Is this the Best New Meme Coin to 10x? Tamadoge Set to Overtake Dogecoin

When it comes to finding a project likely to 10x, new meme coins tend to be a great choice. Fueled by hype following the rise to fame of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, meme coins often offer massive upside potential.

Throughout this article, we’ll be taking a close look at the best meme coin of the year, explaining why it’s likely to explode, and detailing the process of purchasing it. Let’s take a look.

The Best New Meme Coin to 10x – Our #1 Pick

Not every project is equal. However, we’re happy to say that we’ve managed to locate the best new meme coin on the market. We’ve included a quick overview of the project below and also done the research to offer a comprehensive review of the project in the section that follows.

Tamadoge – Best New Meme Coin Packed to the Brim with Utility

A Closer Look at the Best New Meme Coin – Tamadoge

Now that we understand the concept of Tamadoge, it’s time we delve into the full review of the next best meme coin.

Tamadoge – Overall Best New Meme Coin

Investors looking for a new meme coins list rejoice, Tamadoge is the best new meme coin on the market. In order to make our review easy to understand and informative, we’ve broken it down into four sections; an overview of the project, a look at its utility, explaining the tokenomics and taking a glance at the team’s plans for the future.

Overview

One of the upcoming meme coins, Tamadoge (TAMA) is set to reshape the meme coin landscape by blending three of the hottest sectors on the market; NFTs, the Metaverse, and play-to-earn (P2E) gaming.

The Tamadoge ecosystem will center around a Metaverse world in which players can breed, raise, and trade pets. It features play-to-earn elements but changes things up by focusing on gameplay rather than solely earning mechanisms.

Currently in beta presale, each TAMA token is being sold for just $0.01 (1000 TAMA minimum). However, once the beta presale ends on September 2nd, the project will enter general presale and the price of one TAMA will increase 25% to $0.0125. Therefore, it’s the best time to get in early on one of the best crypto presales out there.

It’s also worth joining the Tamadoge Telegram group in order to stay updated with the latest developments of the best new meme coin.

Utility

For investors looking for good meme coins to buy, the utility should always be an important factor. However, it’s unfortunately rare that meme coins offer a reasonable amount of utility. Tamadoge is aiming to change that by implementing a wide range of utility-focused features. This should allow TAMA to really shine in a market otherwise dominated by tokens whose only value is derived from hype.

The core offering of the best new meme coin is Tamadoge pets. Each pet is tokenized as an NFT allowing players to near-effortlessly trade, buy, and sell their pets. While each pet will initially be in its basic form, players can level them up by giving their pets toys, food, and cosmetics (all of which are available in the Tamadoge store).

The primary play-to-earn mechanic of Tamadoge revolves around a player’s ranking on the Tamadoge leaderboard. As a player raises their pet and it hits new levels, their leaderboard ranking will increase. The higher a player is on the leaderboard, the larger portion of the rewards pool they will be entitled to. This incentivizes players to level up their pet by purchasing items, creating a strong in-game economy and increasing the TAMA burn rate (more on this in the next section).

On top of the previously mentioned features, Tamadoge will create a beautiful Metaverse world aptly dubbed the Tamaverse. Within this world, players will be able to see their pets, interact with one another, and explore. By providing users a place to interact with one another in real-time, Tamadoge should be able to create an extremely strong community which will likely do wonders for the token’s value.

Tokenomics

Strong tokenomics are crucial to the success of any project. Inflationary tokens with infinite supplies simply tend to make it much harder for a project to grow. Therefore, to be considered one of the best meme coins to buy now, a cryptocurrency would need to offer strong tokenomics. Thankfully, Tamadoge provides exactly that.

There are a total of 2 billion TAMA tokens available. Half of those (1 billion tokens) have already been allocated to presale investors. A further 30% (600 million tokens) have been entered into a 10-year lockup with tokens slowly getting released over time to help fund the continued development of Tamadoge. Lastly, 20% of the supply (200 million tokens) has been reserved for listings on exchanges.

Revenue generated by Tamadoge is also distributed in a fair way. As we touched on earlier, there is a 5% burn rate for Tamadoge internal Tamadoge transactions, helping to keep prices high and increase token scarcity. 30% of the profits are allocated to marketing and the project’s development, and the remaining 65% is sent directly to the P2E prize pool.

Future Plans

When it comes to finding good meme coins to buy, having strong plans for the future is equally as important as having ample utility and good tokenomics. While Tamadoge has a long list of plans for the future, we’ve rounded up a few of the most exciting.

CEX Listings – For a project to gain widespread popularity, it must be listed on a centralized exchange. Unlike the vast majority of new meme coins, Tamadoge already has a confirmed CEX listing on the LBANK exchange.

Metaverse Partnerships – During Q1 2023, Tamadoge is set to announce a series of partnerships with established Metaverse projects.

Augmented Reality App – In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Tamadoge AR app is set to release which will bring Tamadoge pets into the real world.

Why is Tamadoge set to Explode onto the Crypto Market?

Deciphering which meme coins will explode can be difficult. However, all the pieces are already in place for Tamadoge to perform extremely well.

For anyone wondering which meme coin to buy, Tamadoge is the perfect fit. It is set to leverage the brand recognition of popular meme coins like Dogecoin, while also adding massive amounts of utility. If Dogecoin can become a top 10 crypto with hardly any utility, there’s no reason why Tamadoge couldn’t climb even higher.

Listings on centralized exchanges drive demand heavily. As the demand for a token increases, its price will follow. Therefore, Tamadoge having a confirmed CEX listing just weeks into presale is an excellent sign that it will become the best new meme coin on the market.

How to Buy TAMA

To make it easy for people wondering what is the best meme coin to invest in to purchase TAMA, we’ve created this detailed guide.

Step 1 – Register with an Exchange

Ethereum is required to purchase TAMA. This can be acquired from a regulated exchange like eToro or directly from the Tamadoge website using a credit/debit card.

Step 2 – Deposit & Buy ETH

Next, click on the ‘Deposit Funds’ button, decide how much to invest, and press ‘Deposit’. Then, click on the search bar, enter ‘ETH’, press ‘Trade’, decide how much ETH to buy, and press ‘Open Trade’.

Step 3 – Create MetaMask & Send ETH

Afterward, set up a wallet by downloading either the MetaMask browser extension or mobile app and following the on-screen instructions. Once the initial setup is complete, ensure the wallet is on the Ethereum network, and withdraw the ETH from eToro to MetaMask via the eToro Money Wallet.

Step 4 – Connect Wallet & Buy TAMA

Now, head over to the Tamadoge presale site, press ‘Connect Wallet’, select MetaMask, and confirm the connection. Then, click ‘Buy Tamadoge’, choose how many tokens to purchase (1000 minimum), and press ‘Convert ETH’. As soon as the beta and general presale have concluded, the tokens will be claimable on the Tamadoge website.

Conclusion

Tamadoge is potentially the best new meme coin on the market. It has been gathering steam and with a confirmed CEX listing and more in the works, it will likely explode in the coming months.