XLM Depicts Buying Resurgence, Where’s It Headed Next?

XLM price picked up momentum after the coin retraced on its chart over the past week. Over the last 24 hours however, XLM appreciated by 3.6% and was successful in toppling over its immediate resistance mark. The bulls were back in charge and the technical outlook of XLM also portrayed the same sentiment.

Currently, XLM price has become steady on the $0.121 level. Over the past few days, XLM has consistently formed higher highs and higher lows which is a sign of bullishness in the market. If the altcoin is able to hold onto its price momentum, then the coin could eye the $0.130 price ceiling over the upcoming trading sessions. Buying strength for Stellar remains crucial for the coin.

XLM price last hovered around this price mark multiple weeks back, around the end of June. A crash from the present price level could bring XLM price to $0.114. Previously when XLM price traded at $0.124, it was met with bearish pressure resulting in Stellar falling to $0.114.

XLM Price Analysis: Four Hour Chart

The altcoin was priced at $0.126 at the time of writing. The bulls resurfaced along with buyers in the market, this made XLM flip its immediate resistance mark into its support line. Overhead resistance for XLM now was at $0.127 and then at $0.129.

On the other hand, local support for XLM price stood at $0.119. Inability to sustain its price over the aforementioned support line, can bring the altcoin down to $0.114.

Stellar has made considerable recovery given the altcoin had touched a 20-month low price level in the middle of July, this year.

Trading volume of Stellar dipped on the four hour chart, this is an indication of falling selling strength in the market.

Technical Analysis

Technical outlook has painted an extreme bullish picture for XLM price on the four-hour chart. There has been a sharp spike in the number of buyers on XLM’s chart.

The Relative Strength Index was parked into the overbought zone which meant that the asset was overvalued.

Buying strength had overpowered selling strength heavily at press time. XLM price was way above the 20-SMA line.

This reading points towards the buyers driving the price momentum in the market. The price of the altcoin was also above the 50-SMA and 200-SMA which signified that demand for the altcoin had substantially increased.

Stellar captured buy signal on its chart in accordance with the other indicators on the chart. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence depicts the price momentum and reversal in same. MACD had pictured green signal bars over the half-line after it experienced a bullish crossover.

The green signal bars were tied to buy signal for XLM. Directional Movement Index is responsible for portraying the current price trend and the strength of the trend in the market. DMI was positive because the +DI line was above the -DI line.

Average Directional Index (Red) was seen moving towards the 40-mark, this signified strength in the present price direction indicating that XLM price will continue to register an upward movement over the upcoming trading sessions.

