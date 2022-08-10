Finance
How to Start a Foreclosure Cleanup and Property Preservation Company
A new article on June 3, 2009 from MSN Money writer Michael Brush indicates that there is a third wave of foreclosures still to come from prime borrowers (i.e. those previously “safe-borrowers” with sound credit and fixed-rate mortgages) as a result of job losses thanks to the worsening economy (“Coming: A 3rd Wave of Foreclosures”).
The article states that “In the first quarter, the percentage of these borrowers who were behind on their mortgages or in foreclosure had doubled from a year earlier, to nearly 6%” and goes on to say that “Credit Suisseanalyst Rod Dubitsky predicted last week that 8.1 million mortgages, or 16% of all mortgages, will go into foreclosure over the next four years. A weak economy, continued declines in home prices and rising delinquencies among prime borrowers all but ensure that foreclosures “will march steadily higher,” he says.” Not such great news for the economy, but good news indeed for entrepreneurs interested in starting a foreclosure cleanup business to clean and repair foreclosed homes for the banks.
To put this in perspective, this means that there will be over 2 million foreclosures a year and more than $2,025,000,000 up for grabs in money that will be spent on cleaning up these foreclosed properties (since the average bill is $1000+ to clean up one of these properties).
Let’s take a look at how you can position yourself to capitalize on this coming foreclosure movement
Set Up Your Company Properly
If you want to be hired for cleanup or preservation work, you’ll need to operate your business as a professional company. The good news is that you can set up a business quickly and inexpensively, and usually on your own. Many people decide to set up an LLC (Limited Liability Company) because of how quickly and easily it can be done but you’ll want to check with your accountant or other business professional to select the type of business entity that’s right for your personal situation.
If you do decide to start an LLC, you can usually find all of the documents you need online from your state’s government website. Usually the branch you’re looking for will be called the “Industrial Commission” or “Corporation Commission” or similar. Try typing in “start a business + ______ (your state)”. Anything ending in “.gov” is usually a good place to start as it indicates a government site.
Once your business is set up, you’ll need an Employer Identification Number (EIN), which is like a SSN for your business. You can register for one online: type in “IRS” & “EIN” into a search engine to find the online registration link.
As soon as you have your EIN (which you can usually get immediately online), you can open up a business bank account for your company. This step is very, very important. In the excitement of things, many people get caught up in the day-to-day dealings of running a business and use their personal accounts to pay for business expenses. Not only does this present an accounting nightmare at the end of the year, but it could present problems for you with the IRS if you don’t keep your personal and business finances separate.
Once you legally set up your business, you may be required to register your business with your county or city in order to get a business license to operate. You can start by calling City Hall or the Office of the County Clerk to inquire as to whether or not you need a city/county/state business license and if so, how to get one.
So to recap:
1. Legally set up your business
2. Get your EIN # and set up a business bank account
3. Apply for a business license
4. If you want to do preservation work, determine whether or not you need a contractors’ license
Get Insurance
You absolutely must have a Commercial Liability Insurance policy and Workers’ Compensation Insurance in order to run your business. Not only is insurance essential for protecting yourself from liability and protecting those that work for you in the event of a work-related injury, but many asset management companies will not do business with you if you do not meet their minimum insurance requirements.
Insurance will likely be one of your largest start-up costs, however, most insurance companies allow you to pay the premium on a monthly (rather than yearly) basis, which definitely makes this expense more affordable.
General Liability Insurance policies can cover the following: bodily injury, property damage, contractual liability, personal and advertising injury, professional liability (also known as Errors & Omissions (E&O) insurance, this coverage protects you and your business from litigation caused by charges of professional neglect or failure to perform your professional duties), hired auto and non-auto liability and umbrella liability.
You’ll want to speak directly with your insurance agent to get a better idea of the extent of the coverage provided by their particular policy and one that is best suited for your individual needs
Workers’ Compensation Insurance is required in most states when you have W2 employees, and some states also require your insurance to cover your 1099 contractors also. Workers’ Compensation (“Workers’ Comp”) covers your employees’ medical and disability expenses related to work-related illness and on-the-job injuries.
In the states where you are not required to cover your 1099 contractors you would need them to provide proof that they carry their own Workers’ Compensation insurance. Although tempting to shift the financial burden of maintaining a policy onto your 1099 contractors, in all reality, you are probably better off to take on the cost of all staff Workers’ Compensation (all W2 employees and 1099 contractors). The reason is that it’s difficult to find only independent contractors that have their own policy. In addition, this industry has such high turnover that if you put this restriction on your independent contractors, you’ll waste valuable time and lost revenues trying to find replacements in a hurry.
Here’s a great tip: sometimes you can get “pay-as-you-go” insurance where your workers’ compensation insurance premiums are based on your actual payroll, rather than an estimated amount. This is great for companies that are just starting out or have a fluctuating workload. Type in “pay as you go workers comp” into a search engine for results in your area.
As a second tip, we’ve used Farmers Insurance for years and have always had excellent customer service and great rates. Just Google “Farmers Insurance” for an agent in your area.
Foreclosure Cleanup v.s. Property Preservation Services
As the name suggests as a Foreclosure Cleanup Company, you’ll be cleaning out all of the junk in the house (also called a “trashout or a “junk out”), as well as cleaning the interior of the home. You may also be required to remove vehicles on the property. Usually foreclosure cleanup companies are also responsible for doing a basic landscape cleanup which includes hauling out any junk from the front/back yards, cutting the grass and trimming trees/bushes.
Cleaning up the property is the extent of services offered by a Foreclosure Cleanup Company, whereas a Property Preservation Company is also involved in the “securing” of the property and the “preserving” of the property.
Here are some of the services that a preservation company may offer (note that a Property Preservation Company will generally also offer cleanup services):
Securing the Property
o Initial vacant property inspection
o Lock changes
o Boarding of windows and doors
o Temporary roof repair
o Securing swimming pools
Preserving the Property
o Exterior Debris removal
o Abandoned vehicle removal (cars, boats, etc.)
o Interior Debris removal (junk-out)
o Hazardous waste removal
o Interior cleaning services including carpet cleaning
o Window washing/graffiti removal
o Window replacement
o Pool services (draining, acid washing, maintaining, etc.)
o Pest control services
o Yard maintenance/landscaping
o Snow removal
o Winterization
o Gutter cleaning
o Pressure washing
o Carpet removal & replacement
o Tile/Floor repairs
o Painting
o Sheetrock/drywall repairs
o Carpentry repairs
o Plumbing fixtures repairs & replacements
o Fire & mold remediation
o Fence repair
Here are a few things to consider when determining the extent of the services you want to offer:
A Contractors’ License is generally not required for Foreclosure Cleanup Company but is likely required for preservation companies doing work over a certain dollar value (usually $500 – $1000+). Sometimes this license can be obtained by attending a course and successfully passing a test whereas other states require previous, verifiable industry experience.
The insurance premiums tend to be higher on companies that offer preservation services as they are considered to be a “general contractor”. However, the revenue potential is much higher as preservation services tend to run from a few thousand dollars upwards instead of $800 – $1500 for each cleanout.
Usually what people do is start out initially offering just the foreclosure cleanup services and then when things pick up, they’ll add preservation items to the list of services they offer. This let’s them get their foot in the door without having to spend a whole lot of money upfront when setting up their company.
Source the Right Equipment & Tools
The great thing about starting a foreclosure cleanup company is that the initial expenses are quite low as much of the equipment and tools needed for cleaning foreclosures can likely be found in your own garage:
o Cleaning chemicals (i.e. all purpose cleaner, disinfectant, toilet bowl cleaner, window cleaner)
o Cleaning supplies (broom, mop, scrub pads)
o Vacuum cleaner
o Garbage bags and shovels
o Work gloves and disposable plastic gloves
o Lawn mowers & lawn tools
o Wheelbarrow
For the smaller items you don’t have on hand, check your local dollar store. Their prices can’t be beat and they usually have the same chemicals and cleaning supplies as the other retailers. Once you start doing some volume, consider shopping for your supplies at Sam’s Club or Costco to keep your expenses low.
You can also find used equipment in great shape (such as vacuums) by going around to your local Saturday morning garage/yard sales. If you have a “Re-Use” center or a Salvation Army, you may consider checking there also as they often have vacuums and other small equipment or yard tools for sale.
For hauling junk, you’ll need some sort of trailer and a vehicle large enough to pull it. If you don’t have a truck and a trailer, you can always borrow a friend’s truck and rent a trailer from U-Haul or just go ahead and rent a moving truck from U-Haul. (Remember though, that you’ll be charged a daily rate plus a per-mile rate when you rent a moving truck whereas if you use your own truck and just rent the pull-trailer, you’ll only incur the daily rental rate for the trailer.)
Sometimes you’ll be required to clean a property that doesn’t have electricity or water. In the event that there’s no electricity, you’ll need a generator to operate the vacuum cleaners and other electrical equipment. These can be rented at Lowe’s or Home Depot and is a much better alternative to purchasing one outright unless you’re going to use it on a regular basis (a new one will run you about $500+).
To save on expenses, it’s best to rent equipment in the beginning.
Once you get up and going, it may be worth looking into purchasing equipment of your own. Check the online classifieds ads (such as Craigslist, Kijiji and Backpage) for used trailers, generators, etc. You should also check with U-Haul as they have been selling some of their excess trucks as of late.
Stay Safe on the Job
As a business owner, you’re responsible for keeping your staff safe while working on the job. Working safely is paramount to the health of your staff and the reputation of your business (and also keeps your insurance premiums low). It’s imperative that you review safety issues prior to allowing anyone to work on the job – you must provide both classroom and on-the-job safety training to all new hires.
Now, it doesn’t have to be anything fancy; you can spend 20 – 30 minutes reviewing safety policies, safe working practices and answering any questions and then you’ll be done! Make sure you have people sign in and out of the meeting and that you document that a safety meeting took place.
It’s also very important that you become familiar with OSHA and Safety Standards as well as the health & safety hazards associated with this industry so that you can keep your staff safe, avoid accidents and costly fines. You can find the OSHA Pocket Guide to Construction Safety (it’s a short and an easy read) at the main website (OSHA DOT gov) by searching for the report name.
Another way to protect your staff and your business is to make sure that you check references before you hire someone. Insist that they list non-related references (i.e. not mother, sister or best friend) and instead list references of previous employers or someone they know in a professional capacity. We also do drug testing and background checks – it might sound paranoid to some, but the safety of our staff, our customers’ property and our company’s reputation is far too important to risk not spending $20 on a background check or drug test.
Price Your Services Right
In this industry, the lowest price always wins the bid (unless, of course, the lowest bidder has a terrible track record of not completing work and is utterly irresponsible and unprofessional, in which case the company has just committed “reputation-suicide” and will never be hired again). Lenders don’t want to spend any more than they have to on these properties so you want to make sure you price your services comparable with the going market rates (but at the same time, priced so that you still make a great profit and don’t leave any money on the table).
For cleaning out foreclosures, most banks expect to spend anywhere from $500 – $1500 for a cleanout (trashout, interior clean and initial landscape cleanup), but it could be a bit more or a bit less, depending on your area. It’s important to know that most lenders have prescribed “price caps” for the maximum amounts that they’ll pay for services.
If you’re also providing preservation services, a great site that we’ve used before to determine our prices for doing repairs is www.CostEstimator.com for getting the market rates for construction costs – you can get a free 30 day trial (no need to enter credit card – it really is free!). There are over 3,000 cost items adjusted for over 210 local, geographic regions to create your bid and you can add as many others as needed. If you want to sign up after the trial, it’s only $15/month.
Market Your Services
It’s true – “nothing happens until somebody sells something”… and you’ll need to get out there and sell, sell, sell your business. Once you’ve done a few jobs, you’ll find that word of mouth advertising and referrals will provide a large pool of new jobs for you, but in the meantime, you do need to do everything possible to let customers know you exist.
A large portion of work will come from the relationships that you build with Real Estate Agents (“Realtors”) who list bank-owned homes (often referred to as REO listings). They are often given the task of bidding out the cleaning and repairs of new listings by the asset management company so you’ll want to make sure the agents in your area know your company handles this type of work.
A great way to find out which Realtors in your area list REOs is to go online to the major bank’s REO websites and “data mine” the contact information for the listing agents (name, email, phone numbers). It can be painstaking work, but definitely worth it.
Here’s an example of a bank REO sites to get you started collecting Realtor information
WELLS FARGO (Properties managed by Premier Asset Services): pasreo.com/pasreo/images/pas_logo.jpg
NOTE: In order to access agent information, select the state and click search. Then, individually select each listing and click on “Print Property Report CVS”. Each listing and corresponding information (such as agent name, phone # and email) will be created in an Excel spreadsheet. You can access the page
Remember to follow up with a phone call a few days later. Don’t be shy about asking the Realtor if he/she has any jobs for you to bid, either – most of them are very accommodating and willing to give a new company the opportunity to provide estimates.
The other way jobs are bid out is through large Asset Management Companies (also referred to as Marketing & Management Companies, REO Field Service Companies and Property Management Companies). Essentially, the lender says, “ok – I have thousands of properties to get rid of. Here, national ABC Asset Management Company: clean, fix and sell these properties for us”. And the national Asset Management Company will then subcontract out the work to local foreclosure cleanup and property preservation companies. In order to work for these companies, you usually need to sign up your company as a potential vendor. Many times this can be done online.
There are both positives and negatives associated with working for the larger companies. On the positive side, you will probably be given a few projects to work on at a time so you will be kept relatively busy. On the negative side, they usually want you to offer ‘wholesale pricing’ and don’t pay until 30 – 60 days after you invoice them for the work. Working for one of these companies, however, will give you the experience you need to go after more work.
Other possible customers include wholesale property investors (groups of investors that purchase foreclosed homes at the auctions and then sell them to smaller investors at a wholesale price), investors, landlords, property management companies, Realtors and so on.
You should also consider attending your local networking events such as the Chamber of Commerce meetings and any local investor meetings in order to hand out your card and network with potential customers. The more you get out there, the better chance you’ll have of securing some great, long-term customers!
This is definitely an exciting industry and a very profitable one for those of you who don’t mind getting your hands a bit dirty! Good luck!
Finance
The Best Email Internet Marketing Strategy
So is there really a best email internet marketing strategy out there that you could be using to generate wealth? Are there ways to market to your list that are better than others? Is there some tips that you should follow in order to get better response from your list when you send them messages?
There is a best email internet marketing strategy and there is a better way to generate a better response and make more money with your list. Here are 3 helpful tips to remember when setting up your email marketing campaigns.
Best Email Internet Marketing Strategy tip #1 – Don’t over promote to your list
When you promote to your list on a daily basis they get sick of you. You have to stay in their minds, but not be annoying. A good rule of thumb is to promote 3 times maximum to your list per week.
Best Email Internet Marketing Strategy tip #2 – Send something worthwhile to your list
If all you do is send product recommendations and promotions your readers will stop reading your message. You have to give them an article, free eBook, or helpful tool to keep them coming back for more. Do this 1-2 times a week and they will be more likely to buy when you do promote to them.
Best Email Internet Marketing Strategy tip #3 – Be personable with your subscribers
When you treat your subscribers like they are your new found friends, and you write to them like that, instead of like you are a big corporation and they are just a number in your database you will get a better response. Try this and you will be amazed at how much your new subscribers love reading your messages.
There you have it 3 very helpful tips to really boost your email marketing. This is just part of what can be considered the best email internet marketing strategy. There is more that you can learn and use, but this should get you started.
Finance
5 Advantages of Playing at Online Casinos
If you love trying your luck at casinos, we suggest that you try out online casinos. They can offer the same experience as a local casino. As a matter of fact, these online portals offer an amazing experience. The overall ambient of these portals has a great appeal for a lot of people. In this article, we are going to talk about a few common advantages of playing at an online Casino.
Safe and Secure
Most people don’t go online to gamble for many reasons. One of the primary reasons is that they think that playing online is not safe and secure. The fact of the matter is that these concerns are understandable. After all, players are a little worried about depositing funds on a website, which is totally normal.
The truth is that these online platforms are safe and secure for all types of gamblers. If you want to be on the side, we suggest that you choose reputable places only.
Easy To Use and convenient
Another advantage of these platforms is that they are quite convenient even for first-time users. You don’t need to leave the comfort of your room to play your favorite games. All you need to do is use your computer to access all of the games you want to play.
Apart from this, online casinos are always open, which means that there are no time constraints. Therefore, you can practice whenever you want without putting your money at risk.
Game Variety
Another advantage of these platforms is that they provide a huge variety of interesting games. For example, you can choose from video poker, slot games, and table games, just to name a few. Apart from this, many of these places provide several traditional versions of your desired games. All of these titles provide tons of fun.
Rewards and bonuses
Almost every online casino provides incentives for their customers when they first sign up and deposit money. Typically, the bonus is given in the form of chips that you can use to play at the casino. Besides, many places provide extra rewards and bonuses to their regular customers.
Generally, these rewards and bonuses appeal to a lot of players like you. The good thing is that you will get these rewards and bonuses no matter how often you go online to play your favorite games. However, it is important to keep in mind that regular players get the best rewards possible.
Getting the Best Experience
We can’t guarantee that online casinos will be the best choice for you, but you can at least give it a go. Based on the advantage listed above, we can say that most users have tons of fun gambling online. The only condition is that you must go to the right place if you want to enjoy the best experience.
An easy way to go for the right place is to ask around and follow the recommendations of experienced players. Besides, you can read online reviews to find out if a place is worth a try.
Long story short, this was an introduction to some of the primary advantages of gambling at online casinos. If you have never played at any of these online portals, we suggest that you give it a go.
Finance
Managing Business Growth – The Problems With Overtrading
Overtrading and the problems it can create can be quite difficult to comprehend. Surely, if a business is selling many of their products and their customer base and profit are growing rapidly, how can this be a problem? Indeed, not only can it be a problem but in some extreme cases, it can lead to a business having to cease trading.
The fundamental reason why overtrading is a problem is that it can put a huge strain on the resources of a business, particularly cash flow. If turnover is increasing too quickly, then you may need to acquire more machinery or equipment to service the increase in customer numbers. It may even be the case that you need to move to bigger premises or a larger office with more storage space. Therefore, growth in sales will likely to be matched by an increase in the need for capital investment and other working capital. If the business does not retained profit to fund this rapid expansion then they attempt to borrow it. These borrowing facilities can be very costly. However, many new businesses which experience overtrading find themselves unable to obtain additional funds due to a lack of trading history and are forced to reduce the size of their operations or possibly ‘throw in the towel’ altogether.
Other costs that can cause huge drain on working capital when growth is too rapid are staff costs. With any expansion comes the need for increased numbers of employees. This can be extremely expensive for a business to fund, especially when combined with any increases in connected payroll taxes. In addition, if your sales are increasing quickly it may mean that you need to carry larger quantities of stock and thus more of your capital will be tied up in that inventory. Again, stock is like many other asset, if you own too much of it, it can starve other areas of the business which urgently need funds.
There are a number of precautions which one can take to prevent the potentially damaging effects of overtrading. Firstly, growth should be managed properly and with a sound understanding of how it will affect the working capital of the business. By producing sound monthly budgets, cash flow projections and monthly management accounts, you will be in a far better position to control the potentially damaging effects of rapid growth. Secondly, before you grow too quickly, look to secure increased funding. In other words, it would be a prudent idea to approach your bank and get the ‘green light’ for future finance to fund expansion, should you need it. Having this contingency finance at the ready will mean that working capital can be maintained and growth can be managed properly.
Lastly, to avoid the effects of overtrading, it might be a good idea to take the ‘only what I need’ standpoint. For example, rather than hold larger and larger sums of stock when you are growing, consider ordering your stock ‘just in time’ (JIT). This can reduce your stock holding costs considerably and again free up all that working capital held up in stock. Alternatively, only buy equipment which you really need or see if you can buy any second-hand equipment which will be cheaper but still do the job. Again, with everything you buy for you business, ask yourself the question: is this something I really need or just want?
Finance
How Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Can Plan For ERP Implementation
Introduction: Proper Planning to Reduce Risks of ERP Failure
In the first article, we discussed how a well-structured system assessment scorecard can help Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) mitigate enterprise resource planning (ERP)[1] implementation failure risks at the system acquisition stage.
In this article, we outline certain steps SMEs can take to mitigate ERP implementation failure risks in the subsequent phase of implementation: the planning phase.
Briefly defined, the planning phase is the stage during which the organization prepares to “ERP-ize” its business. An ERP project requires much more than the mere installation of an IT software system. It requires organizational restructuring.
Generally, SMEs have to restructure their operations to satisfy the business flow parameters defined by the ERP software. These days, most ERP software packages are pre-customized to sectors according to certain industry best-practices.
The extent of organizational restructuring that is required depends on the structure of existing business processes, and on the technical and functional requirements imposed by the ERP software.
As with any complex restructuring project, ERP implementation is accompanied by certain risks of project failure. For example, failure can result from a runaway implementation that causes the project to become uneconomical. It can also result from organizational rejection of the restructured environment where such rejection impedes the achievement of the projected efficiencies.
In the following sections, we elaborate on these particular risks of implementation failure and how effective implementation planning can mitigate these risks.
Failure Risk 1: Run-Away Implementation
If an SME is planning to implement ERP, its primary reason for doing so is probably to achieve cost efficiencies. According to 2009 research by the Aberdeen Group, the need to reduce operating and administrative costs continues to be the main driver of ERP acquisition in the SME segment [2].
Since financial reasons drive the decision to implement ERP, it is critical that the implementation be completed within budget. A failure to deliver an economical implementation will mean project failure.
Since this section deals with ERP-related finance, it is important to briefly discuss some of the underlying principles.
The cost side of an ERP budget is based on a total cost of ERP ownership (TCO) calculation. TCO is the sum of the present values of system, maintenance and service costs. System and maintenance costs are fixed and largely determinable in advance.
In contrast, service costs are usually highly variable and difficult to project with accuracy. Further, service costs are proportionately significant. In 2007, service costs accounted for 45% of TCO for SMEs. Put another way, for every $100 an SME spent on ERP software, it spent an additional $81 on service [3]. As you will have probably guessed, service costs mainly reflect implementation costs.
Poor scheduling, improper resource allocation, project delays and scope creep (i.e. unplanned increases to the project’s scope) are the usual culprits for runaway implementation costs. The first three are generally well understood. Scope creep deserves a bit more attention.
During implementation, there is a holy-grail temptation to “ERP-ize” certain business processes that were not included in the original project plan. The rationale supporting a scope increase is that incremental efficiencies will be gained by “ERP-izing” the additional tasks. Implementation seems like the perfect time to widen the scope: the project is underway, consultants are on site and the teams are dedicated.
These temptations must be resisted. Implementation is seldom the right time to widen the scope (except for dealing with unforeseen items that must be addressed).
The reason the temptation must be resisted is because the argument favouring unplanned scope changes only accounts for the benefits side of the financial equation. Incremental costs must also be considered. These costs include direct service costs as well as the opportunity costs of delay. With respect to the latter, every unplanned day that the SME is unable to operate under the new system is a day of lost efficiencies.
It is fair to assume that an ERP project scope is designed to maximize the net ERP benefits (net benefits = cost efficiencies – costs). This means that all components of the project that yield a positive net benefit are accepted. It also means that all components that yield a negative net benefit (where the incremental costs exceed the incremental efficiencies) are rejected. Unplanned scope increases are typically components that would yield negative net benefits, i.e. they would be unprofitable. Since they diminish the return on ERP investment, these components should be rejected.
The following graph (omitted) depicts the relationship between a project’s gross costs, gross efficiencies and net benefits (net benefits = gross efficiencies – gross costs). As seen by the Net Benefits line, the ideal project plan is at Point A. At this point, all profitable components are accepted and all unprofitable components are rejected. Any project plan that lies to the left of Point A would mean that the plan could be profitably expanded. Any project plan to the right of Point A would mean that unprofitable components are being accepted. Scope increases are generally components that lie to the right of Point A.
The above profitability analysis explains why incremental scope changes are both unnecessary and unbeneficial to the project. As time passes, these incremental changes will either be ignored or implemented as part of a profitable optimization plan.
In summary, a well-structured plan can mitigate the financial risks associated with overly broad scope definition and scope creep. Such a plan will help keep the ERP project within budget and on time.
However, even if financial risks are mitigated, other types of failure risk still threaten the project’s success. One such risk is that certain key people will reject the new ERP system and/or the restructured business processes.
Failure Risk 2: Improperly Managed Change
Restructuring is a necessary evil. It causes the SME to undergo significant and disruptive changes. For example, the SME’s organizational and reporting structures will likely change as departments are shifted. Its operations will likely change as business processes are re-engineered. Daily tasks will likely change as manual tasks are automated. All of these changes mean that employees, management and executives will have to unlearn old habits and learn new ways of doing business.
Some people will embrace the challenges and opportunities presented by the change. These people will help move the project forward. However, there will be those who fear the uncertainties associated with change. These people may resist the project and may risk undermining its success.
Change resistors are powerful forces. Even relatively innocuous-seeming resistance can thwart success. Consider, for example, the case of a sales person at a manufacturer who decides not to input an order into the new ERP system. Instead, the employee calls the order into production – the way he had always performed the task under the old system. Although the order is now in the process queue, it was not registered in the ERP planning system.
This one omission can have severe and far-reaching consequences. Automated production planning, shop floor scheduling and material movements planning become inaccurate and unreliable. These inaccuracies will prevent sales people from providing accurate lead time quotations. As a result, sales relationships will become strained and customers will be lost. The unplanned production backlog will also cause an increase in inventory-related costs. Further, real-time performance reporting will become less accurate since the reports fail to include certain transactions. Unreliable reports will negatively impact management’s ability to make important and timely decisions.
In summary, a failure to buy-in to the new system and processes can cause the organization to fail to reap the efficiency and informational benefits of ERP. The result: an uneconomical ERP investment.
The above is but one example of a change resistor. Generally, an organization faces different groups that resist change for different reasons. Common examples of resisting forces include:
· A union that objects because its members’ job functions would change as a result of process re-engineering and automation.
· Employees who object because they have performed the same manual assembly tasks for 20 years and are afraid of or don’t want to learn new processes.
· Managers who object to donating their “A-players” to the implementation team. The loss of key performers would almost certainly have a negative impact on departmental performance.
· Executives who object to short-term business interruptions caused by the restructuring project, notwithstanding the long-term benefits. This moral hazard is caused by an incentive system that rewards the executives for short-term performance. Interruptions may cause the SME to miss compensation targets.
Fortunately, many of the various human capital forces that can sabotage an ERP-driven restructuring can be mitigated at the planning stage.
Good Planning Lessens Failure Risks
A good implementation plan accomplishes two goals:
1. It presents a clearly marked and easy-to-follow roadmap to implement the process changes and ERP system; and
2. It prepares the organization and all potentially affected stakeholders to adapt to the changed environment.
A plan that achieves these twin goals will significantly help the implementation project’s prospects for success.
Although each plan should be customized to meet the SME’s particular needs, there are certain fundamental principles that can frame the design of every project plan. These principles relate to project championship, project plan design and team formation.
Project Championship
Top management is ultimately responsible for allocating time, resources and money to the project. Its collective attitude towards the project filters down and impacts organizational commitment to the project. Consequently, top management support can make the project while its absence of support can break the project.
Given the importance of executive commitment, the project requires a top-level manager to convert the non-believing managers. This person must be both fully committed to the project and capable of influencing others’ commitment. In his capacity as project champion, this person will be responsible for ensuring that the project remains a top priority and is allocated the resources that are required. In other words, the project champion acts as an advocate who drives change, encourages perseverance and manages resistance. Ultimately, it is this person who legitimizes the project and the accompanying organizational change.
Project Plan
The project plan is a formal document that is instrumental in preventing runaway implementations and change resistance.
If done properly, the project plan helps prevent runaway implementations by memorializing the project deliverables on a timeline and allocating a specific budget to each deliverable. Each deliverable should be broken down into manageable and measurable tasks. A well conceived roadmap prevents scope creep, cost overruns and project delays.
The details of the project plan should be (to the extent necessary) transparent throughout the entire organization. Communicating the project plan will diffuse a portion of the organizational anxiety by eliminating ambiguity about the project and the future state of the organization.
In terms of its components, the main project plan should, at a minimum, include the following:
Project Charter:
This is an articulation of the project’s mission and vision. It clearly and unambiguously states the business rationale for the project.
Scope Statement
This defines the parameters of the project. The scope is broken down into measurable success factors and strategic business accomplishments that drive the intended results.
Target Dates and Costs
This sets out individual milestones. Identifiable, manageable and measurable goals are established. Target completion dates are set. Each individual milestone is valued. This step articulates the breakdown of the project into discrete sub-projects.
Project Structure and Staff Requirements
This sets out the project’s reporting structure, and how that reporting structure fits into the larger organizational structure.
The main project plan should be supported by whatever subsidiary plans are necessary. Common examples of subsidiary plans include: IT infrastructure and procurement plan, risk plan, cost and schedule plan, scope management plan, resource management plan, and communications plan. For present purposes, these last three subsidiary plans deserve a bit more attention.
Scope Management Plan
This is a contingency plan that defines the process for identifying, classifying and integrating scope changes into the project.
Resource Management Plan
This sets out individual assignments, project roles, responsibilities and reporting relationships. It also sets out the criteria for back-filling positions and modifying project teams. Further, this plan details human capital development and training plans. Finally, where necessary, it sets out the reward system used to incentivise project performance.
Communications Plan
A communications strategy is critical to manage change resistance. This plan codifies the procedures and responsibilities relating to the periodic dissemination of project-related information to the project teams and throughout the organization. Examples of common channels include email newsletters, press releases and team meetings.
A good project plan is only effective if the project teams are capable of executing the recommendations. For this reason, team formation and training are critical parts of the planning phase.
Team Formation
Successful execution requires an enabling structure. Like many well-structured organizations, an ERP project structure should contain a steering committee that has executive-level strategic responsibilities; a core team that has managerial-level delegation authority; and functional teams that are responsible for implementing the changes.
To facilitate communication and decision-making, each hierarchy level should have a member who is represented on the level below. For example, the ERP project manager should sit on both the steering committee and the core team, and certain key users should sit on both the core team and a given functional team.
The Steering Committee
The project steering committee should be comprised of the chief executive officer, the CIO, executive level business managers, and the ERP project manager. The committee has strategic-level responsibility for reviewing and approving the project plan, making changes to the plan and evaluating project progress.
The Core Team
The core team is responsible for managing the implementation project. It should be comprised of the ERP project manager, functional leads, the outside consultants and certain key end-users.
Functional leads should be top-performers who are reassigned to the implementation project on a full-time basis. They should be experts in their respective departments, should understand other departments’ business processes and should be knowledgeable about industry best practices. In many cases, functional leads will have to be backfilled in their day-to-day jobs.
During the planning phase, the core team is trained on the fundamentals of ERP theory and on the particulars of the ERP software. The purpose of the training is to ensure that the core team is capable of managing the development of the new business processes.
Functional Teams
These teams are responsible for implementing the business process changes in their respective functional departments. Each functional team is comprised of a core team key end-user, select end-users that cover all of the functional unit’s business processes, and a functional consultant with an understanding of the ERP software.
Organizing committed and capable teams is critical to the project’s success. The project teams will be responsible for managing the implementation and helping the organization adapt to the new business environment.
Conclusion
ERP implementation is a complex project that involves significant operational restructuring. The restructuring is accompanied by certain risks of project failure, including runaway implementation and resistance to change.
Fortunately, an SME can mitigate many of the ERP failure risks by properly planning for the project. At a minimum, proper planning requires a project champion to secure executive buy-in, the preparation and communication of a project plan that breaks the project down into manageable sub-projects, and the assembly of strong teams capable of executing the project.
[1] Briefly, an ERP system is intended to electronically integrate an organization’s functional areas, administrative areas, processes and systems.
[2] Jutras, C. (2009). ERP in the Midmarket 2009: Managing the Complexities of a Distributed Environment. Boston: Aberdeen Group.
[3] Jutras, C. (2007). The Total Cost of ERP Ownership in Mid-Sized Companies. Boston: Aberdeen Group.
Finance
Signs of Spiritual Awakening – 9 Essential Symptoms of Awakening
Recently on the Internet I discovered a few lists of the signs of spiritual awakening (sometimes also referred to as symptoms of spiritual awakening). The lists I’ve come across so far are vague and unclear (for example: headaches and body aches, feeling as though you’re on an emotional rollercoaster “for no reason,” changes in energy levels, sleep patterns, jobs, and/or relationships, gaining or losing weight, even an itchy scalp–all apparently for no reason), so I decided to come up with my own list of what I understand to be the most essential and relevant signs and symptoms of spiritual awakening. The following is a list of nine things I experienced during the process of awakening:
- Synchronicities that are meaningful to you. (These help point you in the right direction or help spark an important new insight.)
- Intensely painful life “changes” that you can’t explain or know how you’ll get through. (This assures that you look within for the answers. Note that “change” is often a polite way of saying “loss.”)
- All-consuming inner contemplation followed by possible reassessment of beliefs, especially at 3 or 4 in the morning (often triggered by happenings or things you can’t explain using your current belief systems or knowledge).
- Receiving “secret messages” from people who aren’t aware they’re relaying special messages to you. (If they had known, they may have hesitated, and sometimes spirit just doesn’t want to take chances.)
- Having the same thing (especially something that’s unusual) happen to you two or three times in a relatively short period of time, like, say, 24 hours. (This assures that you actually notice what your higher self wants you to notice.)
- Waking up in the middle of the night feeling intense confusion. (This means your beliefs are being re-evaluated. Before you become clear and solid in your new awakened state, you will no doubt find yourself mucking through a period of deep confusion.)
- Favorable synchronicities that happen regularly. (You can expect these to occur after you regularly follow through with your inner guidance.)
- Intense, vivid dreams that seem to point you in a certain direction. (The further along in the process you are, the clearer your dreams will be and the more your dreams will help guide you in your daily life. The dreams will be in metaphor form, often in metaphors that make sense to you.)
- Finding yourself laughing more often. (Sometimes you will wake up in the middle of the night, think something profound that’s also funny, and then laugh your head off. This is not a joke. Your higher self is playful and wants you to have fun while you’re awakening.)
Experiencing any (or all) of these signs means that spirit (your higher self) is trying to get your attention! Also, spirit is playful and wants you to enjoy the awakening process (it’s not all about pain and drama but about enlightenment, about becoming light-hearted). You will also be amazed at the creativity of your higher self.
Remember, the fast track to spiritual awakening does not depend on how much fame or fortune you’re born with (or currently possess), or on how many advanced degrees you have, but on how much you’re willing to (temporarily) forgo your comfort zones for the noble purpose of personal and spiritual growth. This is important because it is your individual growth that is of utmost importance at this crossroad in humanity’s collective evolution. Remember also that the signs and symptoms you experience aren’t just signs or symptoms; they are designed to assist you in the spiritual awakening process.
Finance
What Is Cloud Computing, and How Can It Help You?
I have a friend who emails every important document that he has on his computer to his Gmail account. He has done it for years, and I have always thought that it is a clever way to make sure that his important information stays safe, no matter what happens to his computer!
Fortunately, big name software and server companies feel the same way, and they have come up with something similar, that is a lot easier to do. It is called cloud computing, and like my friend’s emailed documents, it puts all your important information on the internet, where you can access it at any time, from anywhere, using a username and password.
Cloud computing is essentially a service that offers you online storage space for your documents and other information. It can be as simple as a free service like GoogleDocs, that also allows you to share your documents with others, or one of the paid for online storage systems.
Because companies that provide these types of services are focused on providing quality server space, their security is often far greater than anything you could achieve within your own company, and their servers are usually fast and responsive, which means that even if your local area network is not fantastic, you can share information quickly and easily.
When it comes to the benefits for the business owner, there are many that spring to mind with cloud computing.
The first is that no matter what happens to your computer, your server, or anything else, your information is safe and accessible. I will never forget, in the early nineties, before backups became the norm, when a friend’s computer was stolen. Nine months of work had been on the hard drive of the computer, and without backups, everything had to be redone. Fortunately, there were hardcopies of all the data, but it was still an arduous and time-consuming process to get that information recaptured.
There is even a worse scenario than that though. What if your computer is damaged, destroyed, lost or stolen, and you don’t have hardcopies, and you don’t have a backup? Everything you had been working on would be lost, and you’d have to start again, from scratch.
Another important factor for many businesses is storage space. When you consider the type of data that is being created these days – videos, animations, presentations, photographs and graphics heavy documents – it becomes clear that companies are needing bigger, faster computers all the time to process all that data. When you use cloud computing, you could essentially work off a tiny computer, but still be able to store, and access, very large files quickly and easily.
Then there’s accessibility. We’ve already discussed sharing files with other users, on platforms like GoogleDocs, but the concept can easily be scaled up using one of the larger cloud computing services. You could create two accounts, one for public access by employees, and one for confidential information. Then, simply by sharing login information, or providing key employees with access information, you could effectively collaborate with employees in different states or provinces, or even on the other side of the globe.
The ability to access information from everywhere also provides you, and your employees, with greater mobility – whether it’s viewing a presentation in a client’s offices, or working on financials while you’re out of the country. With a laptop and an internet connection, you and your employees can have all the convenience of being in your office, while you’re anywhere in the world.
If you do decide to take advantage of the cloud-computing phenomenon in your own business, then you have several options. You could choose to test the waters with a free service like Google’s, or you could look for a service provider that offers smaller ‘starter’ packages, with fewer users, and less storage space. Make sure that you choose a provider that offers month-to-month service, so that if you want to switch, you’re not tied to a contract.
Cloud computing really does solve all of the storage, security and data integrity problems that small businesses face, and it’s entirely possible that in the next few years, it will become the norm, rather than the exception. So why not make sure that your business is equipped going forward, and get your information on the cloud!
Amazon closes five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts
Michigan Lottery Numbers for Thursday, August 25
Bitcoin Approaching $22K, Market Gets New Reason to Celebrate?
The Best Email Internet Marketing Strategy
JP Sears was part of the Yankees future, now he’s facing the Bombers with the A’s
US Department of Justice set to release Trump’s research affidavit
Russian soldier who defected describes life inside Putin’s war in Ukraine
5 Advantages of Playing at Online Casinos
Chet Holmgren: NBA’s top prospect to miss season with foot injury
6 Of The Best Movies On Zombies You Can’t Miss
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance2 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports3 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News2 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
News2 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News2 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Original Streaming Content is Taking Over