California teacher who pledged allegiance to ANTIFA receives three years pay for quitting

A California teacher who displayed an Antifa flag in his classroom and said he wanted to turn his students into “revolutionaries” is receiving three years’ salary in exchange for his resignation.

Parents at Inderkum High School in Sacramento had called on the district to fire AP government teacher Gabriel Gipe after he was filmed in September discussing the flag with Project Veritas.

‘I have an Antifa flag on my [classroom] wall and a student complained about it – he said it made him feel uncomfortable. That’s good [Antifa flag] is meant to make fascists uncomfortable, so if you feel uncomfortable, I don’t really know what to tell you,” Gipe said.

‘I have 180 days to shoot [students] into revolutionaries.

At the time, he was placed on unpaid leave and was to be fired by the school district for “clear violations of political activity.”

In January, about four months later, school district officials paid Gipe $190,000 to resign without a legal battle, according to KCRA 3.

Gabriel Gipe displayed an Antifa flag, left, and a poster of Chinese Communist Party leader Mao Zedong in his classroom at Inderkum High School in Sacramento, California

Gipe’s annual salary was around $60,000. After taxes, he left his job with about $100,000.

The Natomas Unified School District said in a statement, “We put that behind us and moved forward. What is most important at the moment is to welcome our students at the start of the school year.’

The teacher also had posters of Chinese Communist Party leader Mao Zedong in the classroom and offered extra credit to students who attended the protests, the New York Post reports.

Gipe also had stamps with images of Josef Stalin, Fidel Castro and Kim Jung Un to mark students’ school work this year.

The Natomas Unified School District said that while it understands the context in which Gipe was interviewed by Project Veritas, steps have been taken to remove the teacher from the district.

“Natomas Unified will take the next legally required steps to place the teacher on unpaid leave and terminate the teacher.

“The actions and approaches taken by one teacher do not represent the entire staff, students and school community. To those who have felt uncomfortable at any time over the past 3 years, we apologize,” the district added.

The district also said Gipe’s encouragement of students to attend protests for extra credits was both “unprofessional and irresponsible.”

Gabriel Gipe, pictured wearing a derogatory shirt against the police during a protest. The teacher offered his students extra credit if they also attended protests

Project Veritas attempted a follow-up interview with Gipe about calls for him to be fired from his teaching job

Project Veritas declined to release the full, unedited version of their interview with Gipe.

Gipe said he was harassed by the media when they did a follow-up report on him, stopping him on the street as he walked his dog.

The decision to fire Gipe came after parents complained to the school district Wednesday at a board meeting, urging the board to fire Gipe.

“The school district has failed in my opinion,” Luis Ortega, a district resident whose son recently graduated from Inderkum High School, told the NY Post.

“Everything has been brought to light and as everyone says, it does not stop at Mr. Gabriel Gipe. There are deep-rooted issues in the district.

Gipe was put on unpaid leave from Inderkum High School, pictured, and despite initial calls for him to be fired, he was given three years’ salary in return for his resignation

Paizly Gomez, another parent in the district, said Gipe crossed a line with what he was doing in the classroom.

“I am all for free speech,” Paizly Gomez, a concerned parent, told KCRA 3. “I’m not going to deny it, but when you’re a teacher, your job is academic. not here for morals, values, political views – something like that is not welcome at school unless it’s a private school.

In its investigation into the incident, the district said Gipe ultimately violated 2020 guidelines that barred teachers from certain political actions at school.