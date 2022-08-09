Why Crypto Memecoin Whales Are Accumulating Tamadoge

What crypto are the whales buying? After the ongoing crypto market crash in 2022, users are looking for the best meme crypto to buy now. Currently, many whales and investors are looking to buy TAMA – a new NFT project that is aiming to change the gaming sector by introducing DeFi (decentralized finance) protocols.

This guide will review one of the best new crypto meme coins and why whales are accumulating Tamadoge.

Why Tamadoge has Gained the attention of Memecoin Whales in 2022

The sections below look at 5 reasons why Tamadoge is gaining attention among the meme coin whales in 2022.

1. Affordable Pricing

On the 25th of July 2022, TAMA launched its beta presale phase. Investors can buy Tamdoge for $0.01 per token, with a minimum purchase of 1,000 tokens ($10). To buy TAMA, investors can either purchase ETH or USDT, and convert their holding to TAMA coins. On the other hand, users can buy TAMA with fiat currency via credit/debit card payment methods.

Currently, early investors have bought over $100,000 of TAMA in the first two weeks of the Tamadoge beta sale.

The low token price can potentially make TAMA one of the best low-cap crypto gems to buy in 2022.

2. Deflationary Token

One of the benefits of buying Tamadoge is that it aims to be a deflationary token. For example, coins like Doge and Shiba Inu are not inflation-proof – since they provide an increase in the number of tokens supplied over time.

Dogecoin has increased its total supply cap from 100 billion to 132 billion, making the supply increase compared to the demand. On the other hand, TAMA provides a decreasing token supply over time. Firstly, TAMA has a maximum supply of 2 billion tokens.

Moreover, 5% of all TAMA tokens spent on the platform will be burnt. This will ensure that the number of tokens reduces over time, increasing the demand in the long run. Therefore, the developers hope that the token can increase in value and potentially provide investors with higher returns.

3. No Transaction Tax

Another key feature of the Tamadoge cryptocurrency is that it charges no transaction tax to users who buy, sell and trade the tokens. For example, many crypto ecosystems will take a cut from users’ transactions to maintain the rest of the network.

However, the TAMA developers state that the ecosystem itself will generate revenue. This benefits the network users since they can retain a higher amount once their transactions are completed.

4. Long-Term Investment

One of the main weaknesses of meme coin investments is long-term stability. While Bitcoin and Ethereum do experience price corrections, they have always provided profits in the long term. However, meme coins experience rapid pump and dump movements, making it a risky bet.

The unique feature of TAMA is that it is positioned as both a meme coin as well as a utility token. It functions as the Tamaverse – the P2E ecosystem where users can earn in-game rewards. Players can purchase Tamadoge pets – which are unique NFT avatars. They are used in competition against other players to earn TAMA tokens from P2E prize pools.

TAMA is also the payment method to purchase these NFTs from the Tama store. Therefore, there is long-term utility in the token. With the development teams’ plans to list the tokens on multiple crypto exchanges, users can buy TAMA now and hold it for the long term. Thus, TAMA is gearing up to become one of the best utility tokens in 2022.

5. Future Roadmap Plans

Finally, a good cryptocurrency investment involves researching the project and its future plans. Many whales will see TAMA as an exciting opportunity due to the promising updates the ecosystem will look to deploy.

Firstly, TAMA is expected to be listed on decentralized (DEX) and centralized exchanges (CEX). For example, a notable DEX, TAMA will be deployed on the popular CEX – LBank and UniSwap.

Apart from the web-based P2E platform, Tamadoge is also looking to release an Augmented-Reality (AR) by the final quarter of 2022. This app will retain the P2E dynamics as the web-based platform but offers easier access to Tamadoge. With several new metaverse apps coming up, this can potentially become one of the best NFT apps in the market.

Next is the platforms’ plans for an upcoming P2E arcade – which will feature several Tamadoge-related games and physical Tamadoge rewards to players.

What is Tamadoge?

Tamadoge (TAMA) is the native cryptocurrency and utility token of the Tamaverse. This is a decentralized crypto project which will boast several P2E gaming features – allowing players to earn rewards while participating in community-driven competitions.

Tamadoge pets are at the centre of the P2E universe – since these NFT avatars can be bought, created and bred to participate in games. Users will battle other members and compete for points on a monthly leaderboard to earn TAMA from various “dogepools”.

Apart from buying Tamdoge pets, users can buy items such as accessories and foods which can be used on their NFT pets. All these items will be purchased with TAMA, and the tokens collected will be split among three pools.

Firstly, 5% of the tokens spent will be burnt to increase the demand against the supply. Secondly, 30% of tokens will be used for marketing purposes so that the platform gains social media presence and becomes more mainstream. Finally, 65% of the tokens spent are re-distributed to the P2E prize pools and given to the top performers on the Tamadoge platform.

A Closer Look at Tamadoge

Apart from providing several P2E features and NFT-centred protocols, the TAMA token displays strong tokenomics. TAMA is trading for beta presale for only $0.01 per token. The Tamadoge team has made 50% of the total supply available for this first token round.

20% of the total token supply has been reserved for future listings on centralized and decentralized exchanges, such as LBank and UniSwap. The remaining 30% will be available in the next 10 years via minting operations.

Currently, the Tamaverse is only at its infancy stage. Apart from the Tamadoge pets, this metaverse environment envisions a place for several AR-based apps, exciting earning opportunities with arcade games and even virtual dog parks in the plans for the future.

Users interested in learning more about the project can subscribe to the official Telegram group and stay updated. Admins will never DM you first, beware of scams where impersonators copy the profile pic and name of admins or moderators.

Min Investment 1,000 TAMA (∼$10 + gas fee) Max Investment N/A Purchase Methods ETH, USDT, Debit / Credit Card (via Transak) Chain Ethereum Beta Sale Ends 2nd September 2022 Presale Ends Q4 2022

How to Buy Tamadoge (TAMA)

The sections below provide users with a step-by-step breakdown of how to buy Tamadoge in 2022.

Step 1: Set up a Crypto Wallet

Users need to download a crypto wallet when looking for where to buy Tamadoge.

For example – users can use MetaMask – one of the best crypto wallets, which will allow users to purchase TAMA during the ongoing beta presale.

Users can head over to MetaMask and click on ‘Download’.

Step 2: Buy ETH or USDT

Users can buy Tamadoge with ETH or USDT by purchasing it from a crypto exchange and transferring the tokens back to their Metamask wallets.

It’s also possible to buy TAMA using a debit/credit card via the popular fiat on-ramp Transak.

Step 3: Link MetaMask to Tamadoge Presale Platform

The next step is to go on the Tamadoge website and click on ‘buy’. Users can then click ‘Connect Wallet’ and choose their wallet provider to connect with the presale platform.

Follow the instructions to officially link the wallet.

Step 4: Buy TAMA Tokens

The final step is to buy TAMA. Simply enter the amount of TAMA you would like to purchase and select ‘Convert ETH’ or ‘Convert USDT’. Users need to purchase a minimum of 1,000 TAMA.

Buy Tamadoge on Beta Presale

Finally, users can claim their TAMA tokens once the presale ends. Once the presale period is over, click on ‘claim’ on the Tamadoge website’s homepage.