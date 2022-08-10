The Fbi And The Department Of Justice Regularly Prosecute The Misuse Of Classified Documents

Federal officials are saying little so far about the FBI’s Monday raid of former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, but Trump and one of his sons said that the move was part of an investigation into Trump’s removal of official White House documents.

While such a search of the residence of a former US president seems unprecedented, investigations into the unlawful removal or retention of classified information are not.





Since 2005, the FBI and the Justice Department have launched at least 11 such investigations, some targeting former high-level US officials, including a former national security adviser and a former CIA director.

Others prosecuted who have pleaded guilty or been convicted include Department of Defense employees, defense contractors, and employees or contractors of the FBI, CIA, and National Security Agency. .

Here is a list of some notable cases:

April 2005 – Former US national security adviser Sandy Berger has pleaded guilty to knowingly removing classified documents from the National Archives and Records Administration. Berger admitted to concealing and removing five copies of a classified document from the Archives in September and October 2003.

Berger also admitted to concealing and deleting handwritten notes in violation of Archives policy. In September 2005, Berger was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine and give up his security clearance for three years.

March 2013 –Retired Lt. Col. Benjamin Pierce Bishop was arrested in Hawaii and charged with one count of unlawful possession of documents related to national defense and one count of willful disclosure of information about the national defense to a person not authorized to receive this information. Court documents alleged that Bishop, who worked for a defense contractor, stored 12 documents containing classified information in his home. The documents further allege that Bishop deliberately shared this information with a 27-year-old Chinese woman with whom he had a relationship.

Bishop pleaded guilty in March 2014. He was sentenced to more than seven years in prison followed by three years of probation.

March 2015 – Retired US Army General David Petraeus, a former director of the CIA, has pleaded guilty to one count of unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents. The plea follows revelations that Petraeus shared some of the documents with his biographer and mistress.

Petraeus was sentenced to two years probation and fined $100,000.

July 2015 – US Navy reservist Bryan Nishimura was sentenced to two years probation and fined $7,500 after pleading guilty to downloading and storing classified documents from his 2007-2008 deployment to Afghanistan on his devices and personal materials. A search of his home in May 2012 revealed numerous classified documents, both in digital and hard copy form.

August 2016 – Former National Security Agency contractor Harold Martin was arrested for what federal prosecutors described as the theft of top-secret government information that was “breathtaking in its longevity and scale.”

Martin was indicted in February 2017 for theft and retention of classified documents and other documents, according to a Justice Department statement. The department further alleged that Martin “stole and stored” highly classified top secret documents spanning 20 years, keeping them in his home and in his vehicle.

According to the indictment, the documents stolen and kept by Martin contained NSA planning information and information about intelligence collection targets. Other documents, from U.S. Cyber ​​Command, contained information on U.S. military capabilities, some to be used in specific operations, and documents on gaps in U.S. cyber capabilities.

Martin pleaded guilty to willful withholding of national defense information in March 2019. In July 2019, Martin was sentenced to nine years in prison, followed by three years of probation.

January 2017 – Former defense contractor and sailor Weldon Marshall was arrested for illegally retaining classified information stored on compact discs and computer hard drives he kept at his home in Texas. The information included classified documents from Marshall’s time with the US Navy and his time as a defense contractor in Afghanistan.

Marshall pleaded guilty in March 2018. He was sentenced in June 2018 to more than three years in prison followed by a year of probation.

January 2018 – Former CIA officer Jerry Chun Shing Lee, also known as Zhen Cheng Li, was arrested for illegally withholding national defense information. Prosecutors alleged that Lee, while staying in hotels in Hawaii and Virginia, was in possession of two small books containing handwritten notes containing the real names and phone numbers of CIA assets and covert employees, operational notes of asset meetings, operational meeting places. and locations of secret facilities.

Lee was charged in May 2018 with two counts of unlawful possession of national defense documents, as well as one count of conspiring to provide national defense information to a foreign government.

Lee pleaded guilty and was sentenced in November 2019 to 19 years in prison for conspiring to communicate, deliver and transmit national defense information to China.

May 2018 – Former CIA contractor Reynaldo Regis pleaded guilty to charges of unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents, as well as making false statements to federal law enforcement officials. Prosecutors said that while at the CIA, Reyes conducted unauthorized searches of classified databases and copied information into dozens of notebooks, which he then took home.

In November 2018, Reyes was sentenced to 90 days in prison. Regis’ attorney later told The Associated Press and other media that his client “had no malicious intent.” It was just a mistake.”

August 2019 – Former National Security Agency (NSA) employee Elizabeth Jo Shirley was arrested in Mexico City for parental kidnapping and later accused of keeping top secret documents on her electronic devices, both in Mexico and some stored at her home in West Virginia.

Prosecutors also alleged that Shirley sought to provide the information to the Russian government.

In July 2020, Shirley pleaded guilty to one count of willfully withholding national defense information and one count of international parental kidnapping. She was sentenced in January 2021 to more than eight years in prison for willfully withholding national defense information. She was also sentenced to three years in prison for kidnapping.

June 2020 — Investigators conducted a search of the Hawaiian home of Asia Janay Lavarello, a US Department of Defense employee, after she returned from a temporary assignment at the US Embassy in Manila. Investigators found numerous classified documents, writings and notes relating to national defense or foreign relations and said the documents – first seen by guests at a dinner hosted by Lavarello – had not been transported by secure diplomatic bag, as required.

Lavarello pleaded guilty to knowingly deleting classified information in July 2021. She was sentenced in February 2022 to three months in prison and fined $5,500.

May 2021 – Kendra Kingsbury, an employee of the FBI’s Kansas City Division, was charged with two counts of unauthorized possession of national defense documents. Court documents allege Kingsbury removed sensitive documents and classified documents from her workplace over a period of more than 12 years and kept them in her home. One of the documents contained information on al-Qaeda members in Africa, including a suspected associate of al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden.