Transfer Rj Sneed Relishing The Change Of Scenery With Cu Buffs – The Denver Post

The comfortable choice for RJ Sneed II last winter would have been to play one more season at Baylor.

After all, he’s lived his whole life in Texas. Sneed was born in Houston, went to high school just outside of Houston, then spent five years in Waco, which is only about three hours from Houston.

“I had never been anywhere in the cold, with snow for more than 48 hours to play a game,” he said.

Instead of comfort, Sneed chose to take on a challenge.

A 6-foot-1, 195-pound receiver, Sneed was traded to Colorado in January and is aiming to make an impact with the Buffaloes this season.

“(Baylor coaches) were actually calling me the whole process and trying to get me back, but I just thought it was time for a change of scenery,” said Sneed, who caught 133 passes for 1,564. yards and eight touchdowns. with the bears. “I was there for five years and my home coach was leaving and I didn’t know who else was coming next. Maybe it’s just time to go out somewhere for my final year, to do something different.

Despite a foot injury that limited him this summer and caused him to miss the first practices of the pre-season camp, Sneed is happy with his decision.

“I enjoyed my time at Baylor, but I really enjoy being coached by (CU wide receivers coach Phil) McGeoghan,” Sneed said. “He’s actually my fifth receivers coach I’ve had and he’s taught me a lot in a short time and I appreciate him and everything he’s done so far.”

Sneed, who was injured in the spring competition on April 23, expects to return to the training ground soon and be ready for the opener on September 2.

In Sneed, the Buffs get a proven veteran who can help solidify a group of receivers that struggled through turmoil last winter.

Starters Brenden Rice (Southern California) and Dimitri Stanley (Iowa State) were traded, as were three other receivers. The Buffs also fired offensive coordinator/wide receiver coach Darrin Chiaverini, which led to the hiring of McGeoghan. It’s the first time since 2015 that CU receivers won’t be coached by Chiaverini.

McGeoghan had all spring to work with Sneed and was impressed.

“RJ’s intelligence is probably the most impressive thing he has,” McGeoghan said. “And his leadership qualities; and communication skills; and her ability to communicate across the room and really be on the same page with everyone. His overall coverage awareness (is good), in terms of shelling the defense and rotations from the safety, which allows him to play fast and play with anticipation. He is an excellent student of the game. He is a great leader. He is very selfless and he is a hard worker.

Sneed developed many of these traits growing up in a close family. He has two older sisters and admits that as the youngest in the family, “I used to have babies, but not anymore.”

These days, Sneed enjoys the support of his family, especially his father, Rodney, and his mother, Dr. Rhonda Sneed. His mother is an ordained minister who founded the Restoring Souls Outreach Center in Houston. Sneed said their support was essential when he chose to enter the transfer portal after last season.

“It helped me a lot because my faith was tested in January,” he said. “In the portal there are over 1,000 people so you never know what will happen but I just kept my faith and kept going through this. Now with my injury I could have said to me “OK, maybe my career is over”, but I just kept my faith and I continued to persevere. It helps a lot. My mother, she is a strong Christian woman and prays a lot and I truly appreciate it.

With a solid foundation formed by his upbringing, Sneed said he enjoys being a leader in the reception hall.

“I feel like it’s something you grow into,” he said. “I don’t speak every day, but either I’ll lead by saying something or I’ll lead by showing you my work. In the end, you lead one way or the other.

More than anything, he hopes to lead by producing on the pitch and having his best season.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “This is my last year of college football. I can make one more impression on scouts (NFL). I am very excited. I’m going to make sure I take it day after day, game after game and go out and play my best every game.