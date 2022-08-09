Trump says FBI is conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate

By ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and claimed agents opened a safe. A person familiar with the matter said the action was related to an investigation into whether Trump took classified files from his White House tenure to his residence in Florida.

The action, which the FBI and Justice Department did not immediately confirm, marks a dramatic escalation in law enforcement scrutiny of Trump and comes as he was setting the stage to make a another candidate for the presidency. Although a search warrant does not suggest that criminal charges are near or even expected, federal officials seeking to obtain one must demonstrate that they have probable cause that a crime has occurred.

“After working and cooperating with the appropriate government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate,” Trump said in his statement.

He added, “These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently besieged, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.

Justice Department spokeswoman Dena Iverson declined to comment on the search, including on whether Attorney General Merrick Garland personally authorized the search.

A person familiar with the case, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, said the search took place earlier on Monday and officers were also looking to see if Trump had any presidential records. additional or classified documents on the domain.

The Department of Justice investigated the presence of classified documents in 15 boxes recovered from Mar-a-Lago by the National Archives and Records Administration earlier this year. The Archives then referred the case to the Department of Justice.

Federal law prohibits the removal of classified documents to unauthorized locations, though it’s possible Trump could try to argue that as president he was the ultimate declassification authority.

There are several laws governing classified information, including a law punishable by up to five years in prison that makes it a crime to delete such records and store them in an unauthorized location. Another law makes it a crime to mishandle classified documents intentionally or through gross negligence.

The investigation isn’t the only legal headache Trump faces. A separate investigation related to efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol has also intensified in Washington.

And a district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, is investigating whether Trump and his close aides sought to interfere in that state’s election, which was won by Democrat Joe Biden.

