TikTok’s latest testing feature aims to improve the app’s search capabilities – TechCrunch
TikTok is testing a new feature that improves the popular short-form video app’s search functions. The new feature highlights keywords in comments and links to search results for the term. TikTok’s search feature already lets users discover content and trends, but the new feature would push the app’s search capabilities even further. The test feature also shows that TikTok is interested in competing more than its rivals on social media, as it is now looking to cut Google’s commodities as well.
It looks like the feature is currently available to a small group of users who are part of a limited test. When we asked for comment on the test, a TikTok spokesperson said the company had nothing to share at this time.
There’s already talk of TikTok acting as a search engine for Gen Z, and the new feature would position the app as an even bigger threat to Google.
The test comes as Google itself has acknowledged that TikTok is cutting into its search product. Senior Vice President Prabhakar Raghavan, who heads Google’s Knowledge & Information organization, recently noted that younger users often turn to apps like Instagram and TikTok instead of Google Search or Maps for discovery. He pointed out that young users are looking to experience content in new and immersive ways.
For example, Raghavan said nearly 40% of young people go to TikTok or Instagram when looking for a place to eat, as opposed to Google Maps or Search. He had noted that Google planned to improve Google Search to meet younger users’ demand for visual content, indicating that the threat it faces from TikTok is forcing it to rethink its strategy.
TikTok has been able to function successfully as a search engine thanks to its ability to quickly display relevant and short videos based on what you are looking for at the time. For example, if you’re looking for a banana bread recipe, you might be able to find a better one on TikTok, as opposed to Google search. When you google the recipe, you’ll likely get search results that prioritize long blog posts where you have to scroll down a bit before you get to the recipe. On the other hand, TikTok will present you quick, precise and short recipe videos.
All of this shows that TikTok is already successfully eating Google’s staples and that it plans to improve in this area.
However, if TikTok is looking to position itself as a search engine, it will need to ensure that the results it shows are high quality and actually good, not just popular. For example, just because a recipe has gone viral doesn’t mean it’s the best. People have found ways to optimize their pages on Google using SEO for maximum exposure, leading to poor results in some cases, suggesting creators could end up doing the same thing on TikTok with crafted videos to go viral. The new Keyword Testing feature could change how TikTok works in some ways, as creators can start including popular keywords in their posts to improve their content’s rankings and reach more viewers. All of this begs the question of whether visual search with algorithmic ranking on TikTok will actually yield better results than Google.
There is also the issue of trust and accuracy, as some younger users may use TikTok to search for medical information. Young users may be eager to trust medical information on TikTok simply because it’s relevant to them and has a lot of views, much like how some people may trust optimized search results to show up. on the first page of Google Search, which raises questions. around trust.
It should also be noted that TikTok’s take on a search engine would be different from Google’s search model. For example, Google indexes the web and sends users to other websites, while TikTok tries an internal search model that keeps users on its app while meeting their search needs.
TikTok has already proven to be a dominant threat in the social media industry and seems to be preparing to take on the next Google search by improving its search functions even further.
techcrunch
The Boongaree Nature Play Park slide in Berry on the NSW south coast is the scene of more than 40 injuries
A playground dubbed Australia’s most dangerous playground was the scene of another horrific injury which saw a three-year-old girl break her leg on the steep slide.
Boongaree Nature Play Park in Berry, on the south coast of NSW, is at the center of a new petition launched by furious father Mitch Liddicoat after his three-year-old daughter Harlow broke her leg on the infamous waterslide in the Monday playground.
The playground has been the subject of heated debate for months after more than 40 young children were seriously injured on the slide alone since it opened in late January.
Three-year-old Harlow suffered a serious broken leg and is due surgery after sliding down the slide at Boongaree Nature Play Park in Berry on the NSW south coast (pictured, Harlow at the hospital after Monday’s incident)
The list of seriously injured children includes Tisha Fleming’s four-year-old daughter, whose legs were forced to the top of the slide as she rushed and broke from hyperextension.
Mr Liddicoat told Daily Mail Australia that he and his wife Tayla were delighted to take their children to the park for some fresh air and fun before the day took a dramatic turn when Harlow asked to go on ” the big slide.
“When we got to the top, she was waving to mom and asking me to go down the slide with her,” he said.
The ‘big slide’ at Boongaree Nature Play Park in Berry (above) has been the site of more than 40 serious child injuries, including a little girl who broke both her legs
“What we didn’t know was that there’s a big crease in the slide that you can’t really see from the outside,” he said.
Mr Liddicoat said the force of the slide was enough to scare him and he could not imagine how the slide was considered safe for toddlers.
“It was very, very fast when we came down and we were catapulted all over the slide. It was like being in a dryer,” he said.
“Harlow hit her leg on the side of the slide and by the time we got down to the bottom she was screaming blue murder, just bloodcurdling screams.
“I still have a hard time getting the sound out of my head, I’ll never forget that.”
Other injuries at ‘Australia’s most dangerous park’ include three broken collarbones, multiple head injuries, dislodged teeth and a fractured face (pictured, Boongaree Nature Play Park)
He said the family later saw a man coming down the slide and were startled when he was sent flying and landed “flat on his back”.
“He got up and said ‘wow, that’s really dangerous,’” Mr Liddicoat said.
“If it’s not safe for a grown man, then how safe is it for a three-year-old?”
Little Harlow was rushed to hospital from the playground where specialists confirmed she suffered an ‘extensive fracture’ to her shin.
Three-year-old little Harlow’s leg has been in a cast but she still faces the possibility of surgery due to the severity of her break (pictured, Harlow after the incident)
The three-year-old is now in a cast but still faces the possibility of surgery due to the nature of her break.
“It’s all been quite traumatic for everyone, especially Harlow,” Mr Liddicoat said.
To help raise awareness of the park’s dangers and encourage the council to remove the ‘death trap’ slide, the devastated Harlow family have started an online petition.
“When we went to the park on Monday we knew there had been injuries so we thought we were doing the right thing by supervising,” Mr Liddicoat said.
Harlow suffered a serious shin fracture (above) after being thrown down the dangerous slide
“We want to let other parents know how dangerous this slide is. More than 40 children were seriously injured, and it was only the parents who reported it.
“At the end of the day, a child may not be able to go home to their family, all it takes is a bump on the head in the right place.”
Serious injuries from the slip would include a fractured face, dislodged teeth, five broken legs, burned skin, a black eye, a dislocated knee, three head injuries and a broken wrist.
Harlow’s father, Mitch Liddicoat, said the slide at Boongaree Nature Play Park has a large ‘crease’ in the middle (above) that cannot be seen from the outside.
Other Park injuries reportedly include three broken collarbones and a broken arm.
“If a child gets hurt, parents think ‘oh, it’s an accident’, but if a child gets hurt in a public space, the council needs to know about it,” Mr Liddicoat said.
Harlow’s family have urged anyone whose child is injured in a public park to contact the local council.
Daily Mail Australia has contacted Shoalhaven City Council and Kidsafe Australia for comment.
dailymail us
Selected Candidates To Get Financial Help Under JSPN Scholarship, Check Details
Selected Candidates To Get Financial Help Under JSPN Scholarship, Check Details
JSPN Scholarship is an initiative of Jaya Satya Pramoda Nidhi (JSPN) (a social services wing of Sri Uttaradi Math Exempted under 80G of Income Tax Act) that serves to uplift and support the Madhwa community students who have a good academic track record.
Every year 250 to 300 students benefit from the scheme, complete their studies and progress in life. The scholarship offers financial aid to students who are facing financial difficulties to pursue education.
Eligibility for JSPN Scholarship:
To be eligible, an applicant must –
Belong to the Madhwa community
Have a good academic record
Benefits of JSPN Scholarship:
The selected awardee will receive scholarships according to the availability of the funds and the merit/need based on the student.
Documents needed for JSPN Scholarship:
Marksheet
Certificates
Know how to apply for JSPN Scholarship:
The eligible candidate can apply for the scholarship by Clicking here to apply online:
Application Renewal Procedure:
Students applying for the second time can directly log in and fill in the application form to renew the scholarship.
Important Dates:
Starting Date to Submit Application – 3rd June 2022.
Closure Date – 30th August 2022.
Last Date to Upload Documents – 10th September 2022.
Selection Criteria:
The students will be selected on the basis of academic merit and financial need.
The post Selected Candidates To Get Financial Help Under JSPN Scholarship, Check Details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
FBI agents reportedly searched former first lady Melania Trump’s wardrobe during Monday’s raid on Mar-a-Lago, the Trump family’s residence in Florida.
Former President Donald Trump announced that the FBI had raided his home in a statement released Monday.
“These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently besieged, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”
In addition to searching Trump’s desk, FBI agents also searched Melania Trump’s wardrobe.
As the New York Post reported:
FBI agents searched Melania Trump’s wardrobe and spent several hours searching Donald Trump’s private office, opening his safe and rummaging through drawers when they raided the former Mar-a-Lago home of the first family in Florida on Monday morning.
However, the search warrant would have been limited to searching for presidential records as well as evidence that classified information was stored at Mar-a-Lago, the Job reported.
The FBI raid on the 128-room, 62,500-square-foot property lasted more than nine hours, as agents reportedly arrived at 9 a.m. and didn’t leave until after 6:30 p.m.
The raid was carried out by more than 30 plainclothes FBI agents from a field office in Florida and Washington, according to the Job.
Officers searched Trump’s locked basement storage room, where they confiscated 15 cardboard boxes of White House materials that allegedly contained Trump-era White House memorabilia, including letters from former President Barack Obama and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
FBI agents were allegedly “arrogant,” according to an eyewitness, and told Trump representatives, “We have full access to everything. We can go everywhere.
Additionally, officers refused to allow Trump’s lawyers to calm down inside the property. Instead, they were left in a parking lot outside the residence.
The Trump family was not at Mar-a-Lago during the FBI raid.
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.
Breitbart News
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY
Longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette won his Democratic primary on Tuesday, advancing to a general election in which Republicans hope to win back the seat and give it power over elections.
And in Minnesota, Republican Kim Crockett — who has called the 2020 election “rigged” and campaigned on rolling back changes that have made it easier to vote — has advanced to the November election against Secretary of State Steve Simon, a Democrat seeking his third term. Primaries were also held Tuesday in Connecticut and Vermont.
This year, races for secretary of state have drawn tremendous interest and money largely because of the 2020 election, when voting systems and processes came under attack by former President Donald Trump and his supporters. There is no evidence of widespread fraud or manipulation of voting systems occurring in the 2020 election.
In Wisconsin, state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck defeated two primary opponents to advance to the November election against La Follette, a Democrat first elected in 1974.
Unlike many states, the Wisconsin secretary of state is not the top elections official and the office’s only duties are to sit on a state timber board and verify certain travel documents. But Loudenbeck and other Republicans have said they want to change that and dismantle the Wisconsin Elections Commission, an agency established just six years ago with bipartisan support.
Loudenbeck and her primary opponents have echoed Trump’s false claims that fraud cost him the 2020 election and sharply criticized decisions made by the commission heading into the 2020 election, when the COVID-19 pandemic brought major challenges to running elections. They had argued that empowering the secretary of state would allow voters to hold someone accountable for important election-related decisions.
“Wisconsin voters have taken the first step forward in the effort to restore purpose and respect to the Office of Secretary of State,” Loudenbeck said in a statement Tuesday night.
To accomplish their goal, Republicans also would need to defeat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who would block such a move, in November.
La Follette, 81, said he didn’t think primary voters were focused on the issue of who runs elections, but they will be.
“That’s what the election is all about now, ” La Follette said Tuesday in a phone interview. “My message is simple and very clear: I think we in Wisconsin want to keep partisan politics out of the election process the way we have for 50 years.”
At a polling location in Ozaukee County’s Thiensville, Wisconsin GOP primary voter Franklin Szpot, 42, who works in marketing and sales, said he felt more confident in elections this year.
“I think it’s secure right now. I’m hoping that there isn’t any nonsense that happens,” Szpot said. “After Trump lost, I had lost a lot of faith in that, and now I feel it’s kind of coming back with some of these candidates that are on the ballot.”
In Minnesota, Crockett has also called the 2020 election a “train wreck” and accused state election officials of using the pandemic as “cover to change how we vote, but also how the vote is counted.” Simon has defended the state’s actions, calling the 2020 election “fundamentally fair, honest, accurate and secure.”
There is no evidence to support Trump’s claims of a stolen election in 2020 or to suggest widespread fraud or tampering with voting machines or ballot drop boxes. Dozens of legal claims made by Trump and his allies after the election were rejected by judges, including ones appointed by Trump.
Indira Neill, 36, of Moorhead, Minnesota, said after casting her primary ballot Tuesday that she was more concerned about voters being manipulated than ballots being miscounted.
“My greater concern is generally things like disinformation campaigns and the spread of disinformation through social media,” said Neill, a college professor who supported Simon. “We know this happened in the 2016 election, and there is no reason to believe these campaigns have stopped.”
Races in Connecticut and Vermont were noteworthy because it was the first time in more than a decade that the seats were open. Both longtime Democratic secretaries of state opted not to seek reelection this year.
In Connecticut, GOP primary voters selected Dominic Rapini and Democratic primary voters nominated state Rep. Stephanie Thomas. Rapini is the former board chairman of a group called Fight Voter Fraud Inc. and has called for tightening ID requirements and cleaning the state’s voter rolls. Thomas opposes additional ID requirements.
“I would like to appeal right now — today — and to all unaffiliated voters, Republican voters who are looking for an alternative to conspiracy theories and the sowing of misinformation, who believe that it’s time to invest in our democracy and make sure that we have the infrastructure to run clean elections,” Thomas said in a speech Tuesday night.
In a statement, Rapini touted his campaign’s focus on “safe and secure elections” and pointed to unspecified “systemic failures” in the primary. While there were isolated equipment troubles, there were no reports of any major issues on Tuesday.
“Political insiders like Stephanie Thomas won’t fix these problems — she pretends that they don’t even exist,” Rapini said. “Plainly stated, she is a fraud denier.”
William Simmons, 75, a retired school principal who recently moved from New York to Hartford, Connecticut, said he believes that the claims pushed by Trump and embraced by some secretary of state candidates across the country are “a bunch of baloney.” He said he’s confident that elections in Connecticut will be fine.
“I think people are fair and honest, and I’m not worried about my vote here,” Simmons said, adding it doesn’t matter to him whether a Democrat or Republican wins in November as long as it is someone who is “fair and honest and has good morals.”
___
Cassidy reported from Atlanta. Associated Press writers Todd Richmond and Scott Bauer in Madison, Wisconsin; Steve Karnowski in Minneapolis; Susan Haigh in Hartford, Connecticut; Wilson Ring in Montpelier, Vermont; Gretchen Ehlke in Thiensville, Wisconsin; and Dave Kolpack in Moorhead, Minnesota, contributed to this report.
China reaffirms threat of military force to annex Taiwan
BEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday reaffirmed its threat to use military force to bring self-governing Taiwan under its control, amid threatening Chinese military exercises that have raised tensions between the sides to their highest level in years. .
The statement released by the Cabinet’s Office of Taiwan Affairs and its press office follows nearly a week of missile strikes and incursions into Taiwanese waters and airspace by warships and warplanes. the Chinese Air Force.
The actions have disrupted flights and shipping in a region crucial to global supply chains, drawing strong condemnation from the United States, Japan and others.
An English version of the Chinese statement said Beijing would “work with utmost sincerity and make every effort to achieve peaceful reunification.”
“But we will not renounce the use of force and we reserve the possibility of taking all necessary measures. This is to guard against outside interference and all separatist activities,” the statement said.
“We will always be ready to respond with the use of force or other necessary means to the interference of external forces or the radical action of separatist elements. Our ultimate goal is to secure China’s peaceful reunification prospects and push this process forward,” he said.
China says the threatening measures were prompted by a visit to Taiwan last week by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but Taiwan says such visits are routine and China has only used this only as a pretext to reinforce his threats.
In a further response to Pelosi’s visit, China said it was cutting off dialogue on issues ranging from maritime security to climate change with the United States, Taiwan’s main military and political backer.
Taiwan’s foreign minister warned on Tuesday that China’s military exercises reflected an ambition to control large swaths of the Western Pacific, while Taipei was conducting its own drills to underscore its willingness to defend itself.
Beijing’s strategy would include controlling the East and South China Seas via the Taiwan Strait and imposing a blockade to prevent the United States and its allies from helping Taiwan in the event of an attack, said Joseph Wu. at a press conference in Taipei.
Beijing has extended the ongoing drills without announcing when they will end.
Taiwan broke away from the mainland amid civil war in 1949 and the island’s 23 million people overwhelmingly oppose political unification with China, while preferring to maintain close economic ties and status. quo de facto independence.
Through its maneuvers, China has moved closer to Taiwan’s borders and may seek to establish a new normal in which it could eventually control access to the island’s ports and airspace.
The United States, Taipei’s main financial backer, has also shown itself ready to deal with Chinese threats. Washington does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan out of deference to Beijing, but is legally bound to ensure the island can defend itself and to treat all threats against it as matters of grave concern.
This leaves open the question of whether Washington would send forces if China attacked Taiwan. US President Joe Biden has repeatedly said the United States has an obligation to do so – but staffers quickly walked back those comments.
Beyond geopolitical risks, a protracted crisis in the Taiwan Strait – an important thoroughfare for global trade – could have major implications for international supply chains at a time when the world is already facing disruption. and uncertainty following the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
In particular, Taiwan is a crucial supplier of computer chips to the global economy, including China’s high-tech sectors.
In response to the drills, Taiwan has put its forces on high alert, but has so far refrained from taking active countermeasures.
On Tuesday, his army held live-fire artillery drills in Pingtung County on its southeast coast.
yahoo
Ramsey County Board: Six to advance to November
Six candidates for the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners will advance from Tuesday’s political primaries to the November election.
The top vote-getter in one race in particular was largely a foregone conclusion. With a majority of precincts reporting, longstanding county board member Rafael Ortega led with 77 percent of the vote over two challengers, Bill Hosko had 18 percent and Charles Barklind received 5 percent.
Ortega, a labor-connected advocate for public transit services such as the Gold Line and Purple Line, has held the District 5 seat since 1994. Hosko, a fervent door knocker and repeat candidate for St. Paul mayor and city council, has sought elected office since at least 2001. Barklind has run for a county office since at least the late 1980s. The district stretches from Battle Creek and downtown St. Paul to Highland Park.
Hosko will Ortega in November.
District 6
The crystal ball was fuzzier in District 6, where Ramsey County Commissioner Jim McDonough has chosen not to seek re-election after nearly 22 years in office. Seven candidates were vying for the open seat representing much of St. Paul’s Greater East Side and the North End.
Leading into the primary, the St. Paul DFL, TakeAction Minnesota and AFSCME Council 5 had endorsed Mai Chong Xiong, an aide to former St. Paul City Council member Dai Thao, who led Tuesday night with 40 percent of the vote. She was followed by financial consultant Ying Vang-Pao, who held 29 percent of the vote.
Xiong, a heavy fundraiser, was the first candidate to declare, leading the pack by months. McDonough, however, gave his endorsement to Vang-Pao, a daughter of famed Hmong Gen. Vang Pao, who worked closely with the CIA’s Special Forces during the Laotian Civil War.
Other candidates on Tuesday’s ballot included former Ramsey County Commissioner Dino Guerin, who recently ran for mayor of St. Paul with 15 percent; Nick Muhammad, executive director of the Black Civic Network with 5 percent; public health worker Foua Choua Khang with 3 percent; and Clara O. Ware with 3 percent. Perennial candidate Greg Copeland, who had filed to run, later revealed through his campaign’s Facebook website that he no longer lives within the district boundaries due to redistricting. He still held 6 percent of the vote.
District 4
In District 4, board member Toni Carter has chosen not to run for re-election after 17 years in office, leaving an open seat for the first time since March 2005. That opening drew four primary candidates, including state Rep. Rena Moran, who first won elected office in 2010, and led early returns with 79 percent of the vote; Barbara Bolar with 8 percent; Ramsey County Community Services officer Darryl Spence with 7 percent; and photographer George H. Jackson, Sr. with 6 percent.
District 4 spans all or parts of Union Park, Hamline-Midway, Frogtown, Summit-University, North End, downtown, Summit Hill, Macalester-Groveland and Highland Park.
Also on the ballot this November: Ramsey County Board Chair Trista MatasCastillo faces challenger David Singleton. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher and Ramsey County Attorney John Choi are uncontested for re-election.
