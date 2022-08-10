Finance
Ten Impossible Biblical Events
One hardly knows where to start there are just so many Biblical absurdities to pick and choose from, so I expanded the White Queen’s six impossibilities to a Biblical ten. That aside, here are my ten of the best of Biblical impossibilities, a quintet each from the Old and the New Testaments.
Now imagine if your next door neighbour, work colleague, fiend, relative, spouse or partner told you that he (or she) had…
1) Been swallowed by a large shark and lived to tell the tale. You’d have to conclude that there are fisherman’s tall tales, and then there are the real whoppers! This would be a Whopper squared! (Jonah and the Whale)
2) Haircuts which made them go as weak at the knees as a newborn infant. You might conclude that they had some sort of physiological condition that made them prone to fainting spells, but that haircuts had no logical connection at all to those spells. At least that’s what I would conclude. (Samson’s Haircut)
3) Practiced their trumpet at home, endured near neighbours wanting to stone them to death due to the noise, but to add insult to injury, their house came tumbling down around them. If they played a trumpet and as a result their house did indeed come a tumbling down around them you’d have to conclude that the architects and builders were slipshod indeed, in fact downright fraudulent. You certainly wouldn’t make any connection between a well built brick home collapsing and playing the trumpet. (Joshua and the Battle of Jericho)
4) Followed their MD’s advice to the letter; getting the right amount of sleep and exercise and eating all the right and proper foods in the right and proper amounts; having an ideal body weight while refraining from smoking or drinking alcohol or caffeine. Their MD now promised them they will live to be as old as Methuselah at over 900 years! What do you think of that? I’d suspect that you’d think that the MD in question was deluded, practicing snake-oil medicine, probably a downright fraud and that your neighbour had Buckley’s of hitting 90-plus far less 900-plus. (Biblical Longevity)
5) Commanded the Sun and Moon to stand still (or stop the Earth’s rotation – same difference), and it was so, a kind of do-it-yourself daylight savings. The obvious question, how come you didn’t notice or benefit by this one-off daylight savings event? (Joshua at Gideon)
6) Been born to a virgin. The date in question clearly has to be the first of April – right? (Virgin Birth of Jesus)
7) Existed in the wilderness for 40 days and nights without food. I’ve heard of fad diets, but this is bordering on the ridiculous! I suspect that if you could survive 40 days without food that you must have been pretty flabby at the start; lots of fat reserves from which to draw off of for your energy requirements. (Jesus in the Wilderness Tempted by Satan – though I don’t recall ever seeing illustrations of Jesus being obese or even flabby)
8) Walked on water since they didn’t want to get their “itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny, yellow poke-a-dot bikini”, wet. Since the average human isn’t so sweet as to have to worry about dissolving if immersed in water, what’s the problem in getting wet, especially if your friendly neighbour has a backyard swimming pool? (Jesus Walking on the Waters)
9) A supply of bread rolls and fish fingers that, at their snap-of-the-fingers command, resulted in a near infinite supply all without ever going to the supermarket to restock. Now if that got around, you’d think the supermarkets would press charges against your friend for practicing witchcraft! (Loaves and Fishes Multiplied by Jesus)
10) Kicked-the-bucket but had been resurrected. Might I kindly suggest that you’d suspect your neighbour of inhaling the good stuff or putting some magic mushrooms into their stew! (The Resurrection of Jesus)
Now what would you really think of you neighbour’s sanity if he or she uttered such statements? I imagine that you might be inclined to call all those nice young men in their clean white coats and have your neighbour carted away to the funny farm! If you wouldn’t tend to believe your friends and neighbours, even family about such extraordinary claims, why would you put faith in an ad hoc cobbled together text (the Bible) written millennia ago by people you’ve never met and who have never been subjected to a polygraph test?
Seriously, if someone you knew made any one of those claims and therefore as a result you questioned their mental bona-fides, why not question the sanity of those Biblical scribes that made those above ten claims, and many more besides? And if you do that, a logical extension would be the assumption that nearly all parts of Bible lore are indeed suss, and if some parts are highly suspect, then odds are all Biblical texts are equally whacko.
Casinos History Of Gambling In Brief
Game is a very peculiar side of the human life that has its own laws, which do not fit into the framework of traditional logic. Here reigns His Majesty Chance and everything is relative: the weak can defeat the strong, the cunning can make a fool of himself, the poor can become rich, and vice versa.
Gamble opens up new possibilities of the personality, which are often not displayed in ordinary life. Almost everybody wants to get rich at once, without any efforts. Game gives a hope for this, but luck is destiny of the chosen ones.
Origins of the game.
Game and gamble has followed the humanity since its first steps. A grain of gamble is evident almost in everything, starting from hunting in the primitive society and up to major financial deals in the 21st century. Elements of game are inherent to many competitions and entertainments, which our forefathers arranged. For example, it is evident in competitions in strength and deftness, which were later transformed into famous tournaments. Later on the first gambling games appeared. They were based on the element of chance, trying one’s destiny.
The historians believe that the very first game was casting various stones, shells, animals’ bones – these objects were the prototypes of the dice. Documental evidence of the first games is stored in the British Museum. Among this evidence are dice, made by an unknown Egyptian craftsman from the elephant’s tusk (16th century B.C.) and a board for playing draughts, also called checkers which belonged to the queen Hatchepsut (1600 B.C.).
Historical evidence attests that all ancient civilizations played dice. Astragalus,i.e. fetlocks of the animals, were mostly used as dice. The word “astragalus” also referred to tetrahedral bricks with indentations, which more resembled modern dice – hexahedral bricks with somewhat rounded corners, in which the opposite facets, when added up, always amount to seven.
In the old days the people played odd and even, cast dice in the circle or threw them, trying to hit certain openings. Dice were also widely used for fortune-telling. It is also interesting that the players treated dice with nearly reverent trepidation, as if the dice were alive: the players talked to them, whispered charms and tried to persuade them to bring victory.
Since their emergence dice almost at once became one of the most venturesome gambling games. The players placed everything in their bet: money, things, dwelling and even freedom (ancient Germans who lost in dice humbly became slaves). At the same time there appeared various lawful bans on this seemingly harmless game. For instance, in the 3rd century B.C. the first known in history law against gambling games was adopted. It was called Lex aleatoria (alea means a die).
In Ancient Greece there was a legend that the Olympic gods divided the “spheres of influence” by casting lots (Zeus got the Olympus, Poseidon received the ocean, and Hades came to rule the underworld). The laws of Ancient Rome formally forbade gambling games, but there was no specific punishment for violation of the ban. The only “penalty” for the players was the right of the defeated player to reclaim everything he lost, if he though that he was wrongly or unfairly defeated. Officially the games were allowed only once a year, during the Saturnalia (annual festivities in honour of the god Saturn).
Throughout the years the significance of the game increased. There appeared new game contrivances, for example cards. Some researchers argue that the first playing-cards appeared in China. In the Chinese dictionary, Ching-tsze-tung (1678), mentions that cards were created in 1120 (according to the Christian chronology), and in 1132 they were already widely used. Cards at those times were long and narrow plates with numbers from 1 to 14 on them. Four suits symbolized four seasons, and the number of cards (52) corresponded to the number of weeks in the year.
The prototype of the modern deck of cards is the Tarot cards. The first documentary witness that we know of refers to 1254, when Saint Louis issued an edict that forbade card game within France under the fear of punishment with a whip.
Other researchers call Egypt the homeland of cards. The Tarot deck was used for fortune-telling. It had 78 sheets – arkana (22 seniors and 56 juniors). The pictures on the senior arkans correspond to golden tables, which are preserved in the dungeon of the god Tote in Egypt. Their names are as follows: 1. Fool; 2. Magician; 3. Priestess; 4. Hostess; 5. Host; 6. High priest; 7. Lovers; 8. Chariot; 9. Power; 10. Hermit; 11. The wheel of fortune; 12. Justice; 13. The hanged man; 14. Death; 15. Abstinence; 16. Devil; 17. Tower; 18. Star; 19. Moon; 20. Sun; 21. Court; 22. Peace.
It is considered that cards reached Europe in the 10-11th century, during the crusades to the Near East. Other argue that the majority of card games were born in France, which is called the homeland of European cards. The first factory-made deck of Tarot cards included 56 cards of four suits (swords, wands, money and cups). Besides there were 22 trump-cards with numbers from 1 to 21. Every card had a name of its own: the emperor, the empress, the nun, the conjurer, the fool etc. Thus, the deck incorporated 97 cards. Gradually it was substituted by new cards, which more closely resembled the modern ones.
It is surprising that the symbols of suits and the suits themselves did not change since 15th century. In the Middle Ages card games were very popular among various strata of population, ranging from a king’s court to the common people. By the way, in those times cards were not only a means to beguile the time, but also a symbol of the society structure: hearts embodied the priests, diamonds meant the bourgeoisie, spades represented officers and aristocracy, clubs referred to the peasants.
Modern card games (poker, blackjack) arose in the U.S. in the second half of the 19th century. It is difficult to name them all. There are card games for adults and children, games for training logic and wit – and there are games just to beguile the time. The more mature is the individual, the more complex are the games he plays. Having become financially independent, he lets loose his gamble: makes bets, plays in the lotteries, makes bets on the totalizator and finally funds himself in the very temple of game, the casino. Here the individual totally submits to the game, which sharpens his feelings and emotions and makes him forget everything, but the green cloth and roulette wheel. The thirst for such feelings lures again and again those people, who have at least once been in the casino. Meanwhile, the skeptics say: “If you want to win in the casino, buy one of those”.
The Best Email Internet Marketing Strategy
So is there really a best email internet marketing strategy out there that you could be using to generate wealth? Are there ways to market to your list that are better than others? Is there some tips that you should follow in order to get better response from your list when you send them messages?
There is a best email internet marketing strategy and there is a better way to generate a better response and make more money with your list. Here are 3 helpful tips to remember when setting up your email marketing campaigns.
Best Email Internet Marketing Strategy tip #1 – Don’t over promote to your list
When you promote to your list on a daily basis they get sick of you. You have to stay in their minds, but not be annoying. A good rule of thumb is to promote 3 times maximum to your list per week.
Best Email Internet Marketing Strategy tip #2 – Send something worthwhile to your list
If all you do is send product recommendations and promotions your readers will stop reading your message. You have to give them an article, free eBook, or helpful tool to keep them coming back for more. Do this 1-2 times a week and they will be more likely to buy when you do promote to them.
Best Email Internet Marketing Strategy tip #3 – Be personable with your subscribers
When you treat your subscribers like they are your new found friends, and you write to them like that, instead of like you are a big corporation and they are just a number in your database you will get a better response. Try this and you will be amazed at how much your new subscribers love reading your messages.
There you have it 3 very helpful tips to really boost your email marketing. This is just part of what can be considered the best email internet marketing strategy. There is more that you can learn and use, but this should get you started.
5 Advantages of Playing at Online Casinos
If you love trying your luck at casinos, we suggest that you try out online casinos. They can offer the same experience as a local casino. As a matter of fact, these online portals offer an amazing experience. The overall ambient of these portals has a great appeal for a lot of people. In this article, we are going to talk about a few common advantages of playing at an online Casino.
Safe and Secure
Most people don’t go online to gamble for many reasons. One of the primary reasons is that they think that playing online is not safe and secure. The fact of the matter is that these concerns are understandable. After all, players are a little worried about depositing funds on a website, which is totally normal.
The truth is that these online platforms are safe and secure for all types of gamblers. If you want to be on the side, we suggest that you choose reputable places only.
Easy To Use and convenient
Another advantage of these platforms is that they are quite convenient even for first-time users. You don’t need to leave the comfort of your room to play your favorite games. All you need to do is use your computer to access all of the games you want to play.
Apart from this, online casinos are always open, which means that there are no time constraints. Therefore, you can practice whenever you want without putting your money at risk.
Game Variety
Another advantage of these platforms is that they provide a huge variety of interesting games. For example, you can choose from video poker, slot games, and table games, just to name a few. Apart from this, many of these places provide several traditional versions of your desired games. All of these titles provide tons of fun.
Rewards and bonuses
Almost every online casino provides incentives for their customers when they first sign up and deposit money. Typically, the bonus is given in the form of chips that you can use to play at the casino. Besides, many places provide extra rewards and bonuses to their regular customers.
Generally, these rewards and bonuses appeal to a lot of players like you. The good thing is that you will get these rewards and bonuses no matter how often you go online to play your favorite games. However, it is important to keep in mind that regular players get the best rewards possible.
Getting the Best Experience
We can’t guarantee that online casinos will be the best choice for you, but you can at least give it a go. Based on the advantage listed above, we can say that most users have tons of fun gambling online. The only condition is that you must go to the right place if you want to enjoy the best experience.
An easy way to go for the right place is to ask around and follow the recommendations of experienced players. Besides, you can read online reviews to find out if a place is worth a try.
Long story short, this was an introduction to some of the primary advantages of gambling at online casinos. If you have never played at any of these online portals, we suggest that you give it a go.
Managing Business Growth – The Problems With Overtrading
Overtrading and the problems it can create can be quite difficult to comprehend. Surely, if a business is selling many of their products and their customer base and profit are growing rapidly, how can this be a problem? Indeed, not only can it be a problem but in some extreme cases, it can lead to a business having to cease trading.
The fundamental reason why overtrading is a problem is that it can put a huge strain on the resources of a business, particularly cash flow. If turnover is increasing too quickly, then you may need to acquire more machinery or equipment to service the increase in customer numbers. It may even be the case that you need to move to bigger premises or a larger office with more storage space. Therefore, growth in sales will likely to be matched by an increase in the need for capital investment and other working capital. If the business does not retained profit to fund this rapid expansion then they attempt to borrow it. These borrowing facilities can be very costly. However, many new businesses which experience overtrading find themselves unable to obtain additional funds due to a lack of trading history and are forced to reduce the size of their operations or possibly ‘throw in the towel’ altogether.
Other costs that can cause huge drain on working capital when growth is too rapid are staff costs. With any expansion comes the need for increased numbers of employees. This can be extremely expensive for a business to fund, especially when combined with any increases in connected payroll taxes. In addition, if your sales are increasing quickly it may mean that you need to carry larger quantities of stock and thus more of your capital will be tied up in that inventory. Again, stock is like many other asset, if you own too much of it, it can starve other areas of the business which urgently need funds.
There are a number of precautions which one can take to prevent the potentially damaging effects of overtrading. Firstly, growth should be managed properly and with a sound understanding of how it will affect the working capital of the business. By producing sound monthly budgets, cash flow projections and monthly management accounts, you will be in a far better position to control the potentially damaging effects of rapid growth. Secondly, before you grow too quickly, look to secure increased funding. In other words, it would be a prudent idea to approach your bank and get the ‘green light’ for future finance to fund expansion, should you need it. Having this contingency finance at the ready will mean that working capital can be maintained and growth can be managed properly.
Lastly, to avoid the effects of overtrading, it might be a good idea to take the ‘only what I need’ standpoint. For example, rather than hold larger and larger sums of stock when you are growing, consider ordering your stock ‘just in time’ (JIT). This can reduce your stock holding costs considerably and again free up all that working capital held up in stock. Alternatively, only buy equipment which you really need or see if you can buy any second-hand equipment which will be cheaper but still do the job. Again, with everything you buy for you business, ask yourself the question: is this something I really need or just want?
How Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Can Plan For ERP Implementation
Introduction: Proper Planning to Reduce Risks of ERP Failure
In the first article, we discussed how a well-structured system assessment scorecard can help Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) mitigate enterprise resource planning (ERP)[1] implementation failure risks at the system acquisition stage.
In this article, we outline certain steps SMEs can take to mitigate ERP implementation failure risks in the subsequent phase of implementation: the planning phase.
Briefly defined, the planning phase is the stage during which the organization prepares to “ERP-ize” its business. An ERP project requires much more than the mere installation of an IT software system. It requires organizational restructuring.
Generally, SMEs have to restructure their operations to satisfy the business flow parameters defined by the ERP software. These days, most ERP software packages are pre-customized to sectors according to certain industry best-practices.
The extent of organizational restructuring that is required depends on the structure of existing business processes, and on the technical and functional requirements imposed by the ERP software.
As with any complex restructuring project, ERP implementation is accompanied by certain risks of project failure. For example, failure can result from a runaway implementation that causes the project to become uneconomical. It can also result from organizational rejection of the restructured environment where such rejection impedes the achievement of the projected efficiencies.
In the following sections, we elaborate on these particular risks of implementation failure and how effective implementation planning can mitigate these risks.
Failure Risk 1: Run-Away Implementation
If an SME is planning to implement ERP, its primary reason for doing so is probably to achieve cost efficiencies. According to 2009 research by the Aberdeen Group, the need to reduce operating and administrative costs continues to be the main driver of ERP acquisition in the SME segment [2].
Since financial reasons drive the decision to implement ERP, it is critical that the implementation be completed within budget. A failure to deliver an economical implementation will mean project failure.
Since this section deals with ERP-related finance, it is important to briefly discuss some of the underlying principles.
The cost side of an ERP budget is based on a total cost of ERP ownership (TCO) calculation. TCO is the sum of the present values of system, maintenance and service costs. System and maintenance costs are fixed and largely determinable in advance.
In contrast, service costs are usually highly variable and difficult to project with accuracy. Further, service costs are proportionately significant. In 2007, service costs accounted for 45% of TCO for SMEs. Put another way, for every $100 an SME spent on ERP software, it spent an additional $81 on service [3]. As you will have probably guessed, service costs mainly reflect implementation costs.
Poor scheduling, improper resource allocation, project delays and scope creep (i.e. unplanned increases to the project’s scope) are the usual culprits for runaway implementation costs. The first three are generally well understood. Scope creep deserves a bit more attention.
During implementation, there is a holy-grail temptation to “ERP-ize” certain business processes that were not included in the original project plan. The rationale supporting a scope increase is that incremental efficiencies will be gained by “ERP-izing” the additional tasks. Implementation seems like the perfect time to widen the scope: the project is underway, consultants are on site and the teams are dedicated.
These temptations must be resisted. Implementation is seldom the right time to widen the scope (except for dealing with unforeseen items that must be addressed).
The reason the temptation must be resisted is because the argument favouring unplanned scope changes only accounts for the benefits side of the financial equation. Incremental costs must also be considered. These costs include direct service costs as well as the opportunity costs of delay. With respect to the latter, every unplanned day that the SME is unable to operate under the new system is a day of lost efficiencies.
It is fair to assume that an ERP project scope is designed to maximize the net ERP benefits (net benefits = cost efficiencies – costs). This means that all components of the project that yield a positive net benefit are accepted. It also means that all components that yield a negative net benefit (where the incremental costs exceed the incremental efficiencies) are rejected. Unplanned scope increases are typically components that would yield negative net benefits, i.e. they would be unprofitable. Since they diminish the return on ERP investment, these components should be rejected.
The following graph (omitted) depicts the relationship between a project’s gross costs, gross efficiencies and net benefits (net benefits = gross efficiencies – gross costs). As seen by the Net Benefits line, the ideal project plan is at Point A. At this point, all profitable components are accepted and all unprofitable components are rejected. Any project plan that lies to the left of Point A would mean that the plan could be profitably expanded. Any project plan to the right of Point A would mean that unprofitable components are being accepted. Scope increases are generally components that lie to the right of Point A.
The above profitability analysis explains why incremental scope changes are both unnecessary and unbeneficial to the project. As time passes, these incremental changes will either be ignored or implemented as part of a profitable optimization plan.
In summary, a well-structured plan can mitigate the financial risks associated with overly broad scope definition and scope creep. Such a plan will help keep the ERP project within budget and on time.
However, even if financial risks are mitigated, other types of failure risk still threaten the project’s success. One such risk is that certain key people will reject the new ERP system and/or the restructured business processes.
Failure Risk 2: Improperly Managed Change
Restructuring is a necessary evil. It causes the SME to undergo significant and disruptive changes. For example, the SME’s organizational and reporting structures will likely change as departments are shifted. Its operations will likely change as business processes are re-engineered. Daily tasks will likely change as manual tasks are automated. All of these changes mean that employees, management and executives will have to unlearn old habits and learn new ways of doing business.
Some people will embrace the challenges and opportunities presented by the change. These people will help move the project forward. However, there will be those who fear the uncertainties associated with change. These people may resist the project and may risk undermining its success.
Change resistors are powerful forces. Even relatively innocuous-seeming resistance can thwart success. Consider, for example, the case of a sales person at a manufacturer who decides not to input an order into the new ERP system. Instead, the employee calls the order into production – the way he had always performed the task under the old system. Although the order is now in the process queue, it was not registered in the ERP planning system.
This one omission can have severe and far-reaching consequences. Automated production planning, shop floor scheduling and material movements planning become inaccurate and unreliable. These inaccuracies will prevent sales people from providing accurate lead time quotations. As a result, sales relationships will become strained and customers will be lost. The unplanned production backlog will also cause an increase in inventory-related costs. Further, real-time performance reporting will become less accurate since the reports fail to include certain transactions. Unreliable reports will negatively impact management’s ability to make important and timely decisions.
In summary, a failure to buy-in to the new system and processes can cause the organization to fail to reap the efficiency and informational benefits of ERP. The result: an uneconomical ERP investment.
The above is but one example of a change resistor. Generally, an organization faces different groups that resist change for different reasons. Common examples of resisting forces include:
· A union that objects because its members’ job functions would change as a result of process re-engineering and automation.
· Employees who object because they have performed the same manual assembly tasks for 20 years and are afraid of or don’t want to learn new processes.
· Managers who object to donating their “A-players” to the implementation team. The loss of key performers would almost certainly have a negative impact on departmental performance.
· Executives who object to short-term business interruptions caused by the restructuring project, notwithstanding the long-term benefits. This moral hazard is caused by an incentive system that rewards the executives for short-term performance. Interruptions may cause the SME to miss compensation targets.
Fortunately, many of the various human capital forces that can sabotage an ERP-driven restructuring can be mitigated at the planning stage.
Good Planning Lessens Failure Risks
A good implementation plan accomplishes two goals:
1. It presents a clearly marked and easy-to-follow roadmap to implement the process changes and ERP system; and
2. It prepares the organization and all potentially affected stakeholders to adapt to the changed environment.
A plan that achieves these twin goals will significantly help the implementation project’s prospects for success.
Although each plan should be customized to meet the SME’s particular needs, there are certain fundamental principles that can frame the design of every project plan. These principles relate to project championship, project plan design and team formation.
Project Championship
Top management is ultimately responsible for allocating time, resources and money to the project. Its collective attitude towards the project filters down and impacts organizational commitment to the project. Consequently, top management support can make the project while its absence of support can break the project.
Given the importance of executive commitment, the project requires a top-level manager to convert the non-believing managers. This person must be both fully committed to the project and capable of influencing others’ commitment. In his capacity as project champion, this person will be responsible for ensuring that the project remains a top priority and is allocated the resources that are required. In other words, the project champion acts as an advocate who drives change, encourages perseverance and manages resistance. Ultimately, it is this person who legitimizes the project and the accompanying organizational change.
Project Plan
The project plan is a formal document that is instrumental in preventing runaway implementations and change resistance.
If done properly, the project plan helps prevent runaway implementations by memorializing the project deliverables on a timeline and allocating a specific budget to each deliverable. Each deliverable should be broken down into manageable and measurable tasks. A well conceived roadmap prevents scope creep, cost overruns and project delays.
The details of the project plan should be (to the extent necessary) transparent throughout the entire organization. Communicating the project plan will diffuse a portion of the organizational anxiety by eliminating ambiguity about the project and the future state of the organization.
In terms of its components, the main project plan should, at a minimum, include the following:
Project Charter:
This is an articulation of the project’s mission and vision. It clearly and unambiguously states the business rationale for the project.
Scope Statement
This defines the parameters of the project. The scope is broken down into measurable success factors and strategic business accomplishments that drive the intended results.
Target Dates and Costs
This sets out individual milestones. Identifiable, manageable and measurable goals are established. Target completion dates are set. Each individual milestone is valued. This step articulates the breakdown of the project into discrete sub-projects.
Project Structure and Staff Requirements
This sets out the project’s reporting structure, and how that reporting structure fits into the larger organizational structure.
The main project plan should be supported by whatever subsidiary plans are necessary. Common examples of subsidiary plans include: IT infrastructure and procurement plan, risk plan, cost and schedule plan, scope management plan, resource management plan, and communications plan. For present purposes, these last three subsidiary plans deserve a bit more attention.
Scope Management Plan
This is a contingency plan that defines the process for identifying, classifying and integrating scope changes into the project.
Resource Management Plan
This sets out individual assignments, project roles, responsibilities and reporting relationships. It also sets out the criteria for back-filling positions and modifying project teams. Further, this plan details human capital development and training plans. Finally, where necessary, it sets out the reward system used to incentivise project performance.
Communications Plan
A communications strategy is critical to manage change resistance. This plan codifies the procedures and responsibilities relating to the periodic dissemination of project-related information to the project teams and throughout the organization. Examples of common channels include email newsletters, press releases and team meetings.
A good project plan is only effective if the project teams are capable of executing the recommendations. For this reason, team formation and training are critical parts of the planning phase.
Team Formation
Successful execution requires an enabling structure. Like many well-structured organizations, an ERP project structure should contain a steering committee that has executive-level strategic responsibilities; a core team that has managerial-level delegation authority; and functional teams that are responsible for implementing the changes.
To facilitate communication and decision-making, each hierarchy level should have a member who is represented on the level below. For example, the ERP project manager should sit on both the steering committee and the core team, and certain key users should sit on both the core team and a given functional team.
The Steering Committee
The project steering committee should be comprised of the chief executive officer, the CIO, executive level business managers, and the ERP project manager. The committee has strategic-level responsibility for reviewing and approving the project plan, making changes to the plan and evaluating project progress.
The Core Team
The core team is responsible for managing the implementation project. It should be comprised of the ERP project manager, functional leads, the outside consultants and certain key end-users.
Functional leads should be top-performers who are reassigned to the implementation project on a full-time basis. They should be experts in their respective departments, should understand other departments’ business processes and should be knowledgeable about industry best practices. In many cases, functional leads will have to be backfilled in their day-to-day jobs.
During the planning phase, the core team is trained on the fundamentals of ERP theory and on the particulars of the ERP software. The purpose of the training is to ensure that the core team is capable of managing the development of the new business processes.
Functional Teams
These teams are responsible for implementing the business process changes in their respective functional departments. Each functional team is comprised of a core team key end-user, select end-users that cover all of the functional unit’s business processes, and a functional consultant with an understanding of the ERP software.
Organizing committed and capable teams is critical to the project’s success. The project teams will be responsible for managing the implementation and helping the organization adapt to the new business environment.
Conclusion
ERP implementation is a complex project that involves significant operational restructuring. The restructuring is accompanied by certain risks of project failure, including runaway implementation and resistance to change.
Fortunately, an SME can mitigate many of the ERP failure risks by properly planning for the project. At a minimum, proper planning requires a project champion to secure executive buy-in, the preparation and communication of a project plan that breaks the project down into manageable sub-projects, and the assembly of strong teams capable of executing the project.
[1] Briefly, an ERP system is intended to electronically integrate an organization’s functional areas, administrative areas, processes and systems.
[2] Jutras, C. (2009). ERP in the Midmarket 2009: Managing the Complexities of a Distributed Environment. Boston: Aberdeen Group.
[3] Jutras, C. (2007). The Total Cost of ERP Ownership in Mid-Sized Companies. Boston: Aberdeen Group.
Signs of Spiritual Awakening – 9 Essential Symptoms of Awakening
Recently on the Internet I discovered a few lists of the signs of spiritual awakening (sometimes also referred to as symptoms of spiritual awakening). The lists I’ve come across so far are vague and unclear (for example: headaches and body aches, feeling as though you’re on an emotional rollercoaster “for no reason,” changes in energy levels, sleep patterns, jobs, and/or relationships, gaining or losing weight, even an itchy scalp–all apparently for no reason), so I decided to come up with my own list of what I understand to be the most essential and relevant signs and symptoms of spiritual awakening. The following is a list of nine things I experienced during the process of awakening:
- Synchronicities that are meaningful to you. (These help point you in the right direction or help spark an important new insight.)
- Intensely painful life “changes” that you can’t explain or know how you’ll get through. (This assures that you look within for the answers. Note that “change” is often a polite way of saying “loss.”)
- All-consuming inner contemplation followed by possible reassessment of beliefs, especially at 3 or 4 in the morning (often triggered by happenings or things you can’t explain using your current belief systems or knowledge).
- Receiving “secret messages” from people who aren’t aware they’re relaying special messages to you. (If they had known, they may have hesitated, and sometimes spirit just doesn’t want to take chances.)
- Having the same thing (especially something that’s unusual) happen to you two or three times in a relatively short period of time, like, say, 24 hours. (This assures that you actually notice what your higher self wants you to notice.)
- Waking up in the middle of the night feeling intense confusion. (This means your beliefs are being re-evaluated. Before you become clear and solid in your new awakened state, you will no doubt find yourself mucking through a period of deep confusion.)
- Favorable synchronicities that happen regularly. (You can expect these to occur after you regularly follow through with your inner guidance.)
- Intense, vivid dreams that seem to point you in a certain direction. (The further along in the process you are, the clearer your dreams will be and the more your dreams will help guide you in your daily life. The dreams will be in metaphor form, often in metaphors that make sense to you.)
- Finding yourself laughing more often. (Sometimes you will wake up in the middle of the night, think something profound that’s also funny, and then laugh your head off. This is not a joke. Your higher self is playful and wants you to have fun while you’re awakening.)
Experiencing any (or all) of these signs means that spirit (your higher self) is trying to get your attention! Also, spirit is playful and wants you to enjoy the awakening process (it’s not all about pain and drama but about enlightenment, about becoming light-hearted). You will also be amazed at the creativity of your higher self.
Remember, the fast track to spiritual awakening does not depend on how much fame or fortune you’re born with (or currently possess), or on how many advanced degrees you have, but on how much you’re willing to (temporarily) forgo your comfort zones for the noble purpose of personal and spiritual growth. This is important because it is your individual growth that is of utmost importance at this crossroad in humanity’s collective evolution. Remember also that the signs and symptoms you experience aren’t just signs or symptoms; they are designed to assist you in the spiritual awakening process.
