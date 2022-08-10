latest news Los Angeles teachers’ union wants to cut four extra school days

In its first dispute under Los Angeles Schools Chief Alberto Carvalho, the teachers’ union has filed a lawsuit alleging the district acted illegally by adding four extra days to the upcoming school year and is asking that the optional days be cancelled.

The extended school year has become a centerpiece of the school resumption and the union’s pushback represents a significant public dispute between the new administration and the union. Carvalho became superintendent in February.

Extra school days are optional for both teachers and students and would be scheduled at critical times in the school year – at the end of the 10-week semester and before the end of grades, for example. Classes will not meet in the regular format during these days and schools will have to customize the best way to use the day to help students. Schools need to determine who wants to participate and who wants to teach, and develop a plan to make the most of the extra teaching time.

Even though the extra days are optional, the district was required by state law to come to the bargaining table before approving them, but failed to do so, the union claims in the complaint. .

“The educators are those who are in the classroom day to day, not the superintendent. Carvalho, but they are excluded from conversations about how to most effectively invest in student learning,” Cecily Myart-Cruz, president of United Teachers Los Angeles, said in a statement. “Instead, the district has chosen to make hasty decisions that will have more negative consequences for educators and students.”

The district defended the process under which the additional days were approved.

“Los Angeles Unified has met and continues to meet with UTLA to discuss work and academic schedules,” the district said in a statement. “UTLA recently filed an unfair practice complaint regarding purely elective days that provide teachers the opportunity to work with small groups of students who may need additional instruction. An additional salary will be offered to teachers who choose to participate. The District looks forward to further discussions with UTLA on this and other topics as we work together for the school communities we serve.

The suit was filed on Monday, according to the union, which announced the lawsuit on Tuesday.

The Board of Education approved the extended school year in April. The action included the addition of three paid training days for teachers.

The union argues that the money set aside for the longer school year, estimated at $122 million, would have been better spent on other strategies.

“These funds could be better spent on programs that have been proven to have a positive impact on student learning, including creating smaller class sizes, hiring more counsellors, psychiatric social workers and school psychologists and investing in teacher development,” the union statement said.

Union members are currently working under a contract that expired at the end of June. The union is asking, among other things, for a salary increase of 10% for each of the next two school years, starting this fall.

During his administration’s first back-to-school speech, Carvalho said all employees deserved higher pay, but he didn’t go into detail.

District officials said they want to negotiate a new, comprehensive labor agreement with teachers over the summer, but the union’s bargaining team was unavailable during that time. The district has made a commitment – ​​to all employee unions – to maintain the current level of health benefits.

Filing the lawsuit would not prevent the nation’s second-largest school system from sticking to its schedule as planned — pending a future unfavorable ruling.

The complaint has been filed with the California Public Employment Relations Board, which will investigate the allegations. The union wants the labor board to force LA Unified to “immediately withdraw its fast-track four days and return to the status quo. This remedy would ultimately allow LAUSD to negotiate in good faith on the number and distribution of employee workdays (voluntary and mandatory) and other consequential terms of employment prior to implementation.