Connect with us

News

When will Roquan Smith’s hold-in end? Has the offense made any progress? 4 timely questions about the Chicago Bears.

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 weeks ago

on

By

When Will Roquan Smith’s Hold-In End? Has The Offense Made Any Progress? 4 Timely Questions About The Chicago Bears.
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

The Chicago Bears are two weeks into training camp for what surely will be a trying first season under general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus.

As the Bears inch toward their preseason opener Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs, our team of writers weighs in on four timely topics.

1. Roquan Smith’s hold-in is ___.

Brad Biggs: An early challenge for Poles.

There’s no doubt other players and agents will be watching closely to see how this plays out, but I don’t sense the Bears are at a point where the situation would adversely affect a season that will have plenty of issues created by outside forces. When I step back and look at this situation, it’s easy to understand both sides. Smith has put in four very good seasons and is seeking the kind of reward that brings long-term security. He surely would like to be one of the highest-paid interior linebackers in the NFL.

On Poles’ side, it’s fair to assume the GM would like to see Smith perform in a new scheme before making the kind of financial commitment required to complete a contract of this magnitude. The Bears’ handling of the situation — placing Smith on the physically unable to perform list — and how they talked around the matter when camp opened was peculiar for sure. If they were prepared to make Smith the highest-paid player at his position right now, a deal probably would have been done.

Negotiating a contract directly with a player is a difficult task. In my mind, whether a contract is done or not, Smith will be on the field in Week 1. He can’t afford to miss real games. I’d also keep in mind the team has the franchise tag at its disposal in 2023 if a contract isn’t done before the season ends. All of that is probably part of the negotiation.

Colleen Kane: Something Poles should resolve sooner rather than later.

I don’t think it’s a major problem — yet — that Smith has decided to stay off the practice field while waiting for a new contract. He at least has been at Halas Hall in meetings and watching practice from the sideline, and as a veteran player he should be able to catch up on the field fairly quickly. But at some point in the next few weeks as the Bears inch closer to the season opener, it becomes a problem that their best player hasn’t practiced with his teammates during training camp as they learn a new defense.

It’s an interesting situation because Smith as far as we know has been operating without an agent and because the linebacker is dealing with an almost entirely new Bears operation. Poles has expressed appreciation several times for what Smith brings on the field. But in March, while acknowledging it’s best to get contract extensions handled earlier, Poles also noted there was a possibility the Bears would wait a little bit as the staff gets to know the player better. But if they’re serious about Smith’s future with the organization, the Bears need to execute a deal soon.

Dan Wiederer: Dragging.

Smith has missed the first 10 practices of training camp as he sits on the PUP list and awaits a satisfying contract offer from the front office. That missed practice time is notable at the very least, especially with a new scheme being established under Eberflus and coordinator Alan Williams. But it’s probably not as significant as all the time Smith missed during a holdout in the summer of 2018 when he was a rookie.

The most difficult part of tracking this saga is not knowing exactly what Smith wants from Bears management to make him happy or what needs to happen for him to return to practice. So for now everything seems stuck in a holding pattern as the season draws near.

2. To this point in training camp, the Bears offense has been ___.

Biggs: Outplayed consistently by the defense.

If Vic Fangio were still the defensive coordinator and the Bears were coming off a season in which they had one of the highest-ranked units in the league, you could be more accepting. Just like the offense, the defense is brand new as well with new players all over the place. Justin Fields has not consistently connected with wide receivers downfield, and things have been particularly disjointed on straight dropbacks.

Fields has made some really nice unscripted plays in those situations, and his elite athletic ability will allow him to create huge plays that way during the season. He’s also tucking the ball in and taking off on a lot of plays. It’s not simply a Fields issue. The offensive line is a work in progress and could look dramatically different in 12 months. The wide receivers are a real question mark. But the ball needs to come out on time and with rhythm more frequently. Hopefully things look cleaner and more defined in the preseason.

Kane: Inconsistent.

But that’s to be expected. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and Fields have acknowledged there’s a lot of work to be done as they establish the offense. Patience is required. That probably is not the easiest thing for Bears observers who waited four seasons for the offense under Matt Nagy to get going. Mitch Trubisky’s 2019 training camp miscues — and the season that followed — surely haunt their memories.

The truth is we don’t know if this offense and Fields will be even mediocre this season. It’s fair to question what the Bears have in a wide receivers corps with many unproven players and now a string of injuries to N’Keal Harry, Byron Pringle and Velus Jones Jr. It’s fair to question what the Bears have in an offensive line that temporarily lost center Lucas Patrick to a hand injury and could feature some young players. But the new Bears staff and Fields deserve time to sort it out, and that could extend well into the season.

Wiederer: Unimpressive. Disconnected. Clunky.

Predictably so? Of course. The Bears have a second-year quarterback learning a new offensive system under a new coordinator with an unstable offensive line and a receiving corps low on proven playmakers and now dealing with a string of notable injuries. So, yes, the prolonged periods of inconsistency during camp have been notable if far from surprising.

Still, how much worry should there be over the offensive struggles with the season just a month away? Well, here’s how I’d frame it. The level of concern over the offensive shakiness should be directly related to the expectations one has for the Bears in 2022.

If you came into camp with low expectations — and that’s the logical and practical approach — then the overall concern should be pretty low. Through that lens you’re able to understand what a work in progress looks like and allow room for gradual growth over the next month — or two or three — without expecting a monumental rise.

But if you’re a true Bill Swerski-like optimist with grand expectations for Fields and Da Bears offense? Well, then your concern should be higher. Much higher.

The ceiling for this unit this season is probably middle tier. This is a group that can maybe finish in the lower teens in total yardage and points scored. The floor is more like what we’ve seen the last three seasons — a weekly headache with very little momentum generated.

Getsy expressed his current state of mind Friday: “The next three weeks we have got to take it to another leve. And that’s part of Justin’s development where he’s going to kind of lead that thing.” Stay tuned.

3. The situation with Teven Jenkins is ___.

Biggs: Pretty clear when you survey what they have done on the field and with roster moves.

Jenkins was playing right tackle with the starters at the beginning of the offseason program. That lasted for a few weeks, and then he was with the second unit. Just before training camp opened, the team signed a pair of veterans with a ton of experience in Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield. Reiff is almost certain to start at one tackle position, and Schofield has been primarily with the first unit at right guard the last week. When camp opened with the newcomers, Jenkins was not with the starters.

That means going into camp, the Bears identified a critical need for multiple potential starters and did not consider Jenkins worth a first look with the ones. That tells you a ton right there before considering Jenkins missed seven consecutive practices with an undisclosed injury. By declining to announce the nature of the injury, the Bears are leading people to wonder if it’s a back issue.

Jenkins has been on the field for the last two practices. I wouldn’t rule him out yet, but he’s a long shot to crack the starting lineup at this point and until we see the team’s evaluation of him shift, you have to wonder about his future at Halas Hall.

Kane: Odd.

Eberflus isn’t the first coach to be guarded with injury information. His policy, for what he says are competitive reasons, is to give details on injuries only if they are more serious than day to day. In some cases, keeping quiet on injuries is not a big deal. In others, like those of Jenkins and running back Tarik Cohen last year under the previous regime, it only hurts the player.

The Bears could have helped quell trade speculation surrounding Jenkins if they publicly announced a couple of details on the undisclosed ailment that kept him out for seven practices — if he indeed was injured. Instead, rumors of a rift between Jenkins and coaches and the idea the Bears wanted to unload the 2021 second-round pick abounded.

When he spoke to reporters Saturday, Jenkins quashed the talk of discord with coaches but didn’t offer many details about his absence. It’s uncertain where he fits on the offensive line now that he’s back, considering the Bears also are considering Reiff, Braxton Jones and Larry Borom at tackle and Schofield at right guard. The best Jenkins can do to fend off further speculation is perform well enough on the practice field that he challenges for a spot.

Wiederer: Unresolved. And still perplexing.

What are we to make of Jenkins’ camp to this point? So much has been left open to interpretation and speculation given how evasive the team has been in explaining Jenkins’ plight.

The second-year offensive lineman missed seven consecutive practices from July 27 to Aug. 5. Jenkins and Eberflus said the absences were injury-related. But neither will specify the exact injury Jenkins is dealing with.

Reports also have circulated that the Bears are open to trading Jenkins, which certainly hasn’t increased his comfort. “It’s life,” Jenkins said Saturday. “Life’s hard.”

The Bears entered camp with starting roles open at both tackle positions. And Poles has been clear since his arrival that he wants to create competition across the board and identify players who are willing, eager and able to fight for their roles.

Jenkins has done little over the last two weeks to establish himself as a contender for either starting job and has fallen well behind Jones, Reiff and Borom with four weeks remaining until Week 1.

Has this situation reached a point of no return? Will the Bears move on from Jenkins before Labor Day weekend is finished? At this stage, it’s beginning to seem more likely that Jenkins won’t be with the Bears in September than it is that he ever will earn a starting job.

4. The Bears’ most concerning position group is ___.

Biggs: Offensive line.

But you could make a compelling argument for quarterback, wide receiver, defensive line or cornerback. The Bears will struggle to gain any traction offensively unless they can make some real gains in the trenches. Rookie fifth-round pick Jones is vying for a starting job, which is intriguing. Free-agent addition Patrick is out at least a couple more weeks after surgery on his right hand. Considering he snaps with that hand, that makes you wonder if he can play center Week 1.

If you’re an early believer in Poles, you’re probably pinning your hopes for the line on the fact he and assistant GM Ian Cunningham are former offensive linemen. Other than four Day 3 draft picks and the modest free-agent addition of Patrick, not much was done for the line before Reiff and Schofield were signed just before camp, and they look like bridge players.

It’s a roster in transition across the board, and the focus for 2022 will be on the development of younger players. If some of the younger linemen show real improvement, this line could be in position to be better in 2023. Right now, it’s a real question mark.

Kane: Wide receiver.

Darnell Mooney has the potential to have another really good season. That’s about the only thing I’m certain of when it comes to Bears wide receivers. The recent injuries to Harry and Pringle are a blow to an uncertain position group. Eberflus noted Pringle’s quadriceps injury might not extend into the season, but he still is missing time building chemistry with Fields.

Equanimeous St. Brown, who comes in with an understanding of Getsy’s offense but not a lot of career production, and Jones are certainly interesting candidates. And Poles’ approach of targeting players with something to prove is great if they capitalize on that hunger. But will they?

I also could have answered this question with cornerback or offensive line. Multiple injuries at cornerback — including to nickel options Kyler Gordon, Thomas Graham Jr. and Duke Shelley — are concerning, as are the options on the outside opposite Jaylon Johnson.

The offensive line questions were relieved a bit with the veteran additions of Reiff and Schofield, even though those two were street free agents until the start of training camp.

But receiver is the most concerning because Fields needs playmakers to build success in his second season, and we don’t know yet if he has them beyond Mooney.

Wiederer: Receiver.

If Fields is going to make a big developmental leap in 2022, he’ll need ample help from his playmakers. And that can’t just mean targeting Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet over and over again. The Bears need to find clarity in the receivers room quickly, establishing an identity and figuring out which players fit which roles.

Mooney is the undisputed No. 1 receiver. But beyond that, the Bears are mixing and matching and desperately seeking answers. Injuries to Pringle, Harry, Jones and Dante Pettis have only set back the building process. And with only 14 practices and three preseason games remaining before Week 1, the push to solidify everything will have to accelerate. Especially for Fields.

()

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

US Department of Justice set to release Trump’s research affidavit

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 26, 2022

By

Us Department Of Justice Set To Release Trump'S Research Affidavit
google news

Washington—

The US Department of Justice is expected to release one of the most sought-after legal documents in recent history later Friday: an affidavit supporting the recent FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence.

The document is being sought by a slew of news organizations and others amid intense public interest and political uproar over the FBI’s unprecedented action in an ongoing investigation into the former president’s handling of classified government documents after he left the White House in January 2021.

A federal judge ordered the Justice Department late Thursday to unseal a redacted version of the affidavit by noon Friday after prosecutors offered to black out sections to protect sensitive details of the investigation. The redactions were made under seal and cannot be seen by the public.

The Aug. 8 search of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida, in which FBI agents removed 11 sets of classified documents, some of them labeled top secret, sparked a political firestorm, Trump and his allies accusing the Biden administration of ‘weaponizing’ law enforcement against him. The administration denies the charge.

The search warrant, unsealed Aug. 12, showed Trump was being investigated for potential violations of the Espionage Act and other offenses related to his handling of government documents.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump, who said he wanted the affidavit unsealed, wrote on Friday, “Political Hacks and Thugs had no right, under the Presidential Records Act , to storm Mar-a-Lago and steal everything in sight, including passports and privileged documents.”

It remains to be seen what details of the investigation the affidavit will reveal. Prior to Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart’s order, the Justice Department had opposed the release of the affidavit, saying it contains critical details about ongoing investigations and requires so many redactions that unsealing it would be useless.

But Reinhart appeared to accept the government’s proposed redactions in the document. In his order, Reinhart wrote that he had reviewed the redacted affidavit along with an accompanying legal memorandum, and concluded that “the government has discharged its obligation to show compelling reason/good cause to seal portions of the affidavit because disclosure would reveal (1) the identities of witnesses, law enforcement officers, and unindicted parties, (2) strategy, focus, scope, the sources and methods of the investigation, and (3) grand jury information protected by the federal rule of criminal procedure.

Citing the “historical significance” of the Mar-A-Lago search, media outlets pushing to unseal the affidavit filed a new motion on Thursday asking that portions of the Justice Department memo justifying the redactions be unsealed.

“Like the search warrant affidavit itself, the record is a court record to which a presumption of public access applies,” they wrote.

FILE – This is an aerial view of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida.

The FBI’s search for Mar-A-Lago came seven months after Trump turned over to the National Archives 15 boxes of government documents he brought to Mar-A-Lago after leaving the White House in January 2021.

Under the Presidential Records Act, all presidential records are the property of the US government and must be turned over to the National Archives by outgoing presidents.

In a May 10 letter to a Trump attorney, Acting US Archivist Debra Wall wrote that the boxes contained more than 100 classified documents comprising more than 700 pages. The National Archives released the letter this week.

The FBI’s investigation into Trump’s handling of classified records represents the latest legal headache for the former president as he plans to run for re-election in 2024.

In the 21 months since he lost his re-election bid in November 2020, Trump has been investigated by congressional investigators and prosecutors for his efforts to overturn the results. of the vote.

USA voanews

google news
Continue Reading

News

Russian soldier who defected describes life inside Putin’s war in Ukraine

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 26, 2022

By

Russian Soldier Who Defected Describes Life Inside Putin'S War In Ukraine
google news

Reuters

Analysis-In the shadow of war, Porsche prepares for its market debut

HAMBURG/LONDON (Reuters) – Preliminary steps to take Porsche to the stock market are expected in the coming days, six people familiar with the matter said, adding executives from parent company Volkswagen and family members were meeting to sell the car. idea to wary investors. An IPO would test the investor appeal of Europe’s largest automaker as the continent grapples with the economic impact of war in Ukraine, the threat of gas rationing and recession , and the most severe inflation in decades, driven by energy costs. When stock market volatility reduced listings, a long-awaited public sale would also demonstrate the scale of the appetite for a stake that gives a stake in a high-profile brand but is too small to influence board decisions. administration.

yahoo

google news
Continue Reading

News

Chet Holmgren: NBA’s top prospect to miss season with foot injury

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

18 mins ago

on

August 26, 2022

By

Chet Holmgren: Nba'S Top Prospect To Miss Season With Foot Injury
google news

Holmgren, who was selected second overall in this year’s draft by Gonzaga University, was diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot, affecting the area between the mid and forefoot.

Holmgren, 20, appears to have suffered the injury last Saturday while playing in a pro-am game in Seattle that featured NBA stars LeBron James, Jayson Tatum and first overall pick Paolo Banchero, between others.

“Certainly we are disappointed for Chet, especially given how excited he was to be on the court with his teammates this season,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in a statement. communicated.

2 Overall Pick Chet Holmgren Shines On Nba Summer League Debut As He Sets Record

“We know Chet has a long career ahead of him in our organization and in the Oklahoma City community.

“One of the things that impressed us the most during Chet’s selection process was his determination and focus.

“We expect the same tenacity to see him through this time as we work together and support him through his rehabilitation.”

It comes after Holmgren impressed during this year’s Summer League – an off-season competition in which teams play mostly rookies, sophomores and fringe NBA players to give talent development minutes and see who fits and who doesn’t.

In a particular win over the Utah Jazz earlier this summer, Holmgren wowed fans in his 24 minutes on the court, setting records as he went.

The big man finished with 23 points – including 4 of 6 three-point attempts – seven rebounds and four assists.

He also finished with six blocks, the most ever in an NBA Summer League game.

Sports

google news
Continue Reading

News

6 Of The Best Movies On Zombies You Can’t Miss

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

24 mins ago

on

August 26, 2022

By

Movies On Zombies
google news

Do you love movies? Of course, you do! What about movies on zombies? Maybe not so much—that’s because most movies about zombies are terrible. The good news is that, despite how oversaturated the zombie market has become, there are still great movies on zombies being released every year. To help you stay on top of the zombie movie scene and make sure you don’t miss any of the great ones, here are five of the best movies on zombies you can’t miss.

Also Read: Best Movies On Amazon Prime You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

Best Movies On Zombies List:

1. 28 Days Later (2002)

Photo Credit: Digital Spy

If you’re looking for a classic zombie movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat, 28 Days Later is a must-watch. This film follows the story of a group of survivors in London who are fighting to stay alive in the midst of a zombie apocalypse. With intense action and suspense, this movie is sure to keep you entertained from beginning to end.

2. Zombieland (2009)

Movies On Zombies
Photo Credit: YouTube

This is definitely one of the best movies on zombies that you can’t miss! It’s a comedy/horror movie with zombies and humans in it. In this film, there are four survivors: Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock. After meeting each other they are forced to work together and fight off the zombies trying to eat them alive. The group has different personalities which made for some great scenes throughout the movie. Zombieland is full of action and laughs – I recommend this movie to anyone who loves a good zombie flick!

3. Dawn Of The Dead (1978) – Movies On Zombies

Movies On Zombies - Dawn Of The Dead
Photo Credit: Robert Mitchell Evans

Few zombie movies are as intense and thrilling as Dawn of the Dead. Directed by George A. Romero, the film tells the story of a group of people who are holed up in a shopping mall, trying to survive against a horde of zombies. The film is full of suspense, gore, and plenty of jump scares. If you’re looking for a classic zombie movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat, Dawn of the Dead is a must-watch.

4. Shaun Of The Dead (2004)

Movies On Zombies
Photo Credit: IMDb

If you’re looking for a movie that’s both funny and scary, Shaun of the Dead is a must-watch. It tells the story of a group of friends who have to fight for their lives when zombies take over London. The movie is full of clever references to other zombie movies, and it’ll keep you entertained from beginning to end.

5. Night Of The Living Dead (1968) – Movies On Zombies

Movies On Zombies
Photo Credit: The New York Times

Night of the Living Dead is a 1968 American independent horror film directed by George A. Romero, starring Duane Jones and Judith O’Dea. The story follows seven people who are trapped in a rural farmhouse in Western Pennsylvania, which is besieged by an incessantly growing group of flesh-eating zombies. The film was completed on a shoestring budget of $114,000, and it grossed $12 million domestically and $18 million internationally.

6. 28 Weeks Later (2007)

Movies On Zombies - 28 Weeks Later
Photo Credit: Twitter

In this movie, the main characters are a group of survivors in London during a zombie apocalypse. The film is intense and gory, but it’s also a great story about human survival and relationships. Plus, the ending is one of the most shocking endings in any zombie movie. I highly recommend it!

If you’re a fan of zombies, then you know that there are a lot of great movies out there featuring the undead. Here are five of the best zombie movies that you can’t miss.

The post 6 Of The Best Movies On Zombies You Can’t Miss appeared first on MEWS.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Davante Adams on Aaron Rodgers’ “Michael Jordan Effect”

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

31 mins ago

on

August 26, 2022

By

Aaron Rodgers And Davante Adams
google news

Raiders wide Davante Adams continues to praise his former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the dynamic duo parted ways this offseason.

“He was an amazing man,” Adams said of his time playing with Rodgers during an appearance on “The Pivot” podcast. “I don’t overlook anything Aaron has done for me because he’s the best quarterback, in my opinion, to play this game.

“What he did for me wasn’t just the type of balls he was throwing, or a great back shoulder or whatever. He had the Michael Jordan effect. … [He’s] going to make you play better,” Adams said. “He’s going to bring out your best just by being on the pitch.”

Adams also explained that when Rodgers had time off during Packers OTAs, the team wasn’t the same without the quarterback under center.

“He was a great leader, but it was more about – you always notice in the OTAs, once in a while a guy who is in his 15th year or whatever, they have days off in the OTA, and there were times when it was I wasn’t training and you were just noticing people started not falling, not training hard,” Adams recalled. “But it wasn’t the same as when Aaron was there.”

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams
Getty Images
Aaron Rodgers And Davante Adams Celebrate After Scoring A Touchdown
Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams celebrate after scoring a touchdown
Getty Images

Adams and Rodgers had been playing together since 2014, before the Packers traded Adams to the Raiders in March for a pair of draft picks. Le Broad signed a record-breaking, five-year, $141.25 million deal with Las Vegas, where he reunited with quarterback Derek Carr, his former Fresno State teammate.

At the time, Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million contract extension to stay with Green Bay after considering retirement.

During “The Pivot” podcast episode, Adams said Carr was “extremely” underrated and his goal was to win a Super Bowl with Las Vegas.

“I didn’t come here just to be cute and hang out with Derek,” Adams said. “I want to get this trophy at the end of the year.”

The Raiders visit the Chargers in Los Angeles in Week 1.

New York Post

google news
Continue Reading

News

In Honor of National Dog Day, Here’s Illinois’ Most Popular Dog Breed – NBC Chicago

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

36 mins ago

on

August 26, 2022

By

In Honor Of National Dog Day, Here'S Illinois' Most Popular Dog Breed - Nbc Chicago
google news

Maybe you watch it giving your furry friend a deep scratch behind the ears, or gifting your sweet boy a Doggie Donut from Krispy Kreme.

Whichever way you celebrate, Friday, August 26 – National Dog Day – is upon us.

And in honor of the four-legged vacation, Camp Bow Wow analyzed its national database to determine the most popular dog breeds in each state.

The company, which describes itself as “North America’s largest dog daycare and boarding franchise,” sifted through more than 400,000 annual visits to help identify “the most popular dog breeds based on records of purebred dogs”.

In the United States and in Illinois, the Labrador Retriever has earned the place of best dog. Here are which other puppies completed the top five in the state:

  1. Labrador Retrievers
  2. German shepherd
  3. golden doodle
  4. Golden retriever
  5. pit bull terrier

It’s a nice list. However, according to marketing agency TOP Data, it’s not the only four-legged list.

After analyzing a database of 500,000 adopted dogs and interviewing 1,000 dog owners, here are which breeds, according to TOP Data, take the bone for the most popular among Illinois pet owners:

  1. Chihuahua
  2. Labrador Retrievers
  3. pit bull
  4. Pooch
  5. Beagle

One list, however, that does not circle around is Trupanion’s Top 10 Most Popular Dog Names for 2022. The insurance company queried its database of over 740,000 insured pets and found that the Your puppy’s tag is more likely to have one of these names. engraved on it:

  1. Moon
  2. Charly
  3. bella
  4. Daisy
  5. Milo
  6. Lucy
  7. Cooper
  8. Bailey
  9. teddy
  10. Max

Whatever your favorite breed is – or what you call your dog – it might be time to take your four-legged friend out.

NBC Chicago

google news
Continue Reading

Trending