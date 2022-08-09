News
What is a Federal Search Warrant?
Federal law enforcement officials obtain search warrants when they need to expedite a criminal investigation or are concerned that the sensitive documents they need may be moved, concealed, altered or destroyed.
The search warrant request is made by a federal law enforcement agency if officials conclude that information, often documents or electronic devices, related to a criminal investigation can be found at the residence, business , car or other property of someone.
A search warrant is not in itself an indication or accusation of the subject’s guilt.
Nevertheless, the use of such a warrant indicates a sense of urgency in prosecution – and is only used when “it appears that the use of a subpoena, summons, a request or other less intrusive alternative means of obtaining the records would significantly compromise the availability or usefulness of the records sought,” according to the Justice Manual, the department’s official guide to criminal procedure.
Neither the Justice Department nor the FBI have the authority to act unilaterally. A federal judge or magistrate must approve the request, and legal scholars often require very specific limitations on the search to protect a person’s Fourth Amendment rights against unlawful search and seizure before granting a warrant.
Law enforcement agencies must meet certain legal criteria, contentious for decades, before a judge can approve.
First, they must prove “probable cause”, proof that the search is likely to find evidence of illegality; if the warrant is found to lack such evidence, the search is considered illegal under a 2004 precedent.
Additionally, courts have held that a search warrant must describe the location and nature of the search with “particularity” – to prevent officers from misusing a warrant to conduct a search that goes beyond parameters of what was specifically requested.
News
Ex-Tucson cop Ryan Remington charged with shooting and killing wheelchair-bound shoplifting suspect Richard Lee Richards
Tucson, Arizona. — A former Tucson police officer fired after allegedly shooting armed shoplifting suspect nine times in motorized wheelchair last year was charged with manslaughter.
Pima County District Attorney Laura Conover said Ryan Remington was summoned Thursday and will be arraigned next week.
Prosecutors said Remington faces a sentence of three to 12½ years if convicted.
Remington’s attorney, Mike Storie, said his client looks forward to an impartial jury hearing the case.
John Bradley, an attorney for the victim’s family, said the family plans to pursue a separate civil action against Remington in the coming weeks.
Tucson police suspended Remington was a four-year veteran at the time of the Nov. 29 shooting. Following an internal investigation, he was fired on January 5 for what police determined was excessive use of force.
Authorities said Richard Lee Richards, 61, died at the scene and the shooting was recorded on Remington’s body camera.
CBS Tucson affiliate KOLD-TV reports that Conover said, “There’s no joy in this announcement today. No joy. I can’t turn back time. Neither for Mr. Richards nor for Mr. Remington and his colleagues. But we have an absolute obligation to seek justice for the citizens of Pima County.”
Police say Remington was on a security check at a Walmart when a loss prevention employee told him a man in a mobility scooter allegedly stole a toolbox from the store.
According to police, Remington and the store employee followed the man, who was later identified as Richards, and demanded a receipt.
Richards reportedly said, “Here’s my receipt,” pulled out a knife, and continued to walk to a nearby home improvement store.
“If you want me to put the knife down, you’re going to have to shoot me,” Richards allegedly told Remington.
Remington reportedly ordered Richards to drop the knife and not enter the store, but the suspect ignored the officer before he was fatally shot and fell out of his wheelchair.
Surveillance video shows Remington handcuffing Richards after the shooting.
News
ASK IRA: Can Heat develop Yurtseven and Jovic at the same time?
Q: There are a lot of questions and concerns over power forward. Could the answer to power forward be Nikola Jovic? He has height, length and shooting. – Frank, Plantation,
A: Nikola Jovic is so raw that even with the potential he showed at times during summer league, before his injury, it was highly doubtful even then that he could emerge as a rotation or even fringe rotation player. Teams in contention mode generally limit their development projects, with Omer Yurtseven seemingly being that priority this season. While Jovic is intriguing, I can’t see him claiming time in the power rotation over Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Dewayne Dedmon or Omer. At times, even the experience of Udonis Haslem could prove more useful. That doesn’t mean that Nikola can’t emerge as a contributor at some point, just that there can’t be such expectations at the outset. As it is, Nikola seemingly views himself more as a perimeter player at this stage, even with his length.
Q: This starting lineup needs another ballhandler, and shot creator. We saw that last year where it was Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, or bust. Give me Tyler Herro over Max Strus any day in the starting five. – Carlos, West Park.
A: But with Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, you still have ample ballhandling. What a wing lineup of Lowry, Butler and Tyler Herro would have to prove is the ability to space the floor. That is where Max Strus enters the equation, just as Duncan Robinson did before. Plus, last season you had a 3-point shooter at power forward in P.J. Tucker, who led the league in 3-point percentage for an extended period, So unless Caleb Martin (or whoever takes over as the starting power forward) can shoot at a high percentage from beyond the arc, you would, in fact, create additional spacing questions. All of that said, Tyler at this stage would appear to be in the same place as any other candidate for a starting role in the wing rotation alongside Kyle and Jimmy – given an opportunity in camp and the preseason to win the job.
Q: Is it time to bring back Michael Beasley to fill that power forward vacancy? – Paul, Ball Ground, Ga.
A: God bless Bease. And, yes, I actually took the time to watch Michael Beasley play in the Big3 this season. But that time has come and gone for the 33-year-old No. 2 pick in the 2008 draft.
News
lessons from past recessions | Forexlive
Recession is a buzzword in the news right now, because due to various factors, ranging from the post-Covid-19 recovery period to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, we could be just around the corner. of the street for many countries in the world. In fact, in mid-August, Bloomberg wrote that there was an almost 100% chance of a recession before the end of 2023.
The higher interest rates needed to control inflation were to trigger a period of slow economic growth and high unemployment. Tight central bank monetary policy is often a catalyst for recession, but another potential cause may be a spike in energy prices, which also happened in 2022. At other times, when consumers hold back their spending or when house prices fall, the economy can also tip into a downturn.
Despite the warning signs, not all traders are convinced that a recession is on the way. In June, the S&P 500, which tracks risk assets, rallied, bolstering economic confidence. No one wants to believe in a recession because sometimes the results are disastrous for people’s financial well-being, and we saw that quite recently during the 2008 recession.
During a recession, consumer and business demand declines, forcing businesses to cut costs. As a result, workers have to be made redundant, creating an additional drag on demand. Thereafter, weak production and sentiment feed off each other, and the economy rapidly loses altitude.
In 2008, unemployment in the United States hit 10% and nearly four million Americans lost their homes in a slowdown that spread to Portugal, Spain, Greece and Ireland. However, each recession emerges in a distinct context and follows unique rules, so the consequences are not always so severe. Moreover, central banks have the advantage of learning from historical recessions, and they try not to make the same mistakes. In this article, we’ll look at some past recessions with an eye on relevant lessons, particularly as they relate to commodity trading.
The American recession of 1973-75
Commodity trading students know that after the US Arab oil embargo, oil prices increased fourfold, which was a key factor in triggering this downturn. The context of this 16-month recession was a period between August 1972 and August 1973 when inflation in the United States rose from 2.4% to 7.4%.
The Fed responded by doubling the federal funds interest rate to 10% in mid-1973, then adding another 3% in the first half of 1974. The result was an unemployment problem that survived the recession until 1975. One of the most obvious lessons from all of this goes to recession skeptics in 2022: the combination of high interest rates and high energy prices may be difficult for the economy to resist. economy.
The Volcker recession of 1980
As 1979 began, inflation in the United States had risen to 7% due to the Fed’s accommodative monetary policy aimed at solving an unemployment problem. At that time, the revolution in Iran led to a spike in oil prices.
Fed Chairman Paul Volcker responded to the double threat by raising interest rates from 10.5% in August 1979 to 17.5% in April 1980, sparking a severe recession in which millions of people found themselves unemployed. After that, however, came a long period of good economic growth and low inflation, which was Volcker’s goal. His predecessor, Arthur Burns, on the other hand, was criticized for letting inflation rise too high and stay that way for too long. The result in this case was stagflation, which is a period in which high inflation, high unemployment, and slow growth coexist.
Current Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has reacted to rising inflation in a way that’s “more akin to Volcker’s vigor than Burns’ anguished inaction,” even though he doesn’t may not have recognized the scale of the problem as soon as it might have, says Bloomberg.
A lesson from the 1970s and 1980s might be that the Fed should not spare the economy the bitter medicine of high rates. While the human effects of rate-induced recessions are painful and real, it is necessary to build healthy long-term momentum.
The 2008 recession
Easy credit and lax lending standards in 2007 led buyers to borrow more than they could afford, leading to soaring home prices. Banks took these mortgages and sold them to investment institutions on Wall Street, who converted them into financial instruments called CDOs (Collateralized Debt Obligations). Home prices began to fall in 2006, and people ended up with homes that were worth less than what they were currently paying.
Wall Street banks quickly discovered that they were holding billions of dollars in worthless mortgage-based securities. In March 2008, stock markets around the world crashed and the investment bank Bear Stearns went bankrupt. In September, the same thing happened to Lehman Brothers. Millions of people around the world have felt the pain of the recession.
Ben Bernanke, the Fed Chairman in 2008, responded to the problem by cutting the fed funds rate to 0%, buying trillions of dollars of bonds, and offering forward guidance (assuring the market that rates would stay low short term). By March 2009, stability had been achieved, then came a bullish rally in the stock market. Powell’s Fed may want to take advantage of all three of these tools in the months ahead.
The bottom line
Whether or not a recession hits, it is important to track the many factors that can affect major commodity trading instruments such as wheat, natural gas and oil, all of which could be affected by a recession. Armed with this knowledge, you can make more informed trading decisions during the best and worst times.
News
NPS Retirement Planning: Now you will get 2 lakh rupees pension every month after retirement, know the way of investment
NPS Retirement Planning: Now you will get 2 lakh rupees pension every month after retirement, know the way of investment
NPS Retirement Planning: To become a millionaire, no rocket science is needed, but regular investment and choosing the right scheme is required. We are going to tell you how you can get a pension of up to Rs 2 lakh every month after retirement.
NPS pension calculator: Everyone worries about old age expenses. If you also want that your old age is safe and you do not have any problem with money in old age, then you should start planning in advance. You should start saving money for retirement only on the day your job starts. In fact, the sooner you start saving, the more money you will get till retirement. There are many investment options available to you for accumulating retirement funds like EPF, NPS, stock market, mutual funds, real estate etc.
Government is running many schemes
To secure your retirement, the central government has made many schemes, where you can invest. If you are employed, then you must also think that when you retire, you will get a huge amount every month in the form of pension. But for this you have to invest from today itself, so that after 60 years your old age can be secure.
What is NPS Scheme
National Pension System (NPS) is a government pension scheme consisting of both equity and debt instruments. NPS gets a guarantee from the government. You should invest in NPS scheme to get higher monthly pension after retirement.
Income tax exemption will be available
NPS pension scheme is a government scheme just like Public Provident Fund (PPF), Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana etc. In this, any investor can also increase his monthly pension amount by making the right use of maturity amount. Through NPS, you can save tax up to Rs 2 lakh annually. You can save tax up to a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C of Income Tax. If you invest in NPS, you will get an additional tax exemption of up to Rs 50,000.
Will get monthly pension of Rs 2 lakh
If you deposit 5000 rupees every month for 40 years in NPC, you will get 1.91 crores. After this you will get 2 lakh monthly pension on investment of maturity amount. Under this, you will also get a monthly return of Rs 1.43 lakh and Rs 63,768 from the Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP). In this, a monthly pension of Rs 63,768 will continue to be received from the annuity till the investor is alive.
Monthly pension of Rs 63,768 in 20 years
If you invest Rs 5000 every month from 20 years to retirement, then you will get a lump sum maturity amount of 1.91 crores to 1.27 crores. After this, you can get a monthly pension of Rs 63,768 every month at Rs 1.27 crore with 6% return.
There are two types of NPS
There are two types of NPS, NPS Tier 1, and NPS Tier 2. The minimum investment in Tier-1 is Rs 500 while in Tier-2 it is Rs 1000. However, there is no maximum limit for investment. There are three investment options available in NPS, in which the investor has to choose where his money will be invested.
Equity, Corporate Debt and Government Bonds. With more exposure to equities, it also gives higher returns. Keep in mind that you should do any investment only after talking to your investment advisor.
News
Queensland newspaper and Murgon Moments editor Leo Geraghty apologizes for domestic violence ‘joke’
Shocking domestic violence ‘joke’ about battered and bruised woman going to doctor for help prompts creeping apology from newspaper
- A regional newspaper was forced to apologize to the community
- Queensland-based Murgon Moments posted an offensive ‘joke’ about domestic violence
- It was about a battered and bruised woman going to the doctor for help
- This sparked fury from the local community who expressed concerns about the post
- The newspaper has since removed the message from its latest August edition.
- Editor Leo Geraghty issued his own apology and took advice
A regional newspaper has issued a creeping apology to its local community after publishing an offensive ‘joke’ about domestic violence.
The Murgon Moments newspaper, based in Queensland’s South Burnett area near Gympie, published a ‘joke’ in its August edition about a battered and bruised woman going to the doctor for ugly.
The so-called punchline was that the wife wouldn’t be punched by her husband if she just kept her mouth shut, sparking an outcry among readers.
The Murgon Moments newspaper, based in Queensland’s South Burnett region, ran a joke in its August edition, about a battered and bruised woman going to the doctor for help (pictured)
The newspaper has since republished this month’s digital edition without the offending article and the editor has also received advice about it.
The newspaper acted after Queensland Attorney General Shannon Fentiman said she was horrified by the decision to publish it.
“It’s no joke…It’s a stark reminder of how far we still have to go.” she told ABC News.
“Already this month there have been reports of several women losing their lives to domestic and family violence…that’s only in Queensland.”
A public apology was posted on the Murgon Community Facebook page on Friday.
‘The Murgon Business and Development Association Incorporated finds ‘Joke of the Month’ unacceptable, inappropriate and offensive.
In a public apology posted on the Murgon Community Facebook page on Friday, the Murgon Business and Development Association Incorporated said, “The publisher has been advised and the current edition of Murgon Moments has been withdrawn.”
“On behalf of the Murgon business community, we offer an unqualified apology.
“The publisher has been advised and the current edition of Murgon Moments has been withdrawn.”
Leo Geraghty, the editor in the center of the row, also posted his own statement on the website, but it was later deleted after another backlash over his tone.
“To my dear readers, I’m sorry you found it offensive.
“Perhaps it would be best to remove all snippets that were once classified as jokes from Murgon Moments, which I have voluntarily done for the past 190 issues.
Leo Geraghty, the editor at the center of the row, also posted his own statement on his website, but it was later deleted after another backlash over his tone.
“Perhaps doing the copy for print at one o’clock in the morning, I should have been more careful about what I included instead of including jokes from the 2007 edition.”
Amy Carrington, executive director of the Domestic Violence Action Centre, said: ‘Given the real seriousness of domestic and sexual violence in our communities, this is no joke.
But local councilor Kathy Duff defended the publisher and added: ‘Leo is an absolute community champion.
“He’s been doing the Murgon Moments for as long as I can remember. I know there was absolutely no intention and it was just an oversight.
“He would be devastated to think someone took it the wrong way – it was an absolute oversight and not ill-intentioned.”
News
20 Tricky Riddles With Answers To Test Your Brainpower
Have you ever been stuck on a tricky riddle and wished there was an answer? One of the best things about riddles is that you can make them as hard or as easy as you want, depending on the person you’re asking. If you’re trying to stump your nephew, a simple riddle might work fine, but if you’re playing riddles with family members who have known you their whole lives, you might want to make them a little more challenging (even though they might still beat you). Here are 8 tricky riddles with answers to test your brainpower and try to stump you!
20 Best Tricky Riddles With Answers:
-
What can you catch but never throw? – Tricky Riddles With Answers
Answer: A cold is something you can catch but can never throw.
2. What begins with an “e” and only contains one letter?
Answer: An envelope.
3. You see a boat filled with people. It has not sunk, but you don’t see a single person on the ship when you look again. Why?
Answer: They are all married.
4. Which letter of the alphabet has the most water? – Tricky Riddles With Answers
Answer: The letter “C” (SEA).
5. What two words, added together, contain the most letters?
Answer: Post office.
6. Mr. and Mrs. Sharma have six daughters and each daughter has one brother. How many people are in the Sharma family?
Answer: There are nine Sharma in the family. Since each daughter shares the same brother, there are six girls, one boy, and Mr. and Mrs. Sharma.
7. Can you write down eight eights so that they add up to one thousand?
Answer: 888 + 88 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 1,000
8. A girl has as many brothers as sisters, but each brother has only half as many brothers as sisters. How many brothers and sisters are there in the family? – Tricky Riddles With Answers
Answer: Four sisters and three brothers.
9. When Gyan was 6 years old, he hammered a nail into his favorite tree to mark his height. Ten years later, at age 16, Gyan returned to see how much higher the nail was. If the tree grew by 5 centimeters each year, how much higher would the nail be?
Answer: The nail would be at the same height since trees grow at their tops.
10. What has a head and a tail but no legs? – Tricky Riddles With Answers
Answer: A coin.
11. It can’t be seen, can’t be felt, can’t be heard, and can’t be smelled. Also, it lies behind stars and under hills, and empty holes it fills. It comes first and follows after, ends life, and kills laughter. What is it?
Answer: The Dark.
12. An electric train is headed east. Where does the smoke go?
Answer: Electric trains don’t produce any smoke!!
13. Why is it that when you have lost something, it’s always in the last place you look?
Answer: It is because you stop looking when you find it.
14. What can go through a door closed but cannot go through a door open? – Tricky Riddles With Answers
Answer: An umbrella.
15. You take 6 cubes of ice from the freezer. Remove 2 and add 1. You wait half an hour and put them back in the freezer. How many Ice cubes do you have now?
Answer: You have 1 ice cube as they will have melted and refrozen as 1.
16. Imagine that you are locked in a pitch-black room with no doors and windows. You can’t see, smell or hear anything. You have 120 seconds to escape the room. How do you escape from the room?
Answer: Stop imagining you are in the room.
17. You find yourself lost in a vast forest with no compass, and no cell phone in the middle of the day. You must return to the safety of the campsite and your friends before nightfall and the wild animals descend. Your camp is in the North of the vast forest. How do you determine which way is North? – Tricky Riddles With Answers
Answer: If you look at the tree trunks, the side of the tree with moss growing is facing North as Moss grows facing North.
18. What can be the same size as the world’s tallest person but weigh nothing? – Tricky Riddles With Answers
Answer: World’s tallest person’s shadow.
19. What goes up and never comes down? – Tricky Riddles With Answers
Answer: Your age. It will rise with the years, but sadly, it will never go down.
20. Who makes it, has no need for it. Who buys it, has no use for it. Those who use it can neither see nor feel it. What is it?
Answer: The answer is a coffin.
If you enjoyed these tricky riddles, then be sure to check out our other blog posts for more fun content. And don’t forget to share this post with your friends to see who can solve the most riddles with answers. As always, thanks for reading!
