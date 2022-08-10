MANA Bulls May Outsmart The Bears If They Stick To These Support Lines

Decentraland (MANA) may appear bullish as seen in the past couple of days due to buyers keeping the prices up hovering above 200 DMA as observed on the hourly chart. Regardless, the token still trades the sideways horizontal range with $0.75 for support and $1.0 resistance.

With the escalation seen on the hourly chart, trading volume has also spiked by 290% in the past couple of hours. Buyers saw a decline in MANA in triggered by the sell-off as it saw a decline to a 90-day low of $0.772 last May of 2022.

Despite the aggregation seen on the sideways range in the past few days, speculators saw the formation of a rounding bottom pattern on the daily price chart. With that said, buying of the token has intensified which prompted the price action to form higher-highs.

MANA Price Currently Trades at $1.02; Drops by 2.36%

According to CoinMarketCap, MANA price is currently trading at $1.02 or a dip of 2.36%. Despite it being bullish, the market capitalization stays neutral at around $2 billion as seen in the past 24 hours. With the rise of MANA, speculators also saw a boost in trading volume by 290% in the past 24 hours but still the MANA/BTC pair has dipped by 1.4%.

The price of MANA may rally as buyers keep the momentum and price up or above 200 DMA as presented on the hourly charts. On the daily charts, the 20-day EMA remains to be pumping zone for many buyers because the bears can’t intervene as long as they stick to the support lines.

MANA Overbought, Needs to Attract New Buyers

RSI also continue to hover and breached bullish hurdle above the semi-line, moving towards the overbought zone. More so, the MACD indicator also pinpoints to an uptrend seen on a daily time frame. MANA is moving towards the resistance zone. So, even if the coin is regarded as extremely bullish, there is always the potential of the coin to rally above the resistance line of $1.5.

After a bitter-sweet taste of uncertainty, the coin is now soaring high with some interference coming from the bears. Apparently, Bitcoin’s price spike is a huge boost to MANA’s uptrend movement as the king of crypto, which now trades above the 23k mark, supports and pushes the token.

The rate of recovery shown by MANA may not be enough to boost investor confidence and the token may need to attract more new buyers to ensure full and continuous recovery.

MANA total market cap at $1.9 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com