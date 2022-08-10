Shariah-Compliant Islamic Coin Raises $200m, Beating All Records in 2022

Shariah-compliant Islamic Coin has secured $200M during its private sale from international private buyers. The crypto, targeting the world’s 2 billion Muslim population and ethics-first crypto adopters have broken all records, becoming the top private sale raise in 2022 and the top 10 raise in history.

The Shariah-compliant digital currency has gained a Fatwa, issued by the world’s leading experts in Sharia Law. The edict was led by Sheikh Dr. Nizam Mohammed Saleh Yaquby, recognized as ‘The Gatekeeper’ of a $2 trillion market for Islamic financial products.

The award-winning team includes leading traditional and Islamic Finance figureheads such as Peter Rafferty, former manager of the $600 billion portfolio at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Khamis Buharoon Al Shamsi, former Head of the Banks Inspection Team at the Central Bank of the UAE.

Co-founders Hussein Al Meeza, Mohammed Alkaff, Alex Malkov and Andrei Kuznetsov all boast impressive resumes. Both Mr. Al Meeza and Mr. Alkaff are leading experts in finance and technology. While Hussein Al Meeza was a key personality of Dubai Islamic Bank, the first fully-fledged Islamic bank in the world as well as a Founding Member of Emaar Properties and AMLAK Finance, Mohammed Alkaff is a computer science engineer, with more than 18 years of experience in Industry 4.0, Artificial Intelligence, and machine learning. Andrey Kuznetsov is a serial entrepreneur and engineer, focused on fintech, cybersecurity and network development, while Alex Malkov has consulted projects for its key members, including AAVE, Bequant, Scalable Solutions, AADollar and other industry leaders.

Islamic Coin’s ethics-first philosophy has earned it praise in the Middle East and internationally. The digital currency, built on a foundation of religious and ethical standards, is the only digital asset in the world that gives back to its community. 10% of each issuance of ISLM is directed towards the Evergreen DAO, which focuses on charity, philanthropy and Shariah-compliant and sustainable ventures.

Islamic Coin is built on its own Haqq Blockchain, the first Shariah-compliant decentralized ledger, specifically designed to abide by the rules and traditions of Islamic Finance. The international roadshow continues in the Middle East and Europe, and ISLM will be launching on top-tier exchanges soon.