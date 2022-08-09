Why Crypto Memecoin Whales Are Accumulating Tamadoge

What crypto are the whales buying? After the ongoing crypto market crash in 2022, users are looking for the best meme crypto to buy now. Currently, many whales and investors are looking to buy TAMA – a new NFT project that is aiming to change the gaming sector by introducing DeFi (decentralized finance) protocols.
This guide will review one of the best new crypto meme coins and why whales are accumulating Tamadoge.
Why Tamadoge has Gained the attention of Memecoin Whales in 2022
The sections below look at 5 reasons why Tamadoge is gaining attention among the meme coin whales in 2022.
1. Affordable Pricing
On the 25th of July 2022, TAMA launched its beta presale phase. Investors can buy Tamdoge for $0.01 per token, with a minimum purchase of 1,000 tokens ($10). To buy TAMA, investors can either purchase ETH or USDT, and convert their holding to TAMA coins. On the other hand, users can buy TAMA with fiat currency via credit/debit card payment methods.
Currently, early investors have bought over $100,000 of TAMA in the first two weeks of the Tamadoge beta sale.
The low token price can potentially make TAMA one of the best low-cap crypto gems to buy in 2022.
2. Deflationary Token
One of the benefits of buying Tamadoge is that it aims to be a deflationary token. For example, coins like Doge and Shiba Inu are not inflation-proof – since they provide an increase in the number of tokens supplied over time.
Dogecoin has increased its total supply cap from 100 billion to 132 billion, making the supply increase compared to the demand. On the other hand, TAMA provides a decreasing token supply over time. Firstly, TAMA has a maximum supply of 2 billion tokens.
Moreover, 5% of all TAMA tokens spent on the platform will be burnt. This will ensure that the number of tokens reduces over time, increasing the demand in the long run. Therefore, the developers hope that the token can increase in value and potentially provide investors with higher returns.
3. No Transaction Tax
Another key feature of the Tamadoge cryptocurrency is that it charges no transaction tax to users who buy, sell and trade the tokens. For example, many crypto ecosystems will take a cut from users’ transactions to maintain the rest of the network.
However, the TAMA developers state that the ecosystem itself will generate revenue. This benefits the network users since they can retain a higher amount once their transactions are completed.
4. Long-Term Investment
One of the main weaknesses of meme coin investments is long-term stability. While Bitcoin and Ethereum do experience price corrections, they have always provided profits in the long term. However, meme coins experience rapid pump and dump movements, making it a risky bet.
The unique feature of TAMA is that it is positioned as both a meme coin as well as a utility token. It functions as the Tamaverse – the P2E ecosystem where users can earn in-game rewards. Players can purchase Tamadoge pets – which are unique NFT avatars. They are used in competition against other players to earn TAMA tokens from P2E prize pools.
TAMA is also the payment method to purchase these NFTs from the Tama store. Therefore, there is long-term utility in the token. With the development teams’ plans to list the tokens on multiple crypto exchanges, users can buy TAMA now and hold it for the long term. Thus, TAMA is gearing up to become one of the best utility tokens in 2022.
5. Future Roadmap Plans
Finally, a good cryptocurrency investment involves researching the project and its future plans. Many whales will see TAMA as an exciting opportunity due to the promising updates the ecosystem will look to deploy.
Firstly, TAMA is expected to be listed on decentralized (DEX) and centralized exchanges (CEX). For example, a notable DEX, TAMA will be deployed on the popular CEX – LBank and UniSwap.
Apart from the web-based P2E platform, Tamadoge is also looking to release an Augmented-Reality (AR) by the final quarter of 2022. This app will retain the P2E dynamics as the web-based platform but offers easier access to Tamadoge. With several new metaverse apps coming up, this can potentially become one of the best NFT apps in the market.
Next is the platforms’ plans for an upcoming P2E arcade – which will feature several Tamadoge-related games and physical Tamadoge rewards to players.
What is Tamadoge?
Tamadoge (TAMA) is the native cryptocurrency and utility token of the Tamaverse. This is a decentralized crypto project which will boast several P2E gaming features – allowing players to earn rewards while participating in community-driven competitions.
Tamadoge pets are at the centre of the P2E universe – since these NFT avatars can be bought, created and bred to participate in games. Users will battle other members and compete for points on a monthly leaderboard to earn TAMA from various “dogepools”.
Apart from buying Tamdoge pets, users can buy items such as accessories and foods which can be used on their NFT pets. All these items will be purchased with TAMA, and the tokens collected will be split among three pools.
Firstly, 5% of the tokens spent will be burnt to increase the demand against the supply. Secondly, 30% of tokens will be used for marketing purposes so that the platform gains social media presence and becomes more mainstream. Finally, 65% of the tokens spent are re-distributed to the P2E prize pools and given to the top performers on the Tamadoge platform.
A Closer Look at Tamadoge
Apart from providing several P2E features and NFT-centred protocols, the TAMA token displays strong tokenomics. TAMA is trading for beta presale for only $0.01 per token. The Tamadoge team has made 50% of the total supply available for this first token round.
20% of the total token supply has been reserved for future listings on centralized and decentralized exchanges, such as LBank and UniSwap. The remaining 30% will be available in the next 10 years via minting operations.
Currently, the Tamaverse is only at its infancy stage. Apart from the Tamadoge pets, this metaverse environment envisions a place for several AR-based apps, exciting earning opportunities with arcade games and even virtual dog parks in the plans for the future.
Users interested in learning more about the project can subscribe to the official Telegram group and stay updated. Admins will never DM you first, beware of scams where impersonators copy the profile pic and name of admins or moderators.
Min Investment
1,000 TAMA (∼$10 + gas fee)
Max Investment
N/A
Purchase Methods
ETH, USDT, Debit / Credit Card (via Transak)
Chain
Ethereum
Beta Sale Ends
2nd September 2022
Presale Ends
Q4 2022
How to Buy Tamadoge (TAMA)
The sections below provide users with a step-by-step breakdown of how to buy Tamadoge in 2022.
Step 1: Set up a Crypto Wallet
Users need to download a crypto wallet when looking for where to buy Tamadoge.
For example – users can use MetaMask – one of the best crypto wallets, which will allow users to purchase TAMA during the ongoing beta presale.
Users can head over to MetaMask and click on ‘Download’.
Step 2: Buy ETH or USDT
Users can buy Tamadoge with ETH or USDT by purchasing it from a crypto exchange and transferring the tokens back to their Metamask wallets.
It’s also possible to buy TAMA using a debit/credit card via the popular fiat on-ramp Transak.
Step 3: Link MetaMask to Tamadoge Presale Platform
The next step is to go on the Tamadoge website and click on ‘buy’. Users can then click ‘Connect Wallet’ and choose their wallet provider to connect with the presale platform.
Follow the instructions to officially link the wallet.
Step 4: Buy TAMA Tokens
The final step is to buy TAMA. Simply enter the amount of TAMA you would like to purchase and select ‘Convert ETH’ or ‘Convert USDT’. Users need to purchase a minimum of 1,000 TAMA.
Buy Tamadoge on Beta Presale
Finally, users can claim their TAMA tokens once the presale ends. Once the presale period is over, click on ‘claim’ on the Tamadoge website’s homepage.
Central and Eastern Europe’s largest digital currency exchange, Zonda, has been awarded an official license from the ‘Organismo Agenti e Mediatori” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>Organismo Agenti e Mediatori’ (OAM) to operate as a virtual asset service provider in Italy.
The licensing of Zonda in Italy is an important step for the company as it continues its expansion throughout Europe and the World. Compliance with all local and international regulations is something Zonda views as critically important to maintaining consumer safety. With the OAM license, they can now offer their services to Italian customers i the safest and most compliant manner possible.
“Receiving a license from the Italian Regulatory Agency is an important milestone in our global expansion efforts, further strengthening our position as one of the most secure and well-regulated exchanges in Europe.”
– Przemysław Kral, Zonda CEO
Regulatory approval has been at the forefront of Zonda’s efforts as the business expands, with its sights set on several more similar approvals from other jurisdictions globally. Following the expansion into Italy, Zonda is now sharpening its focus on the UK and Switzerland, two more regions where licensing procedures are underway.
“It’s integral for any company to have public recognition align with it’s practised reality. As a company that constantly seeks to simplify and secure the full spectrum trading process for investors, we are proud of yet another formal recognition of our regulatory commitment and ambitions.”
– Barnabas Goh, Zonda CMO
Italians can register
for free” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>register for free on the Zonda website and access Zonda’s wide range of powerful trading tools and over 60 cryptocurrencies to invest in.
About Zonda
Established in 2014, Zonda is one of Europe’s largest digital asset investment platforms with over 1 million registered users. The company is regulated by the Estonian Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and licensed to operate in Canada as a Money Services Business (MSB), as granted by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Center of Canada (FINTRAC). Zonda has a policy against money laundering and terrorism financing and applies strict AML and KYC procedures.
Users can make transactions in over 60 coins and tokens in pairs with traditional currencies (EUR, USD, GBP and PLN), stablecoins (USDT and USDC), and BTC and ETH. Zonda is constantly developing and expanding its business, which has resulted in the creation of products such as Zonda FIAT Exchange and Zonda Pay.
To know more about investments in digital assets visit www.zondaglobal.com” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>www.zondaglobal.com
Withdrawals and deposits of ERC-20 tokens will be halted during the merge.
Binance clarified it would not be impacting spot trading for ETH and ERC-20 tokens.
Binance, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, has publicly declared its support for the upcoming Ethereum Merge. Binance, in a recent highlight of events, has updated its consumers on what they may anticipate from the ETH Merge. Withdrawals and deposits of ERC-20 tokens will be halted during the merge.
Binance issued a warning about Ethereum Merge in a post on Thursday. Essentially, Binance said it would do everything it could to lessen the blow from the changes the update will make. When The Merge finally takes place, the exchange detailed a number of measures it would take.
Dampening the Effect of Extreme Volatility
Binance announced that it will be stopping ETH and all ERC-20 token deposits and withdrawals. This will happen twice: first during the Bellatrix consensus layer upgrade and again with the Paris execution layer upgrade. It’s anticipated that the first update will go live at 11 a.m. (UTC) on September 6 and the second upgrade will go live at 12 a.m. on September 15.
If no new tokens are created during the Ethereum Merge, the exchange said it will continue regular deposit and withdrawal operations after the Merge. Binance has said that the “ETH” ticker will be used for the PoS chain in the event of a separate chain. Furthermore, the forked token will be credited to user accounts on the exchange at a 1:1 ratio. The distribution will be based on the last snapshot obtained before the Paris execution layer.
Binance also clarified that it would not be impacting spot trading for ETH and ERC-20 tokens. Also, the exchange will suspend borrowing on September 14 and 16 at midnight (UTC), while margin trading will continue as usual. In addition, ETH Futures Trading will continue, although with certain adjustments made by Binance to dampen the effects of extreme volatility.
Recommended For You:
Binance Signs MoU With City of Busan To Promote Blockchain
The price of Elrond (EGLD) has shown little relief bounce against Tether as it continues to range in its bearish flag pattern. Although relief bounces are shown by other cryptocurrencies across the market, with some double-digit gains, Elrond’s price has struggled to crack those gains. (Data from Binance)
Elrond Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
From the chart, the price of Elrond saw its weekly bottom at $40, and the price of EGLD bounced from that region to a price of $57 on the weekly chart as the price is unable to show much strength to trend higher.
EGLD weekly candle closed with a bearish sentiment, with the new week’s candle looking indecisive.
The price has continued to show little or no traction; If the price of EGLD on the weekly chart maintains this structure, it could retest its low of $52 as this is the trendline support region on the weekly chart.
For the price of EGLD to trend higher, it needs to break the resistance at $60 with a good volume to have a go at higher prices and double gains.
Weekly resistance for the price of EGLD – $60.
Weekly support for the price of EGLD – $52.
Price Analysis Of EGLD On The Daily (1D) Chart
The price of EGLD has found itself ranging in a bearish flag channel, trying to break out from what looks like a cage preventing the price from trending higher.
EGLD has found its price ranging between $52, acting as support, and $70 acting as the resistance for the price of EGLD. The price of EGLD needs to break out of this range and close above the $70 mark to trend higher to a region of $80.
With more buy orders and volume, we could see EGLD retesting the upper range of $70 if the price fails to break out, going a retest of trendline support at $52 and lower if there is a market sell-off.
EGLD is currently trading at $56, just below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which corresponds to prices of $65 and $101, acting as resistances for EGLD price.
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the price of EGLD is below 40, indicating a low volume of buy orders.
Daily (1D) resistance for EGLD price – $60-$70.
Daily (1D) support for EGLD price – $52.
Price Analysis Of EGLD On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart
The price of EGLD has shown a little bullish trend below the 200 EMA price, which correspond to $58, acting as resistance to the EGLD price.
EGLD needs to break and hold above the 200 EMA to assume its bullish sentiment; if EGLD fails to break and hold above, we could see the price retesting its support levels at $52.
Four-Hourly (4H) resistance for EGLD price – $60-$70.
Four-Hourly (4H) support for EGLD price – $52.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From TradingView.com
This is the second cryptocurrency exchange in India to be hit this month.
Many suspected violations of FEMA are now under investigation.
Another cryptocurrency exchange in India came under regulatory investigation as crypto firms came under increasing strain. India’s major cryptocurrency exchange, CoinSwitch Kuber, was raided by the country’s Enforcement Directorate on Thursday. These investigations are being conducted under the Indian Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). This is the second cryptocurrency exchange in India to be hit this month.
There are as many as five facilities associated with the cryptocurrency exchange, the report said. The report cites an officer from the Enforcement Directorate’s Bangalore cell as saying that many suspected violations of FEMA are now under investigation.
The report stated:
“We are looking into multiple possible contraventions under FEMA and other entities that are connected to it. Since we did not receive the desired cooperation we have conducted searches on residences of directors, the CEO and the official premises of the exchange.”
Crypto Sector Under Scrutiny
The agency seems to be conducting a series of investigations against numerous domestic enterprises, and the searches at CoinSwitch Kuber’s offices are likely a part of that. Whether these investigations lead to lessened oversight from regulators in the future remains to be seen. Regulatory changes regarding the conduct of cryptocurrency transactions have been accelerated in response to recent collapses of crypto firms like the Terra network.
The Indian government’s Enforcement Directorate began investigating cryptocurrency exchange WazirX earlier this month. It’s encouraging that prominent Indians have just established the India Blockchain Forum. About forty influential people helped get the Telangana government in India to organize the forum. With this event, they want to position India as a leader in the web 3.0 industry on a worldwide scale.
Recommended For You:
Authorities in India Establish ‘India Blockchain Forum’
This unparalleled performance is being created in collaboration with Yuga Labs.
The statement claims this to be the first-ever performance.
MTV has picked up on the NFT trend. This Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards, hip-hop superstars Eminem and Snoop Dogg will perform a live, Otherside-themed event.
This unparalleled performance is being created in collaboration with Yuga Labs. The metaverse style and NFTs of the design studio are to be reflected in the revamped stage. The statement claims this to be the first-ever performance inspired by the metaverse at a major awards presentation.
Support by Famous Celebs
Yuga Labs, the firm behind the renowned Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection, is responsible for the creation of the Otherside metaverse. After its first release in April 2021, the initiative quickly gained support from well-known figures including Paris Hilton, Jimmy Fallon, and Justin Bieber. The collection’s lowest-priced pieces are presently selling on OpenSea for 77 ETH (about $130,900), having originally been minted for around $200. The NFT market has been on a bearish move in recent times.
In the Best Hip Hop category is a collaboration between Snoop Dogg and Eminem, “From The D 2 The LBC,” published in June. Both artists purchased Bored Apes at the beginning of the year. With over 46 million views, the music video prominently displays BAYC-themed animation.
Mutant Apes, Otherdeeds plots of land, and ApeCoin, a cryptocurrency that functions as a utility and governance token for the ecosystem, are also part of the Otherside metaverse. In addition to the Bored Apes short film trilogy, they are also developing an Otherside game. Recently, Gucci announced that certain of its U.S. locations will begin accepting ApeCoin as payment.
Recommended For You:
Popular Candy M&Ms To Get Limited BAYC NFT Artwork
Polygon has secured $450 million significant funding round earlier this year.
Three blockchain-based gaming firms have received funding from Symbolic’s fund.
Polygon, a layer two scaling platform built on Ethereum, has secured $450 million significant funding round earlier this year. Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of the protocol, has revealed that he is embarking on a new endeavor in the form of Symbolic Capital, a venture capital fund created by and for web3 founders. This move highlights the increasing interest of venture capitalists in the blockchain-powered internet.
Nailwal said:
“My core mission is to bring mass adoption to web3, and that mass adoption is only going to happen via apps. It’s not like I’m going to build a blockchain, and people will come and use the blockchain — nobody uses blockchain directly. They always use it via some app.”
Web3 Projects on the Rise
It was announced on Thursday that Nailwal’s Symbolic Capital is supported by cryptocurrency protocols, exchanges, crypto-focused auditing companies, and other VC investors. Three blockchain-based gaming firms, BlinkMoon, Planet Mojo, and Community Gaming, have received funding from Symbolic’s fund. The amount of seed money these companies got is unknown.
Nailwal claims his venture capital firm’s primary objective is to help startup entrepreneurs in developing markets. Nailwal co-founded Polygon in India in 2017, and then he moved the company to Dubai two years later. He told Bloomberg he had to leave India because of the uncertainty of its crypto regulations.
Similar to other crypto-focused VCs, Symbolic Capital is investing substantially in Web3 projects or solutions that will further the decentralized internet. As part of Symbolic’s app-centric strategy, Nailwal has shown personal interest in “creator economy” enterprises like those involved in fantasy sports.
Recommended For You:
Gemini Exchange Introduces Staking Services For Polygon (MATIC)