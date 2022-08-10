Let Tony Boselli lead the Jaguars out of the Hall of Shame

Tony Boselli unveiled his bronze bust in Canton, Ohio over the weekend, but it’s unlikely to be the final chapter in his Jacksonville Jaguars legacy.

It should be the start of a new phase in his affiliation with the team he once charted to become the most successful expansion franchise in NFL history.

Boselli, the league’s most dominant offensive tackle in the late 1990s, became the first Jaguar ever inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday and is now expected to be the man hired to save this now moribund Pro Football Hall franchise. of Shame. .

I will die on this hill – journalistically speaking, of course.

For years I’ve thought and even written that Jaguars owner Shad Khan inexplicably underestimated Boselli’s potential value to the organization. And, no, I’m not talking about his potential value as a legendary player that professional teams often hire as some sort of community ambassador. I’m talking about his potential value in leading the entire front office as a general manager or another hoity-toity title such as executive vice president of football operations.

It’s baffling that a billionaire businessman as brilliant as Khan could have made so many bad football hires over the years (see coaches Urban Meyer, Gus Bradley, Mike Mularkey, general manager Gene Smith and the decision to make old-school, no-frills former coach Tom Coughlin as vice president of football operations), but managed to ignore the obvious and obvious hiring of Boselli as the franchise leader.

Why wouldn’t you want the greatest Jaguar of all time and one of the few shining stars in the organization’s otherwise dismal history to be the leader? Boselli’s induction into the Hall of Fame actually gave the beleaguered Jaguars fans a reason to feel good and be proud of their team for a change.

You could tell just by watching the induction ceremony on TV and seeing the massive number of Jaguars fans who made the pilgrimage to Canton and bought every last shred of Boselli Hall of Fame gear that was on sale. . Boselli clothing and memorabilia sold out so quickly that Tony’s own family didn’t even get a chance to buy any.

“Certainly the Jaguars were the most visible team presence this year,” HOF spokesman Rich Desrosiers told the Florida Times-Union.

Of course, you would never hire someone to run your franchise just because they’re liked, but popularity certainly doesn’t hurt Boselli’s credentials. Especially when public confidence in the organization is at an all-time low as the Jaguars try to navigate their way out of the muck and mire of the urban quagmire.

Whenever I’ve brought up the idea of ​​Boselli running the Jaguars in the past, some Jags fans and media cynics have laughed at me and said Boselli has no experience as a scout and assessor. talent in the NFL. To which I say, it’s a bunch of old school archaic hooey.

Do you know what Kevin Demoff, the executive vice president of football operations for the world champion from Los Angeles did before joining the organization? He was an editor and web designer for a failed dotcom-era company called Broadband Sports.

Do you know what Bob Myers, the esteemed president of basketball operations and general manager of the world champion Golden State Warriors, was doing before joining the Warriors? He was a sports agent.

You know how Alex Anthopoulos, president of baseball operations and general manager of the world champion Atlanta Braves, got his start in baseball? As a media relations intern.

Trust me, you can hire scouts and capologists, but an effective GM needs to be a great leader and decision maker and it certainly doesn’t hurt if you were a great player as well.

Hall of Fame safety John Lynch went straight from the TV booth to the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers, where he was named NFL Manager of the Year in just his second season.

Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway had no experience when he was hired as general manager of the Denver Broncos in 2011. Over the next five seasons, the Broncos went to the playoffs five times , have won four division titles, two AFC championships and a Super Bowl trophy.

I think Boselli would be an incredible leader for the Jaguars. He knows the organization and he likes the organization. He knows the league, the players and the coaches from his nine years as a senior radio analyst for Thursday Night Football on Westwood One.

If Shad Khan is as smart as I think he is, he will hand the keys to the franchise to a great leader, a great communicator, and an all-time great player.

Inducting the Jaguars into the Pro Football Hall of Fame was a remarkable achievement for Tony Boselli, but you know what would be even more amazing?

If he had the opportunity to steer the Jaguars out of the Pro Football Hall of Shame, they have been bogged down for most of their existence.

