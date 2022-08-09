Uae’s Day To Day Hypermarket Accepts Crypto Payments

Almost 60% of US retailers accept crypto as payment.

Now Dubai Day To Day hypermarket is taking the first step and accepting crypto now.

As cryptocurrencies gain popularity, more businesses are now accepting them as a form of payment. The biggest economies, like the United States, Germany, Canada, and now Dubai, have all adopted cryptocurrencies in their marketplaces.

Given that 60 percent of US retailers currently accept cryptocurrencies as payment. Users of blockchain cryptocurrency wallets number over 80 million as of 2022, and it’s thought that this hasn’t been used in the UAE before. However, the Day to Day hypermarkets have made an effort to be the first. Now, customers can choose between paying with fiat money and cryptocurrencies.

According to the source from the Khaleej Times:

As previously indicated, physical and online stores will both accept cryptocurrency as payment in the future when it comes to this breakthrough.

Day to Day Payment Procedure:

In this instance, a cell phone would be necessary for the payment process. A POS device situated within the store will be used to process payments made in person. Simply select the cryptocurrency payment option for online purchases, and a link from the website daytoday. ae will make the payment easier from there. In both situations, the payment may be made promptly and without any hassles.

With this most recent development, Day To Day Hypermarket has set the standard for other retailers in the UAE, who will now be expected to satisfy both locals and foreigners.

The branches that accept cryptocurrency are listed here:

Daytoday Hypermarket Al Fahidi Branch

Daytoday Hypermarket Baniyas Square Branch

Daytoday Hypermarket Al Safa Sharjah Branch

Daytoday Hypermarket Al Quoz Branch

Daytoday Hypermarket Ajman Branch

Daytoday Hypermarket Abu Dhabi Branch (opening soon)

Recommended For You