The Fbi And The Department Of Justice Regularly Prosecute The Misuse Of Classified Documents

Federal officials are saying little so far about the FBI’s Monday raid of former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, but Trump and one of his sons said that the move was part of an investigation into Trump’s removal of official White House documents.
While such a search of the residence of a former US president seems unprecedented, investigations into the unlawful removal or retention of classified information are not.
Since 2005, the FBI and the Justice Department have launched at least 11 such investigations, some targeting former high-level US officials, including a former national security adviser and a former CIA director.
Others prosecuted who have pleaded guilty or been convicted include Department of Defense employees, defense contractors, and employees or contractors of the FBI, CIA, and National Security Agency. .
Here is a list of some notable cases:
April 2005 – Former US national security adviser Sandy Berger has pleaded guilty to knowingly removing classified documents from the National Archives and Records Administration. Berger admitted to concealing and removing five copies of a classified document from the Archives in September and October 2003.
Berger also admitted to concealing and deleting handwritten notes in violation of Archives policy. In September 2005, Berger was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine and give up his security clearance for three years.
March 2013 –Retired Lt. Col. Benjamin Pierce Bishop was arrested in Hawaii and charged with one count of unlawful possession of documents related to national defense and one count of willful disclosure of information about the national defense to a person not authorized to receive this information. Court documents alleged that Bishop, who worked for a defense contractor, stored 12 documents containing classified information in his home. The documents further allege that Bishop deliberately shared this information with a 27-year-old Chinese woman with whom he had a relationship.
Bishop pleaded guilty in March 2014. He was sentenced to more than seven years in prison followed by three years of probation.
March 2015 – Retired US Army General David Petraeus, a former director of the CIA, has pleaded guilty to one count of unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents. The plea follows revelations that Petraeus shared some of the documents with his biographer and mistress.
Petraeus was sentenced to two years probation and fined $100,000.
July 2015 – US Navy reservist Bryan Nishimura was sentenced to two years probation and fined $7,500 after pleading guilty to downloading and storing classified documents from his 2007-2008 deployment to Afghanistan on his devices and personal materials. A search of his home in May 2012 revealed numerous classified documents, both in digital and hard copy form.
August 2016 – Former National Security Agency contractor Harold Martin was arrested for what federal prosecutors described as the theft of top-secret government information that was “breathtaking in its longevity and scale.”
Martin was indicted in February 2017 for theft and retention of classified documents and other documents, according to a Justice Department statement. The department further alleged that Martin “stole and stored” highly classified top secret documents spanning 20 years, keeping them in his home and in his vehicle.
According to the indictment, the documents stolen and kept by Martin contained NSA planning information and information about intelligence collection targets. Other documents, from U.S. Cyber Command, contained information on U.S. military capabilities, some to be used in specific operations, and documents on gaps in U.S. cyber capabilities.
Martin pleaded guilty to willful withholding of national defense information in March 2019. In July 2019, Martin was sentenced to nine years in prison, followed by three years of probation.
January 2017 – Former defense contractor and sailor Weldon Marshall was arrested for illegally retaining classified information stored on compact discs and computer hard drives he kept at his home in Texas. The information included classified documents from Marshall’s time with the US Navy and his time as a defense contractor in Afghanistan.
Marshall pleaded guilty in March 2018. He was sentenced in June 2018 to more than three years in prison followed by a year of probation.
January 2018 – Former CIA officer Jerry Chun Shing Lee, also known as Zhen Cheng Li, was arrested for illegally withholding national defense information. Prosecutors alleged that Lee, while staying in hotels in Hawaii and Virginia, was in possession of two small books containing handwritten notes containing the real names and phone numbers of CIA assets and covert employees, operational notes of asset meetings, operational meeting places. and locations of secret facilities.
Lee was charged in May 2018 with two counts of unlawful possession of national defense documents, as well as one count of conspiring to provide national defense information to a foreign government.
Lee pleaded guilty and was sentenced in November 2019 to 19 years in prison for conspiring to communicate, deliver and transmit national defense information to China.
May 2018 – Former CIA contractor Reynaldo Regis pleaded guilty to charges of unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents, as well as making false statements to federal law enforcement officials. Prosecutors said that while at the CIA, Reyes conducted unauthorized searches of classified databases and copied information into dozens of notebooks, which he then took home.
In November 2018, Reyes was sentenced to 90 days in prison. Regis’ attorney later told The Associated Press and other media that his client “had no malicious intent.” It was just a mistake.”
August 2019 – Former National Security Agency (NSA) employee Elizabeth Jo Shirley was arrested in Mexico City for parental kidnapping and later accused of keeping top secret documents on her electronic devices, both in Mexico and some stored at her home in West Virginia.
Prosecutors also alleged that Shirley sought to provide the information to the Russian government.
In July 2020, Shirley pleaded guilty to one count of willfully withholding national defense information and one count of international parental kidnapping. She was sentenced in January 2021 to more than eight years in prison for willfully withholding national defense information. She was also sentenced to three years in prison for kidnapping.
June 2020 — Investigators conducted a search of the Hawaiian home of Asia Janay Lavarello, a US Department of Defense employee, after she returned from a temporary assignment at the US Embassy in Manila. Investigators found numerous classified documents, writings and notes relating to national defense or foreign relations and said the documents – first seen by guests at a dinner hosted by Lavarello – had not been transported by secure diplomatic bag, as required.
Lavarello pleaded guilty to knowingly deleting classified information in July 2021. She was sentenced in February 2022 to three months in prison and fined $5,500.
May 2021 – Kendra Kingsbury, an employee of the FBI’s Kansas City Division, was charged with two counts of unauthorized possession of national defense documents. Court documents allege Kingsbury removed sensitive documents and classified documents from her workplace over a period of more than 12 years and kept them in her home. One of the documents contained information on al-Qaeda members in Africa, including a suspected associate of al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden.
SPA FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Six drivers, including F1 championship rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, will start from the back of the Belgian Grand Prix grid after picking up penalties for powertrain and gearbox changes.
Verstappen, Leclerc, Esteban Ocon, Lando Norris, Valtteri Bottas and Mick Schumacher will occupy the last six places on the grid in Sunday’s race after the six drivers had several components changed on their cars, which caused them to exceed their quota for the year.
Because six drivers all have a return-to-grid penalty for this weekend’s race at Spa, their order in the last six places will be determined by who qualifies the highest, meaning Verstappen and Leclerc could still start as high as 15th on the grid.
Engine penalties exist in F1 to encourage cost savings. The amount of engine and gearbox components used on each car is capped per season, with grid penalties applied to drivers who exceed their quota.
Depending on whether it is the first overtake of the component or another time thereafter, drivers receive penalties of 10 or five places, but if the total penalty totals 20 or more grid positions due to multiple component changes, the drivers are simply penalized “behind the grid”.
Lakeville South’s football practice Monday morning wasn’t quite up to snuff. Not for the Cougars. Not with the standard they’ve set for themselves in recent years, which has resulted in unprecedented success.
And Lakeville South coach Ben Burk let his players know about it, while also giving them an option.
“If you don’t want me to hold you to the standard, I won’t. You just tell me,” Burk said. “But they’re like, ‘No, we want it. We know what the expectation level is.’ ”
That, Burk said, is the difference between where the Cougars were four years ago and where they are now. That standard of effort and execution was previously an idea, and now is a reality that has been realized year after year.
“Success breeds success,” Burk said. “Even the guys that didn’t play in games, (they) watched guys do that at the high level, so now they’re trying to emulate it. They have a model, and it’s easier to follow a model. So that’s kind of what we’re doing and hoping for and breeding the next group to try to be similar.”
That’s how you reach the heights to which the Cougars have ascended. They enter the 2022 season — which they open at home Thursday against Park — on a 21-game winning streak. Lakeville South reached Class 6A state tournament semifinals in 2018 and 2019. It finished the truncated 2020 season at 8-0 and atop the Associated Press state rankings. It finished off a perfect 13-0 season last fall with a state championship.
The Cougars have quickly established themselves as Minnesota high school football’s new big-school standard. And yet Lakeville South knows past success means little for this fall’s group. Each season brings a different cast of characters and ensuing results.
The consistent for the Cougars is their set of values: pride, passion, discipline and brotherhood. If they stick to those, success tends to follow. If they don’t, history will not repeat itself.
“The coaches are always saying we have a target on our back and other teams are always going to bring their best out against us every week,” said senior running back Carson Hansen, an Iowa State commit. “So we’ve got to stay motivated and ready and never get complacent.”
Part of that motivation is indeed carrying on the newly-developed tradition of success. The winning streak, for example, is a source of pride. This group doesn’t want to be the one to end it.
“It’s part of building a championship culture over time, right? It’s not just one year,” Burk said. “So they’ve got to prove that last year wasn’t a flash in the pan. It’s up to them to prove that. They care about that and it motivates them, and it should. We like to encourage and foster it, for sure.”
Senior linebacker Owen McCloud admitted the winning streak is indeed in the back of players’ minds, but the team is still primarily looking forward. That’s been the case since last season ended.
On the bus ride home from U.S. Bank Stadium last November, just hours after the Cougars claimed the state title, Hansen found himself thinking, “Man, I want to do it again. I want to enjoy the process and get back up the mountain.”
That was also the coaching staff’s message this offseason. The fire to win still burns within the program. For the coaches, that’s less about legacy building — Burk noted the Cougars’ staff is flush with hall of famers, and those coaches don’t often discuss wins and championships — but about wanting the next group of kids to experience the joy of victory as a result of hard work.
But for players, there is a bit of incentive to cement their place in state lore.
Hansen noted his senior class’ goal upon entry to the varsity level was to “dominate.” They do not use the word “dynasty”; that’s something Hansen noted isn’t discussed until after a high school career is finished, if ever. But a third straight season finished atop the state would certainly cement this group’s stature.
“It’s a goal, a goal for all of us,” McCloud said. “It’s definitely in my head every day through practice, and we think about it, for sure.”
And yet the Cougars know that possibility can only become a reality in the future by focusing on the present.
“I think we just need to put what happened in the past behind us,” Cougars senior Ryder Patterson said. “Get through camp, Week 1, Week 2, and then worry about what comes after that later.”
Is that ever a difficult task considering just how rich that recent past is?
“Maybe, but we have a lot to look forward to,” Patterson said. “What’s coming is really, really special.”
BOSTON — Amazon is closing five warehouses in Massachusetts.
The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph and Mansfield.
There are plans to renovate the Mansfield and Randolph warehouses.
“We regularly review how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers and customers, and this includes upgrading our facilities,” Amazon spokeswoman Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. “As part of this effort, we will be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph and Mansfield and offering all employees the option of relocating to several different delivery stations across Massachusetts.”
Amazon works with employees to provide work opportunities at nearby locations and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
OAKLAND — JP Sears was surprised when he got the news. The left-hander had broken camp with the Yankees and pitched in some important spots for them this season. He was working down in Scranton with the Triple-A club when he was told he had been traded to the A’s.
“Obviously, it’s surprising, exciting, and lots of emotions,” Sears said. “That first day you didn’t really know what to think, but then after that I was just super, super excited to come over here and help his team out hopefully and do my best to win and kind of carry on what I’ve been doing this year. Just [having that] next up mentality and getting ready for the next start whenever that would be.”
Sears’ next start, his fourth with the A’s, will be Friday night against the Yankees at the Coliseum.
“Yeah, I mean it’s definitely unique facing a team where you know guys personally or have history with them,” Sears said. “So, it’s gonna be an exciting game. I’m excited for it. I’m looking forward to it, just looking forward to competing and just knowing some guys on the other side would definitely be unique.”
Since coming to the A’s, Sears has had a chance to be a full-time big leaguer and he’s responded well. He is 2-0 in three starts with a 1.76 ERA. He is very well aware of the challenge the Yankees lineup will present him on Friday night.
“I think that they have a really versatile lineup. A lot of power in the lineup. A lot of speed. Just a lot of different different types of hitters,” Sears said. “Obviously, they’ve had a great year and are looking to continue on that the rest of the year into the postseason. So anytime you get a chance to face a really good team that is in contention, it’s really exciting.”
Sears was part of the group of young arms like Clarke Schmidt, Luis Gil and Ron Marinaccio that the Yankees planned on having help them in their run to the playoffs. Now, Sears gets more opportunities to showcase his talent, but is on a team that is struggling.
“I approach every game like it’s a World Series game or a postseason game, whether you’re on a team that’s going to play in the playoffs or on teams that’s not having as good of a year,” Sears said. “So I think every time I go out there, I’m trying to fill the zone with strikes and you try and keep guys off on pitches and, and just compete. It doesn’t really matter who it was against or what teams for the history I have with that team. It’s just about competing and having fun and doing my best.”
The lefty was an 11th-round pick of the Mariners in 2017. He was dealt to the Yankees in November of that year with Juan Then for Nick Rumbelow. After missing the 2020 season with the minor leagues canceled by COVID, Sears rocketed through the Yankees system in 2021 jumping from Class-A in 2019 to Triple-A in 2021. He made the big league team out of spring training. Sears made seven appearances, including two starts for the Yankees, pitching to a 2.05 ERA.
“I definitely won’t forget that ever,” Sears said of making his big league debut in Yankee Stadium on April 13 against the Blue Jays. “Being in the stadium back in April for my debut. The great crowd, the great fans, the great franchise which has so much history. And I feel really blessed to have worn pinstripes in my career already. And, I won’t forget that.”
Sears, who had faced the A’s in one of his two starts, was dealt to Oakland along with Cooper Bowman, Luis Medina and Ken Waldichuk for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino. The Yankees also shipped Hayden Wesneski to the Cubs for Scott Effross and Jordan Montgomery to the Cardinals for Harrison Bader. That’s much of the pitching depth the Yankees were counting on this year, especially after Gil went down early in the year with a torn ulnar collateral ligament requiring Tommy John surgery.
Now, the Yankees are feeling that crunch with Nestor Cortes heading to the injured list on Thursday, joining Luis Severino, who has been on the IL since July. They are both expected back in the middle of July. And Friday they will face that crunch head-on, when they face one of the talented young arms they dealt away to make a playoff push.
The US Department of Justice is expected to release one of the most sought-after legal documents in recent history later Friday: an affidavit supporting the recent FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence.
The document is being sought by a slew of news organizations and others amid intense public interest and political uproar over the FBI’s unprecedented action in an ongoing investigation into the former president’s handling of classified government documents after he left the White House in January 2021.
A federal judge ordered the Justice Department late Thursday to unseal a redacted version of the affidavit by noon Friday after prosecutors offered to black out sections to protect sensitive details of the investigation. The redactions were made under seal and cannot be seen by the public.
The Aug. 8 search of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida, in which FBI agents removed 11 sets of classified documents, some of them labeled top secret, sparked a political firestorm, Trump and his allies accusing the Biden administration of ‘weaponizing’ law enforcement against him. The administration denies the charge.
The search warrant, unsealed Aug. 12, showed Trump was being investigated for potential violations of the Espionage Act and other offenses related to his handling of government documents.
On his Truth Social platform, Trump, who said he wanted the affidavit unsealed, wrote on Friday, “Political Hacks and Thugs had no right, under the Presidential Records Act , to storm Mar-a-Lago and steal everything in sight, including passports and privileged documents.”
It remains to be seen what details of the investigation the affidavit will reveal. Prior to Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart’s order, the Justice Department had opposed the release of the affidavit, saying it contains critical details about ongoing investigations and requires so many redactions that unsealing it would be useless.
But Reinhart appeared to accept the government’s proposed redactions in the document. In his order, Reinhart wrote that he had reviewed the redacted affidavit along with an accompanying legal memorandum, and concluded that “the government has discharged its obligation to show compelling reason/good cause to seal portions of the affidavit because disclosure would reveal (1) the identities of witnesses, law enforcement officers, and unindicted parties, (2) strategy, focus, scope, the sources and methods of the investigation, and (3) grand jury information protected by the federal rule of criminal procedure.
Citing the “historical significance” of the Mar-A-Lago search, media outlets pushing to unseal the affidavit filed a new motion on Thursday asking that portions of the Justice Department memo justifying the redactions be unsealed.
“Like the search warrant affidavit itself, the record is a court record to which a presumption of public access applies,” they wrote.
The FBI’s search for Mar-A-Lago came seven months after Trump turned over to the National Archives 15 boxes of government documents he brought to Mar-A-Lago after leaving the White House in January 2021.
Under the Presidential Records Act, all presidential records are the property of the US government and must be turned over to the National Archives by outgoing presidents.
In a May 10 letter to a Trump attorney, Acting US Archivist Debra Wall wrote that the boxes contained more than 100 classified documents comprising more than 700 pages. The National Archives released the letter this week.
The FBI’s investigation into Trump’s handling of classified records represents the latest legal headache for the former president as he plans to run for re-election in 2024.
In the 21 months since he lost his re-election bid in November 2020, Trump has been investigated by congressional investigators and prosecutors for his efforts to overturn the results. of the vote.