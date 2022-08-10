Iran Confirms Its First Cryptocurrency-Based Import Order

Iran Imports goods worth $10 Million in Cryptocurrency.
Smart contracts and digital assets will be widely utilized in international trade.
According to recent reports, the Middle East country, Iran placed its first import order using cryptocurrencies, which includes products worth $10 million. Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mine, and Trade granted the first formal order for importing goods into the nation by utilizing digital assets transactions.
Deputy Minister, Alireza Peymanpak tweeted:
This week, the first official import order registration worth 10 million dollars was completed using cryptocurrency. By the end of September, the use of cryptocurrencies and smart contracts will be widespread in foreign trade with target countries.
Iran Welcomes Crypto
For more than a year, Iran has been debating whether to allow the use of cryptocurrency to pay for imports. In the previous year, the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) stated that banks and authorized currency exchangers could use cryptocurrencies extracted in Iran by authorized crypto miners to pay for imports.
Additionally, In 2019, the Iranian government authorized cryptocurrency mining as an industry. The government also granted nearly a thousand licenses for Bitcoin mining operations in January 2020.
The Microsoft CEO claims crypto might have an impact on the gaming industry.
Also, Phil Spencer worried about implementing cryptocurrency into games.
In a recent interview, Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Xbox division (gaming division) discussed his stance on the cryptocurrency sector, primarily play-to-earn gaming, and his understanding of the metaverse. The discussion covers a wide range of topics, including the metaverse, cryptocurrencies, premium games, and Microsoft’s $70 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard.
Since most gamers are not yet impressed by the idea of a metaverse, they have basically been playing in metaverse worlds for decades, Spencer made this statement in an interview with Bloomberg.
And, CEO Phil Spencer stated about metaverse that;
My view on metaverse is gamers have been in the metaverse for 30 years. When you’re playing games if you’re playing a World of Warcraft game you’re playing in roadblocks you’re playing in a racing game where everybody’s in a shared world.
He also claimed that it is common for gamers not fully understand the metaverse concept because they are already experienced with avatars and voice interactions within connected worlds.
Additionally, Phil Spencer addressed the possible impact of cryptocurrency on the gaming industry. The gaming division CEO is worried about implementing cryptocurrency into games because it could encourage a culture of play-to-work where some players would only join the workforce in order to make money.
Bitcoin has gained $500 in the past hour as the U.S. potentially confirms what could be a short-lived peak in inflation metrics. The U.S. Central Bank, and the Federal Reserve (Fed), will hold an important event today, and the crypto market might see a bullish continuation.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $21,800 with a 1% profit in the last 24 hours and a 6% loss in the past 7 days. The cryptocurrency was rejected north of $22,000 and seems to be on track to re-test those levels of resistance.
A spike in inflation has been one of the macroeconomic factors negatively impacting Bitcoin, the crypto market, and risk-on assets. The Fed has been trying to slow down inflation and might succeed which could allow them to ease their monetary policy.
Inflation is measured by several metrics in the U.S., but the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) are two of the most important. The former hinted at a decrease in inflation at the start of August when it printed an 8.5% for July 2022.
Expectations were aiming at a CPI print above 9%, but the positive results led to a Bitcoin and overall relief rally across the crypto market. Now, the U.S. published its PCE metrics which stood at 0.1%, coming in from 0.6%, which positively beat market expectations.
On this metric and the potential to support a fresh rally, analyst Caleb Franzen said:
The July PCE data confirms exactly what we saw in the CPI & PPI data. This will likely give the market more reason to celebrate, which is why we’re seeing Bitcoin back over $21,800 after dipping below $21,150 prior to the report. Expect tech & high beta to perform well.
Can Bitcoin Break Above $22,000?
For the time being, all eyes are set on the U.S. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his speech in Jackson Hole. Market participants seem to be taking long positions, as there is a perception that Powell might appear dovish, less aggressive in his intent to push down inflation or celebrate the recent inflation metrics.
Bitcoin must break above critical resistance at $22,000 to provide bulls with a convincing opportunity to shift momentum. Analyst Justin Bennett has remained cautious about mid-term bullish continuation.
In a recent market update, Bennett hinted at the possibility that the crypto market trades sideways for the next two years. About this scenario, Bennett said:
I’m not trying to forecast exactly what will happen. I don’t know what will happen (nobody does), and there are far too many variables to count, much less forecast. But don’t assume this crypto bear market is like any other. The last bull market certainly wasn’t.
Central and Eastern Europe’s largest digital currency exchange, Zonda, has been awarded an official license from the ‘Organismo Agenti e Mediatori” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>Organismo Agenti e Mediatori’ (OAM) to operate as a virtual asset service provider in Italy.
The licensing of Zonda in Italy is an important step for the company as it continues its expansion throughout Europe and the World. Compliance with all local and international regulations is something Zonda views as critically important to maintaining consumer safety. With the OAM license, they can now offer their services to Italian customers i the safest and most compliant manner possible.
“Receiving a license from the Italian Regulatory Agency is an important milestone in our global expansion efforts, further strengthening our position as one of the most secure and well-regulated exchanges in Europe.”
– Przemysław Kral, Zonda CEO
Regulatory approval has been at the forefront of Zonda’s efforts as the business expands, with its sights set on several more similar approvals from other jurisdictions globally. Following the expansion into Italy, Zonda is now sharpening its focus on the UK and Switzerland, two more regions where licensing procedures are underway.
“It’s integral for any company to have public recognition align with it’s practised reality. As a company that constantly seeks to simplify and secure the full spectrum trading process for investors, we are proud of yet another formal recognition of our regulatory commitment and ambitions.”
– Barnabas Goh, Zonda CMO
Italians can register
for free” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>register for free on the Zonda website and access Zonda’s wide range of powerful trading tools and over 60 cryptocurrencies to invest in.
About Zonda
Established in 2014, Zonda is one of Europe’s largest digital asset investment platforms with over 1 million registered users. The company is regulated by the Estonian Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and licensed to operate in Canada as a Money Services Business (MSB), as granted by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Center of Canada (FINTRAC). Zonda has a policy against money laundering and terrorism financing and applies strict AML and KYC procedures.
Users can make transactions in over 60 coins and tokens in pairs with traditional currencies (EUR, USD, GBP and PLN), stablecoins (USDT and USDC), and BTC and ETH. Zonda is constantly developing and expanding its business, which has resulted in the creation of products such as Zonda FIAT Exchange and Zonda Pay.
To know more about investments in digital assets visit www.zondaglobal.com” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>www.zondaglobal.com
Withdrawals and deposits of ERC-20 tokens will be halted during the merge.
Binance clarified it would not be impacting spot trading for ETH and ERC-20 tokens.
Binance, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, has publicly declared its support for the upcoming Ethereum Merge. Binance, in a recent highlight of events, has updated its consumers on what they may anticipate from the ETH Merge. Withdrawals and deposits of ERC-20 tokens will be halted during the merge.
Binance issued a warning about Ethereum Merge in a post on Thursday. Essentially, Binance said it would do everything it could to lessen the blow from the changes the update will make. When The Merge finally takes place, the exchange detailed a number of measures it would take.
Dampening the Effect of Extreme Volatility
Binance announced that it will be stopping ETH and all ERC-20 token deposits and withdrawals. This will happen twice: first during the Bellatrix consensus layer upgrade and again with the Paris execution layer upgrade. It’s anticipated that the first update will go live at 11 a.m. (UTC) on September 6 and the second upgrade will go live at 12 a.m. on September 15.
If no new tokens are created during the Ethereum Merge, the exchange said it will continue regular deposit and withdrawal operations after the Merge. Binance has said that the “ETH” ticker will be used for the PoS chain in the event of a separate chain. Furthermore, the forked token will be credited to user accounts on the exchange at a 1:1 ratio. The distribution will be based on the last snapshot obtained before the Paris execution layer.
Binance also clarified that it would not be impacting spot trading for ETH and ERC-20 tokens. Also, the exchange will suspend borrowing on September 14 and 16 at midnight (UTC), while margin trading will continue as usual. In addition, ETH Futures Trading will continue, although with certain adjustments made by Binance to dampen the effects of extreme volatility.
The price of Elrond (EGLD) has shown little relief bounce against Tether as it continues to range in its bearish flag pattern. Although relief bounces are shown by other cryptocurrencies across the market, with some double-digit gains, Elrond’s price has struggled to crack those gains. (Data from Binance)
Elrond Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
From the chart, the price of Elrond saw its weekly bottom at $40, and the price of EGLD bounced from that region to a price of $57 on the weekly chart as the price is unable to show much strength to trend higher.
EGLD weekly candle closed with a bearish sentiment, with the new week’s candle looking indecisive.
The price has continued to show little or no traction; If the price of EGLD on the weekly chart maintains this structure, it could retest its low of $52 as this is the trendline support region on the weekly chart.
For the price of EGLD to trend higher, it needs to break the resistance at $60 with a good volume to have a go at higher prices and double gains.
Weekly resistance for the price of EGLD – $60.
Weekly support for the price of EGLD – $52.
Price Analysis Of EGLD On The Daily (1D) Chart
The price of EGLD has found itself ranging in a bearish flag channel, trying to break out from what looks like a cage preventing the price from trending higher.
EGLD has found its price ranging between $52, acting as support, and $70 acting as the resistance for the price of EGLD. The price of EGLD needs to break out of this range and close above the $70 mark to trend higher to a region of $80.
With more buy orders and volume, we could see EGLD retesting the upper range of $70 if the price fails to break out, going a retest of trendline support at $52 and lower if there is a market sell-off.
EGLD is currently trading at $56, just below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which corresponds to prices of $65 and $101, acting as resistances for EGLD price.
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the price of EGLD is below 40, indicating a low volume of buy orders.
Daily (1D) resistance for EGLD price – $60-$70.
Daily (1D) support for EGLD price – $52.
Price Analysis Of EGLD On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart
The price of EGLD has shown a little bullish trend below the 200 EMA price, which correspond to $58, acting as resistance to the EGLD price.
EGLD needs to break and hold above the 200 EMA to assume its bullish sentiment; if EGLD fails to break and hold above, we could see the price retesting its support levels at $52.
Four-Hourly (4H) resistance for EGLD price – $60-$70.
Four-Hourly (4H) support for EGLD price – $52.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From TradingView.com
This is the second cryptocurrency exchange in India to be hit this month.
Many suspected violations of FEMA are now under investigation.
Another cryptocurrency exchange in India came under regulatory investigation as crypto firms came under increasing strain. India’s major cryptocurrency exchange, CoinSwitch Kuber, was raided by the country’s Enforcement Directorate on Thursday. These investigations are being conducted under the Indian Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). This is the second cryptocurrency exchange in India to be hit this month.
There are as many as five facilities associated with the cryptocurrency exchange, the report said. The report cites an officer from the Enforcement Directorate’s Bangalore cell as saying that many suspected violations of FEMA are now under investigation.
The report stated:
“We are looking into multiple possible contraventions under FEMA and other entities that are connected to it. Since we did not receive the desired cooperation we have conducted searches on residences of directors, the CEO and the official premises of the exchange.”
Crypto Sector Under Scrutiny
The agency seems to be conducting a series of investigations against numerous domestic enterprises, and the searches at CoinSwitch Kuber’s offices are likely a part of that. Whether these investigations lead to lessened oversight from regulators in the future remains to be seen. Regulatory changes regarding the conduct of cryptocurrency transactions have been accelerated in response to recent collapses of crypto firms like the Terra network.
The Indian government’s Enforcement Directorate began investigating cryptocurrency exchange WazirX earlier this month. It’s encouraging that prominent Indians have just established the India Blockchain Forum. About forty influential people helped get the Telangana government in India to organize the forum. With this event, they want to position India as a leader in the web 3.0 industry on a worldwide scale.
