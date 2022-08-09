Trump’s inflated aluminum prices are hurting Colorado businesses

Inflation and rising prices for consumer goods are hurting all Americans, especially minority, immigrant, or women-owned businesses. Recent price hikes have threatened the operability of these small businesses, and many are already facing an uphill battle.

High aluminum prices — stemming from former President Donald Trump’s Section 232 tariffs — have caused particular economic disruption across the private sector and for consumers.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis correctly pointed out that these tariffs are a burden on our economy and that eliminating Section 232 would be an important step towards reducing inflation.

Fortunately, Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, and Senator Pat Toomey, a Republican from Pennsylvania, are working to pass a bipartisan bill that would repeal Section 232 and clean up the tax mess left by Trump. Colorado federal officials should support this action to help reduce inflation for their constituents in our state.

Mismanagement under the Trump administration has contributed to the skyrocketing price of aluminum. In 2018, Trump imposed Section 232 tariffs on imported aluminum. As a result, the price of aluminum rose from $1,600 per ton to nearly $2,500 per ton. Trump’s poor implementation and fundamental misunderstanding of global markets has left small businesses and consumers paying the price.

Artificially high aluminum prices threaten the complex supply chain that depends on the industry. In Colorado, the aluminum sector is responsible for more than 4,000 jobs.

Aluminum has a total economic impact of $1.2 billion. Important sectors such as manufacturing, construction and agriculture are directly dependent on affordable aluminum. Section 232 ultimately hurts good-paying jobs and Colorado’s economy as a whole.

Minority-owned businesses have experienced particular hardship caused by inflated aluminum prices. A diverse private sector that reflects the American people is crucial for a vibrant economy. High aluminum prices have distorted our markets, as price increases for important raw materials mean companies are incurring higher operating and production costs.

Consequently, business owners have been forced to raise prices and consumers have to pay more for everyday consumer goods. Minority, immigrant or women-owned businesses face many start-up hurdles and challenges to stay operational. Inflated costs threaten their supply chains and distort their prices. These levies fall the heaviest on the most vulnerable part of the private sector.

Repeal of Section 232 also offers environmental benefits, which should hopefully win favor with Colorado officials. Experts from the American Security Project recently released a study that highlighted how eliminating these tariffs would reduce inflation and promote freer trade for low-carbon aluminum.

This type of aluminum is made in hydroelectric facilities rather than alternatives from carbon-intensive smelters in China that burn coal. Repeal of Section 232 would reduce the cost of importing this environmentally friendly alternative and help reduce our carbon footprint.

We need our elected officials to support equitable policies that promote development in all communities, which is why Warner and Toomey’s work to repeal Section 232 is so important.

These officials are leading a bipartisan effort to advance real solutions to America’s economic problems. Voters want results, and the Warner-Toomey bill, called the Bicameral Congressional Trade Authority Act, offers a clear path to lower inflation.

We hope Senators Michael Bennett and John Hickenlooper will support this groundbreaking legislation.

The people of Colorado need solutions to our economic uncertainty. When President Trump left the White House, he also left our economy in disarray. Now the American people had to work hard to clean up their mess. Affordable aluminum is good news for consumers and the private sector, and expanding free trade is a critical step towards a stronger economy.

Efforts to repeal Section 232 would establish a fairer economic environment.

Portia Prescott is president of the NAACP Colorado Montana Wyoming State-Area Conference and managing partner of Jefferson Prescott Consulting.

