Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — In a growing challenge to Russia’s grip on occupied areas of southeastern Ukraine, guerrilla forces loyal to Kyiv are killing pro-Moscow officials, blowing up bridges and trains and help the Ukrainian army by identifying key targets.
Growing resistance eroded the Kremlin’s control over these areas and threatened its plans to hold referendums in various cities as a move toward annexation by Russia.
“Our goal is to make life unbearable for the Russian occupiers and to use all means to derail their plans,” said Andriy, 32, coordinator of the guerrilla movement in the southern Kherson region.
A member of the Zhovta Strichka – or “Yellow Ribbon” – resistance group, Andriy spoke to The Associated Press on the condition that he not be fully identified to avoid being found by the Russians. The group takes its name from one of two national colors of Ukraine, and its members use ribbons of this hue to mark potential targets for guerrilla attack.
Ukrainian troops recently used a US-supplied multiple rocket launcher, known as HIMARS, to strike a strategic bridge over the Dnieper at Kherson, cutting off the Russians’ main supply link. The city of 500,000, seized by Russian troops at the start of the war, has been inundated with resistance leaflets threatening Moscow-backed officials.
Just before the attack on the bridge, leaflets appeared saying, “If HIMARS can’t do it, a partisan will help.
“We are giving the Ukrainian military precise coordinates for various targets, and guerrilla help makes new long-range weapons, especially HIMARS, even more powerful,” Andriy told the AP. “We are invisible behind Russian lines, and that is our strength.”
As Ukrainian forces step up their attacks in the region and retake some areas west of the Dnieper, guerrilla activity has also increased.
They coordinate with special operations forces of the Ukrainian army, which helps them develop strategies and tactics. These forces also select targets and create a website with advice on how to organize resistance, set up ambushes and evade arrest. A network of arms caches and secret hiding places was established in the occupied areas.
Bombs were placed near administrative buildings, in the homes of civil servants and even on their way to work.
An explosive placed on a tree detonated as a vehicle carrying the head of Kherson prison, Yevgeny Sobolev, detonated, although he survived the attack. A police vehicle was hit by shrapnel, seriously injuring two officers, one of whom later died. The deputy head of the local administration of Nova Kakhovka died of his injuries after being shot over the weekend.
The guerrillas have repeatedly tried to kill Vladimir Saldo, the head of the Russian-backed temporary administration of the Kherson region, offering a bounty of one million hryvnias (about $25,000). His assistant, Pavel Slobodchikov, was shot and killed in his vehicle, and another official, Dmytry Savluchenko, was killed by a car bomb.
The attacks prompted Moscow to send anti-guerrilla units to Kherson, Saldo said.
“Every day, special units from Russia detect two or three caches containing weapons for terrorist activities,” Saldo said on his messaging app channel. “Weapons seizure helps reduce the threat of sabotage.”
At the start of the occupation, thousands of residents staged peaceful protests. But the Russian army quickly dissolved them and arrested militants, radicalizing the resistance.
Oleksandr Kharchikov, 41, from Skadovsk, a wedding photographer turned activist, said he was beaten and tortured after being arrested during a Russian security operation.
“The Russians tortured me for a long time. They beat me with a baseball bat, pinched my fingers with pliers and tortured me with electric shocks,” Kharchikov said in a phone interview. “I suffered a concussion and a broken rib, but I didn’t give them any information, and that saved me.”
Kharchikov spent 155 days under Russian occupation until he escaped.
“The repression is intensifying. They create unbearable conditions for Ukrainians, making it increasingly difficult to survive under Russian occupation,” he told the AP.
The Russians were offering 10,000 rubles ($165) to anyone applying for Russian citizenship to strengthen their grip on the region, he said.
Moscow introduced the rouble, set up Russian cellular networks and cut off Ukrainian television in the region. Giant screens broadcasting Russian television programs have been placed in the main town squares.
Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, who also spent a long time in Russian captivity, told the AP that around 500 Ukrainian activists had been arrested, many of whom had been tortured. Some disappeared for months after their arrest.
In May and June, guerrillas blew up two railway bridges in Melitopol and derailed two Russian military trains, Fedorov said.
“The resistance movement pursues three goals: to destroy Russian weapons and the means to supply them, to discredit and intimidate the occupiers and their collaborators, and to inform Ukrainian special services of enemy positions,” he added.
Russia responded by stepping up patrols and carrying out regular sweeps for those suspected of guerrilla links. During these raids, they check phones and arrest those with Ukrainian symbols or pictures of relatives in military uniform.
“During a clearing operation, the Russians seal off the entire neighborhood, stop traffic to and from it, and proceed methodically from apartment to apartment. If they find Ukrainian symbols or a connection to the Ukrainian military, they put all family members in a filter camp,” Fedorov said.
“In the best case, people are told: ‘Get out of here if you are against Russia’, but it also happens that some people disappear,” he said.
Of Melitopol’s pre-war population of 150,000, more than 60,000 people left.
Pro-Moscow officials are preparing for a possible referendum on Melitopol and other occupied areas joining Russia, carrying out security raids and handing out Russian passports, Fedorov said.
“We will thwart the Russian referendum. We will not allow voting under Russian guns,” he said, adding that no more than 10 percent of the population sympathizes with Moscow, and half have fled.
The guerrillas tied yellow ribbons to the buildings where the vote is to take place, warning residents that they could be targeted by bombs during the ballot.
The resistance ranges from radical activists to teachers and pensioners who sing Ukrainian songs in parks and secretly wear yellow and blue ribbons.
“The Russians expected to receive flowers, but they faced the fact that most people consider themselves Ukrainians and are ready to offer resistance in various forms – from information gathering to burning and to the explosion of the occupants,” said Oleksii Aleksandrov, who owned a restaurant in the southern port of Mariupol.
In a recent gesture of defiance in Mariupol, a young man wrapped in a Ukrainian flag stood in a street next to the theater destroyed by Russian bombs. The photo spread in the Ukrainian media and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed it in an address to the nation.
“It was a very brave thing to do, and I would like to thank him for his action,” Zelenskyy said. “This man is one of the many people who await the return of Ukraine and will not accept the occupation under any circumstances.”
Although pro-Moscow sentiment is strong in Donbass, Ukraine’s predominantly Russian-speaking industrial heartland, a guerrilla movement has also emerged there.
Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said six Russian soldiers were injured last month when their vehicle was blown up by guerrillas in the town of Sievierodonetsk shortly after it was taken. They also targeted railroads, disrupting shipments of Russian ammunition and other supplies.
“The guerrillas acted very successfully,” Haidai told the AP. “They didn’t just hand out leaflets. They also destroyed infrastructure. This helps a lot in slowing Russian attacks and advances.
Observers say the guerrilla movement varies by region and it is in both sides’ interests to exaggerate its scale.
“The Russians are doing this to justify their repressions in occupied territories while the Ukrainians seek to demoralize Russian forces and boast of their victories,” said Vadim Karasev, head of the Kyiv-based Institute for Global Strategies think tank. . “It’s hard to believe stories of Ukrainians feeding Russian soldiers poisoned cakes, but sometimes myths work better than facts.”
The US Department of Justice is expected to release one of the most sought-after legal documents in recent history later Friday: an affidavit supporting the recent FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence.
The document is being sought by a slew of news organizations and others amid intense public interest and political uproar over the FBI’s unprecedented action in an ongoing investigation into the former president’s handling of classified government documents after he left the White House in January 2021.
A federal judge ordered the Justice Department late Thursday to unseal a redacted version of the affidavit by noon Friday after prosecutors offered to black out sections to protect sensitive details of the investigation. The redactions were made under seal and cannot be seen by the public.
The Aug. 8 search of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida, in which FBI agents removed 11 sets of classified documents, some of them labeled top secret, sparked a political firestorm, Trump and his allies accusing the Biden administration of ‘weaponizing’ law enforcement against him. The administration denies the charge.
The search warrant, unsealed Aug. 12, showed Trump was being investigated for potential violations of the Espionage Act and other offenses related to his handling of government documents.
On his Truth Social platform, Trump, who said he wanted the affidavit unsealed, wrote on Friday, “Political Hacks and Thugs had no right, under the Presidential Records Act , to storm Mar-a-Lago and steal everything in sight, including passports and privileged documents.”
It remains to be seen what details of the investigation the affidavit will reveal. Prior to Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart’s order, the Justice Department had opposed the release of the affidavit, saying it contains critical details about ongoing investigations and requires so many redactions that unsealing it would be useless.
But Reinhart appeared to accept the government’s proposed redactions in the document. In his order, Reinhart wrote that he had reviewed the redacted affidavit along with an accompanying legal memorandum, and concluded that “the government has discharged its obligation to show compelling reason/good cause to seal portions of the affidavit because disclosure would reveal (1) the identities of witnesses, law enforcement officers, and unindicted parties, (2) strategy, focus, scope, the sources and methods of the investigation, and (3) grand jury information protected by the federal rule of criminal procedure.
Citing the “historical significance” of the Mar-A-Lago search, media outlets pushing to unseal the affidavit filed a new motion on Thursday asking that portions of the Justice Department memo justifying the redactions be unsealed.
“Like the search warrant affidavit itself, the record is a court record to which a presumption of public access applies,” they wrote.
The FBI’s search for Mar-A-Lago came seven months after Trump turned over to the National Archives 15 boxes of government documents he brought to Mar-A-Lago after leaving the White House in January 2021.
Under the Presidential Records Act, all presidential records are the property of the US government and must be turned over to the National Archives by outgoing presidents.
In a May 10 letter to a Trump attorney, Acting US Archivist Debra Wall wrote that the boxes contained more than 100 classified documents comprising more than 700 pages. The National Archives released the letter this week.
The FBI’s investigation into Trump’s handling of classified records represents the latest legal headache for the former president as he plans to run for re-election in 2024.
In the 21 months since he lost his re-election bid in November 2020, Trump has been investigated by congressional investigators and prosecutors for his efforts to overturn the results. of the vote.
Analysis-In the shadow of war, Porsche prepares for its market debut
HAMBURG/LONDON (Reuters) – Preliminary steps to take Porsche to the stock market are expected in the coming days, six people familiar with the matter said, adding executives from parent company Volkswagen and family members were meeting to sell the car. idea to wary investors. An IPO would test the investor appeal of Europe’s largest automaker as the continent grapples with the economic impact of war in Ukraine, the threat of gas rationing and recession , and the most severe inflation in decades, driven by energy costs. When stock market volatility reduced listings, a long-awaited public sale would also demonstrate the scale of the appetite for a stake that gives a stake in a high-profile brand but is too small to influence board decisions. administration.
Holmgren, who was selected second overall in this year’s draft by Gonzaga University, was diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot, affecting the area between the mid and forefoot.
Holmgren, 20, appears to have suffered the injury last Saturday while playing in a pro-am game in Seattle that featured NBA stars LeBron James, Jayson Tatum and first overall pick Paolo Banchero, between others.
“Certainly we are disappointed for Chet, especially given how excited he was to be on the court with his teammates this season,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in a statement. communicated.
“We know Chet has a long career ahead of him in our organization and in the Oklahoma City community.
“One of the things that impressed us the most during Chet’s selection process was his determination and focus.
“We expect the same tenacity to see him through this time as we work together and support him through his rehabilitation.”
It comes after Holmgren impressed during this year’s Summer League – an off-season competition in which teams play mostly rookies, sophomores and fringe NBA players to give talent development minutes and see who fits and who doesn’t.
In a particular win over the Utah Jazz earlier this summer, Holmgren wowed fans in his 24 minutes on the court, setting records as he went.
The big man finished with 23 points – including 4 of 6 three-point attempts – seven rebounds and four assists.
He also finished with six blocks, the most ever in an NBA Summer League game.
Do you love movies? Of course, you do! What about movies on zombies? Maybe not so much—that’s because most movies about zombies are terrible. The good news is that, despite how oversaturated the zombie market has become, there are still great movies on zombies being released every year. To help you stay on top of the zombie movie scene and make sure you don’t miss any of the great ones, here are five of the best movies on zombies you can’t miss.
Best Movies On Zombies List:
1. 28 Days Later (2002)
If you’re looking for a classic zombie movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat, 28 Days Later is a must-watch. This film follows the story of a group of survivors in London who are fighting to stay alive in the midst of a zombie apocalypse. With intense action and suspense, this movie is sure to keep you entertained from beginning to end.
2. Zombieland (2009)
This is definitely one of the best movies on zombies that you can’t miss! It’s a comedy/horror movie with zombies and humans in it. In this film, there are four survivors: Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock. After meeting each other they are forced to work together and fight off the zombies trying to eat them alive. The group has different personalities which made for some great scenes throughout the movie. Zombieland is full of action and laughs – I recommend this movie to anyone who loves a good zombie flick!
3. Dawn Of The Dead (1978) – Movies On Zombies
Few zombie movies are as intense and thrilling as Dawn of the Dead. Directed by George A. Romero, the film tells the story of a group of people who are holed up in a shopping mall, trying to survive against a horde of zombies. The film is full of suspense, gore, and plenty of jump scares. If you’re looking for a classic zombie movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat, Dawn of the Dead is a must-watch.
4. Shaun Of The Dead (2004)
If you’re looking for a movie that’s both funny and scary, Shaun of the Dead is a must-watch. It tells the story of a group of friends who have to fight for their lives when zombies take over London. The movie is full of clever references to other zombie movies, and it’ll keep you entertained from beginning to end.
5. Night Of The Living Dead (1968) – Movies On Zombies
Night of the Living Dead is a 1968 American independent horror film directed by George A. Romero, starring Duane Jones and Judith O’Dea. The story follows seven people who are trapped in a rural farmhouse in Western Pennsylvania, which is besieged by an incessantly growing group of flesh-eating zombies. The film was completed on a shoestring budget of $114,000, and it grossed $12 million domestically and $18 million internationally.
6. 28 Weeks Later (2007)
In this movie, the main characters are a group of survivors in London during a zombie apocalypse. The film is intense and gory, but it’s also a great story about human survival and relationships. Plus, the ending is one of the most shocking endings in any zombie movie. I highly recommend it!
If you’re a fan of zombies, then you know that there are a lot of great movies out there featuring the undead. Here are five of the best zombie movies that you can’t miss.
Raiders wide Davante Adams continues to praise his former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the dynamic duo parted ways this offseason.
“He was an amazing man,” Adams said of his time playing with Rodgers during an appearance on “The Pivot” podcast. “I don’t overlook anything Aaron has done for me because he’s the best quarterback, in my opinion, to play this game.
“What he did for me wasn’t just the type of balls he was throwing, or a great back shoulder or whatever. He had the Michael Jordan effect. … [He’s] going to make you play better,” Adams said. “He’s going to bring out your best just by being on the pitch.”
Adams also explained that when Rodgers had time off during Packers OTAs, the team wasn’t the same without the quarterback under center.
“He was a great leader, but it was more about – you always notice in the OTAs, once in a while a guy who is in his 15th year or whatever, they have days off in the OTA, and there were times when it was I wasn’t training and you were just noticing people started not falling, not training hard,” Adams recalled. “But it wasn’t the same as when Aaron was there.”
Adams and Rodgers had been playing together since 2014, before the Packers traded Adams to the Raiders in March for a pair of draft picks. Le Broad signed a record-breaking, five-year, $141.25 million deal with Las Vegas, where he reunited with quarterback Derek Carr, his former Fresno State teammate.
At the time, Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million contract extension to stay with Green Bay after considering retirement.
During “The Pivot” podcast episode, Adams said Carr was “extremely” underrated and his goal was to win a Super Bowl with Las Vegas.
“I didn’t come here just to be cute and hang out with Derek,” Adams said. “I want to get this trophy at the end of the year.”
The Raiders visit the Chargers in Los Angeles in Week 1.
Maybe you watch it giving your furry friend a deep scratch behind the ears, or gifting your sweet boy a Doggie Donut from Krispy Kreme.
Whichever way you celebrate, Friday, August 26 – National Dog Day – is upon us.
And in honor of the four-legged vacation, Camp Bow Wow analyzed its national database to determine the most popular dog breeds in each state.
The company, which describes itself as “North America’s largest dog daycare and boarding franchise,” sifted through more than 400,000 annual visits to help identify “the most popular dog breeds based on records of purebred dogs”.
In the United States and in Illinois, the Labrador Retriever has earned the place of best dog. Here are which other puppies completed the top five in the state:
Labrador Retrievers
German shepherd
golden doodle
Golden retriever
pit bull terrier
It’s a nice list. However, according to marketing agency TOP Data, it’s not the only four-legged list.
After analyzing a database of 500,000 adopted dogs and interviewing 1,000 dog owners, here are which breeds, according to TOP Data, take the bone for the most popular among Illinois pet owners:
Chihuahua
Labrador Retrievers
pit bull
Pooch
Beagle
One list, however, that does not circle around is Trupanion’s Top 10 Most Popular Dog Names for 2022. The insurance company queried its database of over 740,000 insured pets and found that the Your puppy’s tag is more likely to have one of these names. engraved on it:
Moon
Charly
bella
Daisy
Milo
Lucy
Cooper
Bailey
teddy
Max
Whatever your favorite breed is – or what you call your dog – it might be time to take your four-legged friend out.