World record badge: Scouts try for longest Hot Wheels track Tuesday at Stillwater Lift Bridge

Here’s what it takes to build a contender for the world’s longest Hot Wheels track: 3,600 feet of track, a six-foot stepladder, a leaf blower, dozens of Swiffers and a blue $1 car.

Volunteers and staff with Northern Star Scouting, the local chapter of the Scouts BSA, will gather Tuesday morning at the top of a hill in Houlton, Wis., to build the track, which will end in the middle of the historic Stillwater Lift Bridge.

World-record attempt for longest Hot Wheels track starts tomorrow in Houlton, Wis., and, hopefully, ends at the Stillwater Lift Bridge. This was Thursday’s test run: pic.twitter.com/js9lNT1yMX — Mary Divine (@MaryEDivine) August 8, 2022

It turns out the Houlton hill is an almost-perfect grade — 8 percent — for a Hot Wheels track. The hill is part of the Loop Trail, a 4.7-mile pedestrian and bicycle trail that crosses both the Lift Bridge and the St. Croix River Bridge in Oak Park Heights.

“We had a couple of conversations with some experts at Hot Wheels, and they say that between 5 to 7 percent grade is kind of perfect, but if you can find 8, there’s nothing wrong with that,” said Greg Ball, field director and membership staff adviser for Northern Star Scouting. “It’s a very straight run, so we’re not at risk of jumping over banks or curves. The grade actually gives us quite a bit of momentum and speed and that will help overcome any challenges. … The faster you’re going, the more chances you have of staying on the track.”

The world-record attempt — which starts at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday — was Ball’s idea.

Northern Star Scouting’s recruitment theme this year is “Race Into Cub Scouting,” Ball said, and council staff decided to buy pieces of Hot Wheels track to include in kits to be distributed to local schools.

“As we were buying all this track, it occurred to me that we had accumulated quite a bit,” Ball said. “That led me to wonder what the world record was.”

Turns out, it was set by the “Fitzy & Wippa Show” in Sydney, Australia, on Aug. 4, 2020. According to Guinness World Records, the Australian breakfast radio show achieved a distance of 2,464 feet, 4 inches.

“It seemed not impossible,” Ball said. “And it seemed like something that would be a really good fit for a program like Scouting. It involves cooperation and excitement and being outside — those are all things that Cub Scouts love to do. And so we kind of jumped on it.”

IS IT A RECORD?

In order to qualify for an official world record, Northern Star Scouting officials must provide Guinness with a professional surveyor’s report, reports from two witnesses who will testify that just one car was used the whole time; and a “continuous video with the car in frame the whole time,” said Bill Anderson-Horecka, senior development director for Northern Star Scouting.

Officials also must provide two sets of measurements: the linear distance of track and the distance of the track from the start to end without regard to elevation.

Other rules: Only an official Hot Wheels car and official Hot Wheels track may be used. The track must stay together on its own; “no glue or tape or anything like that” is allowed, Anderson-Horecka said.

Test runs last week went well, but organizers learned that “heat causes about a 5 percent expansion of the plastic track,” Anderson-Horecka said. “We have 1,800 pieces of track. Five percent doesn’t seem like that much, but when you have that many pieces, it basically causes road buckling and you have to adjust every single piece of track.”

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a midday temperature of 82 degrees, but “we are still expecting some kind of expansion,” he said. “We have 100 volunteers — adults and kids — and their job will be to move each piece of track forward a couple of inches so it lies flat.”

Organizers plan to start the run at the top of a 6-foot aluminum stepladder. They’ll use about a dozen Hot Wheels “power boosters” at the bottom of the hill to get the car going on the bridge. The track will end just east of the lift portion of the Lift Bridge.

The used battery-powered boosters were purchased at thrift stores and through Facebook Marketplace, Anderson-Horecka said. Prices ranged from $8 to $15, he said.

“We bought about 40 of them, and about 12 to 16 are consistently not pushing cars off the track,” he said. “We took the good ones out of the pile, and we’re going to use those. They were going about an average of 40 feet with the ones that we were testing.”

In addition to being cheaper, used boosters work better than the new ones, he said. “They don’t make them like that anymore.”

The pieces of track, purchased in bulk for about $1,000 at Dollar Tree, will be marked with stickers showing that they were used in the world-record attempt and given to volunteers at the end of the day, he said.

Organizers plan to use a blue Tokyo Drift Hot Wheels car purchased at Target. “We call it ‘Old Blue,’” Anderson-Horecka said. “It’s the most reliable one we have. We have a couple of others, but this one seems to not fly off the track the most.”

Every speck of dirt or falling leaf or blowing pine needle is a potential catastrophe, he said.

“An engineer told us that a speck of dirt on this track is like you hitting a rock on the freeway going 70 miles an hour, so you’ve got to keep it clean,” he said.

Hence the leaf blower and dozens of Swiffers. “We’ll be blowing off all the debris, and every 20 feet of track gets a Swiffer duster to clear it off,” he said. “We’ll have a time where we’ll radio everybody and say, ‘OK, everybody. Swiffer dust it.’”

Anderson-Horecka said his greatest fear is “getting so close to the record and then having it keep falling off at the same spot and not being able to fix it.”

“We’ve gone through most of the scenarios,” he said. “You can’t plan for 100 percent. You plan for 85, and you just go and see what happens. I think we’re at 85-90 percent. We’ve planned for everything. I’m just ready to do it. Let’s make it happen.”