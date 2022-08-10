latest news Hawaiian man arrested in Karen Stitt California murder case

Northern California authorities arrested a 75-year-old Hawaiian in connection with the rape and murder of a teenager in Sunnyvale nearly 40 years ago, using forensic genealogy to identify the suspect from his family tree.

Gary Ramirez was arrested Aug. 2 at his home in Makawao on the island of Maui, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Once extradited, he will be charged with murder with rape and kidnapping under special circumstances, as well as being armed with a dangerous or deadly weapon during the commission of a crime.

Karen Stitt, 15, of Palo Alto was last seen on the night of September 2, 1982. She and her 17-year-old boyfriend met at a 7-Eleven shortly before 9 p.m., walked to a miniature golf course and continued to Ponderosa Elementary School, according to a statement from Sunnyvale Det. Matthew Hutchison.

Hutchison’s statement was included with the charging documents filed against Ramirez. Stitt’s boyfriend has not been identified.

Around midnight, Stitt’s boyfriend drove her from school to the area near the convenience store so she could take a bus back to Palo Alto, Hutchison said.

The boyfriend “later told police that he felt bad leaving her alone, but he didn’t want to get in trouble with his parents for coming home late,” according to the statement.

At around 10.45am the next morning, a lorry driver discovered what he thought was the naked body of a woman lying in the bushes at the base of a cinder block retaining wall along the driveway of the Woolworth Garden Center, where he was making a delivery, Hutchison said. .

Stitt’s wrists were bound behind his back with his shirt, his jacket was tied around his left ankle, and a bloodstain was found above the cinder block wall just above his body.

A medical examiner found she had been stabbed 59 times in the neck, chest, abdomen and back, Hutchison said. The cause of his death was found to be “stab wounds to the chest and neck”.

Stitt’s body was found about 100 yards from the bus stop, and investigators noted that leaves and dirt around her feet had been disturbed and kicked, “suggesting she was still alive when his body was moved there,” Hutchison said.

A thorough investigation failed to identify a suspect and the case went cold for 20 years.

In 2000, DNA analysis technology allowed investigators to build a genetic profile of the suspect from a sample taken from the bloodstain on the cinderblock wall above Stitt, Hutchison said. . Swabs taken from the scene along with items taken from Stitt’s body were also sent to the Santa Clara County crime lab.

Investigators found that DNA from an unknown man taken from the sample on the wall matched the profile of DNA found on Stitt’s jacket and sperm found on vaginal slides taken during her autopsy.

A DNA sample from Stitt’s then-boyfriend did not match and he was ruled out as a suspect, the detective said. No match was found after matching the unknown profile against a national DNA crime database.

Hutchison said that in 2021 he received a tip that a male member of the Ramirez family may have killed Stitt, kicking off his genealogy research.

US census records and other public databases showed the family lived in Fresno, about 160 miles from Sunnyvale, as early as 1950, according to the detective’s statement.

Hutchison discovered that there were four living Ramirez brothers; further investigation ruled out two of the brothers, and he was unable to conclusively rule out a third, leading him to focus on Gary Ramirez.

In early March, Hutchison took to social media to identify Ramirez’s daughter, and he “obtained a sample” of her DNA on April 8. Court documents did not specify how the detective obtained the sample.

Investigators found “very strong statistical support” linking DNA from Ramirez’s daughter to unknown male DNA from the Stitt crime scene, the detective said, establishing Ramirez as the prime suspect.