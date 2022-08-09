What David Andrews said after an offensive-only huddle at Patriots practice

patriots

“You have to do your best every day, and it’s hard. But that’s what is expected.” Patriots center David Andrews led an offensive-only huddle after a frustrating Patriots drive. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

After such a frustrating practice for the Patriots that veteran center David Andrews put the offense aside for a long huddle, Bill Belichick was generally enigmatic.

“Every day is a challenge,” Belichick said when asked about the attack’s progress. “We just try to build on yesterday and do what we can do today to improve and build on it tomorrow.”

Observers, however, describes a “frustrating” scene for Mac Jones, Damien Harris and a “broken” offence. NESN’s Zack Cox presented a list of problems at 11-on-11 that started with an offside call and included a broken pass, an incomplete pass and multiple sacks. The Patriots offense struggled mightily across the board, and Jones could be seen gesturing in frustration in a clip by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

A game that reflects a tough day for the Patriots offense: To go 1-on-1 on a “gotta have it” play, Mac Jones tries to connect with DeVante Parker in windy conditions – and Joejuan Williams lands him. The offense then falls for push-ups. pic.twitter.com/OPKfgSmckk —Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 9, 2022

Several reporters wondered if the offensive line was even close to being ready with Thursday’s preseason opener against the Giants looming. Andrews, who seemed a bit short with reporters when asked about the team’s struggles, repeatedly said the offense needed to “have a better day tomorrow”.

“Look, it’s just part of that,” Andrews said after the third straight question. “It’s ups, it’s downs, it’s training camp. I have to go out there, learn from it and see what we can do better. Like I said, I can’t let today or any day derail anything in the future. That’s how it goes. Wins, losses, you just have to stay steady. You cannot go up and down.

Andrews noted that training camp doesn’t usually define a season, adding that top teams have a “constant tilt” over the course of the year.

“It’s a bit of everything,” Andrews said. “It’s just playing football, you play football in the pads. So that’s football, being in the pads, all aspects of the game, running, doing draws, screens, passing, that’s That’s football, so it’s all part of it, and we just have to improve and move on.

The offensive line also struggled last year, and Monday’s practice was far from an isolated incident — Jones found himself in trouble frequently throughout the preseason.

Still, ESPN’s projection patterns favor the Patriots lineman group.

“The Patriots have lost two pretty strong guards this offseason in Shaq Mason and Ted Karras — they were ninth and 11th respectively in the PBWR last season, with Karras also finishing 14th in the RBWR,” ESPN’s Seth Walder wrote last week. But the versatility [Michael] Onwenu is a solid replacement, although the model will assume [Cole] Strange is below average – as is the case with all rookies.

The offensive line could be crucial to the Patriots’ success as Jones enters a major second year.

“We all strive to be the best we can be every day,” Andrews said. “That’s why we’re here, and you have to do your best every day, and that’s tough. But that’s what’s expected, and that’s what we’re going to try to do every day.

The Patriots will face the Giants at 7 p.m. Thursday.