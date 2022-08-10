Selected Candidates To Get Financial Help Under JSPN Scholarship, Check Details

A playground dubbed Australia’s most dangerous playground was the scene of another horrific injury which saw a three-year-old girl break her leg on the steep slide.

Boongaree Nature Play Park in Berry, on the south coast of NSW, is at the center of a new petition launched by furious father Mitch Liddicoat after his three-year-old daughter Harlow broke her leg on the infamous waterslide in the Monday playground.

The playground has been the subject of heated debate for months after more than 40 young children were seriously injured on the slide alone since it opened in late January.

Three-year-old Harlow suffered a serious broken leg and is due surgery after sliding down the slide at Boongaree Nature Play Park in Berry on the NSW south coast (pictured, Harlow at the hospital after Monday’s incident)

The list of seriously injured children includes Tisha Fleming’s four-year-old daughter, whose legs were forced to the top of the slide as she rushed and broke from hyperextension.

Mr Liddicoat told Daily Mail Australia that he and his wife Tayla were delighted to take their children to the park for some fresh air and fun before the day took a dramatic turn when Harlow asked to go on ” the big slide.

“When we got to the top, she was waving to mom and asking me to go down the slide with her,” he said.

The ‘big slide’ at Boongaree Nature Play Park in Berry (above) has been the site of more than 40 serious child injuries, including a little girl who broke both her legs

“What we didn’t know was that there’s a big crease in the slide that you can’t really see from the outside,” he said.

Mr Liddicoat said the force of the slide was enough to scare him and he could not imagine how the slide was considered safe for toddlers.

“It was very, very fast when we came down and we were catapulted all over the slide. It was like being in a dryer,” he said.

“Harlow hit her leg on the side of the slide and by the time we got down to the bottom she was screaming blue murder, just bloodcurdling screams.

“I still have a hard time getting the sound out of my head, I’ll never forget that.”

Other injuries at ‘Australia’s most dangerous park’ include three broken collarbones, multiple head injuries, dislodged teeth and a fractured face (pictured, Boongaree Nature Play Park)

He said the family later saw a man coming down the slide and were startled when he was sent flying and landed “flat on his back”.

“He got up and said ‘wow, that’s really dangerous,’” Mr Liddicoat said.

“If it’s not safe for a grown man, then how safe is it for a three-year-old?”

Little Harlow was rushed to hospital from the playground where specialists confirmed she suffered an ‘extensive fracture’ to her shin.

Three-year-old little Harlow’s leg has been in a cast but she still faces the possibility of surgery due to the severity of her break (pictured, Harlow after the incident)

The three-year-old is now in a cast but still faces the possibility of surgery due to the nature of her break.

“It’s all been quite traumatic for everyone, especially Harlow,” Mr Liddicoat said.

To help raise awareness of the park’s dangers and encourage the council to remove the ‘death trap’ slide, the devastated Harlow family have started an online petition.

“When we went to the park on Monday we knew there had been injuries so we thought we were doing the right thing by supervising,” Mr Liddicoat said.

Harlow suffered a serious shin fracture (above) after being thrown down the dangerous slide

“We want to let other parents know how dangerous this slide is. More than 40 children were seriously injured, and it was only the parents who reported it.

“At the end of the day, a child may not be able to go home to their family, all it takes is a bump on the head in the right place.”

Serious injuries from the slip would include a fractured face, dislodged teeth, five broken legs, burned skin, a black eye, a dislocated knee, three head injuries and a broken wrist.

Harlow’s father, Mitch Liddicoat, said the slide at Boongaree Nature Play Park has a large ‘crease’ in the middle (above) that cannot be seen from the outside.

Other Park injuries reportedly include three broken collarbones and a broken arm.

“If a child gets hurt, parents think ‘oh, it’s an accident’, but if a child gets hurt in a public space, the council needs to know about it,” Mr Liddicoat said.

Harlow’s family have urged anyone whose child is injured in a public park to contact the local council.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Shoalhaven City Council and Kidsafe Australia for comment.