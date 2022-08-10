Peter Jackson wishes he could watch his Lord of the Rings trilogy like a normal person – but sadly, he said, that could never happen.
News
Peter Jackson said he considered hypnosis so he could watch LOTR again
“It was such a loss for me not to be able to experience them like everyone else, that I seriously considered going to a… hypnotherapist and hypnotizing myself, making me forget the movies and forget the work that I’d been doing it for the past six or seven years, so at least I could sit down and enjoy it.
Jackson said he consulted Derren Brown, a famous illusionist, and Brown thought he could help. But Jackson didn’t, he said, without explaining why.
It’s unclear what Brown would have done to help the director forget the years of hard work Jackson put into the classic trilogy, and a rep for Brown told The Washington Post that the illusionist was unavailable to answer. to the questions.
But some hypnotherapists say a memory wipe a la “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” – a 2004 film in which a broken couple seek out a fictitious service to completely erase each other’s memories – is mostly the Hollywood thing.
Andrew Cunningham, a British hypnotherapist, wrote in a 2015 HuffPost essay that hypnotherapy cannot erase memories entirely, but rather can alter the way a person experiences a negative event.
“Each time we remember, we add to that memory even though it may seem like we’re just remembering. And it’s in the style of recall that hypnotherapy can help us ‘forget’,” he said. – he writes “Because what we want to forget is not the fact that it happened, but how we feel about this memory, the way the emotions and the body react to the memory. “
Ava Evans, a Los Angeles-based hypnotherapist, also said erasing memories is impossible, and others in her field would agree, she said. She told the Post that while people seek her out to forget traumatic experiences, she instead works with them to remove the “negative emotion” from a memory.
But using hypnotherapy to forget a memory completely, “I’ve never heard of that,” she said, adding, “Forgetting a strong memory like forgetting a movie you made, I think that would be unlikely using hypnotherapy”.
Jackson’s remarks came ahead of the release of Amazon’s new series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” which premieres Sept. 2 and cost nearly half a billion dollars for its first season. Jackson said he was originally approached to work on the project, but when he asked to see the script, he never received a copy. Jackson therefore did not work on the series, he said.
In response to Jackson’s remarks, Amazon Studios told The Hollywood Reporter that “In pursuing the rights to our show, we were obligated to keep the series distinct and separate from the movies.”
Jackson noted that, in some ways, he was lucky not to be involved. He will finally get a version of his wish – to watch the series with fresh eyes and without knowing how it was achieved.
“The only thing I’m looking forward to is seeing him as a perfectly neutral viewer because I always felt when we did the Lord of the Rings movies, that I was the unlucky person who didn’t never got to see them as a… coming-out-of-the-blue type movie.
Amazon is also thrilled, adding in its statement, “We have the utmost respect for Peter Jackson and The The Lord of the Rings movies and are thrilled that he can’t wait to watch power rings.”
washingtonpost
News
‘Success breeds success’: Lakeville South Cougars became Minnesota high school football’s new standard by sticking to theirs
Lakeville South’s football practice Monday morning wasn’t quite up to snuff. Not for the Cougars. Not with the standard they’ve set for themselves in recent years, which has resulted in unprecedented success.
And Lakeville South coach Ben Burk let his players know about it, while also giving them an option.
“If you don’t want me to hold you to the standard, I won’t. You just tell me,” Burk said. “But they’re like, ‘No, we want it. We know what the expectation level is.’ ”
That, Burk said, is the difference between where the Cougars were four years ago and where they are now. That standard of effort and execution was previously an idea, and now is a reality that has been realized year after year.
“Success breeds success,” Burk said. “Even the guys that didn’t play in games, (they) watched guys do that at the high level, so now they’re trying to emulate it. They have a model, and it’s easier to follow a model. So that’s kind of what we’re doing and hoping for and breeding the next group to try to be similar.”
That’s how you reach the heights to which the Cougars have ascended. They enter the 2022 season — which they open at home Thursday against Park — on a 21-game winning streak. Lakeville South reached Class 6A state tournament semifinals in 2018 and 2019. It finished the truncated 2020 season at 8-0 and atop the Associated Press state rankings. It finished off a perfect 13-0 season last fall with a state championship.
The Cougars have quickly established themselves as Minnesota high school football’s new big-school standard. And yet Lakeville South knows past success means little for this fall’s group. Each season brings a different cast of characters and ensuing results.
The consistent for the Cougars is their set of values: pride, passion, discipline and brotherhood. If they stick to those, success tends to follow. If they don’t, history will not repeat itself.
“The coaches are always saying we have a target on our back and other teams are always going to bring their best out against us every week,” said senior running back Carson Hansen, an Iowa State commit. “So we’ve got to stay motivated and ready and never get complacent.”
Part of that motivation is indeed carrying on the newly-developed tradition of success. The winning streak, for example, is a source of pride. This group doesn’t want to be the one to end it.
“It’s part of building a championship culture over time, right? It’s not just one year,” Burk said. “So they’ve got to prove that last year wasn’t a flash in the pan. It’s up to them to prove that. They care about that and it motivates them, and it should. We like to encourage and foster it, for sure.”
Senior linebacker Owen McCloud admitted the winning streak is indeed in the back of players’ minds, but the team is still primarily looking forward. That’s been the case since last season ended.
On the bus ride home from U.S. Bank Stadium last November, just hours after the Cougars claimed the state title, Hansen found himself thinking, “Man, I want to do it again. I want to enjoy the process and get back up the mountain.”
That was also the coaching staff’s message this offseason. The fire to win still burns within the program. For the coaches, that’s less about legacy building — Burk noted the Cougars’ staff is flush with hall of famers, and those coaches don’t often discuss wins and championships — but about wanting the next group of kids to experience the joy of victory as a result of hard work.
But for players, there is a bit of incentive to cement their place in state lore.
Hansen noted his senior class’ goal upon entry to the varsity level was to “dominate.” They do not use the word “dynasty”; that’s something Hansen noted isn’t discussed until after a high school career is finished, if ever. But a third straight season finished atop the state would certainly cement this group’s stature.
“It’s a goal, a goal for all of us,” McCloud said. “It’s definitely in my head every day through practice, and we think about it, for sure.”
And yet the Cougars know that possibility can only become a reality in the future by focusing on the present.
“I think we just need to put what happened in the past behind us,” Cougars senior Ryder Patterson said. “Get through camp, Week 1, Week 2, and then worry about what comes after that later.”
Is that ever a difficult task considering just how rich that recent past is?
“Maybe, but we have a lot to look forward to,” Patterson said. “What’s coming is really, really special.”
News
Amazon closes five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Amazon is closing five warehouses in Massachusetts.
The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph and Mansfield.
There are plans to renovate the Mansfield and Randolph warehouses.
“We regularly review how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers and customers, and this includes upgrading our facilities,” Amazon spokeswoman Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. “As part of this effort, we will be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph and Mansfield and offering all employees the option of relocating to several different delivery stations across Massachusetts.”
Amazon works with employees to provide work opportunities at nearby locations and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
Grub5
News
Michigan Lottery Numbers for Thursday, August 25
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
These Michigan lotteries were drawn on Thursday:
Fantasy 5 Double Game: 12-14-25-36-38
lucky for life: 05-06-09-27-30, Lucky ball: 8
Lotto Poker: QD-JS-6D-9D-6H
WINNING THE LOTTERY: BLESSING FOR SOME, CURSE FOR OTHERS
Daily Noon 3: 3-3-1
Daily Noon 4: 1-8-7-9
Daily 3: 1-0-8
MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT WINNER CAN CHOOSE TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS
Daily 4: 8-7-5-7
Fantasy 5: 06-11-16-30-36
Estimated Jackpot: $100,000
Keno: 02-05-12-15-16-31-33-35-36-37-40-42-46-48-53-57-58-64-68-71-74-77
MEGA MILLIONS LOTTERY DRAW: WINNERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS IN THESE STATES
Estimated Mega Millions Jackpot: $135,000,000
Estimated Powerball Jackpot: $115,000,000
Fox
News
JP Sears was part of the Yankees future, now he’s facing the Bombers with the A’s
OAKLAND — JP Sears was surprised when he got the news. The left-hander had broken camp with the Yankees and pitched in some important spots for them this season. He was working down in Scranton with the Triple-A club when he was told he had been traded to the A’s.
“Obviously, it’s surprising, exciting, and lots of emotions,” Sears said. “That first day you didn’t really know what to think, but then after that I was just super, super excited to come over here and help his team out hopefully and do my best to win and kind of carry on what I’ve been doing this year. Just [having that] next up mentality and getting ready for the next start whenever that would be.”
Sears’ next start, his fourth with the A’s, will be Friday night against the Yankees at the Coliseum.
“Yeah, I mean it’s definitely unique facing a team where you know guys personally or have history with them,” Sears said. “So, it’s gonna be an exciting game. I’m excited for it. I’m looking forward to it, just looking forward to competing and just knowing some guys on the other side would definitely be unique.”
Since coming to the A’s, Sears has had a chance to be a full-time big leaguer and he’s responded well. He is 2-0 in three starts with a 1.76 ERA. He is very well aware of the challenge the Yankees lineup will present him on Friday night.
“I think that they have a really versatile lineup. A lot of power in the lineup. A lot of speed. Just a lot of different different types of hitters,” Sears said. “Obviously, they’ve had a great year and are looking to continue on that the rest of the year into the postseason. So anytime you get a chance to face a really good team that is in contention, it’s really exciting.”
Sears was part of the group of young arms like Clarke Schmidt, Luis Gil and Ron Marinaccio that the Yankees planned on having help them in their run to the playoffs. Now, Sears gets more opportunities to showcase his talent, but is on a team that is struggling.
“I approach every game like it’s a World Series game or a postseason game, whether you’re on a team that’s going to play in the playoffs or on teams that’s not having as good of a year,” Sears said. “So I think every time I go out there, I’m trying to fill the zone with strikes and you try and keep guys off on pitches and, and just compete. It doesn’t really matter who it was against or what teams for the history I have with that team. It’s just about competing and having fun and doing my best.”
The lefty was an 11th-round pick of the Mariners in 2017. He was dealt to the Yankees in November of that year with Juan Then for Nick Rumbelow. After missing the 2020 season with the minor leagues canceled by COVID, Sears rocketed through the Yankees system in 2021 jumping from Class-A in 2019 to Triple-A in 2021. He made the big league team out of spring training. Sears made seven appearances, including two starts for the Yankees, pitching to a 2.05 ERA.
“I definitely won’t forget that ever,” Sears said of making his big league debut in Yankee Stadium on April 13 against the Blue Jays. “Being in the stadium back in April for my debut. The great crowd, the great fans, the great franchise which has so much history. And I feel really blessed to have worn pinstripes in my career already. And, I won’t forget that.”
Sears, who had faced the A’s in one of his two starts, was dealt to Oakland along with Cooper Bowman, Luis Medina and Ken Waldichuk for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino. The Yankees also shipped Hayden Wesneski to the Cubs for Scott Effross and Jordan Montgomery to the Cardinals for Harrison Bader. That’s much of the pitching depth the Yankees were counting on this year, especially after Gil went down early in the year with a torn ulnar collateral ligament requiring Tommy John surgery.
Now, the Yankees are feeling that crunch with Nestor Cortes heading to the injured list on Thursday, joining Luis Severino, who has been on the IL since July. They are both expected back in the middle of July. And Friday they will face that crunch head-on, when they face one of the talented young arms they dealt away to make a playoff push.
()
News
US Department of Justice set to release Trump’s research affidavit
The US Department of Justice is expected to release one of the most sought-after legal documents in recent history later Friday: an affidavit supporting the recent FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence.
The document is being sought by a slew of news organizations and others amid intense public interest and political uproar over the FBI’s unprecedented action in an ongoing investigation into the former president’s handling of classified government documents after he left the White House in January 2021.
A federal judge ordered the Justice Department late Thursday to unseal a redacted version of the affidavit by noon Friday after prosecutors offered to black out sections to protect sensitive details of the investigation. The redactions were made under seal and cannot be seen by the public.
The Aug. 8 search of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida, in which FBI agents removed 11 sets of classified documents, some of them labeled top secret, sparked a political firestorm, Trump and his allies accusing the Biden administration of ‘weaponizing’ law enforcement against him. The administration denies the charge.
The search warrant, unsealed Aug. 12, showed Trump was being investigated for potential violations of the Espionage Act and other offenses related to his handling of government documents.
On his Truth Social platform, Trump, who said he wanted the affidavit unsealed, wrote on Friday, “Political Hacks and Thugs had no right, under the Presidential Records Act , to storm Mar-a-Lago and steal everything in sight, including passports and privileged documents.”
It remains to be seen what details of the investigation the affidavit will reveal. Prior to Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart’s order, the Justice Department had opposed the release of the affidavit, saying it contains critical details about ongoing investigations and requires so many redactions that unsealing it would be useless.
But Reinhart appeared to accept the government’s proposed redactions in the document. In his order, Reinhart wrote that he had reviewed the redacted affidavit along with an accompanying legal memorandum, and concluded that “the government has discharged its obligation to show compelling reason/good cause to seal portions of the affidavit because disclosure would reveal (1) the identities of witnesses, law enforcement officers, and unindicted parties, (2) strategy, focus, scope, the sources and methods of the investigation, and (3) grand jury information protected by the federal rule of criminal procedure.
Citing the “historical significance” of the Mar-A-Lago search, media outlets pushing to unseal the affidavit filed a new motion on Thursday asking that portions of the Justice Department memo justifying the redactions be unsealed.
“Like the search warrant affidavit itself, the record is a court record to which a presumption of public access applies,” they wrote.
The FBI’s search for Mar-A-Lago came seven months after Trump turned over to the National Archives 15 boxes of government documents he brought to Mar-A-Lago after leaving the White House in January 2021.
Under the Presidential Records Act, all presidential records are the property of the US government and must be turned over to the National Archives by outgoing presidents.
In a May 10 letter to a Trump attorney, Acting US Archivist Debra Wall wrote that the boxes contained more than 100 classified documents comprising more than 700 pages. The National Archives released the letter this week.
The FBI’s investigation into Trump’s handling of classified records represents the latest legal headache for the former president as he plans to run for re-election in 2024.
In the 21 months since he lost his re-election bid in November 2020, Trump has been investigated by congressional investigators and prosecutors for his efforts to overturn the results. of the vote.
USA voanews
News
Russian soldier who defected describes life inside Putin’s war in Ukraine
Reuters
Analysis-In the shadow of war, Porsche prepares for its market debut
HAMBURG/LONDON (Reuters) – Preliminary steps to take Porsche to the stock market are expected in the coming days, six people familiar with the matter said, adding executives from parent company Volkswagen and family members were meeting to sell the car. idea to wary investors. An IPO would test the investor appeal of Europe’s largest automaker as the continent grapples with the economic impact of war in Ukraine, the threat of gas rationing and recession , and the most severe inflation in decades, driven by energy costs. When stock market volatility reduced listings, a long-awaited public sale would also demonstrate the scale of the appetite for a stake that gives a stake in a high-profile brand but is too small to influence board decisions. administration.
yahoo
‘Success breeds success’: Lakeville South Cougars became Minnesota high school football’s new standard by sticking to theirs
Microsoft CEO Worried About Crypto Into Game World
Casinos History Of Gambling In Brief
Amazon closes five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts
Michigan Lottery Numbers for Thursday, August 25
Bitcoin Approaching $22K, Market Gets New Reason to Celebrate?
The Best Email Internet Marketing Strategy
JP Sears was part of the Yankees future, now he’s facing the Bombers with the A’s
US Department of Justice set to release Trump’s research affidavit
Russian soldier who defected describes life inside Putin’s war in Ukraine
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance2 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports3 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
News2 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
News2 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News2 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Original Streaming Content is Taking Over