorities reporting to them must be aware of any problems on the roads, especially when it comes to potholes. and craters. Even isolated cases will need to be considered and implemented, with full responsibility placed on engineers, contractors and others in charge of the road. This Court cannot continue to make orders every time there is a disaster. It is now up to the District Collectors to act and this Court has no doubts about that.”

The court also named suo motu Regional Agent, NHAI, Thiruvananthapuram as an additional defendant in these written petitions.

The court will consider these motions again on August 19.

