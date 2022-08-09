Undersecretary Sherman says US ‘doubles down’ on Pacific

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The United States is doubling its investment in the Pacific, US Undersecretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Tuesday after visiting five countries in the region where China has made inroads.

“The future will be written here in the Pacific,” Sherman said at a deal-signing event in New Zealand’s capital, Wellington.

Critics have accused the United States of neglecting the region and allowing China’s influence to flourish.

The Solomon Islands signed a security pact with China in April, alarming many in the Pacific who fear it could lead to a military buildup. Earlier this year, the United States announced plans to reopen an embassy in the Solomons, where Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare on Sunday skipped a service commemorating the Battle of Guadalcanal that Sherman and other dignitaries attended.

Sherman said the United States has always been a Pacific nation. She said President Joe Biden made it a priority to rebuild alliances and relationships around the world, and that officials were using “every means possible” to work with Pacific partners.

“And so we’re doubling our investment here in the Pacific,” Sherman said. “Our relationships, our partnerships, regional organizations.”

Asked if she thinks the United States or China are winning the battle for influence in the region, Sherman said she doesn’t quite see it that way.

“It’s not so much a battle,” she said. “I think countries try to have relationships with all the countries that they think will help them move forward. And the United States is not asking any country to choose between us and China, or any other country and China.”

She said the United States wanted a level playing field and respect for the rules-based international order that was put in place after World War II, a system that had helped China develop and that should benefit all nations.

Sherman said she discussed China among a number of topics during a meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Sherman signed agreements to work more closely with New Zealand on space missions and emergency management. It was the last leg of a journey that had taken her to Samoa, Tonga, the Solomon Islands and Australia.

Sherman spoke more about the Solomons’ prime minister’s decision to stay away from the Guadalcanal commemoration on Sunday.

“I told him I felt sorry for him because I thought he had missed an opportunity to spark this strong partnership and the struggle for freedom that has allowed the Solomon Islands to exist as it is today. today,” she said.