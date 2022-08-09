Why presidential papers don’t belong to presidents

The circumstances surrounding the FBI’s Monday raid of US President Donald Trump’s former Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida were not immediately clear, according to media reports. However, the Justice Department actively investigated the discovery of boxes containing classified information that were taken to Trump’s residence in Florida after he left the White House in January 2021.

Why are the call logs, drafts, speeches, handwritten notes and other documents from Trump’s tenure in the possession of the National Archives?

“The presidential records are the property of the United States government and are administered by the National Archives,” said Meghan Ryan Guthorn, the agency’s acting deputy director. “Thus, all presidential papers, records, and records in the custody of the National Archives, whether donated, seized, or governed by the Presidential Records Act, belong to the federal government.”





The Presidential Archives Act 1978 established that all presidential archives belong to the public and are automatically transferred to the custody of the National Archives upon a Commander-in-Chief leaving office. All presidential libraries and museums are part of the National Archives. Former President Barack Obama’s presidential library will be the first to be fully digital.

“The National Archives and Records Administration is the official repository of the records of the United States government,” said Ryan Guthorn. “Only about 1-3% of records are considered permanent records, and these are the records essential to understanding the rights and privileges of American citizens, which hold our elected officials accountable for their actions, [and] document our history as a nation.

Presidential archives do not always belong to the public.





“From George Washington to Jimmy Carter, the papers of a presidential administration were considered the private property of a president to do with what he saw fit,” said Ryan Guthorn.

Most commanders-in-chief donated their presidential papers, a precedent set by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1940. This continued until the 1970s, when President Richard Nixon fought to destroy his archives, including secret recordings, during the Watergate scandal. led to his resignation from office.





Congress suspected that the tapes contained evidence that could incriminate the president. Lawmakers passed the Presidential Recordings and Materials Preservation Act of 1974, which applied only to Nixon presidential records and ordered that Watergate-related records be preserved by NARA.

During his lifetime, Nixon fought to keep his presidential archives private. NARA received most, but not all, of the Watergate-related records. After Nixon’s death, his family donated his presidential papers and other documents.

“Julie Nixon Eisenhower called me, said she wanted to meet me, said the family wanted to settle down,” said John Carlin, who served as the Archivist of the United States from 1995 to 2005.

Nixon’s daughter contacted Carlin during her first week on the job in June 1995, more than 20 years after Watergate.





“You have to remember that at that time the president’s records were personal,” Carlin said. “Nixon was going to keep them, and he had the law on his side. … And so, when she called that day and said, “We’re ready to settle,” that was good news. … When he [Nixon] was alive, he fought it. I mean, tooth and nail. There would have been no settlement. »

Among those accessing the White House archives are presidential scholars like Shannon Bow O’Brien who are interested in documenting history.

“The public can begin making requests through the Freedom of Information Act five years after the end of an administration, but the president can also invoke certain public access restrictions for up to 12 years,” said O’Brien, a professor in the government department at The University of Texas at Austin College of Liberal Arts.

“If we don’t have access to this material, we don’t have access to the truth. We only have access to organized truths, in many ways, that is, what people want to tell us, or what people want us to see, and that’s not always the more precise.