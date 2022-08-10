Connect with us

News

FBI’s search of Trump’s Florida estate: Why now?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 weeks ago

on

By

Fbi’s Search Of Trump’s Florida Estate: Why Now?
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

By ZEKE MILLER, ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI’s unprecedented search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence ricocheted around government, politics and a polarized country Tuesday along with questions as to why the Justice Department — notably cautious under Attorney General Merrick Garland — decided to take such a drastic step.

Answers weren’t quickly forthcoming.

Agents on Monday searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, which is also a private club, as part of a federal investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said. It marked a dramatic escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of Trump, who faces an array of inquiries tied to his conduct in the waning days of his administration.

From echoes of Watergate to the more immediate House probe of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, Washington, a city used to sleepy Augusts, reeled from one speculative or accusatory headline to the next. Was the Justice Department politicized? What prompted it to seek authorization to search the estate for classified documents now, months after it was revealed that Trump had taken boxes of materials with him when he left the White House after losing the 2020 election?

Garland has not tipped his hand despite an outcry from some Democrats impatient over whether the department was even pursuing evidence that has surfaced in the Jan. 6 probe and other investigations— and from Republicans who were swift to echo Trump’s claims that he was the victim of political prosecution.

All Garland has said publicly is that “no one is above the law.”

A federal judge had to sign off on the warrant after establishing that FBI agents had shown probable cause before they could descend on Trump’s shuttered-for-the-season home — he was in New York, a thousand or so miles away, at the time of the search.

Monday’s search intensified the months-long probe into how classified documents ended up in boxes of White House records located at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year. A separate grand jury is investigating efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, and it all adds to potential legal peril for Trump as he lays the groundwork for a potential repeat run for the White House.

Trump and his allies quickly sought to cast the search as a weaponization of the criminal justice system and a Democratic-driven effort to keep him from winning another term in 2024 — though the Biden White House said it had no prior knowledge and current FBI Director Christopher Wray was appointed by Trump five years ago.

Trump, disclosing the search in a lengthy statement late Monday, asserted that agents had opened a safe at his home, and he described their work as an “unannounced raid” that he likened to “prosecutorial misconduct.”

Justice Department spokesperson Dena Iverson declined to comment on the search, including whether Garland had personally authorized it. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the West Wing first learned of the search from public media reports and the White House had not been briefed in the run-up or aftermath.

“The Justice Department conducts investigations independently and we leave any law enforcement matters to them,” she said. “We are not involved.”

About two dozen Trump supporters stood in protest at midmorning Tuesday in the Florida summer heat and sporadic light rain on a bridge near the former president’s residence. One held a sign reading “Democrats are Fascists” while others carried flags saying “2020 Was Rigged,” “Trump 2024″ and Biden’s name with an obscenity. Some cars honked in support as they passed.

Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence, a potential 2024 rival, tweeted Tuesday, “Yesterday’s action undermines public confidence in our system of justice and Attorney General Garland must give a full accounting to the American people as to why this action was taken and he must do so immediately”

“The FBI director was appointed by Donald Trump,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., when asked about GOP allegations that the raid showed the politicization of the Justice Department. She added, “Facts and truth, facts and law, that’s what it’s about.”

Notably quiet on the raid was Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who declined to react when asked about it during a stop in his home state of Kentucky, which is reeling from devastating storms. McConnell said: “I’m here today to talk about the flood and recovery from the flood.”

Trump was meeting late Tuesday at his Bedminster, New Jersey, club with members of the Republican Study Committee, a group headed by Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana that says it is committed to putting forth his priorities in Congress.

The FBI reached out to the Secret Service shortly before serving a warrant, a third person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Secret Service agents contacted the Justice Department and were able to validate the warrant before facilitating access to the estate, the person said.

The Justice Department has been investigating the potential mishandling of classified information since the National Archives and Records Administration said it had received from Mar-a-Lago 15 boxes of White House records, including documents containing classified information, earlier this year. The National Archives said Trump should have turned over that material upon leaving office, and it asked the Justice Department to investigate.

Christina Bobb, a lawyer for Trump, said in an interview that aired on Real America’s Voice on Tuesday that investigators said they were “looking for classified information that they think should not have been removed from the White House, as well as presidential records.”

There are multiple federal laws governing the handling of classified records and sensitive government documents, including statutes that make it a crime to remove such material and retain it at an unauthorized location. Though a search warrant does not necessarily mean criminal charges are near or even expected, federal officials looking to obtain one must first demonstrate to a judge that they have probable cause that a crime occurred.

Two people familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, said the search Monday was related to the records probe. Agents were also looking to see if Trump had additional presidential records or any classified documents at the estate.

Trump has previously maintained that presidential records were turned over “in an ordinary and routine process.” His son Eric said on Fox News on Monday night that he had spent the day with his father and that the search happened because “the National Archives wanted to corroborate whether or not Donald Trump had any documents in his possession.”

Trump himself, in a social media post Monday night, called the search a “weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024.”

Trump took a different stance during the 2016 presidential campaign, frequently pointing to an FBI investigation into his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, over whether she mishandled classified information via a private email server she used as secretary of state. Then-FBI Director James Comey concluded that Clinton had sent and received classified information, but the FBI did not recommend criminal charges.

Trump lambasted that decision and then stepped up his criticism of the FBI as agents began investigating whether his campaign had colluded with Russia to tip the 2016 election. He fired Comey during that probe, and though he appointed Wray months later, he repeatedly criticized him, too, as president.

The probe is hardly the only legal headache confronting Trump. A separate investigation related to efforts by him and his allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election — which led to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol — has also been intensifying in Washington. Several former White House officials have received grand jury subpoenas.

And a district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, is investigating whether Trump and his close associates sought to interfere in that state’s election, which was won by Democrat Joe Biden.

___

Associated Press writers Terry Spencer, Meg Kinnard, Michelle L. Price, Lisa Mascaro, Alan Fram, Darlene Superville and Will Weissert contributed to this report.

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Amazon closes five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

20 seconds ago

on

August 26, 2022

By

Amazon Closes Five Delivery Warehouses In Massachusetts
google news

BOSTON — Amazon is closing five warehouses in Massachusetts.

The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph and Mansfield.

There are plans to renovate the Mansfield and Randolph warehouses.

“We regularly review how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers and customers, and this includes upgrading our facilities,” Amazon spokeswoman Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. “As part of this effort, we will be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph and Mansfield and offering all employees the option of relocating to several different delivery stations across Massachusetts.”

Amazon works with employees to provide work opportunities at nearby locations and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.

Grub5

google news
Continue Reading

News

Michigan Lottery Numbers for Thursday, August 25

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 26, 2022

By

Fox News Flash Top Headlines For August 26
google news

close
Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 26

Top Fox News Flash headlines are here. Find out what clicks on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

These Michigan lotteries were drawn on Thursday:

Fantasy 5 Double Game: 12-14-25-36-38

lucky for life: 05-06-09-27-30, Lucky ball: 8

Lotto Poker: QD-JS-6D-9D-6H

WINNING THE LOTTERY: BLESSING FOR SOME, CURSE FOR OTHERS

Daily Noon 3: 3-3-1

Daily Noon 4: 1-8-7-9

The Estimated Mega Million Jackpot Is $135,000,000.

The estimated Mega Million jackpot is $135,000,000.

Daily 3: 1-0-8

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT WINNER CAN CHOOSE TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS

Daily 4: 8-7-5-7

Fantasy 5: 06-11-16-30-36

Estimated Jackpot: $100,000

Keno: 02-05-12-15-16-31-33-35-36-37-40-42-46-48-53-57-58-64-68-71-74-77

MEGA MILLIONS LOTTERY DRAW: WINNERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS IN THESE STATES

Estimated Mega Millions Jackpot: $135,000,000

Estimated Powerball Jackpot: $115,000,000

Fox

google news
Continue Reading

News

JP Sears was part of the Yankees future, now he’s facing the Bombers with the A’s

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 26, 2022

By

Jp Sears Was Part Of The Yankees Future, Now He’s Facing The Bombers With The A’s
google news

OAKLAND — JP Sears was surprised when he got the news. The left-hander had broken camp with the Yankees and pitched in some important spots for them this season. He was working down in Scranton with the Triple-A club when he was told he had been traded to the A’s.

“Obviously, it’s surprising, exciting, and lots of emotions,” Sears said. “That first day you didn’t really know what to think,  but then after that I was just super, super excited to come over here and help his team out hopefully and do my best to win and kind of carry on what I’ve been doing this year. Just [having that] next up mentality and getting ready for the next start whenever that would be.”

Sears’ next start, his fourth with the A’s, will be Friday night against the Yankees at the Coliseum.

“Yeah, I mean it’s definitely unique facing a team where you know guys personally or have history with them,” Sears said. “So, it’s gonna be an exciting game. I’m excited for it. I’m looking forward to it, just looking forward to competing and just knowing some guys on the other side would definitely be unique.”

Since coming to the A’s, Sears has had a chance to be a full-time big leaguer and he’s responded well. He is 2-0 in three starts with a 1.76 ERA. He is very well aware of the challenge the Yankees lineup will present him on Friday night.

“I think that they have a really versatile lineup. A lot of power in the lineup. A lot of speed. Just a lot of different different types of hitters,” Sears said. “Obviously,  they’ve had a great year and are looking to continue on that the rest of the year into the postseason. So anytime you get a chance to face a really good team that is  in contention, it’s really exciting.”

Sears was part of the group of young arms like Clarke Schmidt, Luis Gil and Ron Marinaccio that the Yankees planned on having help them in their run to the playoffs. Now, Sears gets more opportunities to showcase his talent, but is on a team that is struggling.

“I approach every game like it’s a World Series game or a postseason game, whether you’re on a team that’s going to play in the playoffs or on teams that’s not having as good of a year,” Sears said. “So I think every time I go out there, I’m trying to fill the zone with strikes and you try and keep guys off on pitches and, and just compete. It doesn’t really matter who it was against or what teams for the history I have with that team. It’s just about competing and having fun and doing my best.”

The lefty was an 11th-round pick of the Mariners in 2017. He was dealt to the Yankees in November of that year with Juan Then for Nick Rumbelow. After missing the 2020 season with the minor leagues canceled by COVID, Sears rocketed through the Yankees system in 2021 jumping from Class-A in 2019 to Triple-A in 2021. He made the big league team out of spring training. Sears made seven appearances, including two starts for the Yankees, pitching to a 2.05 ERA.

“I definitely won’t forget that ever,” Sears said of making his big league debut in Yankee Stadium on April 13 against the Blue Jays. “Being in the stadium back in April for my debut. The great crowd, the great fans, the great franchise which has so much history. And I feel really blessed to have worn pinstripes in my career already. And, I won’t forget that.”

Sears, who had faced the A’s in one of his two starts, was dealt to Oakland along with Cooper Bowman, Luis Medina and Ken Waldichuk for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino. The Yankees also shipped Hayden Wesneski to the Cubs for Scott Effross and Jordan Montgomery to the Cardinals for Harrison Bader. That’s much of the pitching depth the Yankees were counting on this year, especially after Gil went down early in the year with a torn ulnar collateral ligament requiring Tommy John surgery.

Now, the Yankees are feeling that crunch with Nestor Cortes heading to the injured list on Thursday, joining Luis Severino, who has been on the IL since July. They are both expected back in the middle of July. And Friday they will face that crunch head-on, when they face one of the talented young arms they dealt away to make a playoff push.

()

google news
Continue Reading

News

US Department of Justice set to release Trump’s research affidavit

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

18 mins ago

on

August 26, 2022

By

Us Department Of Justice Set To Release Trump'S Research Affidavit
google news

Washington—

The US Department of Justice is expected to release one of the most sought-after legal documents in recent history later Friday: an affidavit supporting the recent FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence.

The document is being sought by a slew of news organizations and others amid intense public interest and political uproar over the FBI’s unprecedented action in an ongoing investigation into the former president’s handling of classified government documents after he left the White House in January 2021.

A federal judge ordered the Justice Department late Thursday to unseal a redacted version of the affidavit by noon Friday after prosecutors offered to black out sections to protect sensitive details of the investigation. The redactions were made under seal and cannot be seen by the public.

The Aug. 8 search of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida, in which FBI agents removed 11 sets of classified documents, some of them labeled top secret, sparked a political firestorm, Trump and his allies accusing the Biden administration of ‘weaponizing’ law enforcement against him. The administration denies the charge.

The search warrant, unsealed Aug. 12, showed Trump was being investigated for potential violations of the Espionage Act and other offenses related to his handling of government documents.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump, who said he wanted the affidavit unsealed, wrote on Friday, “Political Hacks and Thugs had no right, under the Presidential Records Act , to storm Mar-a-Lago and steal everything in sight, including passports and privileged documents.”

It remains to be seen what details of the investigation the affidavit will reveal. Prior to Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart’s order, the Justice Department had opposed the release of the affidavit, saying it contains critical details about ongoing investigations and requires so many redactions that unsealing it would be useless.

But Reinhart appeared to accept the government’s proposed redactions in the document. In his order, Reinhart wrote that he had reviewed the redacted affidavit along with an accompanying legal memorandum, and concluded that “the government has discharged its obligation to show compelling reason/good cause to seal portions of the affidavit because disclosure would reveal (1) the identities of witnesses, law enforcement officers, and unindicted parties, (2) strategy, focus, scope, the sources and methods of the investigation, and (3) grand jury information protected by the federal rule of criminal procedure.

Citing the “historical significance” of the Mar-A-Lago search, media outlets pushing to unseal the affidavit filed a new motion on Thursday asking that portions of the Justice Department memo justifying the redactions be unsealed.

“Like the search warrant affidavit itself, the record is a court record to which a presumption of public access applies,” they wrote.

FILE – This is an aerial view of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida.

The FBI’s search for Mar-A-Lago came seven months after Trump turned over to the National Archives 15 boxes of government documents he brought to Mar-A-Lago after leaving the White House in January 2021.

Under the Presidential Records Act, all presidential records are the property of the US government and must be turned over to the National Archives by outgoing presidents.

In a May 10 letter to a Trump attorney, Acting US Archivist Debra Wall wrote that the boxes contained more than 100 classified documents comprising more than 700 pages. The National Archives released the letter this week.

The FBI’s investigation into Trump’s handling of classified records represents the latest legal headache for the former president as he plans to run for re-election in 2024.

In the 21 months since he lost his re-election bid in November 2020, Trump has been investigated by congressional investigators and prosecutors for his efforts to overturn the results. of the vote.

USA voanews

google news
Continue Reading

News

Russian soldier who defected describes life inside Putin’s war in Ukraine

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

24 mins ago

on

August 26, 2022

By

Russian Soldier Who Defected Describes Life Inside Putin'S War In Ukraine
google news

Reuters

Analysis-In the shadow of war, Porsche prepares for its market debut

HAMBURG/LONDON (Reuters) – Preliminary steps to take Porsche to the stock market are expected in the coming days, six people familiar with the matter said, adding executives from parent company Volkswagen and family members were meeting to sell the car. idea to wary investors. An IPO would test the investor appeal of Europe’s largest automaker as the continent grapples with the economic impact of war in Ukraine, the threat of gas rationing and recession , and the most severe inflation in decades, driven by energy costs. When stock market volatility reduced listings, a long-awaited public sale would also demonstrate the scale of the appetite for a stake that gives a stake in a high-profile brand but is too small to influence board decisions. administration.

yahoo

google news
Continue Reading

News

Chet Holmgren: NBA’s top prospect to miss season with foot injury

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

33 mins ago

on

August 26, 2022

By

Chet Holmgren: Nba'S Top Prospect To Miss Season With Foot Injury
google news

Holmgren, who was selected second overall in this year’s draft by Gonzaga University, was diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot, affecting the area between the mid and forefoot.

Holmgren, 20, appears to have suffered the injury last Saturday while playing in a pro-am game in Seattle that featured NBA stars LeBron James, Jayson Tatum and first overall pick Paolo Banchero, between others.

“Certainly we are disappointed for Chet, especially given how excited he was to be on the court with his teammates this season,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in a statement. communicated.

2 Overall Pick Chet Holmgren Shines On Nba Summer League Debut As He Sets Record

“We know Chet has a long career ahead of him in our organization and in the Oklahoma City community.

“One of the things that impressed us the most during Chet’s selection process was his determination and focus.

“We expect the same tenacity to see him through this time as we work together and support him through his rehabilitation.”

It comes after Holmgren impressed during this year’s Summer League – an off-season competition in which teams play mostly rookies, sophomores and fringe NBA players to give talent development minutes and see who fits and who doesn’t.

In a particular win over the Utah Jazz earlier this summer, Holmgren wowed fans in his 24 minutes on the court, setting records as he went.

The big man finished with 23 points – including 4 of 6 three-point attempts – seven rebounds and four assists.

He also finished with six blocks, the most ever in an NBA Summer League game.

Sports

google news
Continue Reading

Trending