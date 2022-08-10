Finance
Social Entrepreneurs Vs Business Entrepreneurs (The Similarities and Differences)
Business Entrepreneurs
Business entrepreneurs focus more on the profit and wealth side. Their main goal is to satisfy customer needs, provide growth for shareholders, expand the influence of their business, and to expose their business to the greatest number of individuals as they are able to. Commonly, some might neglect the ecological outcomes of their habits. The most important priority for the business entrepreneur is to earn revenue. They have to obtain revenue to enable them to essentially keep on delivering assistance or products to the clientele, care for themselves and their households, and provide for their business’ progress.
In the operation of beginning their enterprise, they search for holes in the market to fill. They try to find things that people need or want, and then they make a system or product that will satisfy that need or desire. The final outcome is to bring in returns by means of material items.
Social Entrepreneurs
The social entrepreneur’s chief emphasis is the communal and/or ecological health and well being. Once they realize an obstacle in the local community, surroundings, or methods of the people, they seize actions toward helping resolve that drawback. The central end goal for the social entrepreneur is not fortune or profit. Instead, they prioritize way more on serving the wants and needs of the local community in a much more versatile method. Often times, they will involve themselves in their jobs with very little financial resources, whilst furthermore making a significant difference on society.
Social entrepreneurs help to make the planet an improved place to live in. They concentrate a lot more on the greater good. Their jobs might not produce richness and income. At times, they will invest a considerable amount of their time and focus in transforming society with little in return. Social entrepreneurs fixate on several different topics, such as the economy, social disorganization, and inequality.
The Entrepreneurs In-Between
And then there are the entrepreneurs that look closely at both the business aspect of things and the social aspect of things. Whilst making a change in modern society, they will also look closely at creating earnings. This is a critical technique and it may be even preferable to carry out this approach than an extreme form of either business or social entrepreneurship. It is due to the fact that if you concentrate a large amount on the social and environmental side of things, you could wind up having insufficient money to do anything else. In contrast, if you aim so much on the business and material side of things, you could find yourself losing concentration and priority over the greater good.
Another thing appealing with regards to social entrepreneurship and the greater good is that it certainly is great for marketing. In the event that the mass media finds a company moving in the direction of favorable environmental and societal impact, the company is going to acquire more favorable compliments and awareness. Customers will much more likely spend money on this company. It is a very good strategy for developing long-term sustainability and also long-term important relationships with customers and investors.
And yet, you will discover those businesses that concentrate on the greater-good part of things just for the favorable mass media attention. Their motives may not at all be for the greater-good but merely for the primary goal of acquiring a lot more money and awareness. These kinds of business owners and organizations will not proceed exceedingly far. Ultimately, the media, the customers, and the people will catch up with the organization. In the event that the company is not authentic in supplying social value to the community as well as the environment, they are going to be caught in the act. Sooner or later, consumers will begin discovering the company’s true behavior. You can’t cover something forever. In the event that the whole thing is an act, and the organization really wants to keep receiving that favorable mass media attention, then that organization will need to maintain “acting” to obtain that beneficial popularity. Also it becomes demanding to always keep acting continuously.
Therefore the objective of this post is to establish the main difference between social entrepreneurs and business entrepreneurs. The differences are in their actions and their motives. Social entrepreneurs concentrate more on transforming the approaches of modern society for the good of the community and the environment, whilst business entrepreneurs concentrate a lot more on the income and wealth-building aspect of things.
The most significant and effective kind of entrepreneur is the one that practices the two styles. The most influencing type of entrepreneur is one who is able to naturally get other people to like them. Click here to find out how to get people to like you.
Finance
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Everyone seems to be talking about internet phone service as it is fast becoming one of the most popular services in the country. Many people still don’t understand what phone service using the internet is. One of the easiest explanations is that instead of talking over telephone wires, you’re talking using your internet connection. Commonly known as VOIP, it is just as good and just as reliable as the telephone service provided by the telephone company. One big difference though is price. Getting phone through your internet is much less expensive than the phone company and long distance to anywhere in the world can be as little as 1 cent a minute.
Internet phones use the internet to transmit voice. Just as the internet is a way to transfer data, now it can also be used for voice transmission as well as fax transmission. Regular fax machines can be used as well as regular phones. There is very little difference in the quality of the sound. It’s as reliable as your internet connection. Some people use it strictly for long distance calls worldwide, while others use it for their home phone, as well as for the savings on long distance calls.
A number of different companies offer VOIP phone service, and each has its own type of service.
Whether using it in your home as a regular phone, for long distance calls or a way to stay connected while travelling, internet phone service is definitely the way to go. With technology moving so quickly these days, people can expect even more options for internet phone service in the future.
Finance
Internet Marketing Online Business Tips for Selling Products Online
There are lots of new things in Internet marketing and an online business nowadays. People could find almost anything they need to know, identify which online places to go for entertainment or download digital products like ebooks and software. A beneficial experience an Internet user can get from the Web is to make money by selling products or services online. Discussed below are effective tips for successfully implementing cost-efficient online marketing campaigns.
For you to successfully have your Internet business going, you should first start with a Web host where you can place your products and service packages. Some people who sell products and services online use website templates with default settings for viewers to easily contact them via email or instant messaging and quickly add pictures to enhance the site’s visual impact. Lots of design tools and applications for manning your buyers’ different payment options are available as free programs or cheap software. An example of a website which offers quick and easy options for running an online business by selling products via Internet marketing campaigns is eBay.
eBay has been successful in making vendors sell their items. Sometimes, they do not even just sell items but can even do auctioning. This is where visitors can see the items and haggle on the price until the highest bidder can go and buy it from the vendor.
There are also other websites where you can sell your items. You would be successful in this as long as you know how to attract your clients. Use a template where your clients can browse through your website without experiencing any hassle or stress. You should regularly update the available sizes, colors, bundled products or services if any, the price, where it is made, what it is made and so on. Remember, by doing this, your customers will be interested in your site, could see the professionalism and can refer your website to friends and colleagues.
Keep in mind to make your payment mode hassle free. There are already couriers and banks to process payments and deliver your physical products. It is up to you however to make sure that you can trust them. Always make it a point to run the online business as safe and secure as possible for you and your customers.
If you want to sell products online, you should know how to accept credit cards on your website. There are many good reasons why this is a good idea. Here are some advantages to some of the types of customers that you can encounter:
There are chances where you will encounter impulse buyers. Right after they have seen your advertisement, they could be all hyped up on your products. If ever they would want to purchase your products as soon as possible, they will need a secure payment gateway. If you only accept checks, the more time they need to have their checks written and sent to your address via priority mail. This may also be a form of deterrence. Also, your customers may have second thoughts.
During your Internet marketing campaigns for your online business, you will surely encounter customers from other countries. By having a credit card account on your site for payment methods, this would be a huge relief to use for your international customers. They can handle situations when your current payment options are not accessible to your customers.
You can use your personal merchant account to accept credit cards on your site. For this to be possible, you need to have a bank that will permit you to start opening a merchant account. Other needs for this will depend on countries. You would need to check and consult about this with your local bank to gain more details.
If you do not like the method mentioned above, you can use a third party merchant. Nowadays, there are a lot of companies accepting credit cards, provided you are willing to pay fees in exchange. Another name for these providers are payment gateways.
How will you know which method to use? Initial costs when starting to open your merchant account is normally higher when you choose the second account which is the third party kind. However, keep in mind that not all third party merchants have fees.
On the other hand, transaction fees (this is what you pay to the third party merchant each time a customer purchases your product) are normally higher than when you use your own account. The second method which is the third party account is usually fine to use when you are not sure if you could purchase a good amount of your products. If you are just testing how your sale would go, this is where it is advisable to use the second method. It is also a convenient way for things to be taken good care of without you doing anything. The process ends where you would just retrieve a check at every last payment period.
Finance
Medical Terminology – First Step on a New Career Path
In these days of economic uncertainty, career change is a hot button issue. As baby boomers retire and leave the work force, employers are concerned about the shortage of skilled workers. In addition, corporate cost cutting, off-shoring, layoffs, and forced career changes leave many workers with difficult choices. Gone are the days of one job and one employer for life. Following a career path today can mean maneuvering many twists and turns, setbacks, side roads, and blind alleys. Where is the roadmap to a new career that provides enrichment, stability and growth potential?
One of the best ways to ease some of the uncertainty and increase your marketability quotient is to broaden your skill set. Since continuing education is often required to maintain licenses and certifications, make those education hours do double duty. The right training can mean more opportunities in your current field, and serve as a stepping stone to a new career. But which industries offer the best chance for job stability and advancement?
It is predicted that expanding healthcare and healthcare-related industries will require many additional skilled workers in the coming decade. According to Forbes Magazine, “As well-heeled baby boomers age, look to the health care industry… (B)etween 2004 and 2014, seven of the 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. will be in health care.” In addition to careers directly involved in patient care, demand for support professionals such as medical records and health information technicians, therapists, counselors, and medical transcriptionists will increase.
A basic requirement for entry into almost any healthcare-related career is a command of medical terminology. The ability to recognize, understand, spell, and pronounce basic medical terms, identify medical abbreviations, and decipher unfamiliar words using roots, suffixes and prefixes is a necessary tool to perform well in any medical setting. Medical terminology courses are widely available in online, home study and instructor-led formats. Because medical technology advances rapidly, medical terminology evolves to keep pace. To stay on top of new terminology, consider taking the course again if you’ve taken it in the past.
The Department of Labor database lists seven nontraditional careers that require medical terminology:
Medical Transcriptionists – To understand and accurately transcribe dictated reports, medical transcriptionists must understand medical terminology, anatomy and physiology, diagnostic procedures, pharmacology, and treatment assessments. They also must be able to translate medical jargon and abbreviations into their expanded forms.
Medical Records and Health Information Technicians – In addition to general education, coursework requirements for medical records and health information technicians includes medical terminology, anatomy and physiology, legal aspects of health information, health data standards, coding and abstraction of data, statistics, database management, quality improvement methods, and computer science.
Surgical Technologists – Surgical technologists receive their training in formal programs offered by community and junior colleges, vocational schools, universities, hospitals, and the military. In 2006, the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP) recognized more than 400 accredited training programs. Programs last from 9 to 24 months and lead to a certificate, diploma, or associate degree. Programs provide classroom education and supervised clinical experience. Students take courses in anatomy, physiology, microbiology, pharmacology, professional ethics, and medical terminology. Other topics covered include the care and safety of patients during surgery, sterile techniques, and surgical procedures. Students also learn to sterilize instruments; prevent and control infection; and handle special drugs, solutions, supplies, and equipment. Most employers prefer to hire certified technologists.
Occupational Therapist Assistants and Aides – There were 126 accredited occupational therapist assistant programs in 2007. The first year of study typically involves an introduction to health care, basic medical terminology, anatomy, and physiology. In the second year, courses are more rigorous and usually include occupational therapist courses in areas such as mental health, adult physical disabilities, gerontology, and pediatrics. Students also must complete 16 weeks of supervised fieldwork in a clinic or community setting.
Radiologic Technologists and Technicians – The Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology accredits most formal training programs for the field. The committee accredited more than 600 radiography programs in 2007. The programs provide both classroom and clinical instruction in anatomy and physiology, patient care procedures, radiation physics, radiation protection, principles of imaging, medical terminology, positioning of patients, medical ethics, radiobiology, and pathology.
Medical Assistants – Postsecondary medical assisting programs are offered in vocational-technical high schools, postsecondary vocational schools, and community and junior colleges. Programs usually last either 1 year and result in a certificate or diploma, or 2 years and result in an associate degree. Courses cover anatomy, physiology, and medical terminology, as well as typing, transcription, recordkeeping, accounting, and insurance processing. Students learn laboratory techniques, clinical and diagnostic procedures, pharmaceutical principles, the administration of medications, and first aid. They also study office practices, patient relations, medical law, and ethics. There are various organizations that accredit medical assisting programs, and accredited programs often include an internship that provides practical experience in physicians’ offices, hospitals, or other health care facilities.
Court Reporters – Candidates for first level court reporting certification – the CVR – must pass a written test of spelling, punctuation, vocabulary, legal and medical terminology and three 5-minute dictation and transcription examinations that test for speed, accuracy, and silence.
In addition to these fields, many other professionals can benefit from an understanding of medical terminology. Lawyers, paralegals, legal secretaries and other legal professionals handling cases involving medical-related issues are better able to litigate these cases when they understand the terminology involved. Health insurance professionals, as well as those working in medical billing and coding positions also benefit from a working knowledge of medical terminology.
Many agencies require certification in medical terminology for pharmacy technicians. Professionals and technicians of biology, dentistry, hospital administration and many others must properly utilize medical terminology to communicate with patients, staff, customers and colleagues. Therapists, technicians, counselors and home health care providers can improve communication, increase the quality of care to patients, and reduce oversights and liability issues with a clear understanding of medical terminology.
A course in medical terminology is a widely accessible means to broaden your skill set, boost your marketability, and increase opportunities for advancement in your current career while helping you map a route to exciting work in the healthcare industry. Doubling the value of your time and education leads to better employment that will enrich your life.
Finance
Anna Nicole Smith – Was She Murdered?
Speculation continues to swirl around the strange deaths of Anna Nicole Smith and her son. The most recent significant news on her death comes from the medical examiner, who announced his opinion that the death was an accidental overdose of a number of prescription medications. Some may think that this ends any criminal investigation into the matter. From a legal perspective, this is not accurate. Crimes ranging from murder to negligent homicide still remain as a possibility.
First, one should note that police and prosecuting attorneys are not bound by opinions of the local medical examiner. Medical examiners often disagree, and prosecutors commonly call outside medical examiners and other experts to support their legal theories.
Second, several types of homicides actually involve accidental deaths. Even some murders are not precisely intentional acts. For example, three main types of second-degree murder exist in many states. The first type occurs where the defendant intended to kill, the second involves an intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, and the third type is often regarded as a “depraved heart” murder. A depraved-heart murder generally occurs where the defendant exhibited behavior that shows an extremely reckless indifference to human life.
The other most common types of accidental death that amount to homicide are manslaughter and negligent homicide. Although states vary, the basic concept behind these two crimes is an act or failure to act where the defendant failed to recognize a high risk of death or serious bodily injury. Additionally, the prosecutor must prove gross negligence on the part of the defendant. In simple terms, gross negligence occurs where the defendant greatly deviates from what a reasonable person would have done (or not done) under the same or similar circumstances.
Thus, the fact that Smith died an accidental death does not foreclose the possibility that a homicide, and possibly even murder, occurred in this death.
The fact that Smith and her son died in a similar fashion over a short period of time certainly raises a suspicious eyebrow. Interestingly, Howard K. Stern was also in the same room as both Anna Nicole and Daniel on the respective dates of their deaths (although not necessarily at the exact time of death). However, such circumstantial evidence, by itself, generally amounts to only enough suspicion to start an investigation and make further inquiries. Without more, the authorities will have an uphill battle trying to prove a murder or other homicide.
Nonetheless, certain types of evidence would lend credence to a homicide theory. For example, if Howard K. Stern or another individual participated in procuring this cocktail of drugs with the actual intent of causing Smith to take the drugs and eventually die of an overdose, then a strong case of murder would emerge. But the authorities would most likely have to prove both participation in the procuring or taking of the drugs and simultaneous intent to kill Smith. A mere hope that Smith would die is probably insufficient to prove a homicide. The reason for this is that no one usually has legal duty to care for another adult. While a parent clearly has a legal duty to look after the well-being of his or her own child, the same kind of duty of protection does not exist regarding the welfare of an adult unless another person somehow assumes that duty.
An example of this would be a private nurse. The nurse hired by Smith conceivably owed a legal duty of reasonable care to Smith, but an individual like Stern would generally have no such duty. However, if Stern participated in either procuring large amounts of drugs or otherwise assisted Smith in taking large amounts of drugs, he had a duty to exercise reasonable care regarding those actions.
In short, if a person participated in the drug-taking activity and intended that Smith overdose and die, that person is arguably guilty of murder. If the person participated without intent to kill but should have known how deadly the combination of drugs could be, then that person is arguably guilty of an unintentional homicide.
However, a theory of unintentional homicide would most likely be very difficult to prove in this case. To suggest to a jury that a person should have known that prescription drugs would kill a person sounds like a significant stretch. The average person clearly does not possess this level of expert knowledge. With regard to the doctors that prescribed these drugs, they would most likely have such knowledge, but even those doctors probably would not be guilty unless they had knowledge of all the other drugs used by Smith. Smith apparently went to more than one place to get all these drugs, which suggests that no particular doctor had the knowledge required to subject himself to a homicidal crime.
In short, the information currently available to the public does not seem to provide evidence of homicide. Other evidence may come to light that supports a homicide theory, but only time will tell if such evidence emerges.
Finance
Color Door Hanger Printing Is Cheap Advertising That Works
Businesses are always looking for ways to cut their advertising and marketing expenses. So when it comes to advertising modus operandi, more bang for the buck is important. Advertising needs to be compelling to the demographic that is apt to buy what is being sold. Therefore the advertising needs to be strategically placed and compelling in order to inform the potential buyer and establish your brand.
Most people detest receiving advertising in the mail. Viewed as “junk mail,” it is more often than not instantly thrown into the garbage wasting your valuable advertising dollars. Billboards are expensive, not easily obtained and normally ignored. Radio and television advertising is very expensive and utilized by larger and already successful businesses that are wanting to reach the masses. Now that there is satellite radio and digital video recording (DVR), radio and television advertising has diluted in its’ effectiveness.
Door hangers have been utilized for years by business facilities and hotels to send important messages. Whether the message is that a room is occupied, there’s no smoking allowed or quiet is needed, door hangers have proven to be an effective means of communication. It is this proven effectiveness that has led many businesses to utilize this cheaper form of advertising.
A door hanger is a simple small piece of plastic or cardboard with a hole or hook at the top for placing on a door handle or knob. For advertising purposes, messages about your products or services, specials, locations, phone numbers and web sites are easily placed on both sides of the hanger with your logo and motto. Bright colors, graphics and distinguishing fonts help to entice the potential buyer to read your advertisement.
Professionally made hangers are one of the least expensive and effective means of branding your business. New businesses normally have smaller advertising budgets and therefore need to be selective in how they spend their money. Door hangers enable the business to control the placement of the advertising, focusing on the demographic most likely to buy their offerings. This saves money by not wasting resources advertising to those that wouldn’t utilize your products or services.
Specials and discounts on door hangers is a powerful way to drive up purchases. The hangers are a potent way to educate the public about your business. The hanger serves as a reference card similar to a business card. Possessing your business vitals the hanger can be saved and pulled out for reference whenever necessary. A saved business card or advertisement persists and endures, opposed to being fleeting.
Finance
Things to Look for When Hiring a Translation Service Provider
Do you need the services of a professional translation service? If so, you are on the right page. In this article, we are going to share with you a few tips that will help you go with the best translation service provider to meet your business or personal needs. Just make sure you consider these tips before choosing a professional. Read on to find out more.
First of all, make sure you look for a native speaker. Basically, a native speaker is a person who has grown up speaking your target language. In other words, it is their first language. If the writer can’t speak your native language fluently, you don’t need to worry about it. The reason is that you don’t want them to translate the content into your native language. As long as they can communicate with you, everything is fine.
Ideally, you should go with a speaker that can identify errors in the translated piece of content without any problem. However, you can hire a non-native speaker and enjoy a lot of cost benefits. if you want to hire a non-native speaker, make sure that the non-native speaker has a strong grip on the target language. The good thing is that a non-native speaker can be a great translator despite being a non-native speaker of that language.
Another thing you need to consider when hiring a translator is their experience. You can choose from a lot of translators. However, we suggest that you go with someone who has at least three years of experience in the field. It is better to work with a translation company rather than an independent professional. Actually, companies use a quality control system to ensure all of the work is of high quality.
You may want to ask them questions about their quality control system, experience, and other questions that you may have on your mind. After all, you don’t want to hire someone that can’t do the job based on your needs. The idea is to work with someone who can provide error-free work timely fashion. After all, you don’t end up paying for an expensive editor.
The third most important thing look for is to consider the privacy policy of the company. Professional translators have a strong privacy policy. On the other hand, independent translators don’t usually have a strict privacy policy. Companies know that they may face lawsuits if they violate their privacy policy.
On the other hand, an independent professional can save you a lot of money. If you want to go with an independent translator, make sure that the professional is trustworthy and has a lot of experience. In case of a problem, translation firms can figure out a solution in a short period of time.
Long story short, these are some of the primary things that you may want to consider before hiring a translation service for your personal or business needs. Hopefully, these tips will help you go with the best service provider without making grave mistakes.
