MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s annualized inflation rate hit 8.15% in July, the highest in nearly two decades, the national statistics institute said Tuesday.
As Mexican inflation hits 8.15%, families cut spending
The Mexican government raised the country’s minimum wage by 22% in 2022 to around $8.50 a day, but much of that increase has now been eaten up by inflation.
Housewife Carla Valadez was shopping at a Mexico City market on Tuesday and had to buy vegetables instead of pork because of the prices.
“We’re going to become vegetarians out of necessity,” Valadez said.
Tinga, a traditional dish of tomatoes, onions and chilli with shredded chicken or beef, is now prohibitively expensive.
“Now my son is asking me to make carrot tinga,” Valadez said.
Juana Pardo, a retiree trying to make ends meet through an $82-a-month supplementary pension program for seniors, says “what I get from the government is not enough anymore.”
Pardo buys nopal cactus leaves and has started eating more vegetables and beans instead of chicken and eggs, because of the prices. “I can’t do anything else if I can’t make ends meet.”
The government has lifted import duties on 21 food staples and encouraged Mexicans to grow more food, but it’s unclear how much that will help, in a world where high inflation has become widespread.
JP Sears was part of the Yankees future, now he’s facing the Bombers with the A’s
OAKLAND — JP Sears was surprised when he got the news. The left-hander had broken camp with the Yankees and pitched in some important spots for them this season. He was working down in Scranton with the Triple-A club when he was told he had been traded to the A’s.
“Obviously, it’s surprising, exciting, and lots of emotions,” Sears said. “That first day you didn’t really know what to think, but then after that I was just super, super excited to come over here and help his team out hopefully and do my best to win and kind of carry on what I’ve been doing this year. Just [having that] next up mentality and getting ready for the next start whenever that would be.”
Sears’ next start, his fourth with the A’s, will be Friday night against the Yankees at the Coliseum.
“Yeah, I mean it’s definitely unique facing a team where you know guys personally or have history with them,” Sears said. “So, it’s gonna be an exciting game. I’m excited for it. I’m looking forward to it, just looking forward to competing and just knowing some guys on the other side would definitely be unique.”
Since coming to the A’s, Sears has had a chance to be a full-time big leaguer and he’s responded well. He is 2-0 in three starts with a 1.76 ERA. He is very well aware of the challenge the Yankees lineup will present him on Friday night.
“I think that they have a really versatile lineup. A lot of power in the lineup. A lot of speed. Just a lot of different different types of hitters,” Sears said. “Obviously, they’ve had a great year and are looking to continue on that the rest of the year into the postseason. So anytime you get a chance to face a really good team that is in contention, it’s really exciting.”
Sears was part of the group of young arms like Clarke Schmidt, Luis Gil and Ron Marinaccio that the Yankees planned on having help them in their run to the playoffs. Now, Sears gets more opportunities to showcase his talent, but is on a team that is struggling.
“I approach every game like it’s a World Series game or a postseason game, whether you’re on a team that’s going to play in the playoffs or on teams that’s not having as good of a year,” Sears said. “So I think every time I go out there, I’m trying to fill the zone with strikes and you try and keep guys off on pitches and, and just compete. It doesn’t really matter who it was against or what teams for the history I have with that team. It’s just about competing and having fun and doing my best.”
The lefty was an 11th-round pick of the Mariners in 2017. He was dealt to the Yankees in November of that year with Juan Then for Nick Rumbelow. After missing the 2020 season with the minor leagues canceled by COVID, Sears rocketed through the Yankees system in 2021 jumping from Class-A in 2019 to Triple-A in 2021. He made the big league team out of spring training. Sears made seven appearances, including two starts for the Yankees, pitching to a 2.05 ERA.
“I definitely won’t forget that ever,” Sears said of making his big league debut in Yankee Stadium on April 13 against the Blue Jays. “Being in the stadium back in April for my debut. The great crowd, the great fans, the great franchise which has so much history. And I feel really blessed to have worn pinstripes in my career already. And, I won’t forget that.”
Sears, who had faced the A’s in one of his two starts, was dealt to Oakland along with Cooper Bowman, Luis Medina and Ken Waldichuk for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino. The Yankees also shipped Hayden Wesneski to the Cubs for Scott Effross and Jordan Montgomery to the Cardinals for Harrison Bader. That’s much of the pitching depth the Yankees were counting on this year, especially after Gil went down early in the year with a torn ulnar collateral ligament requiring Tommy John surgery.
Now, the Yankees are feeling that crunch with Nestor Cortes heading to the injured list on Thursday, joining Luis Severino, who has been on the IL since July. They are both expected back in the middle of July. And Friday they will face that crunch head-on, when they face one of the talented young arms they dealt away to make a playoff push.
US Department of Justice set to release Trump’s research affidavit
The US Department of Justice is expected to release one of the most sought-after legal documents in recent history later Friday: an affidavit supporting the recent FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence.
The document is being sought by a slew of news organizations and others amid intense public interest and political uproar over the FBI’s unprecedented action in an ongoing investigation into the former president’s handling of classified government documents after he left the White House in January 2021.
A federal judge ordered the Justice Department late Thursday to unseal a redacted version of the affidavit by noon Friday after prosecutors offered to black out sections to protect sensitive details of the investigation. The redactions were made under seal and cannot be seen by the public.
The Aug. 8 search of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida, in which FBI agents removed 11 sets of classified documents, some of them labeled top secret, sparked a political firestorm, Trump and his allies accusing the Biden administration of ‘weaponizing’ law enforcement against him. The administration denies the charge.
The search warrant, unsealed Aug. 12, showed Trump was being investigated for potential violations of the Espionage Act and other offenses related to his handling of government documents.
On his Truth Social platform, Trump, who said he wanted the affidavit unsealed, wrote on Friday, “Political Hacks and Thugs had no right, under the Presidential Records Act , to storm Mar-a-Lago and steal everything in sight, including passports and privileged documents.”
It remains to be seen what details of the investigation the affidavit will reveal. Prior to Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart’s order, the Justice Department had opposed the release of the affidavit, saying it contains critical details about ongoing investigations and requires so many redactions that unsealing it would be useless.
But Reinhart appeared to accept the government’s proposed redactions in the document. In his order, Reinhart wrote that he had reviewed the redacted affidavit along with an accompanying legal memorandum, and concluded that “the government has discharged its obligation to show compelling reason/good cause to seal portions of the affidavit because disclosure would reveal (1) the identities of witnesses, law enforcement officers, and unindicted parties, (2) strategy, focus, scope, the sources and methods of the investigation, and (3) grand jury information protected by the federal rule of criminal procedure.
Citing the “historical significance” of the Mar-A-Lago search, media outlets pushing to unseal the affidavit filed a new motion on Thursday asking that portions of the Justice Department memo justifying the redactions be unsealed.
“Like the search warrant affidavit itself, the record is a court record to which a presumption of public access applies,” they wrote.
The FBI’s search for Mar-A-Lago came seven months after Trump turned over to the National Archives 15 boxes of government documents he brought to Mar-A-Lago after leaving the White House in January 2021.
Under the Presidential Records Act, all presidential records are the property of the US government and must be turned over to the National Archives by outgoing presidents.
In a May 10 letter to a Trump attorney, Acting US Archivist Debra Wall wrote that the boxes contained more than 100 classified documents comprising more than 700 pages. The National Archives released the letter this week.
The FBI’s investigation into Trump’s handling of classified records represents the latest legal headache for the former president as he plans to run for re-election in 2024.
In the 21 months since he lost his re-election bid in November 2020, Trump has been investigated by congressional investigators and prosecutors for his efforts to overturn the results. of the vote.
Russian soldier who defected describes life inside Putin’s war in Ukraine
Analysis-In the shadow of war, Porsche prepares for its market debut
HAMBURG/LONDON (Reuters) – Preliminary steps to take Porsche to the stock market are expected in the coming days, six people familiar with the matter said, adding executives from parent company Volkswagen and family members were meeting to sell the car. idea to wary investors. An IPO would test the investor appeal of Europe’s largest automaker as the continent grapples with the economic impact of war in Ukraine, the threat of gas rationing and recession , and the most severe inflation in decades, driven by energy costs. When stock market volatility reduced listings, a long-awaited public sale would also demonstrate the scale of the appetite for a stake that gives a stake in a high-profile brand but is too small to influence board decisions. administration.
Chet Holmgren: NBA’s top prospect to miss season with foot injury
Holmgren, 20, appears to have suffered the injury last Saturday while playing in a pro-am game in Seattle that featured NBA stars LeBron James, Jayson Tatum and first overall pick Paolo Banchero, between others.
“Certainly we are disappointed for Chet, especially given how excited he was to be on the court with his teammates this season,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in a statement. communicated.
“We know Chet has a long career ahead of him in our organization and in the Oklahoma City community.
“One of the things that impressed us the most during Chet’s selection process was his determination and focus.
“We expect the same tenacity to see him through this time as we work together and support him through his rehabilitation.”
It comes after Holmgren impressed during this year’s Summer League – an off-season competition in which teams play mostly rookies, sophomores and fringe NBA players to give talent development minutes and see who fits and who doesn’t.
In a particular win over the Utah Jazz earlier this summer, Holmgren wowed fans in his 24 minutes on the court, setting records as he went.
The big man finished with 23 points – including 4 of 6 three-point attempts – seven rebounds and four assists.
He also finished with six blocks, the most ever in an NBA Summer League game.
6 Of The Best Movies On Zombies You Can’t Miss
Do you love movies? Of course, you do! What about movies on zombies? Maybe not so much—that’s because most movies about zombies are terrible. The good news is that, despite how oversaturated the zombie market has become, there are still great movies on zombies being released every year. To help you stay on top of the zombie movie scene and make sure you don’t miss any of the great ones, here are five of the best movies on zombies you can’t miss.
Also Read: Best Movies On Amazon Prime You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
Best Movies On Zombies List:
1. 28 Days Later (2002)
If you’re looking for a classic zombie movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat, 28 Days Later is a must-watch. This film follows the story of a group of survivors in London who are fighting to stay alive in the midst of a zombie apocalypse. With intense action and suspense, this movie is sure to keep you entertained from beginning to end.
2. Zombieland (2009)
This is definitely one of the best movies on zombies that you can’t miss! It’s a comedy/horror movie with zombies and humans in it. In this film, there are four survivors: Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock. After meeting each other they are forced to work together and fight off the zombies trying to eat them alive. The group has different personalities which made for some great scenes throughout the movie. Zombieland is full of action and laughs – I recommend this movie to anyone who loves a good zombie flick!
3. Dawn Of The Dead (1978) – Movies On Zombies
Few zombie movies are as intense and thrilling as Dawn of the Dead. Directed by George A. Romero, the film tells the story of a group of people who are holed up in a shopping mall, trying to survive against a horde of zombies. The film is full of suspense, gore, and plenty of jump scares. If you’re looking for a classic zombie movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat, Dawn of the Dead is a must-watch.
4. Shaun Of The Dead (2004)
If you’re looking for a movie that’s both funny and scary, Shaun of the Dead is a must-watch. It tells the story of a group of friends who have to fight for their lives when zombies take over London. The movie is full of clever references to other zombie movies, and it’ll keep you entertained from beginning to end.
5. Night Of The Living Dead (1968) – Movies On Zombies
Night of the Living Dead is a 1968 American independent horror film directed by George A. Romero, starring Duane Jones and Judith O’Dea. The story follows seven people who are trapped in a rural farmhouse in Western Pennsylvania, which is besieged by an incessantly growing group of flesh-eating zombies. The film was completed on a shoestring budget of $114,000, and it grossed $12 million domestically and $18 million internationally.
6. 28 Weeks Later (2007)
In this movie, the main characters are a group of survivors in London during a zombie apocalypse. The film is intense and gory, but it’s also a great story about human survival and relationships. Plus, the ending is one of the most shocking endings in any zombie movie. I highly recommend it!
If you’re a fan of zombies, then you know that there are a lot of great movies out there featuring the undead. Here are five of the best zombie movies that you can’t miss.
Davante Adams on Aaron Rodgers’ “Michael Jordan Effect”
Raiders wide Davante Adams continues to praise his former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the dynamic duo parted ways this offseason.
“He was an amazing man,” Adams said of his time playing with Rodgers during an appearance on “The Pivot” podcast. “I don’t overlook anything Aaron has done for me because he’s the best quarterback, in my opinion, to play this game.
“What he did for me wasn’t just the type of balls he was throwing, or a great back shoulder or whatever. He had the Michael Jordan effect. … [He’s] going to make you play better,” Adams said. “He’s going to bring out your best just by being on the pitch.”
Adams also explained that when Rodgers had time off during Packers OTAs, the team wasn’t the same without the quarterback under center.
“He was a great leader, but it was more about – you always notice in the OTAs, once in a while a guy who is in his 15th year or whatever, they have days off in the OTA, and there were times when it was I wasn’t training and you were just noticing people started not falling, not training hard,” Adams recalled. “But it wasn’t the same as when Aaron was there.”
Adams and Rodgers had been playing together since 2014, before the Packers traded Adams to the Raiders in March for a pair of draft picks. Le Broad signed a record-breaking, five-year, $141.25 million deal with Las Vegas, where he reunited with quarterback Derek Carr, his former Fresno State teammate.
At the time, Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million contract extension to stay with Green Bay after considering retirement.
During “The Pivot” podcast episode, Adams said Carr was “extremely” underrated and his goal was to win a Super Bowl with Las Vegas.
“I didn’t come here just to be cute and hang out with Derek,” Adams said. “I want to get this trophy at the end of the year.”
The Raiders visit the Chargers in Los Angeles in Week 1.
