How to Give Mind-Blowing Blow Jobs

No matter what you call it, a blow job, giving head or fellatio, one of the first things you encounter when you start sucking cock is your gag reflex. Most men seem to want to force their cocks down your throat as far as they can get it (particularly at the moment when they cum!). As mentioned earlier, it’s a man’s nature to want to thrust his cock into you as far as he can get it, particularly at the moment when he cums. If he wants all of his cock in you, can you take it all in? Do you want to take it all in (do you actually even need to take it all in)? Consider this: the length of your mouth from your lips to the back of your throat is about 3″ to 3½”, while the average cock’s length is 5″ to 5½”. The laws of nature would seem to say that getting all of that cock into your mouth is impossible. But the laws of sex say that you’ll want to get all of it inside you.

Many women can do it and so can you. You can take as much of his cock into you as you want. You simply take as much of it into your mouth as will fit there, and then slide your throat down over its head until the rest of it is in your mouth and your face is buried in his bush. It’s called deep throating, and when you really get into cock sucking you’ll probably want to do it. The term was made popular in the ’70s porno movie of the same name starring the (now) infamous Linda Lovelace. She wasn’t the first woman to do it by any means: women have been taking men’s cocks down their throats for centuries she simply popularized the term used today.

Can anyone learn to perform deep throat? Yes and no. For example, if you have a very small oral cavity and are attempting to slide a very large penis into your throat, no matter how great your desire it may just be physically impossible. That said, in most cases, with some practice the “average” woman can easily deep throat the “average” penis. Extremes, either way, are rare. Do you really need to do this to give great head?

You can give your man fabulous head without using your throat. Remember, most of the action occurs at the head of his cock – taking any more of it into your mouth is simply the icing on the cake. You can use your mouth on the head of his cock and your hand on its shaft and put him on cloud nine. But, maybe you’re the kind of women who likes both the cake and the icing, and is willing to work for it – even if it means burying your face in his bush. Although most men will be satisfied with the cake, there aren’t many men who would turn down the icing if offered. You need to try it enough to discover if you get any pleasure from this act – if you’ve given it a good try and simply don’t like it, then don’t do it he’ll understand. And, it’s especially fulfilling to deep throat someone that isn’t expecting it. Their eyes grow as large as a silver dollar when you slide the whole length in for the very first time! Why would you want to learn to deep throat?

Four reasons immediately come to mind:

First, it is visually arousing. Very visually arousing! Many of you have seen videos or pictures of a woman deep throating an erect penis. It is a very erotic image, especially watching her neck and throat expand and bulge as the penis slides in-and-out and one that all men get off on!

Second, if you don’t like the taste of your man’s semen but he wants to ejaculate in your mouth, when you perform deep throat the head of his penis is in so deeply that it extends past the taste buds that are on the back of the tongue. While this doesn’t completely eliminate the taste, it is not as strong when done this way.

Third, it a power thing for a woman to do. He must completely trust her. She has all the control.

Fourth, when done right, with enthusiasm and skill, most men find it very, VERY pleasurable. Imagine your delight when you hear your man moan with pleasure as you do things to his penis that most men only dream of!

What does it feel like for your man?

Most men report that they feel a “pleasurable ring of tightness” around the circumference of the penis just below the head with the most pleasurable sensation focused on the underside of the cock where the head joins the shaft (by the way, this area is the most sensitive region on the penis. When done correctly, you can bring your man to a very powerful orgasm just by sucking and licking on this spot). Almost no one says they dislike the feeling. This sounds WAY too difficult!

It’s actually fairly easy to learn to “take it all in.” Getting his cock in your throat is easy – getting your throat used to it being in there is what takes practice. While it might be a tad boring, if you understand the anatomy of your mouth and throat, you’ll see how easy it really is to take his hard cock down into your throat. The biggest obstacle to getting it into your throat is not the size of either his cock or your throat – it’s that sharp bend behind your tongue at the entrance to your throat. Stand in front of a wall mirror and use a hand mirror to get a good side view of your head and neck. Open your mouth wide tilt your head as far back as you can and see how your open mouth almost lines up with your neck. There, that bend is almost gone. Check out your guy’s cock – feel how flexible it really is – especially the end of it. Look at the shape of its head; you’ll note that there will be no problem sliding it around that curve.

A little more anatomy – yours this time. Recall that the length of your mouth (the oral cavity) is 3″ to 3½” from your lips to what I’m going to call the back of your throat (the vertical part of your throat that you see when you look in a mirror). Your trachea – the tube to your lungs – is at the front of your neck (you can feel it with your fingers). Your esophagus – the tube to your stomach – sits behind the trachea. Your throat – which is vertical and about 4″ long – connects your mouth to your esophagus in a straight line. When you take anything into your mouth, your tongue rises against the rear part of the roof of your mouth (the soft pallet with its attached uvula) to close off your throat. When you swallow, your tongue whips backwards and shoots whatever is in your mouth down your throat and into your esophagus. There’s an opening in the front side of your throat that leads into the larynx (the entrance to your trachea). The larynx has a flap or lid – the epiglottis – that closes off the larynx to prevent anything from entering your trachea (e. G. His cum) when you swallow. The larynx also contains your vocal cords. The amazing thing about this arrangement is that it lets his cock slide from your mouth down to the bottom of your throat without entering your larynx or disturbing your vocal cords.

Your throat is about 2″ wide at its entrance (a little less from front-to-back as it passes behind the larynx). It’s somewhat bigger in diameter than the “average” cock. The entrance into your esophagus from your throat is only about 1″ in diameter, so his cock generally won’t go into your esophagus without lots of practice and conditioning. So, the math says that you can easily slide your mouth and throat down over a cock that is about 7″ to 9″ long and about 1½ ” to 2″ in diameter. How does this compare to the size of your man? (Answer: these statistics encompass more than nine out of every ten men) Doing so will have your lips pressed against his groin and have the head of his cock just pressing against the bottom of your throat. It makes a nice fit your guy’s cock will just about fill your mouth and throat, you’ll like the feel of it filling you up.

Sounds great in theory, but can I really do it?

Let’s use an analogy that all you contact lens wearers will readily understand. Remember the difficulty you had overcoming the involuntary urge to blink the first few times you tried to put in your lenses? And, for those that wore hard contacts, do you remember the moderate discomfort and copious tears the first time they were placed in your eyes? But with practice and patience you were able to stop tearing, stop experiencing any discomfort, insert them on the first try, and (by gradually increasing the amount of time they were in your eyes) get to where you could keep them in all day. The same applies to deep throating! In the same way that you really wanted to learn to wear your contact lenses, if you really want to learn to give deep throat, are patient, and practice the techniques described in the next several sections, and you’ll be a world-class deep throater in no time at all! I promise! Go ahead and give it a try.

What I’m going to suggest is that you should do some homework before you try to deep throat a real live cock. While technical discussions about anything as pleasurable and emotional as sex is no fun, on the other hand you don’t want to run into any unpleasant surprises that will turn you off before you experience the pleasures of deep throating. You’ll need to learn some simple details that’ll help you overcome your gag reflex and control your breathing before the pleasures of deep throating can really be enjoyed.

Obviously, one of the first things you probably encountered when you started sucking his cock was a gag reflex when it went too far in. It’s the natural tendency of your body to gag when a foreign object, such as a deeply thrusting cock, is trying to slide down into your throat. But with practice you can learn to control your gag reflex. You then learn how to relax your tongue so you can slide his cock past it and down into your throat (you also have to learn to control your tongue during the entire time you’re deep throating).

In fact, there’s really not much learning involved. You’ve already gotten used to having his cock in your mouth – now all you have to do is get used to having it in your throat. Here’s what you do: get yourself a soft, flexible dildo of the “proper size” so you can practice with it in private at your leisure (the solid jellies are the most comfortable). You may want to get what is called a “double dong” so that you’ll have something straight with enough length to hold on to – 1¼” in diameter and about 10″ long (!) is a good size to start with. Most cocks are not much bigger in diameter and you need one this long to find out how much cock you can take. If your guy’s cock is bigger in diameter, then also get one that is about ¼” to ½” wider than his penis (after you’ve mastered the one-and-a-quarter you’ll want to practice on the larger size so that you’ll know that you’ll be successful when it’s time to perform on the real thing). Huh, you want me to swallow what?

You just use the dildos to limber up the muscles of the throat: start with the smallest and work your way up (since the muscles in the throat are like any other muscle in your body you’ll find that they will limber-up and expand the more you practice). Remember that the tighter the fit, the better it feels for your man. And, depending on the size and shape of your throat, you may even be able to breathe slowly through your mouth (maybe even through your nose) after you get the dildo past your pallet and down into your throat a ways. Otherwise, learn to time your breathing with the in-and-out strokes of the dildo. Note: NEVER, NEVER, EVER practice on hot dogs, sausages, cucumbers, zucchini, or even peeled bananas. They can break-off in your throat and choke you! You’ve got a really strong gag reflex? Then try this –

If you don’t have any adverse reaction to the medicine, dissolve one-or-two Cepacol (or equivalent) sore throat lozenges in your mouth about 15 minutes before you start to practice with the dildo (they will mildly anesthetize your throat and will help eliminate the gag reflex until you get used to having it in your throat). An alternative method is to place ½ teaspoon of liquid Oragel (a medicine normally used to numb the gums when experiencing tooth pain) in a syringe, place the syringe on the back of your tongue, squirt in the contents onto the back of your throat, and swallow. After a minute-or-so your throat will be completely numb. The effect will last about 5 minutes, provided you don’t drink anything (just don’t over do it – never use more than two dosages per evening, as more could make you sick). Be careful though and don’t get too aggressive with the dildo when your throat is anesthetized or you could bruise the lining at the back without feeling it.

By the way, you may think you see a short cut here (but there really aren’t any short cuts when learning to be a virtuoso, right?): why not just deaden your throat, skip all of this practice, and go straight to doing your man? Great concept, except that the same medicine that is deadening your gag reflex will also deaden the nerve endings in his penis after just a couple of thrusts. Your short cut into the world of deep throating will then come to a screeching halt as he loses his erection. If you’re wondering whether all of this is worth it, remember the old adage: if you’re going to do something, do it right the first time!

Prior to starting, be sure that the dildo (and, eventually, his cock) is thoroughly lubricated. THIS CANNOT BE OVEREMPHASIZED! Strangely, an excellent lubricant is the makeup remover Albolene (it is completely odorless and tasteless, is non-toxic, and has the added benefit of warming as it melts!) – it can be purchased at any local pharmacy. Another alternative is heavy mineral oil (also available at the local pharmacy). Just note that saliva is not enough, particularly when you’re starting out! I

To start, you want to be as relaxed as possible (yeah, right!). Take a long, hot bubble bath. Drink a glass of wine. Put on some relaxing music. When you’re ready to practice you want to be as comfortable as possible. Now that you know what you’re pushing it into, open your mouth and slowly slide the dildo in as far as you can without gagging. Hold it there and breathe normally, until you’re comfortable with it this deeply in your mouth. When you put something in your mouth, you begin to salivate. It’s difficult to swallow the saliva with the dildo in your mouth (since it will interfere with your tongue as it tries to drive things out of your mouth and down your throat). You can go through the motions of swallowing with the dildo in your mouth (but you probably won’t swallow much if it’s very far in). If you do get the urge to swallow, do it, it won’t hurt anything and you can’t really swallow the dildo (or his cock when the time comes for that). For most women, swallowing suppresses the gag reflex, so practice swallowing with the dildo in your mouth – starting with it just past your teeth and continuing until it’s all the way down your throat. (Hint once you’ve mastered the basic technique, try swallowing when you get his cock in your throat, it feels great to him).