Coal India Q1 profit nearly triples to Rs 8,833 Crore
New Delhi:
Coal India Ltd on Wednesday announced a three-fold increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 8,832.86 crore for the June quarter 2022-23 on the back of higher sales.
The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 3,169.86 crore in the prior year period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to the BSE.
Revenue from operations during the April-June period increased to Rs 35,092.17 crore from Rs 25,282.75 crore in the prior year quarter.
Net sales in the first quarter rose to Rs 32,497.9 crore from Rs 23,293.65 crore earlier.
The Company’s production in the April-June period increased to 159.75 million tonnes (MT) from 123.98 MT in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.
Coal India accounts for over 80% of national coal production. The company is targeting one billion tonnes of production by 2023-24.
The company’s shares stood at Rs 219.85 apiece on BSE, up 2.02% from the previous close.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ll Be Screaming About Macaulay Culkin’s Most Surprising Roles
Based on real events, Culkin performed “King of the Club Kids” Michael Aligwho spent nearly 17 years in prison for manslaughter after him and Robert “Freeze” Riggs killed and dismembered another New York nightlife enthusiast Andre “Angel” Melendez in 1996. Riggs also served time in prison for manslaughter.
To prepare for the role, Culkin visited Alig behind bars, telling Barbara Walters in 2003, “We spent four hours in jail. I had never been to jail before. I was just kind of listening and watching how his hands moved… He looked remorseful, but at the same time he was putting on He was doing the ‘Michael Alig’ number for me, the wild, crazy guy.”
When asked if he too had a dark side, the then 25-year-old actor replied, “I guess you could say that. But not as dark as him. It’s so easy to see me like this mean little thing, you know? This mean little thing, like, you know, a kid with blond hair, who creates trouble for everyone.
Additionally, he reminded Bunny Ears of the glam-rock look that was essential for Michael: “I always felt pretty, but that’s when I learned I was really pretty. It taught me to fully understand why women take so long to get ready. . Worth it and I looked awesome.”
Acknowledging his long break from the limelight, Culkin, who was appearing in his first film since Ri¢hie Ri¢htold Walters, “I don’t want to do what I used to do. Before, you know, it was like people’s livelihoods were on the line… They built an industry out of me. C It was really that weird dynamic that I think made me uncomfortable for much of my young life. I’m not one of those people who needs that gratification of making 10 movies a year. .. I’m just trying to be, you know, an artist.”
Eric J. Topol: We’re starting to understand long COVID. Next we can fight it.
We’ve been chasing the coronavirus since the pandemic began with vaccines and drugs, never getting ahead of it. In fact, well into its third year, COVID-19 is still causing often disabling symptoms among many people who were infected in early 2020.
The condition of long COVID, also known as post-acute sequelae of SARS CoV-2 infection, is rife with mysteries. While its incidence among adults who have been infected has been estimated at 5% to 40%, a recent study that tracked symptoms before infections and compared participants to controls has given us one of the best snapshots to date. It indicated that 1 in 8 people who have had COVID-19 experience prolonged symptoms over many months.
With vaccinations and different variants, the incidence may be lower, but even if it were half as many (6% of adults who have been infected), and we assume two-thirds of adults have had COVID-19, that would equate to more than 10 million Americans who have endured persistent symptoms that interfere with their daily life activities, frequently impairing their ability to return to work.
One of the mysteries: As opposed to those most likely to get severe COVID-19, the vast majority of people affected by long COVID are younger (30 to 50 years old) and previously healthy. The typical symptoms include marked fatigue, exercise intolerance, difficulty breathing, brain fog, muscle pain and weakness, chest pain, headaches and fast heart rate. While the list of troubling symptoms is long, the number of proven therapies is very short — zero.
The first step for identifying candidate therapies is to demystify the biology of long COVID. A better understanding of its basis has come from recent studies that zoom in on an immune response that has gone haywire. That can include antibodies attacking the body’s own proteins; persistent antibodies to the virus’ spike protein, indicating a reservoir of infection triggering a response; exhausted T-cells; and markers of reactivation of prior virus infections in the herpes virus family (Epstein-Barr and varicella-zoster).
A combined team from Yale and Mount Sinai used artificial intelligence to determine what, of so many factors, may be of central importance in determining whether a COVID-19 patient develops lingering symptoms. There was a singular driver — low cortisol in the blood — a particularly intriguing finding.
This hormone, produced by the adrenal gland in response to stress, has diverse functions. When it is below healthy levels, as has also been found in chronic fatigue syndrome, it could be tied to some of the symptoms of long COVID. Normally a dip in cortisol would trigger the brain to tell the pituitary gland to increase its output of adrenocorticotropic hormone. However, in the new report, ACTH levels were quite low, indicating that the problem is not at the adrenal gland, but localized to the brain. Perhaps that helps explain why preliminary studies of giving steroids to people with long COVID have not shown any benefit. The steroids have aimed to address symptoms in the body instead of root causes in the brain.
Some people with long COVID have a marked increase in heart rate and lightheadedness (and near fainting) when standing from a reclining position. This is thought to stem from dysfunction of the autonomic nervous system and raises the possibility that inflammation of the nervous system, in or outside the brain, might be a unifying underpinning of long COVID.
While these studies have helped illuminate potential biomarkers, we still do not have one that has been validated in large numbers of people with long COVID, which is essential to provide an objective measure. Large studies will also be needed to determine effectiveness of treatments inspired by these findings.
We are very late in the process of doing randomized clinical trials to find a treatment that relieves symptoms or provides full resolution. There are more than 25 trials that have been launched with many different types of drugs or supplements, but all of them are quite small. The trials have generally not been partitioned by the cluster of patient symptoms, such as those with lightheadedness or people who are predominantly suffering from difficulty breathing and brain fog. With so many millions of people impaired, the need for accelerating clinical trials with promising immune-system modulating or virus-inactivating agents is beyond urgent.
The “long” in long COVID has not been emphasized enough. A new report from more than 1.25 million people with COVID-19 showed an increased risk of developing brain fog, dementia, seizures and psychosis over two years. Similarly, follow-up at one year or longer has shown an increased risk of heart and blood vessel diseases, diabetes, clotting disorders, and lung and kidney damage, even among people who had only mild to moderate COVID-19 and were not hospitalized. Such risk appears to be cumulatively increased with reinfections, including infections that break through vaccinations.
While we await a validated biomarker and effective treatments, what can we do about long COVID?
First off, we can drop the skepticism and denial. Long COVID is real, and it takes a real toll. In the latest study, which followed patients and controls for an average of 400 days, there is a very close tracking of self-reported symptoms with objective markers — in fact, 94%.
The recent relaxation of mitigation measures by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is premature, at a time when COVID-19 hospitalizations are at a plateau for adults at more than 40,000, four times what they were in April, and still rising for children. Fortunately, children are at very low risk for long COVID, but the rare cases are linked with a doubling of some serious sequelae such as cardiovascular events.
For all ages, vaccination and booster rates in the U.S. are very low, even though it has been shown that vaccination helps minimize the chance of developing long COVID. Right now, our best chance to prevent long COVID is to not get COVID-19 or to avoid getting it again. That’s why it’s vital to stay COVID-cautious now, and not capitulate to the notion that we should “live with COVID.”
Too many people are indeed living with chronic COVID, detracting from their daily lives. As we eventually emerge from this pandemic, long COVID will be the enduring, major public health complication that we failed to address in a timely and aggressive manner. It’s not too late to invest in understanding and combating it.
Eric J. Topol is a professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research and author of the newsletter Ground Truths. He wrote this column for the Los Angeles Times.
Sbi says its results will exceed Street estimates from the second quarter
The comments came three weeks after the lender announced its earnings for the first quarter, missing Street’s estimates. The bank reported a 6.70 percent drop in net profit year-on-year to Rs 6,068 crore from Rs 6,504 crore in the same quarter last year. A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the net profit at Rs 7,688.2 crore.
Net interest income (NII) for the quarter jumped 12.87% year-on-year to Rs 31,196 crore from Rs 27,638 crore in the first quarter of FY22, but was below estimates.
Net interest margin (NIM) – a key measure of profitability for financial institutions – for the June quarter came in at 3.23%, up 8 basis points from 3.15% in year-on-year.
The lender reported loan growth of 14.9% in the June quarter, in line with banking sector credit growth in the 10-15% range.
“Overall, compared to last year, the growth is quite good. So credit growth has returned,” Tewari said.
According to him, companies are coming back to banks from the bond markets, leading to credit growth.
“Risk pricing, which was a concern in the second half of FY22 when people were looking for good assets and offering very low prices, has been corrected to some extent,” he said.
SBI share closed up 0.62% at Rs 523.80 per share on BSE. It has gained nearly 2% over the past month and 27.51% over the past year.
For the sector as a whole, particularly for Public Sector Enterprise (PSU) banks, asset quality improved in the June quarter. The net non-performing assets (NPA) ratio of PSU banks is now below 2% for the first time in the last 30 quarters.
“Improving asset quality has been a secular trend over the last quarters from 2020. We have seen an absolute reduction in NPAs. So while slippages have occurred at a slower pace, but at because of recoveries, because of upgrades, etc., the overall NPA reduction has been both absolute and percentage,” Tewari explained.
First post: August 26, 2022, 4:07 PM STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
Trudy Rubin: 6 months after Russia attacked Ukraine, the West still won’t give Kyiv weapons to win
Aug. 24 marked six months since the start of Russia’s war on Ukraine. It was also Ukraine’s Independence Day. Yet instead of celebrating, Kyiv canceled all holiday observances across the country as major cities braced for vicious Russian missile attacks.
“We have to be aware that this week, Russia may try to do something particularly cruel,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned last weekend.
Vladimir Putin could use the excuse of the car bomb that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian ultranationalist Alexander Dugin, as a pretense to strike Kyiv. Russia claims Ukraine carried out the bombing, which Zelenskyy’s government denies. Given the long history of Kremlin political assassinations, the murder is far more likely a Russian “false flag” operation to justify more violence against Ukraine, or even the work of anti-Putin Russian partisans.
It is also a reminder that the West still hasn’t given Ukraine what it needs to stop Russia’s murder of civilians from the skies.
Despite sending some new weapons that have enabled Ukraine to hit Russian supply lines, the Biden administration has still not supplied the long-range artillery and rockets, warplanes and anti-aircraft systems that would enable Kyiv to mount a serious counteroffensive in order to take back Russian-occupied land.
That means Kyiv can’t regain control of its Black Sea coast, on which its economy depends, or the 20% of Ukrainian land that Russia now occupies and seeks to annex. Without such weapons, Ukraine faces a long and deadly war of attrition, while Putin waits for the West to tire of supporting Kyiv.
Yet the White House still won’t do the only thing that can prevent an endless war that could get much more deadly: give Ukraine the long-range weapons it needs right now.
On my recent trip to Ukraine, I saw the grim results of Russia’s free hand to kill civilians with rockets and missiles: smashed apartment towers, shattered schools, hospitals and malls, villages with every house destroyed, victims in hospitals and morgues.
In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, which used to have a population similar to Philadelphia’s, I recently walked along concrete paths between the wrecked high-rise apartment complexes of North Saltivka with Col. Egor (as an active-duty service member, he used only his first name). “The Russians just strike blindly,” he said, as we walked by charred cars, an empty playground and blackened buildings.
“When the first strikes started, people evacuated and had to leave everything from their whole lives,” said the colonel. A lone elderly woman, bent over with lank gray hair and walking haltingly, asked if we knew where she could find water. A mattress, blown out of an apartment by a missile strike, lay on top of a pulverized car.
Every night, and sometimes by day, more Russian missiles and rockets strike civilian buildings in Kharkiv, often from inside Russia, whose border is only 20 miles from the city.
What frustrates Brig. Gen. Sergei “Marcel” Melnik, commander of the Kharkiv Garrison, whom I spoke to at the front lines via WhatsApp, is that he doesn’t have long-distance weapons that can take out the Russian missile launchers. “We need these weapons because every day Ukrainians are dying: someone’s son, someone’s daughter, someone’s mother,” he said, his voice rising.
“When it takes this long” — to get such weapons from the West — “the Russians have the opportunity to regroup. Every day someone’s family will be destroyed.”
The general, known for his close relationship with his officers and troops, played a key role in pushing the Russian military back from the edge of Kharkiv in the weeks following the invasion. But the Russians still hold Ukrainian territory around Kharkiv. Melnik wants to drive them back across the Ukraine-Russian border, far enough so that Kharkiv is beyond missile range.
However, the White House has demanded (and received) a commitment from Ukraine not to fire into Russia, not even with precision strikes aimed specifically at launchers targeting Ukraine. And President Joe Biden has refused to give Ukraine the longer-range precision missile systems like the ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System), with a range of 190 miles that could safeguard Kharkiv’s skies.
“If your government allowed us to strike precisely where Russian rocket systems are located and where there are no civilians,” Melnik told me, the Ukrainian military could “free our northern regions. We have a right to destroy these Russian weapons. Our only intention is to protect our borders.”
Melnik’s frustration sums up the basic problem with current U.S. policy toward Ukraine.
The longer this war drags on, the more Putin will be emboldened to pursue his dream of annexing Ukraine and destroying those parts he can’t conquer. It raises the risk the Russians will endanger the Ukrainian nuclear power plants they occupy, as they are doing in Zaporizhzhia.
And delays increase the likelihood that Western support will weaken under pressure of high gas prices — or the growing unwillingness among GOP Trumpists to help Ukraine.
So it is in Biden’s interest to help Ukraine mount a counteroffensive before winter. In southern Ukraine, Kyiv’s troops are itching to push the Russians back to, and ultimately out of, Crimea.
Yet the White House is parceling out critical new weapons like the multiple rocket launcher system known as the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) at a snail’s pace. Sixteen HIMARS, which have famously enabled Ukraine to hit Russian supply lines in the east and south, are only a small fraction of what is needed.
“We are managing the weapons flow (as if) we don’t want the Ukrainians to have a breakthrough,” retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Philip Breedlove, a former NATO commander, told me. “We are not giving them the things they need for a counteroffensive.”
The White House is fearful of giving Ukraine the means to win lest Putin “escalate” his violence. Yet timidity by the Biden administration will convince Putin he can get away with murder — even beyond Ukraine.
“There are no no-risk options,” Breedlove rightly noted. But undermining a Ukrainian counteroffensive, and leaving Putin free to further destroy Ukraine, is the biggest risk of them all.
Trudy Rubin is a columnist and editorial-board member for The Philadelphia Inquirer, P.O. Box 8263, Philadelphia, Pa. 19101. Her email address is [email protected]
Judge orders Mar-a-Lago raid affidavit to be released TOMORROW as part of DOJ’s Trump investigation
On Thursday, Americans are set to learn more about what led to the FBI’s raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart instructed the Department of Justice (DOJ) to file the affidavit — which federal agents used to obtain a search warrant at the former president’s home — publicly by midday Friday. He agreed with federal prosecutors’ arguments to keep some portions redacted, according to CNN.
The government’s investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents has taken a very public turn in recent weeks, amid growing reports that suggest a slow and frustrating behind-the-scenes battle to obtain the records preceded the raid.
At one point during the year-long talks, the National Archives was reportedly willing to let Trump send documents such as his letters with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to Washington via FedEx.
‘Please let me know before I send it, then pass the tracking code once it’s been sent. I have to make sure I have staff on that side to get the package,’ a senior official there told Trump’s attorney, CNN also reported.
The DOJ met its 12-hour deadline on Aug. 25 to submit proposals for writing the affidavit that federal agents then used to obtain a search warrant at the ex-president’s lavish Florida home.
Federal agents raided Trump’s resort town of Mar-a-Lago in the early hours of Monday, August 8.
It has sparked a partisan tussle between Trump’s Republican allies accusing President Biden of politicizing the DOJ and officials who maintain they work impartially and urge the GOP to bring the temperature down.
Fuel was thrown on the fire when Attorney General Merrick Garland claimed he personally gave investigators the go-ahead to seek a search warrant that led to the raid.
Donald Trump has requested the release of the full affidavit, which DOJ investigators say could seriously hamper their investigation
But now Trump and his allies are demanding release of the full, unredacted affidavit used to obtain the warrant in the first place.
The full affidavit would provide a potentially explosive picture of why investigators sought a warrant for their raid on Mar-a-Lago, including key details about what the government knew or believed about Trump and when.
Several major news outlets, including The New York Times and NBC News, petitioned the federal court that granted the warrant to also release the affidavit.
The DOJ, however, vehemently opposed the release of any part of the document, fearing it could irreparably harm prosecutors’ investigation at a critical time.
It is highly unusual for affidavits to be made public before the government indicts, given the wealth of sensitive and revealing information they normally contain.
In addition to the classified documents, Trump was known to have taken messages exchanged with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, which he called “love letters”. The National Archives reportedly asked Trump’s team to send them back via FedEx
Nonetheless, the federal judge sided with the media and gave DOJ investigators a week to submit their proposals to redact the document, due noon Thursday.
Reinhart reaffirmed his belief in his public disclosure in a court filing on Monday – while trying to lower expectations for what might come to light.
The judge said the government had failed to provide a sufficient argument as to why it should be kept secret, “given the intense public and historical interest in an unprecedented search of the residence of a former president”.
However, he also admitted to believing that “partial redactions will be so extensive that they will result in meaningless disclosure, but I may ultimately come to this conclusion after hearing more from the government.”
The judge suggested he believed that releasing the full affidavit could lead to harassment and intimidation of those found to be involved.
Trump has filed a lawsuit demanding a special master oversee materials seized during the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago and calling Trump an ‘undisputed frontrunner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary’
“Mar-a-Lago is a historic 58-bedroom, 33-bathroom mansion on 17 acres of land stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Intracoastal Waterway,” the suit points out. A DOJ official was shown to a storage room where government documents were stored next to clothing
Earlier this week, Trump sued the federal government over the raid for allegedly violating his Fourth Amendment rights.
“Politics cannot impact the administration of justice. President Donald Trump is the clear front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary and the 2024 general election, should he choose to run,” the lawsuit states.
He adds that the raid on Mar-a-Lago was “shockingly aggressive” and that the move showed “no understanding of the distress it would cause most Americans.”
“Like all citizens, (Trump) is protected by the Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution. Assets seized in violation of his constitutional rights must be returned immediately.”
The lawsuit also calls for the appointment of a special master to review documents taken by the government.
dailymail us
Deadline trades cost the Orioles stars. The pitchers they acquired will aim to prove they’re worth it.
The short-term perception of the Orioles’ deadline deal to send longest-tenured player Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros will likely depend on whether Baltimore manages to make the playoffs in spite of it.
In the long run, the trade will be shaped by the performance of the two young right-handers Baltimore acquired in return. But one of them, Double-A Bowie’s Chayce McDermott, said he won’t let his involvement in that deal impact how he approaches his career now that he’s with the Orioles.
“It’s a huge honor to be traded for somebody like Mancini, just in the sense of you know it means that a team values you, to give up a piece like that that was so valued in the organization,” McDermott said. “But on the other side, I’m not going to try to fill his shoes. I’m not going to try to do anything that I’m not to try to live up to expectations that he had. I’m a pitcher. He’s a hitter. He’s his own person. I’m my own person. I’m just going to try to do my best and hopefully help the organization win a World Series one day.”
The Orioles will get their first look at Mancini in another uniform this weekend, visiting American League West-leading Houston for three games. After hitting 10 home runs in 92 games with Baltimore, Mancini has homered six times in 18 games with the Astros.
Baltimore, meanwhile, injected pitching depth into its system by trading him away. McDermott, 24, ranks as Baltimore’s No. 17 prospect, according to Baseball America, and Seth Johnson, the 23-year-old who came from the Tampa Bay Rays in the three-team swap, comes in 10th, with the pair trailing only first-round picks Grayson Rodriguez and DL Hall among the organization’s pitching prospects. Johnson underwent Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery shortly after the trade, with the injury likely allowing the Orioles to get him in the move, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said afterward.
McDermott has made four starts in the Orioles’ system, with two at High-A Aberdeen before moving to Bowie alongside left-hander Cade Povich, the centerpiece among the four minor league pitchers Baltimore received from the Minnesota Twins for All-Star closer Jorge López. McDermott’s pair of outings with Bowie have not gone well, with nine hits, including five home runs, and 10 walks allowed over eight innings, though he’s struck out a solid 26% of batters faced.
That aligns with McDermott saying he has the shapes he wants on his pitches and now needs to begin throwing them for strikes more frequently. He described himself as a pitcher who tries to “spin stuff efficiently,” noting he added a sweeping slider to his repertoire about a week before the trade to try to improve his swing-and-miss capability while still using a shorter one to get ahead in the count and induce contact.
Both he and Povich said the Orioles’ process thus far has focused on allowing them to be themselves rather than supplying immediate changes, though both welcome and expect them. Povich has already backed up Elias’ assertion that Baltimore sees him as “a possible front-of-the-rotation starter,” allowing two runs over his first 22 innings in the system before surrendering five over the final two frames of his start Thursday.
He echoed McDermott in viewing the trade as a reflection of the Orioles’ interest in him.
“I think that builds a little bit of confidence,” Povich said. “It’s a pretty big deal. I got a lot of congratulations from people. Getting traded, especially in your first year is kind of surprising at first, but when you have the bigger picture, it’s a pretty cool thing to happen.”
The 22-year-old said he’s an “aggressive” pitcher, one who avoids walks by attacking the strike zone.
“I just try and mess with the hitter and play games with them a little bit,” Povich said. “I think really just being myself is what’s my best. Not trying to change or do something different or trying to boost the numbers on the analytical scale, and just going out there and throwing with what I have and what I’ve been successful with my whole life, and I think that’s really helped out the last few weeks.”
That focus on personal development will go a long way for Povich, McDermott and the other pitchers acquired for Mancini and López, two keys figures in Baltimore’s breakout campaign after five straight losing seasons. Although the Orioles seemed to hurt their short-term playoff chances by moving on from them, the hope is those pitchers can be part of a long stretch of winning in Baltimore.
“I think we both kind of have the same mindset,” Povich said, “that we’re here trying to get better and continuing helping out whatever team we’re on and make it to the big leagues one day.”
