Today marks an important day for diversity on Wall Street. here’s why

Thankfully, those numbers are finally rising, because today also marks an important deadline for all Nasdaq-listed companies: they must complete a board diversity matrix that includes the total number of board members of the society and how these board members self-identify with respect to gender, race, ethnicity and LGBTQ+ status. The results will be made public through proxy statements for the annual meeting or on company websites.

From August 2023, listed companies must have at least two diversity directors or explain why they are not meeting this diversity goal.

“Because what we measure indicates what we value, the exchange sends a huge message about its priorities,” wrote S. Mitra Kalita, founder and CEO of URL Media and former CNN executive in a recent op-ed on the importance of board diversity.

“Disclosing this information to investors allows shareholders to support companies that embody their ideals and withdraw investments from those that do not,” said Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat who chairs the committee. the House on Oversight and Reform, in a statement praising the move. “Beyond moral and common sense, increased diversity also makes financial sense. Studies have repeatedly shown that companies with more diverse leadership are better positioned to succeed.”

The 2020 Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd that sparked Black Lives Matter protests across the country has also heightened demands for corporate action around diversity and inclusion, Fassil Michael said, Head of Thought Leadership at ISS Governance Solutions.

These requests are taken seriously, the figures show it. But the numbers don’t tell the whole story.

Although 19% of the total US population identifies as Hispanic or Latino, directors from this group make up only 5% of the seats on the S&P 500 board, for example.

“Many councils still do not reflect the diversity of their client base or the demographics of the broader society in which they operate,” Michael wrote. “While the progress made in recent years is to be celebrated, many companies should address issues of board diversity – as well as diversity in executive suites, equity workforce and fair compensation – for the foreseeable future, as the long-term trajectory of many corporate diversity and inclusion initiatives remains to be seen.”

It’s not just about boards. A new study from McKinsey found that about 75% of all black and Hispanic employees work in front-line jobs like waiting tables, stocking store shelves or folding clothes, compared to 58% of white workers. . And if three out of four of these workers want to be promoted, only one out of four will. Black workers make up 17% of hourly jobs at big companies, but only 9% of jobs in low-level, top-tier supervisory roles.

Additionally, front-line hourly workers are nearly 20% less likely than corporate employees to believe diversity and inclusiveness policies make a difference, according to McKinsey.

Large corporations have recently enthusiastically embraced ESG incentives, wrote Alison Taylor, a professor at NYU’s Stern School of Business and executive director of its Ethical Systems program, and Brian Harward, the program’s principal investigator.

But much of what they do “appears to be a self-serving strategy to generate positive public relations,” they wrote in a joint statement. The current state of corporate diversity efforts is “disappointing but understandable… Investors are pushing them for what amounts to a virtue signaling exercise – and it shows.”

Take McDonald’s ( MCD ) , for example. The company announced last year that it would tie 15% of executive pay to securing annual increases from women and minorities in senior management.

Great. But at the same time, McDonald’s has been accused of mistreating and “retouching” its black franchise owners, pushing them into less favorable locations that needed costly and unrealistic renovations, and instituting tougher grading and inspections in their stores.

“What encouraged this behavior? ask Taylor and Harvard. “Was there a relationship between the lack of diversity in senior leadership and this litigation? More generally, why should leaders receive bonuses for achieving intrinsic goals that should be central to the values ​​and mission? of any business?”

The company denied wrongdoing and settled allegations that it treated black franchisees less favorably.

Bad news on Wall Street

Enjoy the good times while you can because they don’t last forever.

Last year was lucrative for wearers of black fleece jackets who work in Midtown Manhattan but call it Wall Street. The streets were shining in the 2021 version of gold…mergers, acquisitions and IPOs.

The economy was back, baby. Covid has finally met its match thanks to the hard work of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. These Wall Street warriors worked hard and their salaries reflected it. Average bonuses reached a record high of $257,500, up 20% from the previous year. This is in addition to very generous base salaries.

Then 2022 hit.

Covid rates are still at record highs and shutdowns are disrupting supply chains. Inflation, interest rates and the lack of IPOs have hit the world of finance hard. M&A activity has fallen 25% and IPOs have halved since last year. Investment banking revenue at JPMorgan Chase fell 61% and 55% at Morgan Stanley last quarter.

From now on, the year-end bonuses should drop significantly. Those working in finance can expect to see an almost 50% drop in their pay, reports my CNN Business colleague Allison Morrow. Learn more here.

Inflation, the new hot word

We all know that inflation, at historic highs, has hit our wallets. This earnings season has shown us that companies have taken notice too.

According to new data from Cision, there has been a 26% increase in mentions of “inflation” so far this quarter in publicly traded company earnings reports.

This spilled over to Twitter, where ‘inflation’ was mentioned 19,518 times compared to 827 times in the same period of 2021. Interestingly, ‘corporate greed’ was also a widely used phrase. among Twitter users talking about earnings reports, with 9,577 mentions. against only 8 in 2021.

The companies increased their mentions of “interest rates” and “recession” in earnings reports this quarter by 9% and 4%, respectively.

But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, seen as a major headwind last quarter, saw a 77% drop in mentions as a negative factor this quarter, while talk of the pandemic fell 17%.

Next

Tyson Foods and Palantir Technologies report earnings before US markets open.

Also today : The New York Fed’s 3-year inflation expectations are out.

Coming tomorrow: Sysco, Coinbase and Hyatt release their results.