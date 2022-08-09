White Bear Lake United Methodist Church to host free concerts

The US Department of Justice is expected to release one of the most sought-after legal documents in recent history later Friday: an affidavit supporting the recent FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence.

The document is being sought by a slew of news organizations and others amid intense public interest and political uproar over the FBI’s unprecedented action in an ongoing investigation into the former president’s handling of classified government documents after he left the White House in January 2021.

A federal judge ordered the Justice Department late Thursday to unseal a redacted version of the affidavit by noon Friday after prosecutors offered to black out sections to protect sensitive details of the investigation. The redactions were made under seal and cannot be seen by the public.

The Aug. 8 search of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida, in which FBI agents removed 11 sets of classified documents, some of them labeled top secret, sparked a political firestorm, Trump and his allies accusing the Biden administration of ‘weaponizing’ law enforcement against him. The administration denies the charge.

The search warrant, unsealed Aug. 12, showed Trump was being investigated for potential violations of the Espionage Act and other offenses related to his handling of government documents.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump, who said he wanted the affidavit unsealed, wrote on Friday, “Political Hacks and Thugs had no right, under the Presidential Records Act , to storm Mar-a-Lago and steal everything in sight, including passports and privileged documents.”

It remains to be seen what details of the investigation the affidavit will reveal. Prior to Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart’s order, the Justice Department had opposed the release of the affidavit, saying it contains critical details about ongoing investigations and requires so many redactions that unsealing it would be useless.

But Reinhart appeared to accept the government’s proposed redactions in the document. In his order, Reinhart wrote that he had reviewed the redacted affidavit along with an accompanying legal memorandum, and concluded that “the government has discharged its obligation to show compelling reason/good cause to seal portions of the affidavit because disclosure would reveal (1) the identities of witnesses, law enforcement officers, and unindicted parties, (2) strategy, focus, scope, the sources and methods of the investigation, and (3) grand jury information protected by the federal rule of criminal procedure.

Citing the “historical significance” of the Mar-A-Lago search, media outlets pushing to unseal the affidavit filed a new motion on Thursday asking that portions of the Justice Department memo justifying the redactions be unsealed.

"Like the search warrant affidavit itself, the record is a court record to which a presumption of public access applies," they wrote.





The FBI’s search for Mar-A-Lago came seven months after Trump turned over to the National Archives 15 boxes of government documents he brought to Mar-A-Lago after leaving the White House in January 2021.

Under the Presidential Records Act, all presidential records are the property of the US government and must be turned over to the National Archives by outgoing presidents.

In a May 10 letter to a Trump attorney, Acting US Archivist Debra Wall wrote that the boxes contained more than 100 classified documents comprising more than 700 pages. The National Archives released the letter this week.

The FBI’s investigation into Trump’s handling of classified records represents the latest legal headache for the former president as he plans to run for re-election in 2024.

In the 21 months since he lost his re-election bid in November 2020, Trump has been investigated by congressional investigators and prosecutors for his efforts to overturn the results. of the vote.