Herbal Allies For Pregnant Women
Most women would agree that drugs are to be avoided during pregnancy. Many over the counter remedies, especially antihistamines, acne medicines, and laxatives, have been shown to cause birth defects in animals or humans. Antibiotics may cause fetal abnormalities and sulfur drugs can cause neo-natal jaundice. Tranquilizers and painkillers can cause birth defects and addict the fetus. Antacids can cause muscle problems in the baby and edema in the mother. (In addition, they mess up a woman’s calcium metabolism; see discussion following.)
And it is well accepted that the drug-like actions of alcohol, tobacco, and coffee are best avoided both before conception, during pregnancy, and while lactating.
Few women, however, understand that vitamin/mineral supplements are more drug-like than food-like. Though they are widely recommended, even by orthodox MDs, supplements are problematic for pregnant women and ought to be avoided. A study of 23,000 pregnant women, reported in The New England Journal of Medicine (1995) found 4.8 times more birth defects among the children of women who consumed 10,000 IU or more of vitamin A in supplemental form. And if that isn’t enough to make you hesitate before reaching for the pills, consider this: the amount of iron in four prenatal-formula tablets can kill a child under the age of three.
In addition to drugs and supplements, many common herbal remedies, including golden seal, and flax seed are best avoided during the weeks of gestation. See below for herbs that may be problematic during pregnancy.
Nevertheless, there are many simple, safe home and herbal remedies available to ease the discomforts of pregnancy. The remedies of wise women, or “old wives,” have persisted for centuries, passed from woman to woman. They are not strict protocols designed to work with the greatest possible number of women. Rather, they are part of the ever-changing wisdom ways of women, meant to be applied to the unique individual in unique and ever-changing ways. Although they have not been subjected to double blind studies, they are not superstition and dumb custom, but the results of millions of careful observations over thousands of generations. These remedies are the gifts of our foremothers. They are gifts from women who were deeply intuitive, immersed in day-to-day practice, and in tune with women’s needs – emotional and spiritual, as well as physical.
Wise women believe that most of the problems of pregnancy can be prevented by attention to nutrition. Morning sickness and mood swings are connected to low blood sugar; backaches and severe labor pains often result from insufficient calcium; and varicose veins, hemorrhoids, constipation, skin discolorations and anemias are also related to lack of specific nutrients.
Excellent nutrition for pregnant women includes not just vital foodstuffs and nourishing herbal infusions, but also pure water and air, abundant light, loving and respectful relationships, beauty and harmony in daily life, and joyous thoughts.
All nutrients are needed in abundance during pregnancy as the gestating woman forms two extra pounds of uterine muscle; the nerves, bones, organs, muscles, glands and skin of the baby; several pounds of amniotic fluid; the placenta; and a great increase in blood volume. In addition, extra kidney and liver cells are created to process the waste of two beings instead of one.
Wild and organically grown foods are the best source of vitamins, minerals and other nutrients needed during pregnancy. All the better if the expectant mother can get out and gather her own herbs: stretching, bending, breathing, moving, touching the earth, taking time to talk with the plants and to open herself to their spiritual world.
Red Raspberry (Rubus ideaus and other species)
For centuries herbalists have relied on the leaves of red raspberry to nourish pregnant women and relieve difficulties during pregnancy and birth. Scientific herbalists are baffled by these claims, as they find no chemical constituents in raspberry leaves that are capable of inducing these purported effects. Nonetheless, “if pregnant women believe that it provides relief from various unpleasant effects associated with their condition, no harm is done,” says Varro Tyler in The Honest Herbal.
Most of the benefits associated with regular use of raspberry throughout pregnancy can be traced to its astringent, strengthening, and nourishing powers. Raspberry leaves contain tannins and fragrine, which give tone to the muscles of the pelvic region, including the uterus. They also contain nourishing vitamins and minerals. Of special note are the concentrations of vitamins A, C, E, and B, plus generous amounts of easily assimilated calcium, iron, phosphorous, and potassium salts.
A strong infusion of dried raspberry leaves increases fertility, tonifies the uterus, aids in easy birthing, helps prevent miscarriage, alleviates morning sickness, reduces muscle/leg cramps and backache, and counters fatigue.
To make it:
- Put one ounce of the dried raspberry leaves in a quart jar; fill it to the top with boiling water, and cap tightly.
- After steeping for at least four hours, strain the leaves out of the infusion.
- Drink the liquid hot or cold, with honey, or anyway you like it.
- Refrigerate left-overs.
Capsules, tinctures, and teas of raspberry are not as effective.
Stinging Nettle (Urtica dioica)
Some people dislike nettle because of its strong sting, but it is an herb with myriad benefits for the expectant mother. A strong infusion (prepared by brewing one ounce of dried nettle leaves in a quart of boiling water for at least four hours) helps prevent varicose veins and hemorrhoids, eases leg cramps and backache, reduces the incidence of hemorrhage after birth, and increases the richness of breast milk.
Every cup of nettle infusion supplies amazing amounts of energy as well as huge amounts of calcium, magnesium and vitamins A, D, C, B, and K. It prevents folic acid anemia and iron deficiency anemia, and is also a digestive aid, a strengthener to the lungs, an ally of the kidneys, and a restorative to the hair and skin.
Capsules, tinctures, and teas of nettle are not as effective.
Red Clover (Trifolium pratense)
As a keeper of dairy animals, I was introduced to this herb as an ally to keep my goats’ fertility high and their milk production generous. It took only a little imagination for me to begin to use it for women, too. Red clover blossoms are best taken as a strong infusion (one ounce of dried blossoms brewed overnight in a quart of boiling water). The tincture is a sedative; pills and capsules have very little effect.
To date, I know of dozens of women who, unable to conceive, have found success after drinking up to a quart of red clover infusion every day for at least six weeks. The generous amounts of minerals, proteins, antioxidants, and phytoestrogens in red clover restore health to the entire reproductive system. It’s great for men, too. Most notable are the amounts of vitamin E and the presence of selenium and zinc. Red clover has ten times more plant hormones than soy.
Don’t stop drinking red clover infusion once you get pregnant though. The infusion prevents and eases the constipation so common during pregnancy. It also strengthens the liver and improves appetite, especially when morning sickness is a problem. And it relieves anxiety.
And keep on drinking red clover once your child is born. There is no more valuable herb to keep breast milk rich and the breasts healthy then red clover. In fact, it is the world’s most respected anti-cancer herb, acting not only to eliminate cancer but to stop its occurrence as well.
Seaweeds (including kelp, nori, dulse, kombu, and wakame)
One of the best green allies for women in their fertile years is seaweed, both for its mineral richness, and for the special substances it contains which directly counter birth defects. Algin or alginic acid, found in many seaweeds, absorbs radioactive neucleotides and heavy metals. When eaten by the prospective mother and father, seaweed protects them from cancer and protects the fetus from faulty genes. Seaweeds also protect the fetus and parents from the harmful effects of chemicals and carcinogens.
Seaweed is one of the most nutritious plants known. Earl Mindell, in his book Vitamin Bible notes that kelp contains vitamins A, B, C, and E, as well as choline, carotenes, and 23 minerals including calcium, selenium, iron, magnesium, and zinc. He recommends it especially for nourishing the brain, spinal cord, and nerves of the fetus. Eating seaweeds regularly improves the fertility and the health of the pregnant woman, too, strengthening her digestive system, increasing her overall energy, and helping to prevent constipation, muscle cramps, backaches, anemias, hemorrhoids, and depression. For healthy skin, hair, and bones, there is no better food or herb than seaweed.
Capsules, tablets, and powdered seaweeds are not as effective as eating seaweed as a vegetable several times a week. In addition to buying seaweed at your health food store, you can harvest it yourself. There are no poisonous seaweeds. For more information on harvesting and using seaweeds, consult the Lewallens’ Sea Vegetable Gourmet Cookbook.
Dandelion (Taraxacum officinalis)
This common weed of suburban lawns is one of the best liver tonics known. All parts of the dandelion are medicinal: the roots, leaves, and flowers are brewed into tinctures, medicinal vinegars, cordials, wines, and bitter infusions.
If you dig your own, use them to make a mineral-rich vinegar: Fill a jar with cut dandelion, then fill the jar to the top with pasteurized apple cider vinegar. Cover with a piece of plastic wrap held on with a rubber band. Label, with the date; it’s ready to use in six weeks. Try it as a salad dressing, or a condiment for beans. Some women like to drink it first thing in the morning: 1-2 tablespoonsful in a glass of water.
Nourishing the liver is critical during pregnancy. Lack of strong liver functioning is implicated in morning sickness, hemorrhoids, constipation, heartburn, indigestion, lack of energy, headaches, and mood swings. If using the tincture, try a dose of 10-20 drops in a small glass of water just before meals.
Fennel Seed (Foeniculum vulgare)
Anise Seed (Pimpinella anisum)
Dill Seed (Anethum graveolens)
Caraway Seed (Carum carvi)
Coriander Seed (Coriandrum sativum)
The aromatic seeds are members of the “carrot family” of plants and are used around the world to ease indigestion, freshen breath, and increase milk supply. As the medicinal value is found in a volatile oil, the seeds are quickly and easily brewed: add a heaping tablespoonful to a mug and fill it with water just off the boil, letting it steep for 2-5 minutes. A spoonful of honey is a delightful addition.
For a somewhat more complicated brew, midwife Elizabeth Davis (in her book Heart and Hands) relates this old wives’ remedy to increase milk supply: Boil 1/2 cup pearled barley in three cups water for 25 minutes. Strain and refrigerate. Heat (but do not boil) one cup of barley water and pour it over one teaspoon fennel seeds. Steep no longer than thirty minutes.
And how delightful that the ease imparted by the brew influences the infant through the breastmilk, relieving colic, turning fretfulness into slumber, and countering teething pain. For best results drink your brew, hot or cold, while nursing your baby. Herbalist Juliette de Bairacli Levy advises mothers of infants and young children to always carry some aromatic seeds in their pocket for the children to chew should they be car-sick or become argumentative.
Ginger (Zingiber officinalis)
When it comes to quelling nausea or morning sickness (motion sickness, too) there is no better herb than ginger root. Whether you use it fresh or dried, a little ginger goes a long way toward warming the belly and relieving queasy feelings. Some books mistakenly list ginger as an herb that can cause a miscarriage. This misinformation no doubt got started by a hopeful woman who had noticed that drinking ginger tea made her menses flow more easily. But midwives agree that ginger is safe, even in early pregnancy.
In addition to quelling morning sickness, ginger helps prevent constipation of pregnancy, keeps the pelvic muscles warmed and toned, relieves intestinal cramping and gas (in infants, too), increases digestive force by encouraging the secretion of digestive enzymes, lowers blood pressure, and restores vitality.
Calcium
Of course calcium is a mineral, not an herb, but it is so important during pregnancy that it deserves our attention. Lack of adequate calcium during pregnancy can cause muscle cramps, backache, high blood pressure, intense labor pains, severe afterbirth pains, loss of teeth, and pre-eclampsia. Lack of calcium also contributes to feeble fetal heart action, a difficult birth, and “cranky” babies with easily irritated nervous and digestive systems. For optimum health of mother and child, eat plenty of foods rich in calcium and other minerals.
The calcium found in foods and herbs is metabolized by the body far more effectively than the calcium in pills. Calcium in plants is found in the form of minerals salts, which are naturally chelated. In addition, the varied forms of these salts aids in assimilation. And, of course, no plant contains only one mineral. The multitude of mineral salts found in herbs and foods act synergistically with the calcium salts, improving utilization by all the body’s tissues.
In general, to improve calcium assimilation, women are advised to consume it with acidic foods (antacids interfere with calcium absorption), plenty of vitamin D (which can be produced by sitting in the sun for 15-20 minutes), magnesium, and daily exercise. Stress, use of antacids, consumption of coffee, use of steroids, drinking fluoridated water, and too much phosphorous in the diet also interfere with calcium assimilation.
Getting 1500 to 2000 milligrams of nourishing calcium salts every day is not hard with the help of Wise Woman ways.
- Many wild greens are exceptionally rich in calcium and other mineral salts. The leaves of lamb’s quarters, mallow, galinsoga, shepherd’s purse, knotweed, bidens, amaranth, or dandelion, when cooked until tender, supply more calcium per half-cup serving than a half-cup of milk.
- Herbal teas and tinctures contain little or no calcium salts. For mineral richness, make herbal infusions by steeping one ounce of dried herb (such as raspberry, nettle, or red clover) overnight in a quart of boiling water. Or make mineral-rich vinegars by steeping fresh herbs in apple cider vinegar for six weeks. The long steeping of the water infusion releases minerals, the acid of the vinegar does it too. A cup of herbal infusion can have 150-300 milligrams of calcium salts. A tablespoon of medicinal herbal vinegar can contain 75-150 milligrams of calcium salts.
- Cultivated greens are good sources of calcium, better if they are cooked thoroughly, and best if they are organic. Kale, collards, mustard greens, oriental greens, broccoli de rape, turnip greens, even cabbage supply 100-250 milligrams of calcium salts per half-cup serving.
- Fresh dairy products are the best place to get mineral salts, especially calcium, but there is controversy about the assimilability of calcium from pasteurized milk. Fortunately, raw milk cheeses are now easily available; look for them as a reliable source of nutrients.
- When milk is made into yogurt, it becomes superbly digestible and the calcium content increases by fifty percent (up to 450 milligrams of calcium in just one cup). A daily cup of plain yogurt not only prevents pregnancy problems, it also counteracts vaginal and bladder infections. Women who eat yogurt regularly are far less likely to be diagnosed with cancer as well. When buying yogurt, I look for plain yogurt that contains only milk and culture. I absolutely avoid dried milk powder, skim milk powder, pectin, and other thickeners.
- Other great-tasting sources of calcium include goat milk and goat cheese, canned fish eaten with the bones such as salmon, sardines, and mackerel, and tahini (ground sesame seeds).
- There are roughly 200 milligrams of calcium in two ounces of nuts (excluding peanuts), one ounce of dried seaweed, two ounces of carob powder, one ounce of cheese, half a cup of cooked greens, half a cup of milk, three eggs, four ounces of fish, or one tablespoon of molasses.
- Many fruits are rich in calcium (though not as rich as the above foods). Dried dates, figs raisins, prunes, papaya and elderberries are the best.
- Avoid foods high in oxalic acid such as spinach, swiss chard, beet greens, rhubarb, and brewer’s yeast. They interfere with your ability to absorb calcium.
- Do not use bone meal or oyster shell tablets as sources of supplemental calcium. They have been found to be high in lead, mercury, cadmium and other toxic metals, which can cause birth defects in your child.
HERBS WOMEN MAY WISH TO AVOID DURING PREGNANCY AND WHILE LACTATING
Agave and Yucca (Agave species): contain large quantities of irritating saponins
Aloes (Aloe species): purging cathartic
Birthroot (Trillium species): contains oxytocin
Black cohosh (Cimicifuga racemosa): may irritate the uterus
Blue cohosh (Caulophyllum thalictroides): contains oxytocin
Buckthorn (Rhamnus cathartica, Rhamnus frangula): purging cathartic
Cascara sagrada (Rhamnus purshiana): purging cathartic
Castor oil (Ricinus communis): purging cathartic
Comfrey (Symphytum uplandica): alkaloids in roots are dangerous to the liver; leaves are safe to use
Cotton root bark (Gossypium harbaceum): contains oxytocin
Dong quai (Angelica sinensis): contains coumarins which may irritate uterus and liver
Ephedra (all species): increases blood pressure; may cause heart palpitations, insomnia, headaches
Evening primrose oil (Oenothera biennis): used by midwives to initiate labor
Ginseng (Panax quinquefolium): may cause headaches, irritability, insomnia
Goldenseal (Hydrastis canadensis): contains irritating alkaloids which stress liver and kidneys
Juniper berries (Juniperus communis): very harsh on the kidneys
Licorice (Glycyrrhiza glabra): increases blood pressure; large doses can cause heart failure, headache, lethargy, water retention, and excessive excretion of potassium
Ma-huang (another name for ephedra)
Mistletoe (Viscum album): large doses can have detrimental effects on the heart
Mistletoe, American (Phoradendron flavescens): raises blood pressure, causes uterine contractions
Rue (Ruta graveolens): contains essential oils that can damage the kidneys and liver
Senna (Cassia senna): potent purging cathartic
Thuja (Thuja occidentalis): contains essential oils that can damage the kidneys and liver
Turkey rhubarb (Rheum palmatum): purgative; may cause uterine contractions
Wormwood (Artemisia absinthium): essential oils can adversely affect brain
WOMEN WHO MISCARRY EASILY MAY ALSO WANT TO AVOID THESE HERBS
Autumn crocus (Colchicum autumnale): also known as saffron; large doses can cause miscarriage
Basil (Basilicum species): see mints
Bearberry (Berberis vulgaris): bark contains similar alkaloids to goldenseal; berries and leaves OK
Catnip (Nepeta cataria): see mints
Flax seeds (Linum usitatissimum): large doses may stimulate uterine contractions
Feverfew (Chrysanthemum parthenium): contains essential oils that can damage liver and kidneys
Ground ivy (Hedeoma hederacea): see mints
Mints – such as basil, catnip, rosemary, thyme, savory, peppermint, oregano, ground ivy, sage, and spearmint – contain essential oils that, used internally (or extracted into a tincture) may harm the kidneys and liver; the infusion, taken in large enough quantity, may stimulate uterine contractions
Mugwort/Cronewort (Artemisia vulgaris): used to help bring on labor
Nutmeg (Myristica fragrans): a large dose of this spice contains the essential oils that could adversely affect the brain, liver, and kidneys
Oregano (Oreganum species ): see mints
Osha (Ligusticum porterii): may irritate the uterus
Parsley (Petroselinum crispum): a well-known, and quite effective, abortifacient
Poke root (Phytolacca americana): large dose (more than 4 drops) may stress kidneys
Pennyroyal (Mentha pulegium or Hedeoma pulegiodes): essential oil may harm kidneys and liver; also see mints
Peppermint (Mentha piperita): see mints
Rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis): see mints
Sage (Salvia officinalis): see mints
Savory (Satureja hortensis): see mints
Southernwood (Artemisia abrotanum): essential oils, similar to those in wormwood, are easily extracted into tinctures and can adversely affect the brain
Spearmint (Mentha spicata): see mints
Tansy (Tanacetum vulgare): essential oils in tincture may damage kidneys and liver
Thyme (Thymus species): see mints
Legal Disclaimer: This content is not intended to replace conventional medical treatment. Any suggestions made and all herbs listed are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease, condition or symptom. Personal directions and use should be provided by a clinical herbalist or other qualified healthcare practitioner with a specific formula for you. All material contained herein is provided for general information purposes only and should not be considered medical advice or consultation. Contact a reputable healthcare practitioner if you are in need of medical care. Exercise self-empowerment by seeking a second opinion.
For more information about herbs and pregnancy, including herbs to use during birth, to improve lactation, and to help the newborn infant, see: Wise Woman Herbal for the Childbearing Year, by Ash Tree Publishing. To receive a free brochure of classes and correspondence courses available from Susun S Weed, contact her at:
The Best Email Internet Marketing Strategy
So is there really a best email internet marketing strategy out there that you could be using to generate wealth? Are there ways to market to your list that are better than others? Is there some tips that you should follow in order to get better response from your list when you send them messages?
There is a best email internet marketing strategy and there is a better way to generate a better response and make more money with your list. Here are 3 helpful tips to remember when setting up your email marketing campaigns.
Best Email Internet Marketing Strategy tip #1 – Don’t over promote to your list
When you promote to your list on a daily basis they get sick of you. You have to stay in their minds, but not be annoying. A good rule of thumb is to promote 3 times maximum to your list per week.
Best Email Internet Marketing Strategy tip #2 – Send something worthwhile to your list
If all you do is send product recommendations and promotions your readers will stop reading your message. You have to give them an article, free eBook, or helpful tool to keep them coming back for more. Do this 1-2 times a week and they will be more likely to buy when you do promote to them.
Best Email Internet Marketing Strategy tip #3 – Be personable with your subscribers
When you treat your subscribers like they are your new found friends, and you write to them like that, instead of like you are a big corporation and they are just a number in your database you will get a better response. Try this and you will be amazed at how much your new subscribers love reading your messages.
There you have it 3 very helpful tips to really boost your email marketing. This is just part of what can be considered the best email internet marketing strategy. There is more that you can learn and use, but this should get you started.
5 Advantages of Playing at Online Casinos
If you love trying your luck at casinos, we suggest that you try out online casinos. They can offer the same experience as a local casino. As a matter of fact, these online portals offer an amazing experience. The overall ambient of these portals has a great appeal for a lot of people. In this article, we are going to talk about a few common advantages of playing at an online Casino.
Safe and Secure
Most people don’t go online to gamble for many reasons. One of the primary reasons is that they think that playing online is not safe and secure. The fact of the matter is that these concerns are understandable. After all, players are a little worried about depositing funds on a website, which is totally normal.
The truth is that these online platforms are safe and secure for all types of gamblers. If you want to be on the side, we suggest that you choose reputable places only.
Easy To Use and convenient
Another advantage of these platforms is that they are quite convenient even for first-time users. You don’t need to leave the comfort of your room to play your favorite games. All you need to do is use your computer to access all of the games you want to play.
Apart from this, online casinos are always open, which means that there are no time constraints. Therefore, you can practice whenever you want without putting your money at risk.
Game Variety
Another advantage of these platforms is that they provide a huge variety of interesting games. For example, you can choose from video poker, slot games, and table games, just to name a few. Apart from this, many of these places provide several traditional versions of your desired games. All of these titles provide tons of fun.
Rewards and bonuses
Almost every online casino provides incentives for their customers when they first sign up and deposit money. Typically, the bonus is given in the form of chips that you can use to play at the casino. Besides, many places provide extra rewards and bonuses to their regular customers.
Generally, these rewards and bonuses appeal to a lot of players like you. The good thing is that you will get these rewards and bonuses no matter how often you go online to play your favorite games. However, it is important to keep in mind that regular players get the best rewards possible.
Getting the Best Experience
We can’t guarantee that online casinos will be the best choice for you, but you can at least give it a go. Based on the advantage listed above, we can say that most users have tons of fun gambling online. The only condition is that you must go to the right place if you want to enjoy the best experience.
An easy way to go for the right place is to ask around and follow the recommendations of experienced players. Besides, you can read online reviews to find out if a place is worth a try.
Long story short, this was an introduction to some of the primary advantages of gambling at online casinos. If you have never played at any of these online portals, we suggest that you give it a go.
Managing Business Growth – The Problems With Overtrading
Overtrading and the problems it can create can be quite difficult to comprehend. Surely, if a business is selling many of their products and their customer base and profit are growing rapidly, how can this be a problem? Indeed, not only can it be a problem but in some extreme cases, it can lead to a business having to cease trading.
The fundamental reason why overtrading is a problem is that it can put a huge strain on the resources of a business, particularly cash flow. If turnover is increasing too quickly, then you may need to acquire more machinery or equipment to service the increase in customer numbers. It may even be the case that you need to move to bigger premises or a larger office with more storage space. Therefore, growth in sales will likely to be matched by an increase in the need for capital investment and other working capital. If the business does not retained profit to fund this rapid expansion then they attempt to borrow it. These borrowing facilities can be very costly. However, many new businesses which experience overtrading find themselves unable to obtain additional funds due to a lack of trading history and are forced to reduce the size of their operations or possibly ‘throw in the towel’ altogether.
Other costs that can cause huge drain on working capital when growth is too rapid are staff costs. With any expansion comes the need for increased numbers of employees. This can be extremely expensive for a business to fund, especially when combined with any increases in connected payroll taxes. In addition, if your sales are increasing quickly it may mean that you need to carry larger quantities of stock and thus more of your capital will be tied up in that inventory. Again, stock is like many other asset, if you own too much of it, it can starve other areas of the business which urgently need funds.
There are a number of precautions which one can take to prevent the potentially damaging effects of overtrading. Firstly, growth should be managed properly and with a sound understanding of how it will affect the working capital of the business. By producing sound monthly budgets, cash flow projections and monthly management accounts, you will be in a far better position to control the potentially damaging effects of rapid growth. Secondly, before you grow too quickly, look to secure increased funding. In other words, it would be a prudent idea to approach your bank and get the ‘green light’ for future finance to fund expansion, should you need it. Having this contingency finance at the ready will mean that working capital can be maintained and growth can be managed properly.
Lastly, to avoid the effects of overtrading, it might be a good idea to take the ‘only what I need’ standpoint. For example, rather than hold larger and larger sums of stock when you are growing, consider ordering your stock ‘just in time’ (JIT). This can reduce your stock holding costs considerably and again free up all that working capital held up in stock. Alternatively, only buy equipment which you really need or see if you can buy any second-hand equipment which will be cheaper but still do the job. Again, with everything you buy for you business, ask yourself the question: is this something I really need or just want?
How Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Can Plan For ERP Implementation
Introduction: Proper Planning to Reduce Risks of ERP Failure
In the first article, we discussed how a well-structured system assessment scorecard can help Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) mitigate enterprise resource planning (ERP)[1] implementation failure risks at the system acquisition stage.
In this article, we outline certain steps SMEs can take to mitigate ERP implementation failure risks in the subsequent phase of implementation: the planning phase.
Briefly defined, the planning phase is the stage during which the organization prepares to “ERP-ize” its business. An ERP project requires much more than the mere installation of an IT software system. It requires organizational restructuring.
Generally, SMEs have to restructure their operations to satisfy the business flow parameters defined by the ERP software. These days, most ERP software packages are pre-customized to sectors according to certain industry best-practices.
The extent of organizational restructuring that is required depends on the structure of existing business processes, and on the technical and functional requirements imposed by the ERP software.
As with any complex restructuring project, ERP implementation is accompanied by certain risks of project failure. For example, failure can result from a runaway implementation that causes the project to become uneconomical. It can also result from organizational rejection of the restructured environment where such rejection impedes the achievement of the projected efficiencies.
In the following sections, we elaborate on these particular risks of implementation failure and how effective implementation planning can mitigate these risks.
Failure Risk 1: Run-Away Implementation
If an SME is planning to implement ERP, its primary reason for doing so is probably to achieve cost efficiencies. According to 2009 research by the Aberdeen Group, the need to reduce operating and administrative costs continues to be the main driver of ERP acquisition in the SME segment [2].
Since financial reasons drive the decision to implement ERP, it is critical that the implementation be completed within budget. A failure to deliver an economical implementation will mean project failure.
Since this section deals with ERP-related finance, it is important to briefly discuss some of the underlying principles.
The cost side of an ERP budget is based on a total cost of ERP ownership (TCO) calculation. TCO is the sum of the present values of system, maintenance and service costs. System and maintenance costs are fixed and largely determinable in advance.
In contrast, service costs are usually highly variable and difficult to project with accuracy. Further, service costs are proportionately significant. In 2007, service costs accounted for 45% of TCO for SMEs. Put another way, for every $100 an SME spent on ERP software, it spent an additional $81 on service [3]. As you will have probably guessed, service costs mainly reflect implementation costs.
Poor scheduling, improper resource allocation, project delays and scope creep (i.e. unplanned increases to the project’s scope) are the usual culprits for runaway implementation costs. The first three are generally well understood. Scope creep deserves a bit more attention.
During implementation, there is a holy-grail temptation to “ERP-ize” certain business processes that were not included in the original project plan. The rationale supporting a scope increase is that incremental efficiencies will be gained by “ERP-izing” the additional tasks. Implementation seems like the perfect time to widen the scope: the project is underway, consultants are on site and the teams are dedicated.
These temptations must be resisted. Implementation is seldom the right time to widen the scope (except for dealing with unforeseen items that must be addressed).
The reason the temptation must be resisted is because the argument favouring unplanned scope changes only accounts for the benefits side of the financial equation. Incremental costs must also be considered. These costs include direct service costs as well as the opportunity costs of delay. With respect to the latter, every unplanned day that the SME is unable to operate under the new system is a day of lost efficiencies.
It is fair to assume that an ERP project scope is designed to maximize the net ERP benefits (net benefits = cost efficiencies – costs). This means that all components of the project that yield a positive net benefit are accepted. It also means that all components that yield a negative net benefit (where the incremental costs exceed the incremental efficiencies) are rejected. Unplanned scope increases are typically components that would yield negative net benefits, i.e. they would be unprofitable. Since they diminish the return on ERP investment, these components should be rejected.
The following graph (omitted) depicts the relationship between a project’s gross costs, gross efficiencies and net benefits (net benefits = gross efficiencies – gross costs). As seen by the Net Benefits line, the ideal project plan is at Point A. At this point, all profitable components are accepted and all unprofitable components are rejected. Any project plan that lies to the left of Point A would mean that the plan could be profitably expanded. Any project plan to the right of Point A would mean that unprofitable components are being accepted. Scope increases are generally components that lie to the right of Point A.
The above profitability analysis explains why incremental scope changes are both unnecessary and unbeneficial to the project. As time passes, these incremental changes will either be ignored or implemented as part of a profitable optimization plan.
In summary, a well-structured plan can mitigate the financial risks associated with overly broad scope definition and scope creep. Such a plan will help keep the ERP project within budget and on time.
However, even if financial risks are mitigated, other types of failure risk still threaten the project’s success. One such risk is that certain key people will reject the new ERP system and/or the restructured business processes.
Failure Risk 2: Improperly Managed Change
Restructuring is a necessary evil. It causes the SME to undergo significant and disruptive changes. For example, the SME’s organizational and reporting structures will likely change as departments are shifted. Its operations will likely change as business processes are re-engineered. Daily tasks will likely change as manual tasks are automated. All of these changes mean that employees, management and executives will have to unlearn old habits and learn new ways of doing business.
Some people will embrace the challenges and opportunities presented by the change. These people will help move the project forward. However, there will be those who fear the uncertainties associated with change. These people may resist the project and may risk undermining its success.
Change resistors are powerful forces. Even relatively innocuous-seeming resistance can thwart success. Consider, for example, the case of a sales person at a manufacturer who decides not to input an order into the new ERP system. Instead, the employee calls the order into production – the way he had always performed the task under the old system. Although the order is now in the process queue, it was not registered in the ERP planning system.
This one omission can have severe and far-reaching consequences. Automated production planning, shop floor scheduling and material movements planning become inaccurate and unreliable. These inaccuracies will prevent sales people from providing accurate lead time quotations. As a result, sales relationships will become strained and customers will be lost. The unplanned production backlog will also cause an increase in inventory-related costs. Further, real-time performance reporting will become less accurate since the reports fail to include certain transactions. Unreliable reports will negatively impact management’s ability to make important and timely decisions.
In summary, a failure to buy-in to the new system and processes can cause the organization to fail to reap the efficiency and informational benefits of ERP. The result: an uneconomical ERP investment.
The above is but one example of a change resistor. Generally, an organization faces different groups that resist change for different reasons. Common examples of resisting forces include:
· A union that objects because its members’ job functions would change as a result of process re-engineering and automation.
· Employees who object because they have performed the same manual assembly tasks for 20 years and are afraid of or don’t want to learn new processes.
· Managers who object to donating their “A-players” to the implementation team. The loss of key performers would almost certainly have a negative impact on departmental performance.
· Executives who object to short-term business interruptions caused by the restructuring project, notwithstanding the long-term benefits. This moral hazard is caused by an incentive system that rewards the executives for short-term performance. Interruptions may cause the SME to miss compensation targets.
Fortunately, many of the various human capital forces that can sabotage an ERP-driven restructuring can be mitigated at the planning stage.
Good Planning Lessens Failure Risks
A good implementation plan accomplishes two goals:
1. It presents a clearly marked and easy-to-follow roadmap to implement the process changes and ERP system; and
2. It prepares the organization and all potentially affected stakeholders to adapt to the changed environment.
A plan that achieves these twin goals will significantly help the implementation project’s prospects for success.
Although each plan should be customized to meet the SME’s particular needs, there are certain fundamental principles that can frame the design of every project plan. These principles relate to project championship, project plan design and team formation.
Project Championship
Top management is ultimately responsible for allocating time, resources and money to the project. Its collective attitude towards the project filters down and impacts organizational commitment to the project. Consequently, top management support can make the project while its absence of support can break the project.
Given the importance of executive commitment, the project requires a top-level manager to convert the non-believing managers. This person must be both fully committed to the project and capable of influencing others’ commitment. In his capacity as project champion, this person will be responsible for ensuring that the project remains a top priority and is allocated the resources that are required. In other words, the project champion acts as an advocate who drives change, encourages perseverance and manages resistance. Ultimately, it is this person who legitimizes the project and the accompanying organizational change.
Project Plan
The project plan is a formal document that is instrumental in preventing runaway implementations and change resistance.
If done properly, the project plan helps prevent runaway implementations by memorializing the project deliverables on a timeline and allocating a specific budget to each deliverable. Each deliverable should be broken down into manageable and measurable tasks. A well conceived roadmap prevents scope creep, cost overruns and project delays.
The details of the project plan should be (to the extent necessary) transparent throughout the entire organization. Communicating the project plan will diffuse a portion of the organizational anxiety by eliminating ambiguity about the project and the future state of the organization.
In terms of its components, the main project plan should, at a minimum, include the following:
Project Charter:
This is an articulation of the project’s mission and vision. It clearly and unambiguously states the business rationale for the project.
Scope Statement
This defines the parameters of the project. The scope is broken down into measurable success factors and strategic business accomplishments that drive the intended results.
Target Dates and Costs
This sets out individual milestones. Identifiable, manageable and measurable goals are established. Target completion dates are set. Each individual milestone is valued. This step articulates the breakdown of the project into discrete sub-projects.
Project Structure and Staff Requirements
This sets out the project’s reporting structure, and how that reporting structure fits into the larger organizational structure.
The main project plan should be supported by whatever subsidiary plans are necessary. Common examples of subsidiary plans include: IT infrastructure and procurement plan, risk plan, cost and schedule plan, scope management plan, resource management plan, and communications plan. For present purposes, these last three subsidiary plans deserve a bit more attention.
Scope Management Plan
This is a contingency plan that defines the process for identifying, classifying and integrating scope changes into the project.
Resource Management Plan
This sets out individual assignments, project roles, responsibilities and reporting relationships. It also sets out the criteria for back-filling positions and modifying project teams. Further, this plan details human capital development and training plans. Finally, where necessary, it sets out the reward system used to incentivise project performance.
Communications Plan
A communications strategy is critical to manage change resistance. This plan codifies the procedures and responsibilities relating to the periodic dissemination of project-related information to the project teams and throughout the organization. Examples of common channels include email newsletters, press releases and team meetings.
A good project plan is only effective if the project teams are capable of executing the recommendations. For this reason, team formation and training are critical parts of the planning phase.
Team Formation
Successful execution requires an enabling structure. Like many well-structured organizations, an ERP project structure should contain a steering committee that has executive-level strategic responsibilities; a core team that has managerial-level delegation authority; and functional teams that are responsible for implementing the changes.
To facilitate communication and decision-making, each hierarchy level should have a member who is represented on the level below. For example, the ERP project manager should sit on both the steering committee and the core team, and certain key users should sit on both the core team and a given functional team.
The Steering Committee
The project steering committee should be comprised of the chief executive officer, the CIO, executive level business managers, and the ERP project manager. The committee has strategic-level responsibility for reviewing and approving the project plan, making changes to the plan and evaluating project progress.
The Core Team
The core team is responsible for managing the implementation project. It should be comprised of the ERP project manager, functional leads, the outside consultants and certain key end-users.
Functional leads should be top-performers who are reassigned to the implementation project on a full-time basis. They should be experts in their respective departments, should understand other departments’ business processes and should be knowledgeable about industry best practices. In many cases, functional leads will have to be backfilled in their day-to-day jobs.
During the planning phase, the core team is trained on the fundamentals of ERP theory and on the particulars of the ERP software. The purpose of the training is to ensure that the core team is capable of managing the development of the new business processes.
Functional Teams
These teams are responsible for implementing the business process changes in their respective functional departments. Each functional team is comprised of a core team key end-user, select end-users that cover all of the functional unit’s business processes, and a functional consultant with an understanding of the ERP software.
Organizing committed and capable teams is critical to the project’s success. The project teams will be responsible for managing the implementation and helping the organization adapt to the new business environment.
Conclusion
ERP implementation is a complex project that involves significant operational restructuring. The restructuring is accompanied by certain risks of project failure, including runaway implementation and resistance to change.
Fortunately, an SME can mitigate many of the ERP failure risks by properly planning for the project. At a minimum, proper planning requires a project champion to secure executive buy-in, the preparation and communication of a project plan that breaks the project down into manageable sub-projects, and the assembly of strong teams capable of executing the project.
[1] Briefly, an ERP system is intended to electronically integrate an organization’s functional areas, administrative areas, processes and systems.
[2] Jutras, C. (2009). ERP in the Midmarket 2009: Managing the Complexities of a Distributed Environment. Boston: Aberdeen Group.
[3] Jutras, C. (2007). The Total Cost of ERP Ownership in Mid-Sized Companies. Boston: Aberdeen Group.
Signs of Spiritual Awakening – 9 Essential Symptoms of Awakening
Recently on the Internet I discovered a few lists of the signs of spiritual awakening (sometimes also referred to as symptoms of spiritual awakening). The lists I’ve come across so far are vague and unclear (for example: headaches and body aches, feeling as though you’re on an emotional rollercoaster “for no reason,” changes in energy levels, sleep patterns, jobs, and/or relationships, gaining or losing weight, even an itchy scalp–all apparently for no reason), so I decided to come up with my own list of what I understand to be the most essential and relevant signs and symptoms of spiritual awakening. The following is a list of nine things I experienced during the process of awakening:
- Synchronicities that are meaningful to you. (These help point you in the right direction or help spark an important new insight.)
- Intensely painful life “changes” that you can’t explain or know how you’ll get through. (This assures that you look within for the answers. Note that “change” is often a polite way of saying “loss.”)
- All-consuming inner contemplation followed by possible reassessment of beliefs, especially at 3 or 4 in the morning (often triggered by happenings or things you can’t explain using your current belief systems or knowledge).
- Receiving “secret messages” from people who aren’t aware they’re relaying special messages to you. (If they had known, they may have hesitated, and sometimes spirit just doesn’t want to take chances.)
- Having the same thing (especially something that’s unusual) happen to you two or three times in a relatively short period of time, like, say, 24 hours. (This assures that you actually notice what your higher self wants you to notice.)
- Waking up in the middle of the night feeling intense confusion. (This means your beliefs are being re-evaluated. Before you become clear and solid in your new awakened state, you will no doubt find yourself mucking through a period of deep confusion.)
- Favorable synchronicities that happen regularly. (You can expect these to occur after you regularly follow through with your inner guidance.)
- Intense, vivid dreams that seem to point you in a certain direction. (The further along in the process you are, the clearer your dreams will be and the more your dreams will help guide you in your daily life. The dreams will be in metaphor form, often in metaphors that make sense to you.)
- Finding yourself laughing more often. (Sometimes you will wake up in the middle of the night, think something profound that’s also funny, and then laugh your head off. This is not a joke. Your higher self is playful and wants you to have fun while you’re awakening.)
Experiencing any (or all) of these signs means that spirit (your higher self) is trying to get your attention! Also, spirit is playful and wants you to enjoy the awakening process (it’s not all about pain and drama but about enlightenment, about becoming light-hearted). You will also be amazed at the creativity of your higher self.
Remember, the fast track to spiritual awakening does not depend on how much fame or fortune you’re born with (or currently possess), or on how many advanced degrees you have, but on how much you’re willing to (temporarily) forgo your comfort zones for the noble purpose of personal and spiritual growth. This is important because it is your individual growth that is of utmost importance at this crossroad in humanity’s collective evolution. Remember also that the signs and symptoms you experience aren’t just signs or symptoms; they are designed to assist you in the spiritual awakening process.
What Is Cloud Computing, and How Can It Help You?
I have a friend who emails every important document that he has on his computer to his Gmail account. He has done it for years, and I have always thought that it is a clever way to make sure that his important information stays safe, no matter what happens to his computer!
Fortunately, big name software and server companies feel the same way, and they have come up with something similar, that is a lot easier to do. It is called cloud computing, and like my friend’s emailed documents, it puts all your important information on the internet, where you can access it at any time, from anywhere, using a username and password.
Cloud computing is essentially a service that offers you online storage space for your documents and other information. It can be as simple as a free service like GoogleDocs, that also allows you to share your documents with others, or one of the paid for online storage systems.
Because companies that provide these types of services are focused on providing quality server space, their security is often far greater than anything you could achieve within your own company, and their servers are usually fast and responsive, which means that even if your local area network is not fantastic, you can share information quickly and easily.
When it comes to the benefits for the business owner, there are many that spring to mind with cloud computing.
The first is that no matter what happens to your computer, your server, or anything else, your information is safe and accessible. I will never forget, in the early nineties, before backups became the norm, when a friend’s computer was stolen. Nine months of work had been on the hard drive of the computer, and without backups, everything had to be redone. Fortunately, there were hardcopies of all the data, but it was still an arduous and time-consuming process to get that information recaptured.
There is even a worse scenario than that though. What if your computer is damaged, destroyed, lost or stolen, and you don’t have hardcopies, and you don’t have a backup? Everything you had been working on would be lost, and you’d have to start again, from scratch.
Another important factor for many businesses is storage space. When you consider the type of data that is being created these days – videos, animations, presentations, photographs and graphics heavy documents – it becomes clear that companies are needing bigger, faster computers all the time to process all that data. When you use cloud computing, you could essentially work off a tiny computer, but still be able to store, and access, very large files quickly and easily.
Then there’s accessibility. We’ve already discussed sharing files with other users, on platforms like GoogleDocs, but the concept can easily be scaled up using one of the larger cloud computing services. You could create two accounts, one for public access by employees, and one for confidential information. Then, simply by sharing login information, or providing key employees with access information, you could effectively collaborate with employees in different states or provinces, or even on the other side of the globe.
The ability to access information from everywhere also provides you, and your employees, with greater mobility – whether it’s viewing a presentation in a client’s offices, or working on financials while you’re out of the country. With a laptop and an internet connection, you and your employees can have all the convenience of being in your office, while you’re anywhere in the world.
If you do decide to take advantage of the cloud-computing phenomenon in your own business, then you have several options. You could choose to test the waters with a free service like Google’s, or you could look for a service provider that offers smaller ‘starter’ packages, with fewer users, and less storage space. Make sure that you choose a provider that offers month-to-month service, so that if you want to switch, you’re not tied to a contract.
Cloud computing really does solve all of the storage, security and data integrity problems that small businesses face, and it’s entirely possible that in the next few years, it will become the norm, rather than the exception. So why not make sure that your business is equipped going forward, and get your information on the cloud!
