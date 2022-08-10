Connect with us

Blockchain

Chainlink Price Above $8, Can It Go Past Its Immediate Resistance?

2 weeks ago

Chainlink Price
Chainlink price has been trading in an upside channel over the past few trading sessions. The altcoin has managed to move past the $8 level, it is now eyeing the next important resistance mark. The technical outlook of the coin has turned positive as buying strength increased on the chart.

Over the last 24 hours, the coin moved up the chart by 2% and in the past week, LINK logged 14.7% appreciation. Chainlink price also managed to revisit the $8.80 mark however, the coin has experienced tough resistance at that price mark.

For Chainlink to move past the aforementioned price ceiling, buying strength has to remain high in the market. Once LINK topples over the $8.80 price ceiling, it could target $9, thereby, invalidating the bearish thesis completely. It is important to note that a small dip in demand for the altcoin can bring back the bears

Chainlink Price Analysis: Four-Hour Chart

Chainlink price was at $8.70 on the four hour chart | Source: LINKUSD on TradingView

LINK was priced at $8.72 at the time of writing. The altcoin retraced briefly after it touched the $8.80 price mark. The immediate price ceiling for LINK stood at $8.80 and a push above that level will propel Chainlink’s price to $10.

The local support level for LINK was at $8.16 and a fall below that will make the coin trade near the $7.60 price mark. The amount of Chainlink traded in the past session increased. This reading meant that bullish pressure had started to build in the market and that buying strength increased over the last trading sessions.

Technical Analysis

Chainlink Price
Chainlink depicted increased buying strength on the four hour chart | Source: LINKUSD on TradingView

The altcoin has depicted trading on an upside in an ascending trendline. Chainlink price formed higher highs and higher lows signifying positive price change.

If LINK doesn’t break past the immediate resistance mark, the coin can lose its current price momentum.

The altcoin had just visited the overbought zone after which it travelled south briefly. The Relative Strength Index was positive above the 60-mark depicting increased buying strength.

Chainlink price was above the 20-SMA line. A reading above the 20-SMA line indicates that buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.

Chainlink Price
Chainlink flashed buy signal on the four hour chart | Source: LINKUSD on TradingView

LINK has depicted an increased buy signal on the four-hour chart. Indicators also captured the increase in demand. Moving Average Convergence Divergence portrays the current price momentum and possible reversals in the same. MACD underwent a bullish crossover and formed green signal bars on the indicator.

These green signal bars are buying signals for the coin. If buyers continue to act on it, the Chainlink price could soon topple over $8.80. Parabolic SAR depicts the trend, the indicator, however, hasn’t painted a positive picture. It started to form a dotted line above the candlestick, this could be in the anticipation of a fall in price over the next trading sessions.

Featured image from Yahoo Finance, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain

Bitcoin Approaching $22K, Market Gets New Reason to Celebrate?

5 mins ago

August 26, 2022

Bitcoin Remains At $21K But Bitcoin Cash Surges By 7%
Bitcoin has gained $500 in the past hour as the U.S. potentially confirms what could be a short-lived peak in inflation metrics. The U.S. Central Bank, and the Federal Reserve (Fed), will hold an important event today, and the crypto market might see a bullish continuation.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $21,800 with a 1% profit in the last 24 hours and a 6% loss in the past 7 days. The cryptocurrency was rejected north of $22,000 and seems to be on track to re-test those levels of resistance.

BTC’s price with sideways movement on the 4-hour chart. Source: BTCUSDT Tradingview

A spike in inflation has been one of the macroeconomic factors negatively impacting Bitcoin, the crypto market, and risk-on assets. The Fed has been trying to slow down inflation and might succeed which could allow them to ease their monetary policy.

Inflation is measured by several metrics in the U.S., but the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) are two of the most important. The former hinted at a decrease in inflation at the start of August when it printed an 8.5% for July 2022.

Expectations were aiming at a CPI print above 9%, but the positive results led to a Bitcoin and overall relief rally across the crypto market. Now, the U.S. published its PCE metrics which stood at 0.1%, coming in from 0.6%, which positively beat market expectations.

On this metric and the potential to support a fresh rally, analyst Caleb Franzen said:

The July PCE data confirms exactly what we saw in the CPI & PPI data. This will likely give the market more reason to celebrate, which is why we’re seeing Bitcoin back over $21,800 after dipping below $21,150 prior to the report. Expect tech & high beta to perform well.

Can Bitcoin Break Above $22,000?

For the time being, all eyes are set on the U.S. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his speech in Jackson Hole. Market participants seem to be taking long positions, as there is a perception that Powell might appear dovish, less aggressive in his intent to push down inflation or celebrate the recent inflation metrics.

Bitcoin must break above critical resistance at $22,000 to provide bulls with a convincing opportunity to shift momentum. Analyst Justin Bennett has remained cautious about mid-term bullish continuation.

In a recent market update, Bennett hinted at the possibility that the crypto market trades sideways for the next two years. About this scenario, Bennett said:

I’m not trying to forecast exactly what will happen. I don’t know what will happen (nobody does), and there are far too many variables to count, much less forecast. But don’t assume this crypto bear market is like any other. The last bull market certainly wasn’t.

Blockchain

Zonda Receives Official License from OAM to Operate in Italy

1 hour ago

August 26, 2022

Zonda Receives Official License From Oam To Operate In Italy
Tallinn, Estonia, 26th August, 2022, Chainwire

Central and Eastern Europe’s largest digital currency exchange, Zonda, has been awarded an official license from the ‘Organismo Agenti e Mediatori” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>Organismo Agenti e Mediatori’ (OAM) to operate as a virtual asset service provider in Italy. 

The licensing of Zonda in Italy is an important step for the company as it continues its expansion throughout Europe and the World. Compliance with all local and international regulations is
something Zonda views as critically important to maintaining consumer safety. With the OAM license, they can now offer their services to Italian customers i the safest and most compliant manner possible. 

“Receiving a license from the Italian Regulatory Agency is an important milestone in our global expansion efforts, further strengthening our position as one of the most secure and well-regulated exchanges in Europe.” 

 – Przemysław Kral, Zonda CEO 

Regulatory approval has been at the forefront of Zonda’s efforts as the business expands, with its sights set on several more similar approvals from other jurisdictions globally. Following the expansion into Italy, Zonda is now sharpening its focus on the UK and Switzerland, two
more regions where licensing procedures are underway. 

“It’s integral for any company to have public recognition align with it’s practised reality. As a company that constantly seeks to simplify and secure the full spectrum trading process for investors, we are proud of yet another formal recognition of our regulatory commitment and
ambitions.” 

– Barnabas Goh, Zonda CMO 

Italians can register
for free” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>register for free on the Zonda website and access Zonda’s wide range of
powerful trading tools and over 60 cryptocurrencies to invest in. 

About Zonda  

Established in 2014, Zonda is one of Europe’s largest digital asset investment platforms with over 1 million registered users. The company is regulated by the Estonian Financial Intelligence Unit
(FIU) and licensed to operate in Canada as a Money Services Business (MSB), as granted by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Center of Canada (FINTRAC). Zonda has a policy against money laundering and terrorism financing and applies strict AML and KYC procedures.  

Users can make transactions in over 60 coins and tokens in pairs with traditional currencies (EUR, USD, GBP and PLN), stablecoins (USDT and USDC), and BTC and ETH. Zonda is constantly developing and expanding its business, which has resulted in the creation of products such
as Zonda FIAT Exchange and Zonda Pay.  

To know more about investments in digital assets visit www.zondaglobal.com” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>www.zondaglobal.com 

Contacts

Content Manager

Blockchain

Binance to Halt ETH Withdrawals and Deposits During Merge

2 hours ago

August 26, 2022

The Ethereum Merge: Decoding The Complete Timeline
  • Withdrawals and deposits of ERC-20 tokens will be halted during the merge.
  • Binance clarified it would not be impacting spot trading for ETH and ERC-20 tokens.

Binance, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, has publicly declared its support for the upcoming Ethereum Merge. Binance, in a recent highlight of events, has updated its consumers on what they may anticipate from the ETH Merge. Withdrawals and deposits of ERC-20 tokens will be halted during the merge.

Binance issued a warning about Ethereum Merge in a post on Thursday. Essentially, Binance said it would do everything it could to lessen the blow from the changes the update will make. When The Merge finally takes place, the exchange detailed a number of measures it would take.

Dampening the Effect of Extreme Volatility

Binance announced that it will be stopping ETH and all ERC-20 token deposits and withdrawals. This will happen twice: first during the Bellatrix consensus layer upgrade and again with the Paris execution layer upgrade. It’s anticipated that the first update will go live at 11 a.m. (UTC) on September 6 and the second upgrade will go live at 12 a.m. on September 15.

If no new tokens are created during the Ethereum Merge, the exchange said it will continue regular deposit and withdrawal operations after the Merge. Binance has said that the “ETH” ticker will be used for the PoS chain in the event of a separate chain. Furthermore, the forked token will be credited to user accounts on the exchange at a 1:1 ratio. The distribution will be based on the last snapshot obtained before the Paris execution layer.

Binance also clarified that it would not be impacting spot trading for ETH and ERC-20 tokens. Also, the exchange will suspend borrowing on September 14 and 16 at midnight (UTC), while margin trading will continue as usual. In addition, ETH Futures Trading will continue, although with certain adjustments made by Binance to dampen the effects of extreme volatility.

Binance Signs MoU With City of Busan To Promote Blockchain

Blockchain

Elrond (EGLD) Builds Bearish Sentiment, Will Price Coil Up To 80 Instead?

2 hours ago

August 26, 2022

Elrond (Egld) Builds Bearish Sentiment, Will Price Coil Up To 80 Instead?
The price of Elrond (EGLD) has shown little relief bounce against Tether as it continues to range in its bearish flag pattern. Although relief bounces are shown by other cryptocurrencies across the market, with some double-digit gains, Elrond’s price has struggled to crack those gains. (Data from Binance)

Elrond Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart

Weekly EGLD Price Chart | Source: EGLDUSDT On Tradingview.com

From the chart, the price of Elrond saw its weekly bottom at $40, and the price of EGLD bounced from that region to a price of $57 on the weekly chart as the price is unable to show much strength to trend higher.

EGLD weekly candle closed with a bearish sentiment, with the new week’s candle looking indecisive. 

The price has continued to show little or no traction; If the price of EGLD on the weekly chart maintains this structure, it could retest its low of $52 as this is the trendline support region on the weekly chart.

For the price of EGLD to trend higher, it needs to break the resistance at $60 with a good volume to have a go at higher prices and double gains.

Weekly resistance for the price of EGLD – $60.

Weekly support for the price of EGLD – $52.

Price Analysis Of EGLD On The Daily (1D) Chart

1661515962 862 Elrond Egld Builds Bearish Sentiment Will Price Coil Up To
Daily EGLD Price Chart | Source: EGLDUSDT On Tradingview.com

The price of EGLD has found itself ranging in a bearish flag channel, trying to break out from what looks like a cage preventing the price from trending higher. 

EGLD has found its price ranging between $52, acting as support, and $70 acting as the resistance for the price of EGLD. The price of EGLD needs to break out of this range and close above the $70 mark to trend higher to a region of $80.

With more buy orders and volume, we could see EGLD retesting the upper range of $70 if the price fails to break out, going a retest of trendline support at $52 and lower if there is a market sell-off.

EGLD is currently trading at $56, just below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which corresponds to prices of $65 and $101, acting as resistances for EGLD price.

On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the price of EGLD is below 40, indicating a low volume of buy orders.

Daily (1D) resistance for EGLD price – $60-$70.

Daily (1D) support for EGLD price – $52.

Price Analysis Of EGLD On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart

1661515962 655 Elrond Egld Builds Bearish Sentiment Will Price Coil Up To
Four-Hourly EGLD Price Chart | Source: EGLDUSDT On Tradingview.com

The price of EGLD has shown a little bullish trend below the 200 EMA price, which correspond to $58, acting as resistance to the EGLD price.

EGLD needs to break and hold above the 200 EMA to assume its bullish sentiment; if EGLD fails to break and hold above, we could see the price retesting its support levels at $52. 

Four-Hourly (4H) resistance for EGLD price – $60-$70.

Four-Hourly (4H) support for EGLD price – $52.

Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From TradingView.com 

 

Blockchain

Indian Enforcement Directorate (ED) Raids CoinSwitch Kuber

2 hours ago

August 26, 2022

Coinbase Lays-Off 8% Of Staff In India Following Recent Market Turmoil
