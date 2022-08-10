Connect with us

News

Explosions devastate a Russian base in Crimea

Explosions Devastate A Russian Base In Crimea
ODESA, Ukraine — A series of explosions rocked a key Russian air base in Kremlin-occupied Crimea on Tuesday, killing at least one person and confusing local officials about the cause and whether the military Ukrainian could threaten targets on the peninsula.

Publicly, Ukrainian officials have not confirmed the involvement of the Ukrainian military, as Russian and occupation officials rushed to determine the source of the explosions, increasing the level of terrorist threat in the region. But a senior Ukrainian military official with knowledge of the situation said Ukrainian forces were responsible, having carried out an attack on Saki air base on Crimea’s west coast.

Speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters, the official said the airbase was where planes regularly took off from to attack Ukrainian forces. The official did not reveal the type of weapon that caused the explosions, saying only that “an exclusively Ukrainian-made device was used”.

Crimea, protected by the Russian Navy and heavily fortified after eight years under Russian control, has been largely spared violence. Last month, a small explosive device delivered by drone detonated at the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, injuring six people but causing little damage. Russia blamed Ukrainian forces for the attack, but Ukrainian officials vehemently denied it.

A strike in Crimea would also be embarrassing for Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, who often speaks of Crimea, which he illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, as if it were holy ground. Ukraine has few weapons that can reach the peninsula, other than planes that would risk being shot down immediately by the heavy Russian air defenses in the area. The air base, which is near the town of Novofederivka, is more than 100 miles from the nearest Ukrainian military position.

The senior Ukrainian official said the attack involved partisan resistance forces loyal to the Kyiv government, but he did not reveal whether those forces carried out the attack or helped regular Ukrainian military units target the base, as this sometimes happened in other occupied Ukrainian territories. . The number of detonations was unclear, but witnesses and Russian officials cited several explosions, which videos posted on social media appeared to confirm.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said in a statement it could not “determine the cause of the explosion” and suggested base personnel adhere to no-smoking rules. So tweetedwith a photo of black smoke rising over the peninsula, “the presence of occupation troops in the territory of Ukrainian Crimea is not compatible with the high tourist season”.

Mykhailo Podolyak, senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, was also indirect. “Crimea’s future should be a pearl of the Black Sea, a national park with unique nature and a global resort, not a military base for terrorists,” he said. Twitter. “This is just the beginning.”

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the explosions were caused by the detonation of aviation munitions at the base. While the ministry made no speculation about the possible involvement of Ukrainian forces, Crimean Kremlin-installed leader Sergei Aksyonov’s decision to raise the terror threat level to yellow suggested officials were concerned about security on the peninsula.

“This measure is exclusively prophylactic, as the situation in the region is under full control,” Aksyonov said in a statement on Telegram.


What we consider before using anonymous sources.
How do the sources know the information? What is their motivation for telling us? Have they proven themselves in the past? Can we corroborate the information? Even with those questions answered, the Times uses anonymous sources as a last resort. The journalist and at least one editor know the identity of the source.

During the eight years of Crimea’s occupation by Russia, the peninsula has transformed from a quiet seaside destination in southern Ukraine into a major base for Russian military operations. It was from there that Kremlin forces rushed into southern Ukraine in a post-February 24 whirlwind operation that engulfed a huge swath of territory, including the neighboring Kherson region, that Russian forces are almost entirely in control.

Shortly after the explosions, Mr. Aksyonov arrived at the scene. Standing in front of a large plume of black smoke, he said a three-mile perimeter had been erected around the base site to protect residents.

“Unfortunately one person has passed away,” he said. “I offer my deepest condolences to family and friends.” The Crimean Ministry of Health reported that at least nine people were injured.

To hit targets far behind enemy lines, Ukraine has increasingly turned to partisans, often residents of Russian-occupied territories who are loyal to Ukraine, officials said. These people helped the Ukrainian army strike Russian bases and ammunition depots, according to Ukrainian officials.

Others have themselves perpetrated attacks. Over the weekend, the Kremlin-installed mayor of the city of Kherson suddenly fell ill and had to be evacuated to Moscow, where he was reported to be in a coma. Less than 24 hours later, the deputy chief of a major town in the region was shot and killed in his home, a spokeswoman for the region said.

The senior Ukrainian official said both cases were the work of local partisan forces, although his claim could not be independently verified.

In May, an explosion in Melitopol, an occupied town in northeast Crimea, appeared to target – and miss – the Moscow-installed regional leader.

Since the start of the invasion, Russia has periodically suffered attacks within its own borders, including a helicopter assault on a fuel depot and fires at another fuel depot – both sites relatively close from Ukrainian territory – and a much deeper fire in Russia, at a military research institute in Tver, near Moscow.

In its initial statement on the explosions in Crimea on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said there was no damage and no one was injured, a claim quickly denied.

The detonations and Moscow’s rush to explain them were reminiscent of the sinking of the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in April. After an explosion on the vessel, Moskva, Ukraine quickly announced that it had hit the ship with Neptune missiles, an account later confirmed by US officials. Russia said an accidental fire had ignited an ammunition magazine and said the next day that Moskva had been lost in stormy conditions while being towed to port, although video which appeared to show the ship in sinking showed mild weather and calm seas.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said the crew of at least 510 had been evacuated, and later acknowledged that one had been killed and 27 missing; Russian media operating outside the country reported about 40 people. The families of the crew members disputed the official silence on the fate of their sons, and some said they received conflicting accounts.

Like the sinking of the Moskva, which was once an emblem of Russian dominance in the Black Sea, a strike on a military target in Crimea would carry symbolic weight for Ukraine and Russia. The peninsula served not only as a launching pad for the invasion into southern Ukraine, but also as a hub for Russian military operations in the region, housing Russian Navy ships blockading Ukrainian ports, and a base for engineers to restore roads, rails and a critical freshwater canal to consolidate Russia’s hold on the occupied territories.

The Kremlin made Crimea a patriotic vacation spot, a haven for wealthy Russians no longer welcome abroad, and a feature of the new Russian schooling for young students. And Mr Putin, who has visited several times since 2014, has made the annexation anniversary celebration an annual event, with speeches, concerts and forests of Russian flags.

Ivan Nechepurenko contributed reporting from Tbilisi, Georgia, and Alan Yuhas from New York.

Trending