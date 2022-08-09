What David Andrews said after an offensive-only huddle at Patriots practice

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox during the football season.
patriots
After such a frustrating practice for the Patriots that veteran center David Andrews put the offense aside for a long huddle, Bill Belichick was generally enigmatic.
“Every day is a challenge,” Belichick said when asked about the attack’s progress. “We just try to build on yesterday and do what we can do today to improve and build on it tomorrow.”
Observers, however, describes a “frustrating” scene for Mac Jones, Damien Harris and a “broken” offence. NESN’s Zack Cox presented a list of problems at 11-on-11 that started with an offside call and included a broken pass, an incomplete pass and multiple sacks. The Patriots offense struggled mightily across the board, and Jones could be seen gesturing in frustration in a clip by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
Several reporters wondered if the offensive line was even close to being ready with Thursday’s preseason opener against the Giants looming. Andrews, who seemed a bit short with reporters when asked about the team’s struggles, repeatedly said the offense needed to “have a better day tomorrow”.
“Look, it’s just part of that,” Andrews said after the third straight question. “It’s ups, it’s downs, it’s training camp. I have to go out there, learn from it and see what we can do better. Like I said, I can’t let today or any day derail anything in the future. That’s how it goes. Wins, losses, you just have to stay steady. You cannot go up and down.
Andrews noted that training camp doesn’t usually define a season, adding that top teams have a “constant tilt” over the course of the year.
“It’s a bit of everything,” Andrews said. “It’s just playing football, you play football in the pads. So that’s football, being in the pads, all aspects of the game, running, doing draws, screens, passing, that’s That’s football, so it’s all part of it, and we just have to improve and move on.
The offensive line also struggled last year, and Monday’s practice was far from an isolated incident — Jones found himself in trouble frequently throughout the preseason.
Still, ESPN’s projection patterns favor the Patriots lineman group.
“The Patriots have lost two pretty strong guards this offseason in Shaq Mason and Ted Karras — they were ninth and 11th respectively in the PBWR last season, with Karras also finishing 14th in the RBWR,” ESPN’s Seth Walder wrote last week. But the versatility [Michael] Onwenu is a solid replacement, although the model will assume [Cole] Strange is below average – as is the case with all rookies.
The offensive line could be crucial to the Patriots’ success as Jones enters a major second year.
“We all strive to be the best we can be every day,” Andrews said. “That’s why we’re here, and you have to do your best every day, and that’s tough. But that’s what’s expected, and that’s what we’re going to try to do every day.
The Patriots will face the Giants at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox during the football season.
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
The US Department of Justice is expected to release one of the most sought-after legal documents in recent history later Friday: an affidavit supporting the recent FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence.
The document is being sought by a slew of news organizations and others amid intense public interest and political uproar over the FBI’s unprecedented action in an ongoing investigation into the former president’s handling of classified government documents after he left the White House in January 2021.
A federal judge ordered the Justice Department late Thursday to unseal a redacted version of the affidavit by noon Friday after prosecutors offered to black out sections to protect sensitive details of the investigation. The redactions were made under seal and cannot be seen by the public.
The Aug. 8 search of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida, in which FBI agents removed 11 sets of classified documents, some of them labeled top secret, sparked a political firestorm, Trump and his allies accusing the Biden administration of ‘weaponizing’ law enforcement against him. The administration denies the charge.
The search warrant, unsealed Aug. 12, showed Trump was being investigated for potential violations of the Espionage Act and other offenses related to his handling of government documents.
On his Truth Social platform, Trump, who said he wanted the affidavit unsealed, wrote on Friday, “Political Hacks and Thugs had no right, under the Presidential Records Act , to storm Mar-a-Lago and steal everything in sight, including passports and privileged documents.”
It remains to be seen what details of the investigation the affidavit will reveal. Prior to Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart’s order, the Justice Department had opposed the release of the affidavit, saying it contains critical details about ongoing investigations and requires so many redactions that unsealing it would be useless.
But Reinhart appeared to accept the government’s proposed redactions in the document. In his order, Reinhart wrote that he had reviewed the redacted affidavit along with an accompanying legal memorandum, and concluded that “the government has discharged its obligation to show compelling reason/good cause to seal portions of the affidavit because disclosure would reveal (1) the identities of witnesses, law enforcement officers, and unindicted parties, (2) strategy, focus, scope, the sources and methods of the investigation, and (3) grand jury information protected by the federal rule of criminal procedure.
Citing the “historical significance” of the Mar-A-Lago search, media outlets pushing to unseal the affidavit filed a new motion on Thursday asking that portions of the Justice Department memo justifying the redactions be unsealed.
“Like the search warrant affidavit itself, the record is a court record to which a presumption of public access applies,” they wrote.
The FBI’s search for Mar-A-Lago came seven months after Trump turned over to the National Archives 15 boxes of government documents he brought to Mar-A-Lago after leaving the White House in January 2021.
Under the Presidential Records Act, all presidential records are the property of the US government and must be turned over to the National Archives by outgoing presidents.
In a May 10 letter to a Trump attorney, Acting US Archivist Debra Wall wrote that the boxes contained more than 100 classified documents comprising more than 700 pages. The National Archives released the letter this week.
The FBI’s investigation into Trump’s handling of classified records represents the latest legal headache for the former president as he plans to run for re-election in 2024.
In the 21 months since he lost his re-election bid in November 2020, Trump has been investigated by congressional investigators and prosecutors for his efforts to overturn the results. of the vote.
USA voanews
Reuters
HAMBURG/LONDON (Reuters) – Preliminary steps to take Porsche to the stock market are expected in the coming days, six people familiar with the matter said, adding executives from parent company Volkswagen and family members were meeting to sell the car. idea to wary investors. An IPO would test the investor appeal of Europe’s largest automaker as the continent grapples with the economic impact of war in Ukraine, the threat of gas rationing and recession , and the most severe inflation in decades, driven by energy costs. When stock market volatility reduced listings, a long-awaited public sale would also demonstrate the scale of the appetite for a stake that gives a stake in a high-profile brand but is too small to influence board decisions. administration.
yahoo
Holmgren, 20, appears to have suffered the injury last Saturday while playing in a pro-am game in Seattle that featured NBA stars LeBron James, Jayson Tatum and first overall pick Paolo Banchero, between others.
“Certainly we are disappointed for Chet, especially given how excited he was to be on the court with his teammates this season,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in a statement. communicated.
“We know Chet has a long career ahead of him in our organization and in the Oklahoma City community.
“One of the things that impressed us the most during Chet’s selection process was his determination and focus.
“We expect the same tenacity to see him through this time as we work together and support him through his rehabilitation.”
It comes after Holmgren impressed during this year’s Summer League – an off-season competition in which teams play mostly rookies, sophomores and fringe NBA players to give talent development minutes and see who fits and who doesn’t.
In a particular win over the Utah Jazz earlier this summer, Holmgren wowed fans in his 24 minutes on the court, setting records as he went.
The big man finished with 23 points – including 4 of 6 three-point attempts – seven rebounds and four assists.
He also finished with six blocks, the most ever in an NBA Summer League game.
Sports
Do you love movies? Of course, you do! What about movies on zombies? Maybe not so much—that’s because most movies about zombies are terrible. The good news is that, despite how oversaturated the zombie market has become, there are still great movies on zombies being released every year. To help you stay on top of the zombie movie scene and make sure you don’t miss any of the great ones, here are five of the best movies on zombies you can’t miss.
Also Read: Best Movies On Amazon Prime You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
If you’re looking for a classic zombie movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat, 28 Days Later is a must-watch. This film follows the story of a group of survivors in London who are fighting to stay alive in the midst of a zombie apocalypse. With intense action and suspense, this movie is sure to keep you entertained from beginning to end.
This is definitely one of the best movies on zombies that you can’t miss! It’s a comedy/horror movie with zombies and humans in it. In this film, there are four survivors: Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock. After meeting each other they are forced to work together and fight off the zombies trying to eat them alive. The group has different personalities which made for some great scenes throughout the movie. Zombieland is full of action and laughs – I recommend this movie to anyone who loves a good zombie flick!
Few zombie movies are as intense and thrilling as Dawn of the Dead. Directed by George A. Romero, the film tells the story of a group of people who are holed up in a shopping mall, trying to survive against a horde of zombies. The film is full of suspense, gore, and plenty of jump scares. If you’re looking for a classic zombie movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat, Dawn of the Dead is a must-watch.
If you’re looking for a movie that’s both funny and scary, Shaun of the Dead is a must-watch. It tells the story of a group of friends who have to fight for their lives when zombies take over London. The movie is full of clever references to other zombie movies, and it’ll keep you entertained from beginning to end.
Night of the Living Dead is a 1968 American independent horror film directed by George A. Romero, starring Duane Jones and Judith O’Dea. The story follows seven people who are trapped in a rural farmhouse in Western Pennsylvania, which is besieged by an incessantly growing group of flesh-eating zombies. The film was completed on a shoestring budget of $114,000, and it grossed $12 million domestically and $18 million internationally.
In this movie, the main characters are a group of survivors in London during a zombie apocalypse. The film is intense and gory, but it’s also a great story about human survival and relationships. Plus, the ending is one of the most shocking endings in any zombie movie. I highly recommend it!
If you’re a fan of zombies, then you know that there are a lot of great movies out there featuring the undead. Here are five of the best zombie movies that you can’t miss.
The post 6 Of The Best Movies On Zombies You Can’t Miss appeared first on MEWS.
Raiders wide Davante Adams continues to praise his former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the dynamic duo parted ways this offseason.
“He was an amazing man,” Adams said of his time playing with Rodgers during an appearance on “The Pivot” podcast. “I don’t overlook anything Aaron has done for me because he’s the best quarterback, in my opinion, to play this game.
“What he did for me wasn’t just the type of balls he was throwing, or a great back shoulder or whatever. He had the Michael Jordan effect. … [He’s] going to make you play better,” Adams said. “He’s going to bring out your best just by being on the pitch.”
Adams also explained that when Rodgers had time off during Packers OTAs, the team wasn’t the same without the quarterback under center.
“He was a great leader, but it was more about – you always notice in the OTAs, once in a while a guy who is in his 15th year or whatever, they have days off in the OTA, and there were times when it was I wasn’t training and you were just noticing people started not falling, not training hard,” Adams recalled. “But it wasn’t the same as when Aaron was there.”
Adams and Rodgers had been playing together since 2014, before the Packers traded Adams to the Raiders in March for a pair of draft picks. Le Broad signed a record-breaking, five-year, $141.25 million deal with Las Vegas, where he reunited with quarterback Derek Carr, his former Fresno State teammate.
At the time, Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million contract extension to stay with Green Bay after considering retirement.
During “The Pivot” podcast episode, Adams said Carr was “extremely” underrated and his goal was to win a Super Bowl with Las Vegas.
“I didn’t come here just to be cute and hang out with Derek,” Adams said. “I want to get this trophy at the end of the year.”
The Raiders visit the Chargers in Los Angeles in Week 1.
New York Post
Maybe you watch it giving your furry friend a deep scratch behind the ears, or gifting your sweet boy a Doggie Donut from Krispy Kreme.
Whichever way you celebrate, Friday, August 26 – National Dog Day – is upon us.
And in honor of the four-legged vacation, Camp Bow Wow analyzed its national database to determine the most popular dog breeds in each state.
The company, which describes itself as “North America’s largest dog daycare and boarding franchise,” sifted through more than 400,000 annual visits to help identify “the most popular dog breeds based on records of purebred dogs”.
In the United States and in Illinois, the Labrador Retriever has earned the place of best dog. Here are which other puppies completed the top five in the state:
It’s a nice list. However, according to marketing agency TOP Data, it’s not the only four-legged list.
After analyzing a database of 500,000 adopted dogs and interviewing 1,000 dog owners, here are which breeds, according to TOP Data, take the bone for the most popular among Illinois pet owners:
One list, however, that does not circle around is Trupanion’s Top 10 Most Popular Dog Names for 2022. The insurance company queried its database of over 740,000 insured pets and found that the Your puppy’s tag is more likely to have one of these names. engraved on it:
Whatever your favorite breed is – or what you call your dog – it might be time to take your four-legged friend out.
NBC Chicago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Why Original Streaming Content is Taking Over