Lpg Gas Cylinder Big Update: Big Update Regarding Subsidy, Now It Is Decided To Get This Much Money

The government had stopped giving subsidy to the people on gas cylinders, but now the government is planning to give subsidy on gas cylinders. Let us know the complete information in the news below.

According to some media reports, it has been learned that people will get subsidy on LPG gas cylinder again. It is being told that the government is planning to give subsidy again. This subsidy is given by the government to help the economically weaker people of the country. In fact, the government stopped giving subsidies from the first wave of the chrono epidemic. According to media reports, from 2023, all people will be given subsidy on LPG cylinders.

Through this article, we will tell all of you who will get the subsidy on LPG gas cylinder and when will you get it as well as how you can check your LPG gas cylinder subsidy money and from where. To get complete information, definitely read this article of ours till the end.

Big News regarding subsidy on LPG

Before the first wave of the corona epidemic, the government was giving subsidies to all the people. But since the first wave of the corona epidemic, the government has stopped giving subsidies to all the people, but there are some people who still get the subsidy. In fact, a subsidy of Rs 200 on LPG cylinder is being sent to the accounts of all those who had taken gas cylinders under the Ujjwal Vikas Yojana or who had received them from the government.

According to media reports, after the

end of the budgetary subsidy on liquefied petroleum gas in the year 2022, the central government can now start it again in 2023. If the government does this, then many people of the country will get a big relief in this inflationary era. About 9 crore people will get relief from this expensive LPG.

Know about, Some important things related to LPG gas

If some media reports are to be believed, in the meantime, the government has saved about 11654 crores by closing LPG subsidy in the year 2021-22. During this, the government has deposited only Rs 242 crore as LPG subsidy in the account of the LPG cylinder taker under the Ujjwal scheme. It is believed that or if some news is to be believed, then in the next year 2023, LPG subsidy will be deposited in the account of all the people.

These people will get LPG subsidy

All those who had taken LPG gas cylinder under the Ujjwal scheme are still getting ₹ 200 as subsidy in their account. All those who are financially weak will get subsidy from the central government from next year 2023. Economically weak means that all the people whose annual income is less than 10 lakh rupees.

If your annual income is more than Rs 1000000, then you will not be given any subsidy of any kind. We want to tell you that the annual income is calculated by adding the income of both husband and wife to 10 lakhs annually.

Know LPG gas cylinder price

At present, the price of LPG cylinder has increased 2 times and at the same time no subsidy is being given. Talking about 2 years ago, the price of LPG cylinder was half as compared to now and along with it subsidy was also given.

The price of LPG cylinder varies from state to state, but if we talk about its average price, at present, its price is Rs 1053 per cylinder, which is 14.2 kg in a cylinder.

How to check LPG cylinder subsidy money?

At present, no subsidy is being given to the people taking LPG. But there are some people who are getting subsidy of up to Rs 200 for taking LPG cylinder. All those who had taken LPG cylinder under the Ujjwal scheme are being given this subsidy. Some media reports believe that from 2023, all the people who are financially weak will also be given subsidy again as before. If you want to check your subsidy money then follow the below mentioned procedure.

1. If you want to check your subsidy money, then you check the message on the mobile number linked with your bank account. Can check money.

2. If for some reason the message has not arrived on your mobile number, then you can check the bank balance of your account by visiting your nearest bank branch and CSC center, so that you will know whether the subsidy money has arrived in your account or not.

3. If you have the facility of update machine in your bank branch, then you can update your passbook on your own and check the details of all the transactions done in your account, so that you will know that subsidy money has arrived in your account or No.

4. If you use applications like Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm in your mobile, then you can check your bank balance by going to your Paytm application, so that you will know whether LPG subsidy money has arrived in your account or not.

Know conclusion

