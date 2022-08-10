Gophers’ Mo Ibrahim reveals details in his return from Achilles injury

Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim understands what it’s like to be on the mountain top. He won the Big Ten Running Back of the Year award in 2020 with 201 carries for 1,076 yards and 15 touchdowns in only seven games.

Ibrahim also knows how precipitous the fall can be. In the 2021 season opener against Ohio State, he had 30 rushes for 163 yards and two touchdowns through three quarters before his Achilles tendon ruptured and his 2021 season ended in September.

Ibrahim decided in December to return for his sixth season and said he’s 100 percent heathy. He’s been showing it during the first two weeks of prison camp. He spoke to media members for the first time Tuesday; here are some highlights.

What was your reaction when the injury happened?

When I first got hurt, I thought it was just a cramp. They didn’t tell me what it actually was until I was walking up to the locker room. It was surprising, but I put it in God’s hands, whatever he want me to go through, I go through.

How was that process?

… My mom (Latoya) … motivated me to just go through it with a high spirit, high energy. Don’t put my head down. Don’t let nobody see what I’m going through.

When (a reporter) asked about your whereabouts six, eight months ago. The (person with the U) said you were in ‘Black Mamba mode.” Can you describe what that this?

I didn’t know what the Achilles injuries really was until I did my research after I got the surgery. Then I realized that Kobe (Bryant) went through the same thing. There’s a little documentary called, (Kobe Bryant’s Muse), where he talks about the injury and all the things he had to go through. It just motivated me because I always looked up to Kobe. And I love his mindset and how he separated his person, his character … off the court and on the court.

How much thought went into potentially going to the NFL versus coming back?

It was an on-and-off conversation with Coach (P.J.) Fleck, Coach (Kenni) Burns and people I actually trusted. … I knew they were were going to tell me what I needed to hear and I believed in them. I think I made the right decision. Once I made a decision, I stuck to it. … I’m happy for the decision I made. And I’m just moving forward.

In the video you had where you said you were coming back for 2022 that it was the toughest thing you’ve ever done. What made it so difficult?

As you’ve seen when I first got hurt, I was on a scooter. Not being able to walk; that’s the tough thing. Just understanding that, all the little — it was little things. You look past it, like it was nothing. So just being able to walk, learn how to walk again. Being able to run, learning how to run again, stuff like that, that I took for granted. And now I don’t look past anything and I’m grateful for everything that come to me.

What was the connection you had with Trey Potts and Bryce Williams after they had season-ending injuries?

When we all went down, we all was in the weight room working out with each other, motivating each, other pushing each other. Me and Preston (Jelen), Bryce, Trey, all of us. So we had our own little (weight) rack and we would just motivate each other pushing each other from all the energy was going through.

What is your message to anyone who may be facing adversity in their life now that you’ve gone through something like that?

Never lose faith. You’re going to have hard days, you’re gonna have tough days where you think that you’re looking at the top of Mount Everest and you’re thinking, Hey, I gotta get there. I gotta get there. But you got to break it down into little sections. Like I said, At first, I just wanted to walk again. I was on a scooter. I just wanted to walk again and I had to run again. … There are like little steps, steps, steps. And then you look down and realize you’re at the top of Mount Everest.”

BRIEFLY

Receiver Daniel Jackson sat out Tuesday’s practice; he was spotted on the sideline with a protective boot on his left foot. … JJ Guedet, one of three players competing for the starting right tackle spot, participated in practice. He was absent during Saturday’s open session. …Defensive tackle Logan Richter didn’t practice and had a splint on his left ankle. … During a team portion of practice, Tyler Nubin stood up Trey Potts and a scuffle broke out. Head coach P.J. Fleck immediately called both players over for an extended chat.