Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — In a growing challenge to Russia’s grip on occupied areas of southeastern Ukraine, guerrilla forces loyal to Kyiv are killing pro-Moscow officials, blowing up bridges and trains and help the Ukrainian army by identifying key targets.

Growing resistance eroded the Kremlin’s control over these areas and threatened its plans to hold referendums in various cities as a move toward annexation by Russia.

“Our goal is to make life unbearable for the Russian occupiers and to use all means to derail their plans,” said Andriy, 32, coordinator of the guerrilla movement in the southern Kherson region.

A member of the Zhovta Strichka – or “Yellow Ribbon” – resistance group, Andriy spoke to The Associated Press on the condition that he not be fully identified to avoid being found by the Russians. The group takes its name from one of two national colors of Ukraine, and its members use ribbons of this hue to mark potential targets for guerrilla attack.

Ukrainian troops recently used a US-supplied multiple rocket launcher, known as HIMARS, to strike a strategic bridge over the Dnieper at Kherson, cutting off the Russians’ main supply link. The city of 500,000, seized by Russian troops at the start of the war, has been inundated with resistance leaflets threatening Moscow-backed officials.

Just before the attack on the bridge, leaflets appeared saying, “If HIMARS can’t do it, a partisan will help.

“We are giving the Ukrainian military precise coordinates for various targets, and guerrilla help makes new long-range weapons, especially HIMARS, even more powerful,” Andriy told the AP. “We are invisible behind Russian lines, and that is our strength.”

As Ukrainian forces step up their attacks in the region and retake some areas west of the Dnieper, guerrilla activity has also increased.

They coordinate with special operations forces of the Ukrainian army, which helps them develop strategies and tactics. These forces also select targets and create a website with advice on how to organize resistance, set up ambushes and evade arrest. A network of arms caches and secret hiding places was established in the occupied areas.

The story continues

Bombs were placed near administrative buildings, in the homes of civil servants and even on their way to work.

An explosive placed on a tree detonated as a vehicle carrying the head of Kherson prison, Yevgeny Sobolev, detonated, although he survived the attack. A police vehicle was hit by shrapnel, seriously injuring two officers, one of whom later died. The deputy head of the local administration of Nova Kakhovka died of his injuries after being shot over the weekend.

The guerrillas have repeatedly tried to kill Vladimir Saldo, the head of the Russian-backed temporary administration of the Kherson region, offering a bounty of one million hryvnias (about $25,000). His assistant, Pavel Slobodchikov, was shot and killed in his vehicle, and another official, Dmytry Savluchenko, was killed by a car bomb.

The attacks prompted Moscow to send anti-guerrilla units to Kherson, Saldo said.

“Every day, special units from Russia detect two or three caches containing weapons for terrorist activities,” Saldo said on his messaging app channel. “Weapons seizure helps reduce the threat of sabotage.”

At the start of the occupation, thousands of residents staged peaceful protests. But the Russian army quickly dissolved them and arrested militants, radicalizing the resistance.

Oleksandr Kharchikov, 41, from Skadovsk, a wedding photographer turned activist, said he was beaten and tortured after being arrested during a Russian security operation.

“The Russians tortured me for a long time. They beat me with a baseball bat, pinched my fingers with pliers and tortured me with electric shocks,” Kharchikov said in a phone interview. “I suffered a concussion and a broken rib, but I didn’t give them any information, and that saved me.”

Kharchikov spent 155 days under Russian occupation until he escaped.

“The repression is intensifying. They create unbearable conditions for Ukrainians, making it increasingly difficult to survive under Russian occupation,” he told the AP.

The Russians were offering 10,000 rubles ($165) to anyone applying for Russian citizenship to strengthen their grip on the region, he said.

Moscow introduced the rouble, set up Russian cellular networks and cut off Ukrainian television in the region. Giant screens broadcasting Russian television programs have been placed in the main town squares.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, who also spent a long time in Russian captivity, told the AP that around 500 Ukrainian activists had been arrested, many of whom had been tortured. Some disappeared for months after their arrest.

In May and June, guerrillas blew up two railway bridges in Melitopol and derailed two Russian military trains, Fedorov said.

“The resistance movement pursues three goals: to destroy Russian weapons and the means to supply them, to discredit and intimidate the occupiers and their collaborators, and to inform Ukrainian special services of enemy positions,” he added.

Russia responded by stepping up patrols and carrying out regular sweeps for those suspected of guerrilla links. During these raids, they check phones and arrest those with Ukrainian symbols or pictures of relatives in military uniform.

“During a clearing operation, the Russians seal off the entire neighborhood, stop traffic to and from it, and proceed methodically from apartment to apartment. If they find Ukrainian symbols or a connection to the Ukrainian military, they put all family members in a filter camp,” Fedorov said.

“In the best case, people are told: ‘Get out of here if you are against Russia’, but it also happens that some people disappear,” he said.

Of Melitopol’s pre-war population of 150,000, more than 60,000 people left.

Pro-Moscow officials are preparing for a possible referendum on Melitopol and other occupied areas joining Russia, carrying out security raids and handing out Russian passports, Fedorov said.

“We will thwart the Russian referendum. We will not allow voting under Russian guns,” he said, adding that no more than 10 percent of the population sympathizes with Moscow, and half have fled.

The guerrillas tied yellow ribbons to the buildings where the vote is to take place, warning residents that they could be targeted by bombs during the ballot.

The resistance ranges from radical activists to teachers and pensioners who sing Ukrainian songs in parks and secretly wear yellow and blue ribbons.

“The Russians expected to receive flowers, but they faced the fact that most people consider themselves Ukrainians and are ready to offer resistance in various forms – from information gathering to burning and to the explosion of the occupants,” said Oleksii Aleksandrov, who owned a restaurant in the southern port of Mariupol.

In a recent gesture of defiance in Mariupol, a young man wrapped in a Ukrainian flag stood in a street next to the theater destroyed by Russian bombs. The photo spread in the Ukrainian media and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed it in an address to the nation.

“It was a very brave thing to do, and I would like to thank him for his action,” Zelenskyy said. “This man is one of the many people who await the return of Ukraine and will not accept the occupation under any circumstances.”

Although pro-Moscow sentiment is strong in Donbass, Ukraine’s predominantly Russian-speaking industrial heartland, a guerrilla movement has also emerged there.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said six Russian soldiers were injured last month when their vehicle was blown up by guerrillas in the town of Sievierodonetsk shortly after it was taken. They also targeted railroads, disrupting shipments of Russian ammunition and other supplies.

“The guerrillas acted very successfully,” Haidai told the AP. “They didn’t just hand out leaflets. They also destroyed infrastructure. This helps a lot in slowing Russian attacks and advances.

Observers say the guerrilla movement varies by region and it is in both sides’ interests to exaggerate its scale.

“The Russians are doing this to justify their repressions in occupied territories while the Ukrainians seek to demoralize Russian forces and boast of their victories,” said Vadim Karasev, head of the Kyiv-based Institute for Global Strategies think tank. . “It’s hard to believe stories of Ukrainians feeding Russian soldiers poisoned cakes, but sometimes myths work better than facts.”

___

Yuras Karmanau reported from Tallinn, Estonia.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war at