Man stabbed after argument with woman on CTA Red Line platform – NBC Chicago
A man was stabbed during an argument on a North Side CTA Red Line platform on Tuesday evening.
The man, 37, was arguing with a woman on the train when they came out onto the Fullerton station platform and the woman stabbed him twice in the neck around 10.30pm, police said.
He was taken to Masonic Medical Center in Illinois in serious condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
Earlier Tuesday, a man was robbed from a CTA Red Line train on the Near North Side.
The 40-year-old man was boarding the train around 3:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue when someone took his bag, police said. The thief fled with the bag but was later apprehended, police said.
On Monday, a 17-year-old boy was injured in a shootout with another person on Monday near a CTA Red Line stop in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side. The boy and another person were in the first block of West 79th Street when they opened fire on each other, police said.
Last weekend, in the same block, Diunte Moon, 29, was shot while driving a Red Line train.
The recent spate of attacks comes shortly after police and transit officials announced additional plans to tighten security on L trains and the subway.
The Sun-Times reported last week that the number of violent crimes on the L and buses has jumped to a level not seen in more than a decade. By July 19, 488 attacks had been reported on the transit system – the most since 533 during the same period in 2011.
latest news Poll: Karen Bass leads Rick Caruso in Los Angeles mayoral race
Rep. Karen Bass has built a double-digit lead in the Los Angeles mayoral race with just over two months to go until Election Day, solidifying her base among the city’s Democratic voters and eroding Rick Caruso’s margin in the San Fernando Valley, a new polls.
Since beating Caruso in the June primary by 7 points, Bass has widened her advantage over the businessman to 43%-31%, with 24% undecided, according to a new UC poll. Berkeley Institute of Governmental studies, co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times.
Bass consolidated support among Liberal and Democratic voters, picking up the lion’s share of those who opted for other candidates in the primary. She leads Caruso by nearly 2 to 1 among former supporters of Councilman Kevin de León, who came third in the primary, and wins overwhelmingly among supporters of Gina Viola, the progressive activist who came in fourth.
Bass also significantly reduced the lead Caruso enjoyed in the Valley, the only area of the city the businessman won in the primary. Valley accounted for 38% of the votes cast in the primary, and he won there by 7.5 percentage points. Now he has only gained 2 points, according to the poll.
Those numbers raise questions about whether the billionaire mall developer, who bombarded the airwaves in Los Angeles with millions of advertising dollars during the primary, can turn the clock back and make the race more competitive as the trickle between the two enters its final stage. .
“It’s not a done deal” because of Caruso’s vast resources, said Paul Mitchell, a political data expert who has followed the race closely.
“It’s a 12-point lead where you’re going to have a lot of spending, and Caruso is going to have an opportunity to try and run for voters again and also try to be more efficient than she is. is to turn on the voters who support him.
Nevertheless, Caruso is starting the fall campaign in a deep hole. While it’s unclear who is a likely voter so far ahead of the election, among voters whose poll responses indicate they are most likely to vote, Bass’s lead increases to 21 points – 53 %-32%, with 14% undecided.
Bass, a six-term congresswoman representing parts of the Westside and South Los Angeles, has several advantages for her — some of which her campaign generated, others that involve changes in the overall political environment.
Those advantages start with a much more favorable image among voters than Caruso’s.
About half of registered voters surveyed, 49%, said they had a favorable opinion of Bass, while 22% said they had an unfavorable opinion and 29% gave no opinion.
Caruso’s numbers are significantly worse. Thirty-five percent of respondents had a favorable impression of him, while 40% said they had an unfavorable opinion and 24% had no opinion.
“The favorable-unfavorable comparison between the two candidates is truly striking,” said Mark DiCamillo, who conducted the poll and has been polling California voters for decades.
Bass has built his popularity and considerable lead on the support of registered Democrats, people who identify as strongly liberal and black voters as well as liberal white voters. These groups make up the majority of voters in Los Angeles.
She leads Caruso by 40 points among registered Democrats, 30 among voters who describe themselves as somewhat liberal and nearly 70 points among those who identify as strongly liberal.
Caruso has had some success with moderates, an important part of the electorate among whom he has a nine-point lead. Among people who identify as strongly conservative, who make up a small portion of the city’s registered voters, he has a 50-point advantage.
Images of candidates are also polarized along partisan and ideological lines, according to the poll.
“His image among Democrats is extremely positive and his is extremely negative,” DiCamillo said. “It almost looks like a Democrat versus a Republican on the ballot, even though it technically isn’t.”
The poll found Bass and Caruso were essentially tied among Latino and Asian voters, with about 34% of the vote. Black voters favored Bass by more than 40 points and she was up among whites by 17 points.
In Los Angeles neighborhoods with at least 80% Latino populations, Caruso won 34% of the primary vote and Bass 27%, according to a Times analysis. Turnout in those Latino-heavy neighborhoods analyzed by The Times was just 17% — well below the overall turnout of 30%.
This is the second poll in as many weeks to show Bass in a big way. A poll released by an outside group supporting the MP found her up 11 percentage points among likely voters.
When asked what attributes they want in their next mayor, voters in Berkeley’s IGS poll leaned toward traits that more closely reflect Bass’s background than Caruso’s.
The poll found that 71% of voters said it was important to have someone progressive, 75% want a mayor with previous experience in elected office and 72% want someone with a history of defense of the right to abortion.
The only attribute that might favor Caruso is that 77% want a candidate who is tough on crime.
Voters were far less interested in whether the candidate had a business background, was a political outsider, or was a woman.
“If you look at those top four who were all 70% or more, probably only one of them wouldn’t be associated with Bass as opposed to Caruso,” said Ange-Marie Hancock Alfaro, professor of political science at the USC – crime being the exception.
In February, when The Times asked similar questions, respondents rated elected officials’ past experience and progressive politics as the two most important attributes of a future mayor. In this poll, people who said previous experience was very important backed Bass by about a 40-point margin. Bass had similar advantages among people who said it was very important to have a progressive mayor and those who wanted a mayor with a long history of advocating for abortion rights.
Among voters who said it was very important to have a candidate who is tough on crime, Caruso leads 47% to 29%.
He made crime a major focus of his huge publicity blitz this spring – along with homelessness. But Bass seems to have been able to fix the problem so far.
In July, Caruso sharply attacked Bass for endorsing City Attorney nominee Faisal Gill, who ran in part on a promise to institute a 100-day moratorium on the prosecution of most new misdemeanor charges. . The congresswoman later revoked her endorsement of Gill.
Earlier in the campaign, she also endorsed more hiring at the Los Angeles Police Department.
While these stances have angered some left-wing activists, they don’t appear to have cost Bass many votes among progressives, even if they have blunted Caruso’s attacks.
Caruso’s commercials “were good at defining him in the primary season and getting him to where he got to, but I think it was more of a ceiling than I expected,” Hancock Alfaro said.
Bass also benefited from “what’s changed on the national front,” Hancock said — the renewed focus on women’s reproductive rights following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
Bass’ campaign has repeatedly highlighted his longstanding support for abortion rights and Caruso’s stance on the issue. Journalist in a Los Angeles Magazine in 2007 profile paraphrased Caruso’s views on the subject, writing, “He says he opposes abortion in most cases but would support some stem cell research.”
Caruso’s campaign declined to comment, but throughout the primary the candidate said he would be a strong advocate for reproductive rights if elected. He also blasted the Supreme Court’s June ruling.
Bill Carrick, who previously advised mayoral candidate Jessica Lall and now works with Robert Luna in his campaign for Los Angeles County sheriff, said Caruso’s former Republican affiliation was “the elephant in the room. “.
Caruso needs to better explain why he’s a Democrat, Carrick said, and refine his explanation of why he switched parties.
Caruso flipped between Republican and no party preference several times before becoming a Democrat in January.
Still, Carrick, a longtime pundit on California politics, said Caruso will be an exuberant campaigner this fall who will spend big to get his message across.
“He is clearly planning an aggressive field operation and has obviously stepped up his retail campaign,” Carrick said.
Bass can also benefit from recent failure from Dist’s opponents. Atti. George Gascón to get a reminder on the ballot.
If the signature campaign had been successful, it could have been on the November ballot, although that is not a certainty. Had that been the case, it would likely have increased turnout among conservative voters who disapprove of Gascón and favor Caruso.
Recall supporters favored Caruso 57% to 24%, according to the poll. Caruso, a former LAPD commissioner, said earlier this year he supported the recall, while Bass opposed it.
Had the recall been on the ballot, it would have posed a serious threat to Gascón. The poll found registered voters countywide would have favored recall by 41% to 20%, with the rest undecided. Citywide, the margin was slightly tighter, with 37% in favor of the recall, 23% opposed and the rest undecided.
The UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll was conducted Aug. 9-15 among 4,538 registered voters in Los Angeles County. It included 1,746 City of Los Angeles voters, 1,212 of whom were considered likely voters. The estimated margin of error for the sample of registered voters is +/- 2.5 percentage points for the county sample and +/- 3 percentage points for the city.
Times editor Iris Lee contributed to this report.
Competitive UK litigation against Meta will move to a class certification hearing – TechCrunch
A new antitrust lawsuit filed in the UK against Facebook/Meta – seeking to extract billions in damages from the social media giant via a class action lawsuit with opt-out – will go to a hearing of certification at the end of January 2023, after Meta did not contest the choice of forum to hear the request.
The case was filed in January with the Competition Appeal Tribunal – which must decide whether the claim should be certified as a class action and proceed to a full trial.
Commenting in a statement, Kate Vernon of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan UK, LLP, the law firm acting for the litigant, said: “Earlier this year, Facebook/Meta decided not to challenge the Tribunal’s jurisdiction over Meta Inc (the American parent company of Facebook) and Meta Ireland (the Irish subsidiary of Facebook), which means that the case can now progress in earnest against the three proposed defendants. This was an important step for the claim, as it allows the claim to progress more quickly to the first substantive hearing. We are really happy that the file is progressing and that we have the certification hearing, scheduled for the end of January 2023.”
Class action-style lawsuits that have sought collective damages for privacy breaches have faced a bitter fight in the UK – with a hammer blow to the category last November when Google prevailed in a Supreme Court appeal against long-running Safari privacy litigation workaround after court rejects plaintiffs’ compensation claim for uniform loss of control, finding loss/damage must be proven on an individual basis in order to seek compensation – so it will be interesting to see whether a competition damage claim is allowed to proceed as a class action.
International competition law expert Dr. Lovdahl Gormsen, who is filing the complaint and acting as a representative of the proposed class, argues in it that Facebook has imposed unfair terms, prices and/or other terms of business on British Facebook users – in particular by requiring users to hand over their personal data as a condition of access to the Facebook social network, and failing to share with users the benefits it derives from this data. Thus, loss of privacy also underlies competition litigation.
At the direction of the Court, a legal notice regarding the claim has been issued providing information to anyone in the proposed class (all individuals domiciled in the UK between February 11, 2016 and December 31, 2019 who have used Facebook at least once times), or any third party having a legitimate interest in the claim, to make oral and/or written submissions to the Tribunal.
The notice also provides information for aanyone with an interest in the claim who wishes to object to Dr. Lovdahl Gormsen acting as a class representative, or to object to the claim itself.
Commenting in a statement, Dr Lovdahl Gormsen said: ‘I am delighted that we have received the dates for the certification hearing. This will be heard at the Competition Appeal Tribunal in London between January 30 and February 1, 2023. They will decide whether the claim can go forward as a class action and whether I should be authorized as a representative of the proposed class.
“Engagement with the proposed group and others interested in the claim is very important to me. Any member of the proposed class, or any third party with a legitimate interest in the proposed claim (who is not a member of the proposed class), may apply to the Court for leave to make oral and/or written submissions at the hearing. certification. Such a request must be made in writing, reasoned and be received by the Tribunal before 4 p.m. on October 10, 2022,” she added.
“Similarly, if you wish to object to the application for a Collective Process Order and/or my authorization as Proposed Class Representative, you must write to the Court setting out the reasons for your objection within the same time limit.”
Further details of the dispute can be found at facebookclaim.co.uk.
Meta has been contacted for comment.
The intertwining of competition law and privacy concerns is also causing headaches for Meta in Germany, where the competition regulator has spent years bringing ‘exploitative abuse’ complaints against the tech giant. , related to its combination of user data on different services – to create so called “superprofiles” of users.
If successful, the pioneering proceedings could see a structural separation from Meta’s business empire imposed by Germany without the need for it to order the dissolution of its operations. Legal issues relating to the German FCO case were referred to Europe’s highest court last year – and a decision is expected imminently. So that’s another thing to watch out for.
55,000-Year-Old Bison ‘Blue Babe’ Was So Well Preserved It Could Be Eaten: NPR
University of Alaska Museum of the North
In 1979, researchers unearthed the mummified body of a 55,000-year-old steppe bison in the tundra of Alaska. Shortly after, they cut off a piece of his neck – to eat!
Here is a story told in rhyme:
This is not a traditional story.
Not many names or dates, so don’t worry.
Nor is it incredibly timely,
But this is an Ice Age steppe bison.
And a man whose thought process challenges me.
Let’s start with the creature, lived over 55,000 years ago
Was brought to his knees by a lion ancestor enemy.
The bison descended on the permafrost floor,
What kept him from being eaten or found.
Neither predator nor man disturbed the giant mass
As it remained enclosed in a protective frozen glass.
Leaping forward towards 1979,
a team of explorers venture into the mine
Gold is what they seek,
where the bison touched the ground
With a hydraulic mining pipe they melted,
Frozen mud, until someone says, Whoa! Stop! Hey!
They reported their findings to officials at the University of Alaska Fairbanks
Dale Guthrie, led the excavations, limiting the interstitials.
The skeleton, the skin, the muscles — all close–impeccable condition,
Guthrie named it Blue Babe, then cut a piece off for a culinary mission.
“Do you know what we can do?” He asked
Host a dinner party and with cooking the meat I’ll be loaded.
The Blue Babe neck steak served eight,
With vegetables and spices, and a lot of liquor they ate
Years later, writing on taste,
Guthrie said, Once thawed, one might confuse
The aroma of beef, not unpleasantly earthy.
But once in the mouth, his wife, Mary Lee Guthrie,
Told Gimlet podcasters, it was worse than beef jerky.
Still, it was a big party, she remembered fondly,
A dreamy symbolism of the meal that endures.
It was a feast; by all accounts a real celebration
An “imagination of the human experience on earth!”
she said, with joy.
Macron says he is confident about energy supply this winter
Although they are less dependent than other European countries, they are still not very reassured when electricity prices are around 10 times more expensive than they were last year. The energy crisis in the region will not ignore France.
4 things to watch for in the Chicago Bears preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns, including Roquan Smith’s return and final roster battles
Chicago Bears starters are expected to see their most extended preseason playing time when they take on the Cleveland Browns at 6 p.m. Saturday FirstEnergy Stadium.
Here are four storylines to watch in the final preseason matchup before the opener.
1. Roquan Smith in action
This will be the preseason debut of linebacker Roquan Smith after he missed the first two games while conducting a “hold-in” amid stalled contract negotiations. Smith attended meetings and practices but didn’t participate on the field.
After determining he would play out the final year of his rookie contract rather than continue negotiations, Smith returned to practice Saturday and had a week to ramp up. The game will be a chance to get more comfortable in live action with some new teammates, including middle linebacker Nicholas Morrow.
Smith’s teammates clearly were fired up to get him back on the field.
“It’s like a missing piece to the puzzle,” safety Eddie Jackson said. “Now you’ve got all your pieces, everybody’s here, it’s like, ‘All right, let’s go.’ I’m not saying we weren’t like that at first — it’s always next-man-up mentality — but just to have a guy like that back, one of our leaders, one of the (corner)stones of our defense, to have him back in the lineup is exciting and we’re ready to do some fun things.”
2. Justin Fields’ final tuneup
The Bears quarterback returns to the site of his first career start and is expected to play until halftime.
Fields’ previous trip to Cleveland didn’t provide the happiest of memories as the Browns racked up 15 quarterback hits and nine sacks in Week 3 of 2021. The Bears had 1 net passing yard and lost 26-6.
But this outing comes amid a fresh start for Fields, who will look to get more work in under a new coaching staff, further develop chemistry with the receivers who are healthy and build confidence after totaling just 27 snaps in the first two preseason games.
Fields completed 9 of 14 passes for 87 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in four drives against the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks. He was sacked twice and ran twice for 11 yards.
“Just poise, execution, running the offense, having command, presence out there, him doing his thing,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said of what he wants to see from Fields. “He’s a young player. This is a big-game experience for him … and he’s excited about it.”
3. Roster battles
Before last week, Teven Jenkins last played right guard his redshirt freshman season at Oklahoma State. When the Bears moved him to the position from right tackle Aug. 15, he had only two practices before starting against the Seahawks. So the second-year offensive lineman feels a bit more comfortable heading into this outing after five more practices at the position.
Jenkins said Saturday’s game is about “seizing opportunity” as one of several players looking to solidify either a starting position or a roster spot. For Jenkins, earning that spot would be the culmination of a wild month that included rumors the Bears were looking to trade him.
“I just sit there and do like an internal search of myself, and say, ‘This is my career. This is my life right here,’ ” Jenkins said. “I have to take a hold of it the way I have to and better myself and not let the outside noise affect me.”
Among the other players to watch are offensive tackles Braxton Jones and Larry Borom and cornerback Kindle Vildor, who didn’t play in the first two preseason games and can try to increase the trust of coaches as a starter opposite Jaylon Johnson.
And with several wide receivers missing practice this week because of injury — N’Keal Harry, Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr. and Tajae Sharpe — the healthy receivers will have ample opportunities to make their cases. Behind Darnell Mooney and Equanimeous St. Brown, those players are Dante Pettis, Isaiah Coulter, Nsimba Webster, Kevin Shaa and Chris Finke.
4. Browns quarterbacks
The Browns announced quarterback Deshaun Watson would not play in the final two preseason games, so while he has practiced with the team in training camp, he won’t be in the game against the Bears.
The NFL handed Watson an 11-game suspension, a $5 million fine and mandatory counseling after more than two dozen women accused Watson of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. The suspension begins Aug. 30 and will allow him to return for the Browns’ Dec. 4 game against Watson’s former team, the Houston Texans.
After joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles last week, the Browns rested most of their starters in Sunday’s game between the teams. So Jacoby Brissett, Watson’s replacement during the suspension, has yet to play in a preseason game.
That will change Saturday after Browns coach Kevin Stefanski announced Thursday that his starters, including Brissett, will play a to-be-determined amount of snaps in the game. In his six-year NFL career, Brissett has been a fill-in starter for Jimmy Garoppolo, Tom Brady, Andrew Luck, Tua Tagovailoa and now Watson.
American student struck by lightning, Bolt blew up her watch and her shirt melted
An 18-year-old college student at the University of West Florida was struck by lightning on the first day of her classes. Emma Eggler was on her way to class when she was struck by lightning in her chest at 2 p.m. on a rainy Monday (August 22), according to the ABC affiliate WEAR TV. She was knocked down and unable to move her legs. The force of the blast ripped Ms Eggler’s sweater, blew up her watch and even ripped a hole in her shoes and socks as power ripped through her body, the outlet added.
“My shirt was completely open from lightning,” Ms. Eggler said. WEAR TV. “It melted me.”
“I was able to take off my backpack but I couldn’t feel my legs at all and I was afraid of being paralyzed and I was really panicking,” she added.
University students and staff ran to Ms Eggler, picked her up and put her on a bench and dialed the emergency number 911.
The teenager said she felt very lucky after being taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.
“A lot of doctors told me that I should buy a lottery ticket because I was very lucky,” she said.
Another local publication reported that Ms Eggler tried to call her mother after the incident, but her phone blew. She then took the help of another student.
“He was very calm and collected. I thought he was a college staff member, not a student,” Ms Eggler said. WKRGTV.
Ms Eggler now plans to return to school next week, according to the WKRG TV report.
