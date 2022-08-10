Republicans attack US raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion

Republican colleagues of former US President Donald Trump came to his defense on Tuesday, demanding an explanation for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where agents were looking for classified documents he had taken from the White House at the end of his presidency in January 2021.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has vowed to open an investigation if Republicans take control of the House from Democrats early next year, which polls show is a separate political possibility .

“I’ve seen enough,” McCarthy said in a tweet. “The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of militarized politicization. When Republicans take over the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned.”

He warned Attorney General Merrick Garland, head of the Department of Justice, to “keep your paperwork and clear your schedule” to testify at an inquest.

Former Trump Vice President Mike Pence said: “I share the deep concern of millions of Americans over the unprecedented search of President Trump’s personal residence. No former President of the United States has ever been searched in his personal residence in American history.”

Pence said Monday’s search of Trump’s Atlantic Ocean estate “undermines public confidence in our justice system, and Attorney General Garland must be held accountable to the American people for why this action was taken.” , and he must do so immediately”.

Other Republican lawmakers called the search an abuse of power, though the search was authorized by the court and likely approved at the highest levels of the Justice Department. Garland’s role, if any, was not known.

Firebrand Conservative Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene posted “DEFUND THE FBI!” on Twitter, a language game that some liberals have used to “defund the police” in response to allegations of excessive force used by local police departments against minorities.

Conservative Fox News host Sean Hannity, a longtime Trump ally, told his millions of viewers Monday night: “Make no mistake, if you’re associated with Donald Trump in any way, You better cross all your t’s and dot all your i’s, ’cause they’re coming for you with the full force of the feds.”





Meanwhile, opposition Democrats have said little about the search of Trump’s property, and the White House has said President Joe Biden had no prior knowledge of the search, which lasted for hours.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “We believe in the rule of law, and that is what our country is. And no one is above the law, not even the President of the United States, not even a former President of the United States. “

Meanwhile, Trump has used the search of his winter home as a chance to raise more campaign money, possibly eyeing another run for the White House in 2024.

In a text message sent to supporters on Tuesday morning, Trump said, “MAR-A-LAGO has been raided.” He said, “It’s time for ALL PATRIOTS to step up and oppose the left’s reckless witch hunts and political persecution of President Trump!”

He asked donors to contribute between $45 and $5,000.

Trump could release the contents of the search warrant but has not. He turned over 15 boxes of documents, including some containing classified documents, to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) in January, a year after leaving office.

But the FBI obtained the search warrant to search for more documents and took away more material after searching Trump’s office and opening his safe.

The Presidential Archives Act of 1978 established that all presidential archives belong to the public and are automatically transferred to NARA custody upon a commander-in-chief leaving office. All presidential libraries and museums are part of NARA, although Trump has not built such a facility and has shown little interest in doing so.

Trump could face criminal charges for failing to immediately turn over classified material as he left office, though such a prosecution is a rarity.

He also faces investigations for his role in instigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers gathered to certify Biden winning the 2020 election, and a scheme by some of his lawyers. to nominate voters favoring Trump to replace official voters. promised to Biden.

Additionally, Trump is facing an investigation in the southern state of Georgia where he asked a state election official to “find” him enough votes – more than 11,000 – that he needed to vote. overturning Biden’s victory in the state.