The one daily activity that can make or break your health

We all want to stay healthy. The healthier we are, the longer we live, and most of us would trade just about anything for more time. That may be enough to motivate us to get off the couch even when the exercise seems awful.

In the end, getting up could be also important than the exercise itself. And that’s because there’s an insidious health hazard that’s built into all of our lives. Are you ready to hear it? You won’t want to sit down for that.

The big problem here is, in fact, too much sitting. As the world modernizes and digitizes, we are spending a lot more time sitting than before. The problem, revealed by a growing mountain of studies, is that sitting is bad for our health. Although calling it the new smoking might be too extreme, it has a negative effect on a number of important health factors. Let’s take a closer look.

How Sitting Affects Your Body

Lots of sitting means you have what experts call a sedentary lifestyle. And it affects your health in a serious way. Research shows that people who sit a lot (for hours at a time) are more likely to:

In other words, the longer you sit, the more likely you are to face some of the biggest obstacles to longevity and quality of life. Constantly staying in the same position overuses some muscles and underuses others, which can cause cramps, strains, or weakness over time. It also slows metabolism and blood circulation, making it harder for the body to regulate your blood sugar, blood pressure, and more.

This means that even if you never get a serious diagnosis, sitting can make you feel physically worse day after day. Additionally, sitting too long can negatively impact your mental state and even your brain health. As Yale Medicine has reported, sitting has been linked to depression and dementia.

To bring it all home, several studies have shown that sitting too long is associated with higher overall mortality or death from any cause. This may be due to the direct effects of sitting on health or to the fact that sedentary lifestyles are associated with other behaviors that impact health.

Long story short, if you look at the growing body of research on our sitting lifestyles, it’s clear that too much sitting is doing us a disservice.

4 Ways to Reduce the Effects of Sitting All Day

Maybe you have no choice but to sit a lot. Whether you have a desk job or have a disability that requires you to sit down frequently, you should know that you have options. The steps you take (literally) can make a huge difference in the sitting health risks you face.

1. Sit less (if you can)

For starters, if you’re physically able, try to sit less overall. This may mean raising your laptop or monitor so you can stand while you work or choosing to listen to a podcast and go for a walk instead of watching an episode of a TV show.

Evaluate where you spend the most time sitting, whether at work, at home or elsewhere. Then look for ways to get up more. If you tend to be on the couch when you’re home, consider indulging in an active hobby or preparing more complicated meals – that extra time on your feet can do wonders.



2. Separate your session

When you are sitting, break up long periods of sitting as often as possible. According to the results of one study, you should aim to get up every 30 minutes and move your body for three minutes. Even taking just 15 steps can be enough to reset your body and alleviate some of the stresses that come with sitting. However, the more movement you incorporate into your day, the better.

It can be helpful to set a timer for 30 minutes each time you’re at your desk, as Dr. Erik Nastlünd, a professor at the Karolinska Institutet who led the study, told The New York Times. Not only will it remind you to get up, but it can also help you focus. Research places the time an individual can concentrate on a task between 10 and 52 minutes. By taking breaks every half hour, you reach that sweet spot. Knowing you have a running timer can motivate you to stay on task so you can get more done during seated sessions as well.

To avoid sitting too much, it helps to have things to do to encourage you to get up. If you are able, you could:

Get in the habit of walking while you take phone calls

Use a smaller water glass/bottle and a coffee mug so you have to get up more often to refuel

Take the stairs instead of the elevator

If you’re taking the train or bus, choose to stand (you’ll free up a seat for someone who might need it)

Take advantage of your lunch break to go for a walk (you will have the added benefit of vitamin D )

) Walk from one end of your house/apartment to the other between each TV episode

3. Exercise regularly

Make it a point to move every day of the week for at least 30 minutes. Regular exercise can help counter the health risks associated with sitting, although it doesn’t completely negate them. Officially, the US Department of Health and Human Services recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise per week, or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic exercise; plus two or more days of strength training.

4. Sit the right way

Finally, when you sit down, make sure that your sitting position does not put excessive pressure on your body. The best sitting position is one that:

Allows you to rest your feet flat on the floor with your knees bent at 90 degrees

Keeps your neck straight (you may need to elevate your computer screen for this)

Helps your shoulders relax (you might want armrests on your chair, for example)

Allows you to type or write with your elbows at a 90 degree angle and your wrists supported

Some people may also benefit from additional support for their lumbar spine (essentially, lower back). You can purchase a pillow to put in your chair to help maintain the natural curvature of your spine.

Ultimately, how long you sit has a direct impact on your overall health. That doesn’t mean you can never enjoy a relaxing day at home. But it’s worth assessing how often you sit and for how long, so you can take steps to make sure you’re not sitting too much.

The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute medical or health advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have about a medical condition or health goals.