Heavy rains that battered the densification city of Denver on Sunday night dumped 1.76 inches of water in 26 minutes — exceeding norms in a flood-prone region, state and federal meteorologists concluded Monday as they were looking at the measurements.

Intense squalls of rain match patterns linked to global warming – as warmer air can hold more water, which packs more punch when air currents create storms.

“You have more dry spells, but then when it rains, the rain is more intense. That’s the general picture of what a warming climate does to the water cycle,” said state climatologist Russ Schumacher at Colorado State University.

Flooding is increasingly hitting concrete-heavy cities, including Denver, where urban drainage officials are advocating a shift to “green infrastructure” that could protect residents. For decades, Denver developers poured more and more concrete, covering the natural terrain, creating an increased potential for water accumulation on surfaces.

Weather monitoring stations run by Denver’s Mile High Flood District east of downtown near the zoo measured surges of 1.42 inches in 20 minutes, 1.3 inches in 15 minutes, and 1. 76 inches in 26 minutes, National Weather Service meteorologists said.

“Certainly noticeable and very heavy rain, no doubt about that,” Schumacher said after reviewing those numbers.

Climatologists have long anticipated heavier rains. Every 1 degree Celsius increase in temperature (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) means a 7% increase in the amount of water vapor the air can hold. When air currents carry clouds over an area, more rain falls. A trend toward “heavier rains getting heavier” has been documented in the Northeast and Midwest, Schumacher said.

In the southwest, precipitation has generally declined during a long-lasting drought since 2000, although Colorado has faced heavy rains such as the 2013 storms that brought historically extreme flooding.

“We have a history of very bad flooding here along the Front Range. Even if we think about the types of storms that we have experienced in the past, it would be a big challenge to have an infrastructure robust enough to withstand the rain. But the trend will likely show up here in the future with short-term heavy rains getting more intense. This further increases infrastructure challenges.

How much water collects and floods an area depends on where the rain falls and the type of terrain, National Weather Service meteorologist Dave Barjenbruch said, calling Sunday night’s rainfall in northeast Denver a “fairly large” storm.

“Say you are in a forest. There are plenty of shelters and water seeps into the ground easily,” Barjenbruch said. A cornfield, or open space, could absorb sudden heavy rains.

But in dense cities, combinations of concrete, asphalt and compacted dry soil “tend to repel water,” he said, comparing Denver to burn scars from wildfires in the west. of Colorado, where scorched soil makes landscapes impervious to falling rain.

“You’re going to have more runoff.”

On Monday, Holly Piza, director of research and development for Denver’s Mile High Flood District, acknowledged the challenges and highlighted the benefits of natural terrain.

“Paving green spaces leads to increased stormwater runoff and flooding,” Piza said. “The Mile High Flood District recommends good planning and solutions that use green infrastructure, such as routing paved areas to permeable areas and keeping waterways open – not channelized.”