Ravens running back competition ‘couldn’t be much more open’ ahead of preseason opener against Titans – The Denver Post

The Ravens never understood their backfield last season.

It’s a strange thing to say about a team that finished third in the league in a rush, but Greg Roman’s offense, with quarterback Lamar Jackson at its center, is designed to produce an advantage crushing on the ground. We saw it in 2019 and 2020, but not so much in 2021 after the team’s top two running backs, JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards, tore their ACLs ahead of the first regular season snap.

The names of those who filled in — Devonta Freeman, Latavius ​​Murray and Le’Veon Bell — were familiar to NFL fans, but the players had lost their peak form. Gone are most of the explosive double-digit wins that seemed routine with Dobbins and Edwards carrying the ball.

The Ravens expected a return to form in 2022 with Dobbins and Edwards rehabilitating knee injuries. They received a dose of good news on Monday when Dobbins returned to training for the first time in nearly a year, but coaches aren’t sure if the 2020 second-round pick will immediately look like the fullback who has averaged 6 yards per carry as a rookie. Edwards remains on the physically unable to perform list.

That means the Ravens are once again auditioning a group of prospects and rebounders who may have to fill the gap behind Jackson in the opening weeks of the season. These include Mike Davis, starting part-time for the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons the past two seasons; Former Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys backup Corey Clement; Justice Hill, a 2019 fourth-round pick who tore his Achilles tendon last September; and rookie Tyler Badie, a sixth-round pick who impressed in offseason practices.

Anyone can guess which of these riders will be featured the most in Week 1.

“It couldn’t be much more open than running back right now,” coach John Harbaugh said.

That’s why no group will be scrutinized more when the Ravens face the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night in their preseason opener. Most of the team’s stars, including Jackson, won’t play, but Davis, Clement, Hill and Badie will have their chances to redraw the pecking order at a position vital to Roman’s offense.

“The big thing for us as coaches now is that we see these guys, but we try to push them all to the front row – we try to push them all there – and then see who grab the ring brass and how it shakes,” the Ravens offensive coordinator said. “But we want to make sure we’re ready because any of those guys could play.”

Davis, 29, rushed for more NFL yards (2,034) than Clement, Hill and Badie combined and entered camp as the safest bet to replace Dobbins or Edwards. But the coaches didn’t treat him as a presumed favorite for the role. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry for the Seattle Seahawks in 2018, then dropped to 3.8 yards per carry in his final two seasons with the Panthers and Falcons. He’s also a confident receiver with 169 career catches, a trait Harbaugh pointed out when discussing Davis in June. The Falcons, Davis’ home side, signed him to a two-year contract ahead of the 2021 season, but released him in May.

“There was a lot of disappointment; I would personally say that I didn’t feel like I had my best year ever,” he said. “With this situation, I would say yes, it feeds me.”

He said he didn’t know how the Ravens would use him, but “all I know is whatever I’m here to do, I’ll be ready for it.”

“Mike is probably like the Swiss army knife in the room,” Ravens running backs coach Craig Ver Steeg said, noting that Davis can punch an inside gap on one play and look like a wide receiver the next.

The Ravens signed Clement, an undrafted 2017 free agent from Wisconsin, the day before training camp began. The 27-year-old is a powerfully built runner who showed quickness between tackles during his brief stint with the Ravens, drawing praise from Roman. He posted career highs of 321 yards and 4.3 yards per carry in 2017, his rookie season with the Eagles.

“You could see from day one that he’s a pro’s pro,” Ver Steeg said. “He gets it and studies at night and knows how to adapt to an offense. You can see its power. You can see its speed. He has a very good pass [protection] aptitude. On top of that, he’s a very capable special teams guy in this league. So he brings a nice veteran element into the room.

Hill, 24, is the most familiar face to Ravens fans. He turned heads with the speed of his sprinter in his rookie summer of 2019, but couldn’t break through the lineup consistently in 2019 or 2020 and lost all of last season to a tear in his Achilles’ tendon. He faces crucial training camp, with the possibility of earning plenty of playing time or falling into the Ravens’ plans.

So far, Hill is moving in the right direction.

“There’s a guy, if you think back to two years ago, he had a really defined role – perimeter, speed screens,” Ver Steeg said. “But he came back and showed parts of that [are] even better than before. So I’m excited for him. He’s a guy who can’t wait to get out and mingle with another team.

Hill said he used the last year to “reflect and improve in the areas you need to work on.” He described himself not only as a healthy player, but also as a more confident player.

The 5-foot-8, 197-pound Badie is the smallest of the contenders. He rushed for 1,604 yards at Missouri last season, a total that led the Southeastern Conference, and impressed Ravens coaches with his versatility. As the 2022 draft pick, he looks likely to make the team, but his potential role is up in the air.

There’s a lot going on in this most competitive group of positions.

“Our job is to expose everyone … to everything, and make sure everyone has the full base and full scope of our attack covered,” Ver Steeg said. “We’ll mix them all up and see. … I see the No. 1 potential in every guy. My job is to make every guy push themselves to be a No. 1.”

Pre-season, week 1

[email protected]

Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

TV: Ch.11

Radio: 97.9FM, 101.5FM, 1090AM

