Things to Consider When Hiring a Sewer Contractor

Hiring a sewer contractor is necessary whenever new sewer systems are installed or old systems repaired or flushed clean. Since sewer pipes carry away toxic waste materials the system needs to be cleaned and serviced by experienced technicians. If not, raw sewage could be released into the environment.

Any time sewer contractor services are needed it’s important to employ reputable companies that are experienced with the type of application involved. Contractors are required to obtain work permits, along with having a business license and insurance coverage prior to performing work on public or private systems.

Sewer pipe installation is a multifaceted process that necessitates precision craftsmanship. Serious consequences can happen if a system is installed improperly or later fails. For this reason, it’s vital to hire contractors that are certified and licensed and have obtained specialized training for the scope of work involved.

Sewer contractors work closely with pipeline contractors in all sectors of construction including residential, commercial, institutional, industrial, and public works.

Residential sewer pipes carry away untreated sewage through city sewer lines or private septic tanks. Septic tanks are private systems because they do not connect to public systems. Homeowners are responsible for maintaining their system and making certain raw sewage is not released.

Commercial sewer pipeline is used to eliminate sewage from commercial buildings. These can range from an individual building to a large shopping mall or even a theme or water park. These systems make use of the public lines, sewer pipes, and combined sewage systems that transport wastewater to treatment facilities.

Industrial and institutional sewer systems require precision planning. Blueprints and materials must comply with county, state, and federal regulations, along with EPA guidelines. Since these systems are self-contained they require ongoing inspections to prevent release of toxic components into the environment.

Public works sewer systems are maintained by the county. Multiple residences are joined together by connecting pipes from their home to municipal pipeline networks. Wastewater is carried away through subsurface pipes to treatment facilities.

Numerous counties across the country are facing the expense of upgrading public sewer system networks. A lot of these systems are more than 100 years old and in desperate need of modernization. When systems are replaced throughout a county, sewer contractors are hired by the General Contractor.

For the most part, sewer systems make use of a gravity-powered system that carries sewage downhill. Whenever systems are installed at or below sea level a lift station is required to boost the elevation of pipes. Lift stations push water to gravity-powered systems that carry the waste to a treatment facility.

Getting sewage to treatment facilities is a complex process. It involves connecting sewer pipes, oil and water separators, laterals, and sewer manholes to create an underground matrix. Combined, these components can carry away millions of gallons of wastewater every day.

Any time sewer pipes are installed or in need of maintenance it is always recommended to hire experienced sewer contractors. Look for companies that employ certified and licensed contractors and have experience in the scope of work required. Also look for companies with a history of exceptional construction safety.